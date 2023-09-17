Restaurant info

Centrally located in Uptown Charlotte, Haymaker Restaurant, from Chef Chris Coleman, brings locally inspired and seasonal food to the Queen City. Our kitchen reinterprets the bounty of the piedmont area and Appalachia, and explores our foodways, both historic and present across our region. Our classic American lounge serves local brews, fine wines, and handmade cocktails. Dine & drink in our bar & lounge, main dining room, mezzanine, or sidewalk patio all overlooking beautiful Romare Bearden Park in the heart of Charlotte.