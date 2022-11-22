- Home
Cafe Hayashi
447 Turnpike Street
South Easton, MA 02375
Popular Items
Nigiri
Baked Egg/Tamago
Crab Stick/Kani
Dried Tofu/Inari
Eeel/Unagi
Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko
Mackerel/Saba
Octopus/Tako
Red Snapper/Izumidai
Salmon Belly
Salmon Roe/Ikura
Salmon/Sake
Scallop
Sea Urchin/Uni
Shrimp/Ebi
Squid/Ika
Striped Bass/Suzuki
Tuna/Maguro
White Tuna/Mutsu
Yellowtail/Hamachi
Sashimi
Avocado Sashimi
Baked Egg/Tamago Sashimi
Crab Stick/Kani Sashimi
Dried Tofu/Inari Sashimi
Eeel/Unagi Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sashimi
Mackerel/Saba Sashimi
Octopus/Tako Sashimi
Red Snapper/Izumidai Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Salmon Roe/Ikura Sashimi
Salmon/Sake Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Sea Urchin/Uni Sashimi
Shrimp/Ebi Sashimi
Squid/Ika Sashimi
Striped Bass/Suzuki Sashimi
Tuna/Maguro Sashimi
White Tuna/Mutsu Sashimi
Yellowtail/Hamachi Sashimi
Sushi Appetizers
Sushi Starter
3 pcs of nigiri sushi selected by chef
Sashimi Starter
6pcs of sashimi (fish only) chef's choice
Tako-Su
thinly sliced cooked octopus with ponzu sauce
Seared Tuna Naruto
seared tuna, masago, avocado, rolled in cucumber, with citrus ponzu sauce
Salmon Naruto
salmon, masago, avocado, rolled with cucumber, sauced with citrus ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
lightly pepper seasoned seared tuna with ponzu sauce
White Tuna Tataki
lightly seasoned with pepper seared white tuna with ponzu sauce, and black sesame seeds
Makimono
Hoso Maki
Vegetarian Maki
Hayashi Signature
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Philadelphia
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
Crazy
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko topped with spicy mayo
Spider
deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumbrer, tobiko, topped with spicy mayo
Crunch Munch
crab salad, cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce
Snow Mountain
shrimp tempura roll covered with crab salad, sweet mayo, and tobiko
Lobster Tempura
Deep fried lobster, cucumber, avocado, roll topped with spicy mayo
Pizza Maki
california roll topped with shrimp, and torched pizza cheese on top with eel sauce
Volcano
spicy tuna maki topped with baked scallops and crab salad topped with tobiko
Hayashi Dragon
shrimp tempura maki topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top
Red Dragon
california maki covered with spicy tuna, and tempura flakes on top
White Dragon
california maki covered with torched white tuna, and eel sauce on top
Crispy Salmon skin
toasted crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce
Long Island
deep fried bed of rice topped with salmon, tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Boston
salmon, lettuce, masago, cucumber, mayo
Sunshine
salmon, lemon, cilantro, cucumber
Rainbow
california maki covered with assorted raw fish
Futo
crab meat, spinach, cucumber, avocado, oshinko (japanese pickle)
Caterpillar Maki
eel, cucumber covered with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Sunset Maki
shrimp tempura maki, crab salad, and mango on top with sweet mayo
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Combo A
chef's choice of nigiri 7 pcs, tuna maki.
