Haymarket Pub and Brewery 737 W Randolph St

1,043 Reviews

$$

737 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Mick Burger
Pizza Burger
Barrel Aged - Clare's Thirsty Ale

PACKAGED BEER TO GO

Baltic Porter

$8.00

Barrel Aged - Clare's Thirsty Ale

$30.00
Chicago Tavern Beer

Chicago Tavern Beer

$8.00

Funkytown Brewing - Hip-Hops and R&Brews

$14.50

Funkytown Brewing - Vol 2 Mango Hip-Hops and R&Brews

$7.00+

Funkytown Brewing - Woo-Wap-Da-Bam

$13.00Out of stock

Harold's '83 Honey Ale

$8.00
Just Another Day IPL

Just Another Day IPL

$12.00

Maibock

$8.00Out of stock

Market Wolf Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

$32.00

Moor's Beer Company - IPA

$5.75+
Speakerswagon Pilsner

Speakerswagon Pilsner

$8.00

Squisito Wheat Ale

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Seltzer

$10.00

The Defender American Stout

$8.00

West Coast Dreamin' IPA

$12.00

GROWLERS TO GO

Blood Orange Blonde Growler

$15.00+

Hazy is Lazy IPA Growler

$15.00+

Strawberry Seltzer Growler

$10.00+

KOLSCH Growler

$10.00+

Summer Of 54 Growler

$10.00+

French Saison Growler

$10.00+

Oscars Pardon Growler

$10.00+

POM POMegrante Growler

$15.00+

Chicago Tavern Beer Growler

$15.00+

PlumFoolery - Fly Flex Volume 1 Issue 2 - Robust Porter w/ Plums Growler

Aleister IPA Growler

KEGS TO GO

Chicago Tavern Keg

$75.00+

Speakerswagon Pilsner Keg

$80.00+

Blood Orange Blonde Keg

$90.00+

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Tap Deposit

$50.00

Tap Return

-$50.00

Keg Return

-$30.00

Harold’s 83 Honey Ale Keg

$90.00+

Appetizers

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00

tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese...GF, Vegan

Queso & Chips

$8.00
Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.50

spicy mayo, teardrop peppers, marinara

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

smoked & fried crispy wings, spicy Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce...GF

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, smoked gouda cheese and Carolina mustard

Sauces

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

harvest greens, roasted corn, teardrop peppers, dried cheeries, blue cheese, jalapeño, corn bread croutons, garlic vinairgette...GF

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

harvest greens, fried chicken strips, seasoned tortillas, pepperjack cheese, black beans, vine-ripened tomato, avocado, chimichurri ranch

Sandwiches

Big Mick Burger

$14.00
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$13.50

2 griddled beef patties, special sauce, dill pickle, lettuce, red onion, Amercian cheese, brioche bun

It Ain't Avocado Toast

$13.50

That's My Jam Burger

$14.50

2 griddled beef patties, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun

Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger

Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger

$14.50

2 griddled beef patties, gruyère cheese, bacon onion jam, sunny egg, Kewpie mayo, brioche bun

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger patty, caremilized sweet shallots, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, multi grain bun...Vegan

The Riot

The Riot

$14.00

barley & fennel Italian sausage patty, smoked pork butt, mozzarella cheese, Memphis BBQ, serrano & pear giardiniera, brioche bun

Spicy Fried Chicken

Spicy Fried Chicken

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, dill pickle, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bricohe bun

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

pepper jack & fontina cheese, spicy marinara

Sausage Andouille

$13.00

housemade sausage link. find out which one we're smoking this week.

Diner Style Burger

$13.00

14" Tavern Style Pizzas

Four Cheese Blend

$15.00

California plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, gruyère, and cheddar cheese

Oyster Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

$15.00

mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, oyster mushroom (local), red onion, garlic, chile oil

Spicy Pepperoni

$16.00

California plum tomato sauce, crispy pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, basil

Sausage & Giardiniera

Sausage & Giardiniera

$15.50

California plum tomato sauce, barley & fennel Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, serrano & pear giardiniera

Vegan pizza

$14.00

California plum tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, olive oil, sea salt...or build your own pizza with the vegan as your base

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.50

griddled patty, American cheese, brioche bun

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.50

buttermilk fried chicken breast strips, fries, ranch

Kid's 10" Pizza

$7.50

California plum tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kid's Pancakes

$7.50

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mineral Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Haymarket Pub & Brewery features classic Belgian and contemporary American beer styles from brewing legend Pete Crowley. No matter where you live, what you do, or what walk of life you come from, Haymarket Brewing has a seat at the bar and a beer for you. We opened our brewery with a simple philosophy: make the highest quality beer we possibly can, and deliver it as fresh as we possibly can. It’s worked out pretty well so far. Our brewmaster Pete Crowley has won over 50 local, national and international brewing awards. Trust us when we say: our beers must be tasted to be believed. And we’ve combined those beers with probably the City’s best, most inventive made-from-scratch bar food. Add in a welcoming, festive atmosphere and the result is one of Chicago’s great casual brewpub experiences.

Location

737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

