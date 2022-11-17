Hawthornes Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Hawthornes Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

738 S 11th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammie
Double Patty Backyard Burger
Chicken Fingers

BRUNCH SO HARD

Pear & Prosciutto Toast

$13.00
Fried Chicken & Waffle

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

poached egg, hollandaise, malted waffle

Crabby Dick

Crabby Dick

$17.00

jumbo lump crabcake, poached eggs, hollandaise, brioche, chipotle aïoli, homefries

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

bread pudding for breakfast!

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

one fluffy, crisp, massive malted waffle

Pancake Stack

$10.00

three fluffy pancakes, butter, syrup

Green Goddess Omelette

Green Goddess Omelette

$15.00

roasted artichoke, sautéed spinach, pesto, goat cheese, homefries, multigrain toast

South of the Border

South of the Border

$14.00

overeasy eggs, avocado, black bean salad, crispy tortilla, cheddar, cilantro sour cream, chipotle-tomatillo salsa, homefries

Potato Mess

Potato Mess

$11.00

Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce

SD Pancake

$5.00

'Rizo Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, fajita rajas, scrambled egg, sharp provolone, sour cream, chipotle-tomatillo salsa, flour tortilla

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$7.00

brioche, fried egg, cheddar

Harvest Benny

Harvest Benny

$15.00

roasted pumpkin, crispy kale, polenta cake, poached egg, holly

Bagel

$4.00

Biscuit & Preserves

$6.00

Mixed Fruit

$7.00

SD Bread

$4.00

SD Sausage

$4.50

SD Veggie Sausage

$4.50

SD Bacon

$4.50

SD Turkey Bacon

$4.50

SD Homefries

$4.00

STARTERS

Pear & Prosciutto Toast

$13.00
Butternut Arancini

Butternut Arancini

$13.00

autumn squash risotto, parmesan, manchego, panko, smoked paprika remoulade, micro cilantro

Spiced Cauliflower

$12.00

tahini, greek yogurt, lemon, za'atar, evoo

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00
Old Bay Cheese Tots

Old Bay Cheese Tots

$11.00

old bay seasoning, parmesan, cheddar, gouda cheese sauce

Garlic Hot Wings

Garlic Hot Wings

$16.00

garlic hot, bleu cheese

SALADS

Harvest Kale Salad

Harvest Kale Salad

$14.00

shredded kale, shaved brussels, pear, winter squash, cranberries, candied walnuts, manchego, balsamic vinaigrette

Beet & Arugula Salad

$14.00

roasted golden beets, watermelon, whipped ricotta, arugula, red onion, toasted pistachio, crispy prosciutto, white balsamic, smoked sea salt

Bella Vista Salad

Bella Vista Salad

$14.00

romaine, pepitas, carrot, red onion, red bell pepper, bacon, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, anchovies, crouton

SAMMIES

Double Patty Backyard Burger

Double Patty Backyard Burger

$14.00

two smash patties, sharp cheddar, plum tomato, shaved lettuce, smoky remoulade, brioche roll, housemade chips

Philly Fried Chicken

Philly Fried Chicken

$16.00

fried chicken thighs, avocado, chipotle aïoli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche roll, housemade chips

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

onion , celery, grapes, sharp cheddar, dressed arugula, butter croissant, housemade chips

Herbed Falafel Sammie

Herbed Falafel Sammie

$13.00

hoysemade falafel, pickled fennel slaw, za'atar, feta, tzatziki, lettuce, baker street baguette

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$14.00

grilled three-cheese sammie on sourdough with a cup of tomato-basil bisque

DINNER

Italian Sausage Board

$21.00
Salmon Risotto

Salmon Risotto

$17.00

pan-seared wild-caught salmon, mushroom risotto, sautéed broccolini

Chicken Parm

$16.00

fried chicken breast, roasted cherry tomato, basil pesto, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Bucatini Carbonara

$16.00

crispy pancetta, english green peas, creamy parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

orecchiette, three cheese sauce, crispy chicken bites, garlic hot sauce, seasoned breadcrumb

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.00

cajun spiced mahi mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aïoli, pico de gallo, side green salad

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

honey mustard, housemade chips

SIDES & EXTRAS

Bagel

$4.00

Biscuit & Preserves

$6.00

Mixed Fruit

$7.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$6.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

SD Salad

$6.00

SD Bread

$4.00

SD Pancake

$5.00

SD Bananas

$2.00

SD Black Bean Salad

$3.00

SD Blueberries

$2.50

SD Candied Walnuts

$1.50

SD Caramelized Onions

$1.50

SD Cheddar

$1.50

SD Crumbled Bleu

$1.50

SD Cucumber

$1.00

SD Feta

$1.50

SD Lettuce

$0.50

SD Mushrooms

$1.00

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.25

SD Red Onion

$1.00

SD Roasted Reds

$1.00

SD Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

SD Sautéed Onions

$1.00

SD Strawberries

$2.50

SD Tomato

$1.00

SD Garlic Hot Sauce

$1.00

SD Chipotle Aïoli

$1.00

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Dijon Mustard

$0.75

SD Grainy Mustard

$0.75

SD Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

SD White Bals. Vinaigrette

$0.50

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.75

SD Bleu Dressing

$1.25

SD Caesar Dress

$0.50

SD Cheese Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

SD Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

SD Cream Cheese

$0.75

SD Hollandaise

$1.00

SD Honey

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$1.00

SD Maple Syrup

$1.50

SD Preserves

$1.50

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Remoulade

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

SD Whipped Cream

$0.50

8oz Garlic Hot

$9.00

DESSERT

BROWNIE - Salted Chocolate

$4.00

COOKIES - Brown Butter Chocolate Chip (3)

$4.00

Waffle Sundae

$13.00

Franklin Fountain Vanilla, Candied Nuts, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Strawberries

FOOD

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$14.00

corn tortillas, salsa morita, sharp cheddar, cilantro crema, sunny eggs, microcilantro

Mornin' Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

pastrami, housemade kraut, fried egg, swiss, smoked paprika remoulade, grilled sourdough, homies

SOFT DRINKS

Apple Juice

$3.50

Blood Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Coca Cola (Can)

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

One Village Hawthornes Signature Blend

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

One Village Hawthornes Signature Blend

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.50
Nat's Lemonade

Nat's Lemonade

$4.00

Nat's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite (CAN)

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

CAFE

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.50
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00
CHAI TEA LATTE

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00
COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.25
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.50
LATTE

LATTE

$4.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Hawthornes Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

BRIDGET FOY'S
orange starNo Reviews
200 south street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
228 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
orange star4.7 • 68
769 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Fitz and Starts
orange star4.5 • 639
743 S 4th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Rex at the Royal
orange starNo Reviews
1524 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
American Sardine Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,170
1800 Federal St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Midtown Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston