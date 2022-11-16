Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew - North Kansas City

872 Reviews

$$

900 Swift St.

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Meat Combo
Seasoned Fries
SM Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.99

BBQ Queso, Jalapeno's, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Diced Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99

Burnt End Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Crispy Fries topped with Burnt End Chili, BBQ Queso, Green Onions, Red Peppers, Jalapeno's & Chipotle Sour Cream

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$9.75

Choice of Brisket or Pulled Pork, House Made Tortilla Chips Topped with BBQ Queso, Jalapenos, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, & Red Peppers. Sub Burnt Ends $2.99

6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$9.25

Choice of Plain, Mild BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with Ranch

12 Smoked Wings

12 Smoked Wings

$14.25

Choice of Plain, Mild BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with Ranch

18 Smoked Wings

18 Smoked Wings

$20.25

Choice of Plain, Mild BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Buffalo. Served with Ranch

2 Slice Toast

$1.25

12 Buns

$3.99

Loaf Bread

$3.99

Buns

$0.33

Irish Nacho's

$11.99Out of stock

Side & Drink

$3.99

Stock Sandwiches

Small Sandwich $6.99 Medium Sandwich $8.99 Large Sandwich $10.99 Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ham, Sausage, Burnt Ends, Turkey, Smoked Corned Beef, Smoked Italian Sausage
SM Brisket Stock

SM Brisket Stock

$8.99
SM Pulled Pork Stock

SM Pulled Pork Stock

$8.99
SM Ham Stock

SM Ham Stock

$8.99
SM Burnt Ends Stock

SM Burnt Ends Stock

$8.99
SM Turkey Stock

SM Turkey Stock

$8.99
SM Smoked Sausage Stock

SM Smoked Sausage Stock

$8.99

SM Italian Sausage Stock

$8.99

SM Corned Beef Stock

$8.99
Med Brisket Stock

Med Brisket Stock

$10.99
Med Burnt Ends Stock

Med Burnt Ends Stock

$10.99
Med Pulled Pork Stock

Med Pulled Pork Stock

$10.99
Med Ham Stock

Med Ham Stock

$10.99
Med Turkey Stock

Med Turkey Stock

$10.99
Med Smoked Sausage Stock

Med Smoked Sausage Stock

$10.99

Med Italian Sausage Stock

$10.99

Med Corned Beef Stock

$10.99
LG Brisket Stock

LG Brisket Stock

$12.99
LG Burnt Ends Stock

LG Burnt Ends Stock

$12.99
LG Pulled Pork Stock

LG Pulled Pork Stock

$12.99
LG Ham Stock

LG Ham Stock

$12.99
LG Turkey Stock

LG Turkey Stock

$12.99
LG Smoked Sausage Stock

LG Smoked Sausage Stock

$12.99

LG Italian Sausage Stock

$12.99

LG Corned Beef Stock

$12.99

Sides

Crispy Seasoned Fries Sm-$2.99 Large-$6.99 BBQ Beans Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Buffalo Coleslaw Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Potato Salad Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Cheesy Corn Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Burnt End Chili Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Smoked Mac-n-Cheese Sm-$2.99 Med-$5.99 Large-$10.25 Onion Rings Sm-$4.99 Large-$8.99 Sweet Patato Fries Sm-$3.99 Large-$8.99 Fried Pickle Chips Sm-$3.99 Large-$8.99
SM BBQ Beans

SM BBQ Beans

$3.99
SM Buffalo Coleslaw

SM Buffalo Coleslaw

$3.99

SM Burnt End Chili

$3.99
SM Cheesy Corn

SM Cheesy Corn

$3.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99
SM Potato Salad

SM Potato Salad

$3.99
SM Mac & Cheese

SM Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fried Pickle

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Baked Potato

$5.25

Side Of Queso Pc

$1.00
Med BBQ Beans

Med BBQ Beans

$7.25
Med Potato Salad

Med Potato Salad

$7.25
Med Mac & Cheese

Med Mac & Cheese

$7.25
Med Buffalo Coleslaw

Med Buffalo Coleslaw

$7.25
Med Cheesy Corn

Med Cheesy Corn

$7.25

Med Burnt End Chili

$7.25
Large Bean

Large Bean

$13.25
Large Cheesy Corn

Large Cheesy Corn

$13.25
Large Slaw

Large Slaw

$13.25
Large Mac-N-Cheese

Large Mac-N-Cheese

$13.25
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$13.25

Large Burnt End Chili

$13.25Out of stock

Large Fry

$6.99

Large Onion Ring

$8.99

Large Fried Pickle

$8.99

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

House Specialties

Add a small side and drink to any house specialty for just $3.99
Irish Hawg

Irish Hawg

$13.25

Smoked corned beef, smoked sausage, swiss cheese, spicy sauerkraut and thousand island on toast marble rye

