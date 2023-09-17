Dinner

Small Plates

Grilled Carolina Shrimp

$18.00

NC shrimp skewers, Aleppo, lebneh, lemon

Hearth Roasted Shishito Peppers

$16.00

corn & crab salad, lemon buttermilk dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.00

Pickled sc peaches, local burrata, vincotto, red wine vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Benton's country ham, herb crust

Octopus Carpaccio

$22.00

Tomato & olive jam, fried basil, cured lemon, focaccia

PB&J Pork Belly

$18.00

Peach BBQ, fennel and roasted peanut salad, tahini lime dressing, Tokyo turnip puree

Roasted Okra

$12.00

Chipotle aioli, feta, lime

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Seasonal pepper aioli

Smoked Chicken Wings

$22.00

Sorghum BBQ sauce, Alabama white

Wilted Lettuce

$12.00

field lettuce, red onion, cornbread crumble, hot bacon & sorghum mustard dressing

Refill Crackers

$4.00

Refill Focaccia

$6.00

Smoked Fish Spread

$14.00

Country Pork Pâté

$9.00

Season's Salad

$12.00

Wilted Cabbage

$8.00

Large Plates

Pan Roasted Pork Chop

$32.00

Watermelon molasses, roasted corn succotash, heirloom peppers, ham hock jus

Pan Seared ¼ Chicken

$28.00

Summer squash risotto, goat lady chevre, sauce vierge, pan jus, lemon

Fish

$29.00

local fish, field peas, spicy shrimp brodo

NC Mountain Trout

$28.00

carolina gold rice, olive, lemon, & chili dressing

Rabbit Tagliatelle

$26.00

NA Beverages

Coffee + Milk

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Oat Cappuccino

$6.00

Oat Latte

$6.00

Milk Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$6.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Staff Redbull

$1.85

Tonic

$3.00

Tea + Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Rishi Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Water

Bottle Sparkling

$8.00

Bottle Still

$8.00

Mocktails

7 Weeks Aground

$11.00

Burnt spiced orange syrup, pineapple, coconut cream

Hits Different

$10.00Out of stock

Blueberry, elderflower, ginger, wildflower honey. (Limited availability)

Smile Like You Mean It

$11.00

Pomegranate, orange blossom, seedlip 94

Tepache

$8.00

Pineapple, cinnamon, star anise, clove. (Limited availability)

Desserts

Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Butter Cake

$12.00

Pavlova

$9.00