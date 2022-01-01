Hawk n Dove

Pizza & Flatbreads

Our artisan, hand crafted pizzas & flatbreads are made with the freshest ingredients and hand crafted to order by our expert chefs. Since every pizza & flatbread are made to order and cooked in our traditional wood fired oven, you will see that no two look alike but the exceptional flavors are always the same. Choose between our personal-sized flatbreads or our 12" neapolitan pizza crust.