Hayes Burger

2060 Logan Avenue

San Diego, CA 92113

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.75

Cheezeburger

$6.85

DBL Cheezeburger

$9.00

DBL Hamburger

$8.50

TRPL Cheezeburger

$11.25

TRPL Hamburger

$10.95

QUAD Cheezeburger

$13.50

QUAD Hamburger

$13.00

Grilled Cheeze

$5.25

DBL Grilled Cheeze

$7.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Jimi Fries

$3.50

Spicy Jimi

$4.50

Chile Guero

$0.70

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Shake

$4.50

Alcohol

Tierra Madre

$3.75

.394

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2060 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

