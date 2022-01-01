American
Hawtree's Pub and Grill
17 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
11484 NC-80, Burnsville, NC 28714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main
No Reviews
109 West main Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant