Breakfast & Brunch
American
Hawthornes Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
No Reviews
228 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurant