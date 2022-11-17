- Home
Haymaker Public House
3,389 Reviews
$$
203 E WASHINGTON ST
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shareables
***NO DISPOSABLES
1.0 LB Pretzel
1.5 LB XL Pretzel
Chicken Bites - DOUBLE
Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.
Chicken Bites - SINGLE
Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.
Chicken Bites - TRIPLE
Hand-cut, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded, and deep fried.
Diversifries
Heaping platter of every type of fry we carry. Served with beer cheese.
Nachos
Colby jack, pico, black beans, cilantro, jalapeno, served with sour cream on the side.
Natural Cut Basket
Pickle Fries
Shoestring Basket
Sprouts Appetizer
Crispy sprouts tossed in balsamic reduction.
Sweet Waffle Fry Basket
Tenders (3)
Marinated in buttermilk and hand-battered.
Tot Basket
Traditional Wings - DOUBLE
Traditional Wings - SINGLE
Traditional Wings - TRIPLE
Truffle Waffle Fries
Waffle Fry Basket
Burgers
Bacon Gouda Burger
Two 4oz patties, bacon, gouda, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo.
BBQ & Bacon Burger
Two 4oz patties, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce.
Beyond Burger
Large 6oz plant-based veggie burger, spring mix, chipotle mayo.
Brewski Burger
Two 4oz patties, tots, bacon, beer onion, beer cheese.
Diablo Burger
Two 4oz patties, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeno, sriracha.
Fat Californian
Two 4oz. patties spicy fried avocado, chipotle mayo.
Giant Slider
Two 4oz patties, American, pickles, diced onion, mustard, ketchup.
Heavyweight Burger
Ol' Standby
Two 4oz. patties, American, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Patty Melt
Two 4oz patties, caramelized onions, American, Swiss, on rye.
Shroom Swiss Burger
Two 4oz patties, sauteed shrooms, Swiss.
Truffle Burger
Two 4oz patties, gouda, mushrooms, caramelized onion, black truffle aioli, mixed greens.
Sandwiches
Brisket French Dip
Braised brisket, caramelized onions, provolone, baguette, au jus.
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing, flour tortilla.
Championship B.E.L.T.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fried chicken tender, lettuce, bacon, and housemade ranch.
Diablo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tender, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, sriracha, flour tortilla.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
5oz fried boneless skinless chicken breast, housemade jalapeno infused honey, bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, brioche bun.
Reuben
Spicy Turkey Sandwich
Boar's head spicy turkey, chipotle gouda, garlic mayo, sourdough.