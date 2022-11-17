Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haymaker Public House

3,389 Reviews

$$

203 E WASHINGTON ST

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

***NO DISPOSABLES

1.0 LB Pretzel

$15.00

1.5 LB XL Pretzel

$20.00

Chicken Bites - DOUBLE

$22.00

Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.

Chicken Bites - SINGLE

$12.00

Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.

Chicken Bites - TRIPLE

$32.00

Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.

Diversifries

$15.00

Heaping platter of every type of fry we carry. Served with beer cheese.

Nachos

$14.50

Colby jack, pico, black beans, cilantro, jalapeno, served with sour cream on the side.

Natural Cut Basket

$7.00

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Shoestring Basket

$7.00

Sprouts Appetizer

$10.50

Crispy sprouts tossed in balsamic reduction.

Sweet Waffle Fry Basket

$8.50

Tenders (3)

$12.00

Marinated in buttermilk and hand-battered.

Tot Basket

$7.00

Traditional Wings - DOUBLE

$22.00Out of stock

Traditional Wings - SINGLE

$12.50Out of stock

Traditional Wings - TRIPLE

$30.00Out of stock

Truffle Waffle Fries

$9.50

Waffle Fry Basket

$7.00

Burgers

Bacon Gouda Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo.

BBQ & Bacon Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce.

Beyond Burger

$18.50

Large 6oz plant-based veggie burger, spring mix, chipotle mayo.

Brewski Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties, tots, bacon, beer onion, beer cheese.

Diablo Burger

$16.50

Two 4oz patties, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeno, sriracha.

Fat Californian

$17.00

Two 4oz. patties spicy fried avocado, chipotle mayo.

Giant Slider

$14.50

Two 4oz patties, American, pickles, diced onion, mustard, ketchup.

Heavyweight Burger

$26.00

Ol' Standby

$14.50

Two 4oz. patties, American, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Patty Melt

$16.50

Two 4oz patties, caramelized onions, American, Swiss, on rye.

Shroom Swiss Burger

$16.50

Two 4oz patties, sauteed shrooms, Swiss.

Truffle Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties, gouda, mushrooms, caramelized onion, black truffle aioli, mixed greens.

Sandwiches

Brisket French Dip

$19.00

Braised brisket, caramelized onions, provolone, baguette, au jus.

Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, flour tortilla.

Championship B.E.L.T.

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tender, lettuce, bacon, and housemade ranch.

Diablo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tender, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, sriracha, flour tortilla.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

5oz fried boneless skinless chicken breast, housemade jalapeno infused honey, bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, brioche bun.

Reuben

$18.00

Spicy Turkey Sandwich

$16.50

Boar's head spicy turkey, chipotle gouda, garlic mayo, sourdough.