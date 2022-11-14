Restaurant header imageView gallery
Haymaker Eastlake

review star

No reviews yet

1903 Yale PL E

Suite 108

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Burrata

Starters/ Veggies/ Other

Focaccia

$8.00

sea salt, evoo

Tuna Poke

$17.00

soy sauce, sesame, spicy aioli, seaweed salad, nori

Haymaker Salad

$14.00

baby gem, green goddess, herbs, shallot

Burrata

$16.00

date mostarda, pine nut, grilled bread

Meatballs

$16.00

beef, tomato, parmesan

Arancini

$12.00

fried risotto, tomato, fontina, basil

Half Dozen Oysters

$25.00

Pasta

Semolina Gnocchi

$26.00

wild mushroom, taleggio, shallot

Bucatini

$26.00

guanciale, tomato, pecorino

Tonnarelli

$28.00

prawn, clam, saffron

Rigatoni

$27.00

beef cheek, red wine, root vegetables

Protein

NY Strip Steak

$41.00

bone marrow, demi-glace

Pork Schnitzel

$33.00

quince jus, lemon

Halibut

$42.00

caper, white wine, herbs

Sea Scallops

$39.00

cauliflower, black truffle, baby potato

Hamburger

$13.00

lettuce, ketchup, aioli, white cheddar, bacon, pickles

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

pickles, aioli

Fries

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$9.00

herbs, ketchup, aioli

Polenta

$9.00

brown butter, taleggio, sage

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

aioli, lemon

Chard

$9.00

garlic, lemon, chili

Dessert

Cranberry Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Pavlova

$9.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Haymaker West Seattle and Haymaker Eastlake are the newest ventures from the General Harvest Restaurant group. Staying true to who we are, we will be focusing on simple seafood, local vegetables, proteins and of course pasta dishes. We are taking the same fundamentals of our Italian leaning restaurants and applying them to a simplistic approach to new American cuisine.

1903 Yale PL E, Suite 108, Seattle, WA 98102

