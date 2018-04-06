Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Hayashi Clovis

1755 HERNDON AVE STE102

CLOVIS, CA 93611

Popular Items

Custom Ramen
Rice Bowl (Donburi)
Yaki Ramen

Small Bites

Nikuman

$9.00

Cha su pork or chicken, cabbage slaw, sesame seed and cilantro in between a soft steamed bun

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Karage

$8.00

Deep fried crispy dark meat chicken with oishi sauce & chili powder

Edamame

Spam Musubi

$5.50

Spam, rice, and pork sung wrapped in seaweed with teriyaki sauce

Kaki Fry

$9.00

Deep fried oysters with spicy mayo

Rock Shrimp

$10.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in sweet mirin sauce garnished with cilantro and chili powder

Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus ball with Japanese mayo, teriyaki sauce, bonito flake and green onion

Cheesy Corn Croquette

$8.00

Homemade mash potato balls filled with corn, spam and cheese drizzled with teriyaki and Japanese mayo

Veg Spring Roll

$6.50

Deep fried vegetable spring roll, served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Chicken Egg Roll

$7.50

Crispy chicken and vegetable egg rolls, served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Entrees

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Pork cha-su, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thin noodle)

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Grilled steak, pan fried egg, hand cut sweet corn, shitake mushroom, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)

Shio Ramen

$14.00

Chicken breast, spinach, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed). (Thick noodle)

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Pork cha-su, bamboo, hand cut sweet corn, soft boiled egg, green onion, and nori (seaweed) in spicy miso broth (non-spicy available). (Thin noodle)

Hokkaido Ramen

$16.00

Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, soft boiled egg, shiitake mushroom, spinach, green onion, and nori(seaweed) in shio broth. (Thick noodle)

Fried Rice (Yakimeshi)

Hand cut sweet corn, green onion, edamame, and egg garnished with furikake. Contains egg and sesame seeds.

Saraudon

$13.50

Shrimp, spam, fish cake, carrot, cabbage, green onion, and shiitake mushroom in a brown gravy sauce over crispy ramen noodles

Rice Bowl (Donburi)

Rice bowl served with shiitake mushroom, onion, steamed white rice and your choice of meat and sauce

Crispy Ramen Salad

Spring mix, carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, and almonds topped with crispy ramen noodle and honey sesame dressing

Yaki Ramen

Pan fried ramen noodle with egg, cabbage, carrot, green onion, shiitake mushroom and purple onion garnished with furikake seasoning and Japanese mayo

Plain ramen

$10.00

No Utensils

Build Your Own Ramen

Custom Ramen

$15.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Souffle Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Japanese style light and fluffy soufflé cheesecake

Whole Cheesecake

$42.00Out of stock

Sides

Extra tonkotsu broth

$2.00

Extra shoyu broth

$2.00

Extra shio broth

$2.00

Extra spicy miso broth

$2.00

Extra veggie broth

$2.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Cha-su（Ramen）

$3.00

Side Spam

$3.00

Side Chicken (kitchen)

$3.00

Side Fried Tofu (kitchen)

$3.00

Side Chicken (ramen)

$3.00

Side Grilled Tofu (ramen)

$3.00

Side Cha-su（Kitchen）

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Ramune (Original)

$5.00

Ramune (strawberry)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen Hayashi is your go-to spot to get your delicious, fresh, and hot Japanese comfort food.

Website

Location

1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS, CA 93611

Directions

Gallery
Hayashi Ramen image

