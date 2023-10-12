- Home
- /
- Gainesville
- /
- Haydee’s Cafe & Cantina New - 658 Dawsonville Hwy
Haydee’s Cafe & Cantina New 658 Dawsonville Hwy
No reviews yet
658 Dawsonville Hwy
Gainesville, GA 30501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Taco Papas
French fries mounted with bell pepper, grilled onions, and bistek covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño and cilantro
Papas Con Queso
French fries covered with melted cheese and topped with jalapeño
Queso Dip with Chips and Salsa
Build Your Guacamole
Made to order served with chips and salsa
Chicharrones APP
Grilled Panela En Salsa
Nachos panchos
Table side Guacamole
Table Side Salsa
Breakfast
Huevo Con Chorizo
Egg with pork sausage scrambled
Huevo Con Jamón
Egg and ham scrambled
Huevo Con Tocino
Egg and bacon scrambled
Huevo Con Win
Egg and Nathan's scrambled
Avocado Toast
Egg and dried beet scrambled
Huevo a La Mexicana
Egg scrambled with tomato, peppers, and onion
Papas Con Chorizo
Potatoes mixed with chorizo and any style eggs
Papas a La Mexicana
Potatoes cooked with jalapeño, onion, and tomato. Any style eggs
Chicharron Con Salsa
Pork skin cooked in sauce
Papas Con Huevo
Potatoes and eggs scrambled
Enchorizadas
3 rolled tortillas filled with egg topped off with salsa de chorizo no tortillas on side
Huevos Rancheros
Any-style eggs covered with ranchero sauce
Huevos Al Gusto
Any-style eggs
Migas Con Huevo
Fried tortilla chips mixed with egg (no tortillas)
Nopales Con Huevo
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Not mixed. 2 bacon strips
Steak, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Taco
Frijol Con Queso Fresco Taco
Breakfast Sandwich
Two over hard eggs, ham, American cheese, and mayo on a toasted Bolio
Molletes
Open-faced sandwich with re-fried beans, jalapeño, and Jack cheese topped off with chorizo or steak
Huevos Divorciados
Two any-style eggs covered with red and green sauce. Served with potatoes and beans
Chilaquiles Rojos
Any-style eggs with refried beans
Chilaquiles Verdes
Any-style eggs with refried beans
Chilaquiles Only Verdes
Chilaquiles Only Rojos
Huevo Con Frijol
Breakfast Gorditas
Breakfast Tacos
Omelettes
Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese in an egg omelette served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Guayin
Refried beans and cheese omelette covered with ranchero sauce, grilled Nathan's, and breakfast potatoes. Served with handmade corn or flour tortillas
Steak Omelette
Bell pepper, grilled onions, and steak omelette covered with Jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, breakfast potato, and toast
3 Meat Omelette
Grilled steak, Nathan's, and chorizo stuffed in a 4 egg omelette covered with cheese and served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Veggie Omelette
Stuffed with refried beans, stuffed with mushrooms, bell peppers, and grilled onions covered with diced tomatoes
Platos Mexicanos
Fajita Plate
Fajita steak topped with bell peppers and onions, 1 green chicken enchilada, and two chicken flautas. Served with charro beans and rice
Costillas De Res
Grilled short ribs with grilled onions
Combination Plate
Pancita de puerco con cebolla asada
Bistek a La Plancha
2 grilled steaks topped with grilled onion
1 Piece Tamales De Pollo
5 Pieces Tamales De Pollo
Dozen Tamales De Pollo
Enchiladas Verdes
3 chicken enchiladas smothered with green sauce and covered with fresco cheese
Entomatadas
3 fresco cheese enchiladas covered with red sauce
Pollo en Salsa
Chicken cooked in sauce and spices
Flautas De Pollo
5 chicken taquitos rolled and fried covered with lettuce, tomato, and avocado with sour cream
Steak and Chorizo Burrito
A grilled burrito stuffed with pepper, onion, and steak covered with melted cheese, mole sauce, chorizo, cilantro, and avocado
Chicken and Chorizo Burrito
A grilled burrito stuffed with chicken, bell pepper, and onion. Covered with green sauce, melted cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado
Chimichanga De Pollo
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein covered with melted cheese
Chimichanga De Bistek
Fried burrito stuffed with bell pepper, onion, and protein, covered with melted cheese
Veggie Chimichanga
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, wrapped up on a flour tortilla then fried smothered with melted cheese, and served with rice and beans
1 Tostada
Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado
3 Tostadas
Refried beans, lettuce, fresco cheese, tomato, and avocado