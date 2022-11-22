Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Hayashi

No reviews yet

447 Turnpike Street

South Easton, MA 02375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Salmon cucumber
Bulgoki

Nigiri

Baked Egg/Tamago

$7.50

Crab Stick/Kani

$6.50

Dried Tofu/Inari

$6.50

Eeel/Unagi

$9.00

Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko

$8.95

Mackerel/Saba

$8.25

Octopus/Tako

$9.00

Red Snapper/Izumidai

$8.25

Salmon Belly

$9.50

Salmon Roe/Ikura

$9.95

Salmon/Sake

$8.50

Scallop

$10.00

Sea Urchin/Uni

$12.50

Shrimp/Ebi

$7.95

Squid/Ika

$7.95

Striped Bass/Suzuki

$8.25

Tuna/Maguro

$9.00

White Tuna/Mutsu

$8.00

Yellowtail/Hamachi

$9.00

Sashimi

Avocado Sashimi

$4.00

Baked Egg/Tamago Sashimi

$9.50

Crab Stick/Kani Sashimi

$8.50

Dried Tofu/Inari Sashimi

$8.50

Eeel/Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sashimi

$11.45

Mackerel/Saba Sashimi

$10.25

Octopus/Tako Sashimi

$11.00

Red Snapper/Izumidai Sashimi

$10.25

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon Roe/Ikura Sashimi

$11.95

Salmon/Sake Sashimi

$10.50

Scallop Sashimi

$12.00

Sea Urchin/Uni Sashimi

$14.50

Shrimp/Ebi Sashimi

$9.95

Squid/Ika Sashimi

$9.95

Striped Bass/Suzuki Sashimi

$10.25

Tuna/Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

White Tuna/Mutsu Sashimi

$10.00

Yellowtail/Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Sushi Appetizers

Sushi Starter

$10.95

3 pcs of nigiri sushi selected by chef

Sashimi Starter

$19.95

6pcs of sashimi (fish only) chef's choice

Tako-Su

$16.95

thinly sliced cooked octopus with ponzu sauce

Seared Tuna Naruto

$18.95

seared tuna, masago, avocado, rolled in cucumber, with citrus ponzu sauce

Salmon Naruto

$18.95

salmon, masago, avocado, rolled with cucumber, sauced with citrus ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$18.95

lightly pepper seasoned seared tuna with ponzu sauce

White Tuna Tataki

$18.95

lightly seasoned with pepper seared white tuna with ponzu sauce, and black sesame seeds

Makimono

California Roll

$8.00

New California

$8.00

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Spicy California

$8.00

Tuna Cucumber

$9.50

Tuna Avocado

$9.50

Salmon cucumber

$9.00

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Yellowtail Cucumber

$9.00

Eel Avocado

$9.50

Eel Cucumber

$9.50

Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Hoso Maki

Sake (Salmon) Maki

$8.50

Tekka (Tuna) Maki

$8.95

Mutsu (White Tuna) Maki

$8.00

Negi Hama (Yellowtail Scallion) Maki

$8.50

Vegetarian Maki

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Kappa Maki

$7.00

cucumber

Spinach Maki

$7.50

Oshinko Maki

$7.00

Japanese pickle

Vegetarian Maki

$7.95

spinach, cucumber, avocado

Sweet Potato Maki

$7.95

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Hayashi Signature

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$9.50

Philadelphia

$10.50

salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Crazy

$10.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko topped with spicy mayo

Spider

$11.95

deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumbrer, tobiko, topped with spicy mayo

Crunch Munch

$8.50

crab salad, cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce

Snow Mountain

$15.95

shrimp tempura roll covered with crab salad, sweet mayo, and tobiko

Lobster Tempura

$19.95

Deep fried lobster, cucumber, avocado, roll topped with spicy mayo

Pizza Maki

$15.95

california roll topped with shrimp, and torched pizza cheese on top with eel sauce