Sushi Combo B
chef's choice of nigiri 6 pcs, sashimi 3 pcs, california maki
Maki Combo Regular
california maki, tuna maki, salmon maki
Tempura&Sushi Dinner
shrimp and veggie tempura, chef's choice nigiri 2pcs, sashimi 3pcs, california maki
Nigiri Sushi Regular
chef's choice nigiri 12 pcs
Sashimi Regular
chef's choice of sashimi 15 pcs
Sushi&Sashimi Combo
chef's choice of nigiri 6 pcs, sashimi 6 pcs
Tuna&Salmon Combo
4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of tuna nigiri, tuna maki, salmon maki, spicy tuna maki
Vegetarian Combo
2 pcs of inari (tofu), kappa (cucumber) maki, sweet potato tempura maki
Chirashi
assorted raw fish over a bed of sushi rice
Tekka-Don
sliced raw tuna over a bed of sushi rice
Unaju
broiled eel on a bed of rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Sushi Party Boat A
chef's choice of nigiri 18 pcs, california maki, tuna maki
Sushi Party Boat B
chef's choice of nigiri 24 pcs, sashimi 6 pcs, california maki, spicy tuna maki, salmon maki
Sushi Platters
Nigiri Sashimi Combo A
20 pcs of assorted sashimi, 16 pcs of nigiri sushi, 2 vegetarian maki (feeds 4 people)
Nigiri Sashimi Combo B
12 pcs of assorted sashimi, 6 pcs of nigiri sushi, 1 yellowtail scallion maki, 1 tuna maki, 1 futo maki (feeds 3 people)
Veggie Combo A
4 pcs of salmon sushi, 4 pcs of tuna sushi, 4 pcs of shrimp sushi, avocado cucumber maki, futo maki, cucumber oshinko crab maki, california maki, and salmon special maki.
Veggie Combo B
2 orders of caterpillar maki, 1 california maki, 1 asparagus maki, 4 pcs of salmon nigiri, 4 pcs of unagi nigiri sushi.
Tuna Salmon Unagi Combo
6 pcs of salmon sushi, 6 pcs of tuna sushi, 6 pcs of unagi sushi, spicy salmon maki, spicy tuna maki, eel avocado maki, salmon avocado maki, 2 california makis
Tuna Salmon Combo B
5 pcs of salmon nigiri, 5 pcs of tuna nigiri, spicy salmon maki, spicy tuna maki, salmon maki, tuna maki
Unagi & Spicy Platter
4 pcs of salmon sushi 4 pcs of unagi sushi, spicy california tuna maki, salmon maki, salmon california maki (spicy)
Dragon Combo
hayashi dragon maki, california maki, shrimp tempura maki, 5 pcs of unagi sushi.
Fab Platter
2 spicy tuna, 2 crazy maki, 1 california maki, 1 snow mountain maki
Rice Bowls
Chicken Teri Bowl
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice with vegetables topped with homemade teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Chicken cutlet with cooked egg over a bed of rice with vegetables topped with eel sauce
Tempura Bowl
Deep fried tempura shrimp and veggies on a bed of rice with vegetables served with side of tempura sauce
Salmon Teri Bowl
Grilled salmon fillet over bed of rice with vegetables topped with teriyaki sauce
Spicy Pork Bowl
Spicy pork belly on bed of rice with vegetables
Bulgoki Beef Bowl
Korean marinated beef over a bed of rice with vegetables
Seared Tuna Rice Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl
Kitchen Appetizers
Shumai
Shrimp & veggie dumplings
Edamame
soybeans in a pod sprinkled with salt
Gyoza
dumplings
Tempura Starter
tempura battered golden brown shrimp or veggies
Scallion Pancake
scallions, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, shrimp battered pancake
Agedashi Tofu
battered, fried tofu with tempura sauce
Chicken Yakitori
grilled chicken on skewers with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Beef KushiYaki
korean marinated bulgoki beef on skewers with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Soft Shell Crab
battered and fried soft shell crab
Hamachi Kama
lightly salted and peppered grilled yellowtail collar with teriyaki sauce
Crab Rangoons
Soups & Salads
Kids Menu
Noodle Dishes
Tempura Udon
udon soup with shrimp and veggie tempura
Spicy Seafood Udon
spicy udon noodle soup with scallops, mussels, shrimp, veggies
Yaki Soba
stir fried wheat flour noodles with veggies and your choice of protein
Yaki Udon
stir fried udon noodles w/ veggies and your choice of protein
Pad Thai
stir fried rice noodles with veggies, peanuts, egg, and your choice of protein
Rice Dishes
Side Dishes
Grill & Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken tenders with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad
Salmon Teriyaki
grilled salmon fillet with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad
Seared Tuna Teriyaki
lightly seared tuna with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad
Bulgoki
Korean marinated beef. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad
Shrimp Teriyaki
grilled shrimp with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with rice on the side, and a choice of miso soup or salad
Spicy Pork Teriyaki
Lunch
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Home of sushi 🍣and rice bowls 🍛
447 Turnpike Street, South Easton, MA 02375