Ramen Hayashi - Clovis 1755 Herndon Avenue
No reviews yet
1755 Herndon Avenue
Clovis, CA 93611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Custom Ramen$15.00
- Side Fried Rice$4.00
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
- Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed) in spicy miso broth (non-spicy available). (Thin noodle)
FOOD
Small Bites
- Nikuman$9.00
Cha su pork or chicken, cabbage slaw, sesame seed and cilantro in between a soft steamed bun
- Soft Shell Crab$11.00
Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab
- Chicken Gyoza
- Chicken Karage$8.00
Deep fried crispy dark meat chicken with oishi sauce & chili powder
- Edamame
- Spam Musubi$5.50
Spam, rice, and pork sung wrapped in seaweed with teriyaki sauce
- Kaki Fry$9.00
Deep fried oysters with spicy mayo
- Rock Shrimp$10.00
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in sweet mirin sauce garnished with cilantro and chili powder
- Takoyaki$9.00
Octopus ball with Japanese mayo, teriyaki sauce, bonito flake and green onion
- Cheesy Corn Croquette$8.00
Homemade mash potato balls filled with corn, spam and cheese drizzled with teriyaki and Japanese mayo
- Veg Spring Roll$6.50
Deep fried vegetable spring roll, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Chicken Egg Roll$7.50
Crispy chicken and vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Side Fried Rice$4.00
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
- Side Brown Rice$3.50
- Side Salad$3.00
- ChashuTacos$8.00
Entrees
- Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
- Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Grilled steak, pan fried egg, hand cut sweet corn, shitake mushroom, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
- Shio Ramen$14.00
Chicken breast, spinach, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
- Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed) in spicy miso broth (non-spicy available). (Thin noodle)
- Hokkaido Ramen$16.00
Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushroom, spinach, green onion, and nori(seaweed) in shio broth. (Thick noodle)
- Fried Rice (Yakimeshi)
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
- Saraudon$13.50
Shrimp, spam, fish cake, carrot, cabbage, green onion, and shiitake mushroom in a brown gravy sauce over crispy ramen noodles
- Rice Bowl (Donburi)
All rice bowls, EXCEPT SALMON, are served with shiitake mushrooms, purple onion, and edamame. Protein is served over steamed white rice, unless upgraded, and your choice of sauce. Salmon is served with a side salad.
- Crispy Ramen Salad
Spring mix, carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, and almonds topped with crispy ramen noodle and honey sesame dressing
- Yaki Ramen
Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo
- Plain ramen$10.00
Your choice of broth, noodles, and 1 topping.
- No Utensils
- Curry Chicken Rice Bowl(Donburi)$13.00
- Karage Curry$14.00
- Curry Steak Rice Bowl(Donburi)$15.00
- Curry Ramen$15.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
- Extra bowl
Build Your Own Ramen
Dessert
Sides
- Extra tonkotsu broth$2.00
- Extra spicy miso broth$2.00
- Extra shio broth$2.00
- Extra shoyu broth$2.00
- Extra veggie broth$2.00
- Side Cha-su (Kitchen）$3.00
- Side Cha-su (Ramen）$3.00
- Side Chicken (kitchen)$3.00
- Side Chicken (ramen)$3.00
- Side Fried Tofu (kitchen)$3.00
- Side Grilled Tofu (ramen)$3.00
- Side Salmon$8.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Spam$3.00
- Side Steak$8.00
- Extra Side Thin Noodle$3.00
- Extra Side Thick Noodle$3.00
- Extra Side Spinach Noodle$3.00
- Extra Side Gluten Free Noodle$3.00
- Extra Side Soft Boil Egg$2.00
- Extra Side Fried Egg$2.00
- Extra Curry Sauce$2.50
Side topping
Sauces ( Dine in )
Sauces ( Take Out )
- Teriyaki (2oz)$0.50
- Teriyaki (4oz)$1.00
- Spicy Mayo (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Mayo (4oz)$1.00
- Spicy Garlic Teriyaki (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Garlic Teriyaki (4oz)$1.00
- Spicy Bugolgi (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Bugolgi (4oz)$1.00
- Oishi (2oz)$0.50
- Oishi (4oz)$1.00
- GF Teriyaki (2oz)$0.50
- GF Teriyaki (4 oz)$1.00
- Salad Dressing (2 oz)$0.50
- Salad Dressing (4 oz)$1.00
- Japanese Mayo (2oz)$0.50
- Japanese Mayo (4oz)$1.00
- Chili Oil$0.50
- Sriracha
- Soy Sauce
- Chili Powder
- Chili Paste
Drink
Beverages
Sake
Hino Sosu
Food (3PO)
Small Bites (3PO)
- Nikuman$10.80
Cha su pork or chicken, cabbage slaw, sesame seed and cilantro in between a soft steamed bun
- Soft Shell Crab$13.20
Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab
- Chicken Gyoza
- Chicken Karage$9.60
Deep fried crispy dark meat chicken with oishi sauce & chili powder
- Edamame
- Spam Musubi$6.60
Spam, rice, and pork sung wrapped in seaweed with teriyaki sauce
- Kaki Fry$10.80
Deep fried oysters with spicy mayo
- Rock Shrimp$12.00
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in sweet mirin sauce garnished with cilantro and chili powder
- Takoyaki$10.80
Octopus ball with Japanese mayo, teriyaki sauce, bonito flake and green onion
- Cheesy Corn Croquette$9.60
Homemade mash potato balls filled with corn, spam and cheese drizzled with teriyaki and Japanese mayo
- Veg Spring Roll$7.80
Deep fried vegetable spring roll, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Chicken Egg Roll$9.00
Crispy chicken and vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- Side White Rice$3.60
- Side Fried Rice$4.80
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
- Side Brown Rice$4.20
- Side Salad$3.60
- ChashuTacos$9.60
Entrees (3PO)
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.80
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
- Shoyu Ramen$18.00
Grilled steak, pan fried egg, hand cut sweet corn, shitake mushroom, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
- Shio Ramen$16.80
Chicken breast, spinach, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)
- Spicy Miso Ramen$16.80
Pork cha-su, bamboo, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed) in spicy miso broth (non-spicy available). (Thin noodle)
- Hokkaido Ramen$19.20
Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushroom, spinach, green onion, and nori(seaweed) in shio broth. (Thick noodle)
- Fried Rice (Yakimeshi)
Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.
- Saraudon$16.20
Shrimp, spam, fish cake, carrot, cabbage, green onion, and shiitake mushroom in a brown gravy sauce over crispy ramen noodles
- Rice Bowl (Donburi)
All rice bowls, EXCEPT SALMON, are served with shiitake mushrooms, purple onion, and edamame. Protein is served over steamed white rice, unless upgraded, and your choice of sauce. Salmon is served with a side salad.
- Crispy Ramen Salad
Spring mix, carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, and almonds topped with crispy ramen noodle and honey sesame dressing
- Yaki Ramen
Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo
- Plain ramen$12.00
Your choice of broth, noodles, and 1 topping.
- Curry Chicken Rice Bowl(Donburi)$15.60
- Karage Curry$16.80
- Curry Steak Rice Bowl(Donburi)$18.00
- Curry Ramen$18.00
Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)
Build Your Own Ramen (3PO)
Dessert (3PO)
Sides (3PO)
- Extra tonkotsu broth$2.40
- Extra spicy miso broth$2.40
- Extra shio broth$2.40
- Extra shoyu broth$2.40
- Extra veggie broth$2.40
- Side Cha-su (Kitchen）$3.60
- Side Cha-su (Ramen）$3.60
- Side Chicken (kitchen)$3.60
- Side Chicken (ramen)$3.60
- Side Fried Tofu (kitchen)$3.60
- Side Grilled Tofu (ramen)$3.60
- Side Salmon$9.60
- Side Shrimp$9.60
- Side Spam$3.60
- Side Steak$9.60
- Extra Side Thin Noodle$3.60
- Extra Side Thick Noodle$3.60
- Extra Side Spinach Noodle$3.60
- Extra Side Gluten Free Noodle$3.60
- Extra Side Soft Boil Egg$2.40
- Extra Side Fried Egg$2.40
- Extra Curry Sauce$3.00
Sauces (3PO)
- Teriyaki (2oz)$0.60
- Teriyaki (4oz)$1.20
- Spicy Mayo (2oz)$0.60
- Spicy Mayo (4oz)$1.20
- Spicy Garlic Teriyaki (2oz)$0.60
- Spicy Garlic Teriyaki (4oz)$1.20
- Spicy Bugolgi (2oz)$0.60
- Spicy Bugolgi (4oz)$1.20
- Oishi (2oz)$0.60
- Oishi (4oz)$1.20
- GF Teriyaki (2oz)$0.60
- GF Teriyaki (4 oz)$1.20
- Salad Dressing (2 oz)$0.60
- Salad Dressing (4 oz)$1.20
- Japanese Mayo (2oz)$0.60
- Japanese Mayo (4oz)$1.20
- Chili Oil$0.60
- Sriracha
- Soy Sauce
- Chili Powder
- Chili Paste
Utensils (3PO)
Catering
Fried Rice
Yaki Ramen
Rice Bowl
Crispy Ramen Salad
Nikuman
Veggie Spring Rolls
Chicken Egg Rolls
Spam Masubi
Cheesy Corn Croquette
Takoyaki
Chicken Karage
Kaki Fry
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1755 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611