Volcano

$17.95

spicy tuna maki topped with baked scallops and crab salad topped with tobiko

Hayashi Dragon

$15.95

shrimp tempura maki topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top

Red Dragon

$16.95

california maki covered with spicy tuna, and tempura flakes on top

White Dragon

$16.95

california maki covered with torched white tuna, and eel sauce on top

Crispy Salmon skin

$10.50

toasted crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce

Long Island

$20.95

deep fried bed of rice topped with salmon, tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Boston

$10.95

salmon, lettuce, masago, cucumber, mayo

Sunshine

$10.95

salmon, lemon, cilantro, cucumber

Rainbow

$16.95

california maki covered with assorted raw fish

Futo

$10.95

crab meat, spinach, cucumber, avocado, oshinko (japanese pickle)

Caterpillar Maki

$16.95

eel, cucumber covered with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Sunset Maki

$16.95

shrimp tempura maki, crab salad, and mango on top with sweet mayo

Sushi Entrees

Served with a miso soup or a house salad with signature dressing

Sushi Combo A

$24.95

chef's choice of nigiri 7 pcs, tuna maki.

Sushi Combo B

$28.95

chef's choice of nigiri 6 pcs, sashimi 3 pcs, california maki

Maki Combo Regular

$24.95

california maki, tuna maki, salmon maki

Tempura&Sushi Dinner

$28.95

shrimp and veggie tempura, chef's choice nigiri 2pcs, sashimi 3pcs, california maki

Nigiri Sushi Regular

$27.95

chef's choice nigiri 12 pcs

Sashimi Regular

$32.95

chef's choice of sashimi 15 pcs

Sushi&Sashimi Combo

$30.95

chef's choice of nigiri 6 pcs, sashimi 6 pcs

Tuna&Salmon Combo

$45.95

4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of tuna nigiri, tuna maki, salmon maki, spicy tuna maki

Vegetarian Combo

$22.95

2 pcs of inari (tofu), kappa (cucumber) maki, sweet potato tempura maki

Chirashi

$25.95

assorted raw fish over a bed of sushi rice

Tekka-Don

$28.95

sliced raw tuna over a bed of sushi rice

Unaju

$28.95

broiled eel on a bed of rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Sushi Party Boat A

$59.95

chef's choice of nigiri 18 pcs, california maki, tuna maki

Sushi Party Boat B

$89.95

chef's choice of nigiri 24 pcs, sashimi 6 pcs, california maki, spicy tuna maki, salmon maki

Sushi Platters

Nigiri Sashimi Combo A

$120.00

20 pcs of assorted sashimi, 16 pcs of nigiri sushi, 2 vegetarian maki (feeds 4 people)

Nigiri Sashimi Combo B

$70.00

12 pcs of assorted sashimi, 6 pcs of nigiri sushi, 1 yellowtail scallion maki, 1 tuna maki, 1 futo maki (feeds 3 people)

Veggie Combo A

$115.00

4 pcs of salmon sushi, 4 pcs of tuna sushi, 4 pcs of shrimp sushi, avocado cucumber maki, futo maki, cucumber oshinko crab maki, california maki, and salmon special maki.

Veggie Combo B

$85.00

2 orders of caterpillar maki, 1 california maki, 1 asparagus maki, 4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of unagi nigiri sushi.

Tuna Salmon Unagi Combo

$120.00

6 pcs of salmon sushi, 6 pcs of tuna sushi, 6 pcs of unagi sushi, spicy salmon maki, spicy tuna maki, eel avocado maki, salmon avocado maki, 2 california makis

Tuna Salmon Combo B

$65.00

5 pcs of salmon nigiri, 5 pcs of tuna nigiri, spicy salmon maki, spicy tuna maki, salmon maki, tuna maki

Unagi & Spicy Platter

$80.00

4 pcs of salmon sushi 4 pcs of unagi sushi, spicy california tuna maki, salmon maki, salmon california maki (spicy)

Dragon Combo

$60.00

hayashi dragon maki, california maki, shrimp tempura maki, 5 pcs of unagi sushi.

Fab Platter

$68.00

2 spicy tuna, 2 crazy maki, 1 california maki, 1 snow mountain maki

Rice Bowls

Chicken Teri Bowl

$18.95

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice with vegetables topped with homemade teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$18.95

Chicken cutlet with cooked egg over a bed of rice with vegetables topped with eel sauce

Tempura Bowl

$17.95

Deep fried tempura shrimp and veggies on a bed of rice with vegetables served with side of tempura sauce

Salmon Teri Bowl

$17.95

Grilled salmon fillet over bed of rice with vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce

Spicy Pork Bowl

$18.95

Spicy pork belly on bed of rice with vegetables

Bulgoki Beef Bowl

$20.95

Korean marinated beef over a bed of rice with vegetables

Seared Tuna Rice Bowl

$20.95

Vegetarian Bowl

$16.95

Kitchen Appetizers

Shumai

$7.50

Shrimp & veggie dumplings

Edamame

$5.95

soybeans in a pod sprinkled with salt

Gyoza

$7.50+

dumplings

Tempura Starter

$12.95+

tempura battered golden brown shrimp or veggies

Scallion Pancake

$13.95

scallions, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, shrimp battered pancake

Agedashi Tofu

$9.95

battered, fried tofu with tempura sauce

Chicken Yakitori

$10.95

grilled chicken on skewers with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Beef KushiYaki

$13.95

korean marinated bulgoki beef on skewers with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Soft Shell Crab

$14.95

battered and fried soft shell crab

Hamachi Kama

$16.95

lightly salted and peppered grilled yellowtail collar with teriyaki sauce

Crab Rangoons

$8.95

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$3.95

House Salad

$4.95+

Dumpling Soup

$8.95+

veggie dumpling soup with veggies and egg

Seaweed Soup

$8.95

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Ohitashi Salad

$8.95

steamed and marinated spinach

Udon Soup

$7.95+

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Katsu Box

$13.95

fried, crispy chicken cutlet served with shumai, salad, rice

Kids Tempura Box

$13.95

shrimp and veggie tempura with shumai, salad, rice

Noodle Dishes

Tempura Udon

$12.95

udon soup with shrimp and veggie tempura

Spicy Seafood Udon

$15.95

spicy udon noodle soup with scallops, mussels, shrimp, veggies

Yaki Soba

$13.95

stir fried wheat flour noodles with veggies and your choice of protein

Yaki Udon

$13.95

stir fried udon noodles w/ veggies and your choice of protein

Pad Thai

$13.95

stir fried rice noodles with veggies, peanuts, egg, and your choice of protein

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$14.95+

stir fried rice with veggies, and your choice of protein

Ok-Dol Bibimbap

$21.95+

korean marinated veggies on a bed of steamed rice w/ your choice of protein and topped with a fried egg. Served with korean chili paste on the side.

Side Dishes

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Bottle Of Dressing

$10.00

Grill & Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.95

grilled chicken tenders with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.95

grilled salmon fillet with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad

Seared Tuna Teriyaki

$25.95

lightly seared tuna with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad

Bulgoki

$22.95

Korean marinated beef. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad

Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

grilled shrimp with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad

Spicy Pork Teriyaki

$20.95

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream Green Tea

$6.95

Mochi

$4.95

Lunch

Bulgoki Lunch Box

$15.95

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box

$13.95

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Box

$15.95

Tempura Lunch Box

$13.95

Chicken Katsu Lunch Box

$13.95

Vegetarian Lunch Box

$13.95

Sushi Lunch

$15.95

Sashimi Lunch

$16.95

Sushi and Sashimi Lunch

$17.95

Tempura Sushi Combo Lunch

$16.95

Maki Combo Lunch

$15.95

Cali Lunch

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Home of sushi 🍣and rice bowls 🍛

Website

Location

447 Turnpike Street, South Easton, MA 02375

Directions

