Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Taco Papas

$9.99

French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro

Papas Con Queso

$8.49

French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño

Queso Dip with Chips and Salsa

$8.99

Build Your Guacamole

$10.99

Made to order served with chips and salsa

Chicharrones APP

$6.99

Grilled Panela En Salsa

$9.29

Nachos panchos

$13.99

Table side Guacamole

$12.99

Table Side Salsa

$5.99

Breakfast

Huevo Con Chorizo

$12.08

Egg with pork sausage scrambled

Huevo Con Jamón

$12.08

Egg and ham scrambled

Huevo Con Tocino

$12.08

Egg and bacon scrambled

Huevo Con Win

$12.08

Egg and Nathan's scrambled

Avocado Toast

$12.08

Egg and dried beet scrambled

Huevo a La Mexicana

$12.08

Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion

Papas Con Chorizo

$12.08

Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs

Papas a La Mexicana

$12.08

Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs

Chicharron Con Salsa

$12.08

Pork skin cooked in sauce

Papas Con Huevo

$12.08

Potatoes and eggs scrambled

Enchorizadas

$12.08

3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side

Huevos Rancheros

$12.08

Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce

Huevos Al Gusto

$12.08

Any-style eggs

Migas Con Huevo

$12.08

Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)

Nopales Con Huevo

$12.08

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$5.48

Not mixed. 2 bacon strips

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$5.48

Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$5.48

Frijol Con Queso Fresco Taco

$4.16

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.78

Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio

Molletes

$9.88

Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak

Huevos Divorciados

$12.08

Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.69

Any-style eggs with refried beans

Chilaquiles Only Verdes

$7.49

Chilaquiles Only Rojos

$7.49

Huevo Con Frijol

$4.27

Breakfast Gorditas

$3.94

Breakfast Tacos

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Guayin

$11.49

Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas

Steak Omelette

$11.49

Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast

3 Meat Omelette

$11.49

Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes

Platos Mexicanos

Fajita Plate

$23.99

Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice

Costillas De Res

$21.99

Grilled short ribs with grilled onions

Combination Plate

$23.99

Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada

Bistek a La Plancha

$17.99

2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion

1 Piece Tamales De Pollo

$3.59

5 Pieces Tamales De Pollo

$13.49

Dozen Tamales De Pollo

$19.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.49

3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese

Entomatadas

$13.49

3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce

Pollo en Salsa

$12.99

Chicken cooked in sauce and spices

Flautas De Pollo

$12.99

5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream

Steak and Chorizo Burrito

$13.49

A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado

Chicken and Chorizo Burrito

$13.49

A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado

Chimichanga De Pollo

$13.49

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese

Chimichanga De Bistek

$13.49

Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese

Veggie Chimichanga

$13.49

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans

1 Tostada

$3.89

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

3 Tostadas

$10.99

Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado

1 Sopes

$3.89

3 Sopes

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

Side Orders

Refried Beans

$2.59

Rice

$2.59

Frijoles Charros

$2.59

French Fries

$2.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.59

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.59

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.59