Italian Hawg

$13.25

Smoked Italian sausage, smoked brisket, Giardiniera, Red Pepper Aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll

Prime French Dip

$14.25

Shaved smoked Prime rib, topped with swiss on a toasted hoagie, with side of smokey Au Jus

Spud Deluxe

Spud Deluxe

$9.99

Stuffed potato with Pulled Pork and topped with chipotle sour cream, cheese, green onions and red peppers

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$8.59

All beef Dog topped with Pulled Pork & Buffalo coleslaw sub brisket .50

Ribs

Half Rack Dinner

$18.99

Full Rack Dinner

$27.99

Half Rack Ribs

$17.99

Full Rack Ribs

$25.99

Bones

$3.25

Meat By The Pound

Half LB Brisket

$12.99

Half LB Burnt Ends

$14.99

Half LB Pulled Pork

$10.99

Half LB Ham

$10.99

Half LB Turkey

$12.99

Half LB Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Half LB Italian Sausage

$10.99

Half LB Corned Beef

$12.99

Full LB Brisket

$24.99

Full LB Burnt Ends

$26.99

Full LB Pulled Pork

$17.99

Full LB Ham

$17.99

Full LB Turkey

$20.99

Full LB Smoked Sausage

$17.99

Full LB Italian Sausage

$17.99

Full LB Corned Beef

$24.99

Working Folks Special

Working Folks Special (11am-4pm) A Sandwich Served With A Small Side & Drink. With Your Choice of Meat: Brisket, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Ham, Turkey, Sausage Small: $9.99 Medium: $11.99 Large: $13.99 Add an extra small side $1.99
SM Brisket

SM Brisket

$11.99
SM Burnt Ends

SM Burnt Ends

$11.99
SM Pulled Pork

SM Pulled Pork

$11.99
SM Ham

SM Ham

$11.99
SM Turkey

SM Turkey

$11.99
SM Smoked Sausage

SM Smoked Sausage

$11.99

SM Italian Sausage

$11.99

SM Corned Beef

$11.99
Med Brisket

Med Brisket

$13.99

Med Burnt Ends

$13.99
Med Pulled Pork

Med Pulled Pork

$13.99

Med Ham

$13.99

Med Turkey

$13.99

Med Smoked Sausage

$13.99

Med Italian Sausage

$13.99

Med Corned Beef

$13.99

LG Brisket

$15.99

LG Burnt Ends

$15.99

LG Pulled Pork

$15.99

LG Ham

$15.99

LG Turkey

$15.99

LG Smoked Sausage

$15.99

LG Italian Sausage

$15.99

LG Corned Beef

$15.99

Hawg Trough Sampler

A Sample of Brisket, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Ham, Turkey, Smoked Sausage, 2 Ribs, & Choice of 1 Small Side

Hawg Trough Sampler

$19.99

Hawg Platters

Hawg Platter 1

$29.95

Serves 2-4 people; 1 pound of smoked meat (choose 1) Choices: Brisket, Burnt Ends (+2.99) Pulled Pork, Ham. Turkey, Or Smoked Sausage 2 Medium Sides, 4 buns.

Hawg Platter 2

$51.95

Serves 4-6 people; 2 pound of smoked meat (choose 2) Choices: Brisket, Burnt Ends (+2.99) Pulled Pork, Ham. Turkey, Or Smoked Sausage 3 Medium Sides, 6 buns.

Hawg Platter 3

$72.95

Serves 6-8 people; 3 pound of smoked meat (choose 3) Choices: Brisket, Burnt Ends (+2.99) Pulled Pork, Ham. Turkey, Or Smoked Sausage 4 Medium Sides, 8 buns.

Combo Plates

Two Meat Combo

$14.99

Choose 2 Meats & 2 Sides & Texas Toast Meat Choices: Brisket, Burnt Ends (+2.99) Pulled Pork, Ham, Turkey, Smoked Corned Beef, Sausage or Smokes Italian Sausage.

Rib & Meat Combo

$19.99

Ribs & Smoked Meat, 1 Side & Texas Toast Meat Choices: Brisket, Burnt Ends (+2.99) Pulled Pork, Ham, Turkey, Smoked Corned Beef, Sausage or Smokes Italian Sausage.

Rib & Chicken Combo

$16.99

3 Ribs & 1/4 Chicken Comes with 1 Small Side & Texas Toast

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$10.25

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$7.25

Choose White or Dark Meat

1/2 Chicken Combo

$13.99

Comes With 1 Small Side

1/4 Chicken Combo

$9.99

Choose White or Dark Meat Comes With 1 Small Side

Kids Menu

all kids meals served with a kid fries & a small drink.

Snack Rack

$9.99

3 Ribs & Small Fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Chicken Tenders & Fries

Hawg Jaw JR

$5.59

1/4 Pound All Beef Hot Dog On A Bun With Fries

Drinks

Pepsi Products, Un-sweet Tea and Sweet Tea

Regular Fountain

$1.99

Kids Fountain

$0.99

Bottled Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50

Desserts

1-Cookie $.50 3-Cookies $1.25 Chocolate Brownie $2.25 Hawg Heaven $3.49

1-Cookie

$0.50

3-Cookies

$1.25

Chocolate Brownie

$2.25

Hawg Heaven

$3.49

Retail

Bottle of Sauce

$4.99

Rub

$3.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Groupon Tales Tax

$8.44

Hawg Jaw Hat

$22.99

Space Pig Tee

$23.99

Half Pound

Half LB Brisket

$12.99

Half LB Burnt Ends

$14.99

Half LB Pulled Pork

$10.99

Half LB Ham

$10.99

Half LB Turkey

$12.99

Half LB Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Half LB Italian Sausage

$10.99

Half LB Corned Beef

$12.99

Full Pound

Full LB Brisket

$24.99

Full LB Burnt Ends

$26.99

Full LB Pulled Pork

$17.99

Full LB Ham

$17.99

Full LB Turkey

$20.99

Full LB Smoked Sausage

$17.99

Full LB Italian Sausage

$17.99

Full LB Corned Beef

$24.99

Small Sides

Small (1 serving) $2.49
SM BBQ Beans

SM BBQ Beans

$3.99
SM Potato Salad

SM Potato Salad

$3.99
SM Mac & Cheese

SM Mac & Cheese

$3.99
SM Buffalo Coleslaw

SM Buffalo Coleslaw

$3.99
SM Cheesy Corn

SM Cheesy Corn

$3.99

SM Burnt End Chili

$3.99

Large Fry

$6.99

Large Onion Ring

$8.99

Large Fried Pickle

$8.99

Baked Potato

$5.25

Side Of Queso Pc

$1.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Medium Sides

Medium (4 servings) $5.49
Med BBQ Beans

Med BBQ Beans

$7.25
Med Potato Salad

Med Potato Salad

$7.25
Med Mac & Cheese

Med Mac & Cheese

$7.25
Med Buffalo Coleslaw

Med Buffalo Coleslaw

$7.25
Med Cheesy Corn

Med Cheesy Corn

$7.25

Med Burnt End Chili

$7.25
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Large Fry

$6.99

Large Onion Ring

$8.99

Large Fried Pickle

$8.99

Large Sides

Large (6 servings) $9.99
Large Bean

Large Bean

$13.25
Large Cheesy Corn

Large Cheesy Corn

$13.25
Large Slaw

Large Slaw

$13.25
Large Mac-N-Cheese

Large Mac-N-Cheese

$13.25
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$13.25

Large Burnt End Chili

$13.25Out of stock

Large Fry

$6.99

Large Onion Ring

$8.99

Large Fried Pickle

$8.99

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Chafing Kits

Set includes everything you need to heat and serve a wide variety of food at the ideal temperature both indoors and out Features 3 complete buffet serving sets in each case Includes 2HR Safe Heat Chafing Fuel Serving utensils

Full Chafing Kit 3

$25.00

Individual Chafing Pan

$8.33

Buns & Bread

Dozen Buns

$3.99

Individual Buns

$0.33

Loaf of Texas Toast

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew is one of Kansas City’s Best BBQ Restaurant. Voted in 2012 By the Kansas City Pitch as Kansas City’s Best New BBQ. Come See What All The Fuss Is About. Check Out Our 20 + Microbrew Beer Selection or One Of Our Artisan Root Beers & Sodas. Enjoy Our 21 Day Age Beef Items Slow Smoked To Perfection! Or Our One Of A Kind Specialty Sandwich’s, The Irish Hawg: Smoked Corned Beef, Smoked Sausage, Spicy Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Served On Toasted Marble Rye. Italian Hawg: Smoked Scimeca’s Italian Sausage, Smoked Brisket, Giarderria, Provolone Cheese, On A Toasted Ciabatta Roll, Or The Full Dresser, All Our Smoked Meats, Brisket, Sausage, Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Turkey, & Ham On Texas Toast, Weighing In Over A Pound. So Come In And See What Else We Are Brewing Up! We offer catering services from casual events, office parties & meetings to wedding receptions with a wide variety of delicious offerings.

Website

Location

900 Swift St., North Kansas City, MO 64116

Directions

Gallery
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image
Hawg Jaw Que & Brew image

Similar restaurants in your area

Outlaw Cigar & Brewery - 309 E 10th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
309 East 10th Avenue North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
orange starNo Reviews
323 Armour Rd North Kansas City, MO 64116
View restaurantnext
Bar K - Kansas City, MO
orange starNo Reviews
501 Berkley Parkway Kansas city, MO 64120
View restaurantnext
Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
J. Rieger & Co.
orange star4.5 • 75
2700 Guinotte Ave. Kansas City, MO 64120
View restaurantnext
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. 9th St. Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston