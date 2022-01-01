Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Hawk n Dove

1,332 Reviews

$$

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Kale & Roasted Sweet Potatoes Salad
Boneless Chicken Wings

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Coco

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

House Cocktails

Basil Beauty

$9.00

BEEFEATER LONDON DRY GIN, LIME JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP, CLUB SODA , AND FRESH BASIL

Blue Hawk

$10.00

Cap Hill Rickey

$12.00

BULLIET RYE, SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME JUICE, CHERRY LIQUEUR, CLUB SODA

Capital Blossom

$11.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT, ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, SIMPLE SYRUP, LEMON JUICE, AND GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

Capitol Mule

$12.00

Deep Drop Old Fashioned

$10.00

Deep Tea Fishin'

$10.00

Deep & Tea

$10.00

FireCracker

$10.00

Florida Mule

$10.00

Ghost Drop Bomb

$12.00

Hawk N Stormy

$11.00

CRUZAN SPICE 9 RUM, GINGER BEER, LIME JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP, AND GRAND MARNIER FLOAT

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$12.00

High Roller

$15.00

Highball

$10.00

HnD Sangria

$11.00

REPOSADO TEQUILA, CABERNET, SIMPLE SYRUP, ORANGE JUICE, LEMON LIME SODA

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Last Burn Margherita

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Legislative Fashion

$12.00

BULLIET BOURBON, SIMPLE SYRUP, ORANGE BITTERS, POMEGRANATE LIQUEUR, CLUB SODA

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mango Drop

$12.00

Maple Fashioned

$14.00

Mojito

$9.00

Murphy's Velvet Hammer

$12.00

MAKERS MARK, PROSECCO, GINGER BEER, AND ORANGE BITTERS

Old Glory

$10.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Sour Drop

$10.00

Strawberry Mule

$12.00

Sunset at the Capitol

$11.00

Pen Aven-Mule

$12.00

JAMISON, APPLE JUICE, GINGER BEER

Pomegranate Lemonade

$12.00

Specialty Cocktail

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Frosé

$10.00Out of stock

Father's Day Orange Crush

$10.00

Vampire Kiss

$12.00

Liz's Witches Brew

$12.00

Haunted House

$10.00

Beer

DR 3 Star Southern

$8.00

DR Angry Orchard

$7.00Out of stock

DR Hawk Lager

$6.00Out of stock

DR DC Brau Corruption

$8.00

DR Elysian Space

$8.00

DR Fat Tire

$7.00

DR Guinness

$8.00

DR Lagunitas

$8.00

DR Mango Cart

$7.00

DR Optimal Wit

$7.00

DR Pipeline Porter

$8.00

DR Sam Adams Boston

$7.00

DR Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

DR Senate

$7.00

DR Stella Artois

$7.00

DR Vienna Lager

$7.00

DR Wicked Weed

$8.00

DR Bud Light

$6.00

Capit-Ale

$7.00

VooDoo

$7.00

Bold Rock

$7.00

s'mores

$10.00

Btl Bud Light

$6.00

Bud Light Seltizers

$7.00

Btl Budweiser

$6.00

Btl Corona Light

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Coors Light

$6.00

Btl Corona

$7.00

Btl Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$5.00

BTL Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Btl Heineken

$7.00

Btl Heineken 00 NA

$7.00

Btl Heineken Light

$7.00

Btl Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Btl Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Nutrl

$7.00

Btl Solace Partly Cloudy

$5.00

Truly

$7.00

Btl Coors Banquet

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Topo Chico

$8.00Out of stock

Btl Blue Moon Light Sky

$8.00Out of stock

Small Plates

1/4 lb Wood Fired Meatball

$13.00

Pork & beef, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara, toast points

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Pieces tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mumbo, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Naked

Calamari

$14.00

Chipotle aioli or marinara

Capitol Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken, steak or shrimp, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, cumin sour cream, pico de gallo

Chicken Potstickers

$12.00

5 fried chicken wantons with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fries, barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Curry mousse, jicama, pickled onion, candied bacon

Fried Green Tomato

$12.00

Panko, remoulade, goat cheese, arugula, mustard vinaigrette

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House remoulade

Hawk Nachos

$15.00

Chicken or beef, pico de gallo, black beans, melted cheddar, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole

Hawk Wings

$13.00

Buffalo, bbq, sweet thai chili, mumbo or naked

Zucchini Spinach Fritters

$13.00

Garbanzo flour dusted, pico de gallo, guacamole, ranch drizzle

Soups & Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Olive oil-roasted tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmesan, french vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumble, avocado, bacon, red wine vinaigrette

Kale & Roasted Sweet Potatoes Salad

$15.00

Maple-roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, peanuts, cashews, asiago, charred lemon vinaigrette

Steak & Blue Salad

$19.00

Grilled steak, mixed greens, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mustard vinaigrette

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with chips sub fries or salad $3

Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried, grilled or blackened, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, ciabatta bread

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato, jalapeno tartar sauce, potato roll

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fried, grilled or blackened, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno tartar sauce, amoroso roll

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

Candied bacon, fried green tomatoe, romaine, guacamole, chipotle aioli, brioche bread

Grilled Steak

$18.00

Roasted red onion, arugula, tomato, horseradish aioli, ciabatta

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.00

Fried shrimp, lettuce, onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, amoroso roll

Wood Fired Andouille Sub

$17.00

Andouille sausage, marinara, basil pesto, banana peppers, provolone, amoroso roll

Burgers

All Burgers are served with chips and pickle sub fries or salad $3

All American Burger

$15.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Capitol Burger

$18.00

Ham, salami, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Diablo Cheeseburger

$17.00

Andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Grassroots Burger

$16.00

Beyond burger patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, pickled onion, siracha aioli

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled rye bread, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing

Steak House Burger

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, onion straws, bacon, pickled onions, tomato, bbq sauce

Wood Fired Casseroles

Andouille Sausage Casserole

$23.00

Peppers, onions, tomato sauce, goat cheese, shortcrust pastry, baked

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Chicken, potatoes, peas, celery, carrots, béchamel, parmesan cheese, shortcrust pastry, baked

Shepherd's Pie

$23.00

Three blend ground beef with peas & carrots, marinara, béchamel, parmesan cheese, mashed potato crusted, baked

Shrimp Casserole

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, potato,carrots, celery, onions, cream, reggiano cheese, shortcrust pastry, baked

Wood Fired Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Rosemary & garlic marinated, seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes

Entrees

Classic Meatloaf

$20.00

Tomato glazed with garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, onion straws, and beef gravy

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Red pepper remoulade, new potatoes, grilled asparagus

Drunk on the Hill Ribeye

$36.00

12 oz ribeye, au poivre style, garlic whipped potato, seasonal vegetables, crispy onions, bourbon sauce

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Fried haddock, coleslaw, jalapeno tarter, fries

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Sundried tomato relish, tarragon cream, sautéed spinach, garlic whipped potato

Jumbo Shrimp Grilled or Fried

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp, roasted new potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Wood Fired Whole Branzino

$34.00

Citrus & basil marinated, kalamata & sundried tomato relish, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Pasta

Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Penne

$27.00

Grilled chicken breast, shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, cajun cream sauce, garlic toast

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Fettuccine, alfredo sauce, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast

Chicken Parmigiano

$24.00

Mozzarella, marinara, fettuccine, parmesan, garlic toast

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, onions, capers, parsley, white wine, fettuccine, garlic toast

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

Pork and beef meatballs, spaghetti, marinara, gremolata, shaved parmesan, garlic toast

Vegetarian Pasta

$22.00

Spaghetti pasta with basil pesto, tomatoes, seasonal vegetables, crispy capers, garlic toast

Pizza & Flatbreads

Our artisan, hand crafted pizzas & flatbreads are made with the freshest ingredients and hand crafted to order by our expert chefs. Since every pizza & flatbread are made to order and cooked in our traditional wood fired oven, you will see that no two look alike but the exceptional flavors are always the same. Choose between our personal-sized flatbreads or our 12" neapolitan pizza crust.

Build Your Own

$8.00+

Sauces: Marinara, Bechamel, Basil Pesto ~ Toppings $2 each: Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta cheese, white cheddar pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, prosciutto, smoked ham, bacon red onion, caramelized onion, tomatoes, pineapple salsa, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, basil, arugula, spinach, red peppers

Classic Margherita

$11.00+

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, tarragon salt, fried basil, olive oil

Fig & Goat Cheese

$11.00+

Fig jam, goat cheese, arugula

Founding Fathers

$12.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, bacon, prosciutto, red onion, oregano

Hawaii 5-0

$12.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, prosciutto, red onion, pineapple

Metro Mushroom

$11.00+

Basil pesto, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, goat cheese, arugula, shaved parmesan, truffle vinaigrette

The Luxe

$12.00+

Bechamel, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, pickled onion, basil, balsamic

The South Lawn

$12.00+

Basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach, roasted peppers, crispy capers

The White House

$12.00+

Bechamel sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichoke hearts, spinach, prosciutto, charred lemon vinaigrette

Desserts

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Salted caramel cookie, topped with whipped cream

Sides/Extras

S-French Fries

$6.00

S-Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

S-Roasted New Potatoes

$5.00

S-Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

S-Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

S-Salad

$7.00

S-Caesar

$7.00

S-Garlic Toast

$4.00

S- Cole Slaw

$5.00

Food

Corn Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Mac and Cheese Balls

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Combo

Game Day Combo

$40.00

Draft

House Pilsner

$5.00

3 Stars Southern

$6.00

Goose Hazy IPA

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

House Cocktail

House Margherita

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:55 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Saturday9:55 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

In this political town we don't pick sides, we just have a drink and enjoy the satire! Follow us for updates on events and happenings at one of D.C.'s oldest establishments.

Website

Location

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Hawk 'n' Dove image
Hawk 'n' Dove image
Hawk 'n' Dove image
Hawk 'n' Dove image

