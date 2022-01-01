Hawtree's Pub and Grill imageView gallery
American

Hawtree's Pub and Grill

17 Reviews

$$$

11484 NC-80

Burnsville, NC 28714

Small Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$5.00

Caeser

$5.00

Vegetable

Pasta House Salad

Pasta Caesar

Giant Salads

Lrg Garden Salad

$9.00

Lrg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Appetizers

1/2 Wings (5)

$8.25

Full Wings (10)

$14.25

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

Calamari

$13.00

Fish Basket

$14.00

Shrimp Skewers

$8.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Charcuterie For 2

$13.95

Party Charcuterie

$19.95

Poppers

$7.00

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.95

Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Meatlovers

$14.00

Tomato Basil

$13.00

Tomato Basil

$13.95

Pasta

Alfredo

$15.00

Mushroom Pesto

$17.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Melt

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

DBL Vegetable

$3.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Side Salad

Slaw

$1.50

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Patch Pie

$5.95

Brownie Sundae

$4.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tiny Pumpkin Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.25Out of stock

Tiny Cherry Pie

$4.95

Tiny Chocolate Pie

$4.95

From the Farm

Smothered Chicken

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Burger

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Refill

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$1.50

Water

Cherry Limeade N/A

$3.00

6 Pack Beer Domestic

Bud Light 6 Pack

$15.00

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$15.00

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$15.00

Bud 6 Pack

Yengling

6 Pack Import/IPA

IPA 6 Pack

$18.00

Imports 6 Pack

$18.00

RETAIL

T SHirt

$12.00

Gift Card

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11484 NC-80, Burnsville, NC 28714

Directions

Gallery
Hawtree's Pub and Grill image

