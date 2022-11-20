- Home
Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store 148 NY-236
148 New York Highway 236
Halfmoon, NY 12065
Popular Items
10" Fruit Pies (Thanksgiving Orders)
10" Apple Caramel Walnut Pie
10" Apple Crisp Pie
10" Apple Pie
10" Blueberry Crisp Pie
10" Blueberry Pie
10" Caramel Apple Pie
10" Cherry Pie
10" Fruits of the Forest Pie
10" Peach Pie
10" Peach Praline Pie
10" Pumpkin Pie
10" Raspberry Pie
10" Southern Pecan Pie
10" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
9" Ice Cream Pies & Ice Cream Sandwiches (Thanksgiving Orders)
6 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches
9" Banana Cookies & Ice Cream Pie
9" Caramel Fudge Ice Cream Pie
9" Chocolate Cherry Chunk Ice Cream Pie
9" Choc P. Butter Cup & Snickers Ice Cream Pie
9" Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie
9" Death by Chocolate Ice Cream Pie
9" Milk & Cookies Ice Cream Pie
9" Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream Pie
9" Trash Can Ice Cream Pie
Apple Dumplings, Doughnuts & Cookies (Thanksgiving Orders)
Apple Dumplings (Half Dozen)
Apple Dumplings (Dozen)
Apple Cider Doughnuts (Half Dozen)
Apple Cider Doughnuts (Dozen)
Apple Cider Donut Each
Raspberry Filled Cookies (Half Dozen)
Raspberry Filled Cookies (Dozen)
Raspberry Filled Cookie Each
Fresh Apple Cider (Thanksgiving Orders)
Ice Cream Quarts (Thanksgiving Orders)
1 Quart Award Winning Chocolate
1 Quart Banana Cookies & Cream
1 Quart Cappuccino Crunch
1 Quart Chocolate Cherry Chunk
1 Quart Cookie Doughlicious
1 Quart Cookie Monster
1 Quart Dark Raspberry Truffle
1 Quart Midnight Caramel River
1 Quart Mint Cookie Swirl
1 Quart Old Fashioned Vanilla
1 Quart Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream
1 Quart Trash Can
Scoops (Hard)
Buckaroo Scoop
A perfect toddler size cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's Hard Ice Cream!
Single Scoop
A single scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served in a cone or dish!
Double Scoop
A double scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream flavor(s) served in a cone or dish!
Triple Scoop
A triple scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream flavor(s) served in a cone or dish!
Vanilla Pupparoo Scoop for Dog
Sundaes (Hard)
Buckaroo Size Sundae
A perfect toddler size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Single Scoop Sundae
Single scoop of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!
Double Scoop Sundae
Two scoops of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!
Triple Scoop Sundae
Three scoops of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!
Custom Brownie Lava Sundae
Molten lava cake brownie sundae exploding with hot fudge, an extra large scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream with peanut butter topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!
Custom 3 Scoop Banana Split
Choose any three flavors of our delicious Hayner's hard ice cream with three toppings, whip cream, nuts & a cherry!
Apple Cider Donut Sundae (seasonal)
Hayner's fresh homemade cider donut sundae with your favorite hard ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Apple Pie al A Mode Sundae
A warmed slice of Hayner's Apple Pie with a scoop of your favorite ice cream, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top.
Shakes (Hard)
Custom Large Shake
Our custom thick milk shake made with 2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!
Custom X-Large Shake
Our custom thick milk shake made with 3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!
Ice Cream Floats (Hard)
Quarts
Acai Bowls
Power Acai Bowl
RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, STRAWBERRIES & BANANA BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH SLICED STRAWBERRIES, CHIA SEEDS, RAW PEANUT BUTTER & LOCAL HONEY.
Haynerietta Acai Bowl
RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, BANANA & PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED CHOCOLATE ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH SLICED STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, ALMOND SLIVERS AND LOCAL HONEY.
Tropical Acai Bowl
RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANA BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, BANANAS, CHIA SEEDS & RAW COCONUT.
Very Berry Acai Bowl
RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES & BANANAS BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, FRESH BLUEBERRIES & CHIA SEEDS.
Real Fruit Smoothies
16oz. Paradise Smoothie
Mango, Pineapple, Bananas & Strawberries blended with Dole Flavor Soft Serve flavor of the day and a Mango base.
16 oz. Sunrise Smoothie
Peanut Butter, bananas, gluten free granola & honey blended with low fat vanilla frozen yogurt & unsweetened vanilla almond milk base.
16 oz. Harvest Moon Smoothie
Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries & blackberries blended with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt and a very berry base.
16 oz. Sunset on the Farm Smoothie
Strawberries & Bananas blended with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt and a strawberry banana base.
Pre-packed Quarts Clearance Sale
Pint Maple
Qt Cup O Joe
Qt Birthday Cake
Qt Blueberry
Qt Chocolate
Qt Cotton Candy
Qt Dole Pomegranate
Qt Dole Watermelon
Qt French Toast
Qt Marble Birthday Cake
Qt Orange Pineapple Vanilla
Qt Pb Cup And Snickers
Qt Toasted Marshmallow
Olive Oils
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Hayner's
Pepper Oil *
Hongar Farm
Basil & Sun Dried Tomato *
Hongar Farm
Mediterranean Garlic
Hongar Farm
Italiano
Hongar Farm
Garlic Basil Balsamic
Lesley Elizabeth
Sundried Tomato & Garlic
Lesley Elizabeth
Rosemary Garlic & Herb
Lesley Elizabeth
Hot Cocoa
Nuts & More
Pecan Brittle 3.75oz
Dillon's
Peanut Brittle 3.75oz
Dillon's
Pecan Brittle 8oz
Dillon's
Peanut Brittle 8oz
Dillon's
Whit's Party Mix 18oz
Whitley's
Whit's Party Mix 10.5oz
Whitley's
Whit's Party Mix 4.75oz
Whitley's
Whitley's Peanuts Salt & Vinegar
Whitley's
Whitley's Salted Peanuts 12oz
Whitley's
Whitley's Salted Peanuts 20oz
Whitley's
Whitley's Salted Peanuts 5.5oz
Whitley's
Whitley's Dark Chocolate Almonds
Whitley's
Whitley's Milk Chocolate Peanut Clusters
Whitley's
Whitley's Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters
Whitley's
Peanut Crunch
Red Rocker
Espresso Jolt
Red Rocker
Lemon Burst Pretzel Mix
Red Rocker
Rocking Chair Mix 9oz
Red Rocker
Rocking Chair Mix 24oz
Red Rocker
Chips
Route 11 BBQ Chips 6oz.
Route 11
Route 11 Dill Pickle Chips 6 oz.
Route 11
Route 11 Lightly Salted Chips 6 oz.
Route 11
Route 11 Salt N Vinegar 6 oz.
Route 11
Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive 6 oz.
Route 11
2oz Route 11 Sea Salt & Vinegar
1.5oz.
2oz Route 11 BBQ Chips
1.5oz.
2oz. Route 11 Original Light Sea Salt
1.5oz.
2oz. Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips
2oz. Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Chips
Route 11 Mama Zumas 6 Oz
Snacks
Braided Twist Pretzels
Terrapin Farm
Everything Crackers
Terrapin Farm
Chocolate Graham Pretzels
Terrapin Farm
Cinnamon Graham Pretzels
Terrapin Farm
Sea Salt Crackers
Terrapin Farm
Sea Salt Pita Chips
Terrapin Farm
Chocolate Cherry Almond Biscotti Crisps
Stonewall Kitchen
Blueberry Almond Biscotti Crisps
Stonewall Kitchen
Tortilla Chips
Stonewall Kitchen
R,W,B Tri-Color Popcorn
Stonewall Kitchen
Ruby Red Popcorn
Stonewall Kitchen
White Gold Popcorm
Stonewall Kitchen
Buttery Caramel Corn Popcorn Seasoning
Stonewall Kitchen
Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Seasoning
Stonewall Kitchen
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning
Stonewall Kitchen
Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning
Stonewall Kitchen
Chocolate Whoopie Pie Mix
Stonewall Kitchen
Triple Chocolate Cookie Mix
Stonewall Kitchen
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Stonewall Kitchen
Blueberry Honey Waffle Cookies
Stonewall Kitchen
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cookies
Stonewall Kitchen
Maple Brown Butter Waffle Cookies
Stonewall Kitchen
Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel Waffle Cookies
Stonewall Kitchen
Rosemary Parmesan Crackers
Stonewall Kitchen
Roasted Garlic Crackers
Stonewall Kitchen
Asiago Cheese Crackers
Stonewall Kitchen
Castleton Salted Maple
Vermont Farmstead
Castleton Ale House Cheddar
Vermont Farmstead
Castelton Multi-Seed Rye
Vermont Farmstead
Castelton Rosemary
Vermont Farmstead
Castleton Sesame Graham
Vermont Farmstead
Castelton Simply Wheat
Vermont Farmstead
Classic Cheddar Cheese Straws
Dewey's Bakery
Toasted Coconut Macaroon
Dewey's Bakery
Meyer Lemon Cookie Thins
Dewey's Bakery
Brownie Crisp Cookie Thins
Dewey's Bakery
Moravian Style Salted Caramel Cookie Thins
Dewey's Bakery
Triple Ginger Cookie Thins
Dewey's Bakery
Meyer Lemon & Key Lime Cookie Thins Tin
Dewey's Bakery
Original Family
Rose Sisters
Mesquite
Rose Sisters
Original Family
Rose Sisters
Maple Brown Waffle Cookie
Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Cookie
Blueberry Honey Waffle Cookie
Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel Waffle Cookie
Grandmas Chocolate Brownie
Salsas
Dip Mixes
Manana Mexican Dip
Hayner's
Garden Spinach
Hayner's
Baked Enchilada Dip
Hayner's
Artichoke Parmesan Dip
Hayner's
Jalapeno Cheddar Dip
Hayner's
Green Chile & Cilantro Dip
Hayner's
Jalapeno Ranch Dip
Hayner's
BLT Dip Mix
Hayner's
Spinach Parmesan Dip Mix
Hayner's
Peppercorn Parmesan Dip
Hayner's
Cheddar Bacon Dip Mix
Hayner's
Roasted Garlic Dip
Hayner's
Blue Cheese Bacon & Tomatoa Dip
Hayner's
Dilliest Dill Dip
Hayner's
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Chocolate Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Lemon Ice Box Pie Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Key Lime Pie Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Classic Cherry Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Cinnamon Apple Swirl Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake Dip
Hayner's
Basil Pesto Dipping Oil Seasoning
Hayner's
Italian Herb Dipping Oil Seasoning
Hayner's
Toasted Garlic Dipping Oil
Hayner's
Sundried Tomato Basil Dipping Oil
Hayner's
Dips
Bacon Jalapeno Cheese
Hayner's
Buffalo Blue Cheese
Hayner's
Honey Mustard Dip Sauce
Hayner's
Key Lime Honey Mustard
Hayner's
Onion Blossom Horseradish 9OZ.
Hayner's
Pub Beer Mustard
Hayner's
Raspberry Honey Mustard
Hayner's
Salsa Con Queso
Hayner's
Onion Blossom Horseradish 11OZ.
Terrapin Farm
Bacon Pepper Dip
Terrapin Farm
Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive Temp
Terrapin Farm
Creamy Bacon Tomato Topper
Terrapin Farm
Hatch Chili Bacon Ranch
Terrapin Farm
Hatch Chili Cream Cheese
Terrapin Farm
Hot Habenero Bacon Jam
Terrapin Farm
Roasted Garlic Horseradish
Terrapin Farm
Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
Terrapin Farm
Dip & Hot Sauces
BBQ Sauce
Steak Sauce
Dressings
Apple Pecan Dressing
Hayner's
Creamy Vidalia Onion Dressing
Hayner's
Just Peachy Dressing
Hayner's
Peach Pecan
Hayner's
Vidalia Onion Honey Mustard
Hayner's
Hatch Chile Ranch Dressing
Terrapin Farm
Apple Cider Maple Balsamic Vin
Terrapin Farm
Ginger Miso & Honey
Terrapin Farm
Cucumber Dill
Hayner's
Roasted Garlic Parmesan
Hayner's
Summer Tomato Dressing
Hayner's
Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing
Hayner's
Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce
Pickles and More
Farmhouse Pickles
Hayner's
Habanero Pickle Chunks
Hayner's
Bread & Butter Pickles
Hayner's
Pickle Puss Kickles
Hayner's
Bread & Butter Squash
Hayner's
Sweet Garlic Dill Pickles
Hayner's
Pickled Asparagus
Hayner's
Pickled Beets
Hayner's
Spiced Pickled Garlic
Hayner's
Pickled Jalapenos
Hayner's
Peachy Peach Halves 32oz.
Hayner's
Dilly Beans
Old Fashioned Peach Halves
Pickled Garlic
Relish
Jams & More
Apple Pie Preserves
Hayner's
Bada Bing Cherry Jam
Stonewall Kitchen
Blood Orange Marmalade
Stonewall Kitchen
Cinnamon Apple Sauce
Hayner's
Five Generations Jam
Hayner's
Grandpappy's FROG Jam
Hayner's
Honey Apple Crisp Butter 16oz.
Honey Crisp Apple Sauce
Hayner's
Honeycrisp Apple Butter 19oz.
Hayner's
Lemon Blood Orange Pepper Jelly
Hayner's
Mango Peach Jam
Stonewall Kitchen
Maple Apple Jam
Hayner's
Orange Cranberry Marmalade Jam
Stonewall Kitchen
PAPA BEAR Jam
Hayner's
Peach Preserves
Hayner's
Pumpkin Patch Butter
Hayner's
Red Pepper Jelly
Hayner's
Red Raspberry Preserves
Hayner's
Route 236 Traffic Jam
Hayner's
Strawberry Apple Rhubarb Jam
Stonewall Kitchen
Strawberry Preserves
Hayner's
Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves
Hayner's
Sunrise Jam
Hayner's
Sweet Potato Pecan Butter
Hayner's
Triple Play Jam
Hayner's
Wild Maine Blueberry Jam
Stonewall Kitchen
16oz. Apple Butter
Pasta Sauce
Seasonings/Rubs
Savory Salmon Seasoning
Hayner's
Cinnamon Chipolte Rub
Hayner's
Feather & Fowl Pultry Seasoning
Hayner's
Jamaican Island Jerk Seasoning
Hayner's
Robust Ribeye Steak Seasoning
Hayner's
Seasoning Salt
Hayner's
Chipolte Parmesan Corn on Cob Seasoning
Stonewall Kitchen
Spicy Chili Lime
Stonewall Kitchen
Spices
Mediterranean Spice Blend
Alchemy
Baking & Breakfast Spice Blend
Alchemy
Italian Cooking & Dipping Oil Spice Blend
Alchemy
Mediterranean Cooking & Dipping Oil Spice Blend
Alchemy
Sriracha Salt
Alchemy
Himalayan Pink Salt
Alchemy
Italian Blend Spice
Alchemy
Scenic City Grilling Pepper
Alchemy
Tai Ginger Salt
Alchemy
Smoky Mesquite Salt
Alchemy
American Spice Blend
Alchemy
Garnish Squeeze
Bacon Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Buffalo Ranch Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Everything Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Pesto Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Spicy Chipolte Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Siracha Horseradish Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Coconut Curry Aioli
Terrapin Farm
Hot Wasabi Garnishing Squeeze
Terrapin Farm
Roasted Garlic Avo Aioli Squeeze
Terrapin Farm
Mustards
Honey
Wild Berry Honey
Hayner's
Orange Blossom Honey
Saratoga T&H
Ghost Pepper Honey
Saratoga T&H
Wild Flower Honey
Saratoga T&H
Peach Honey
Saratoga T&H
Cinnamon Honey
Saratoga T&H
Mango Honey
Saratoga T&H
Ginger Honey
Cinnamon Honey
Orange Blossom Honey
Wildflower Honey
Tea Time Honey
Tea
Spa City Earl
Saratoga T&H
Masala Chai
Saratoga T&H
Saratoga Sunrise
Saratoga T&H
English Breakfast
Saratoga T&H
Sweet White Peach
Saratoga T&H
China Green Jade
Saratoga T&H
Fountain of Youth
Saratoga T&H
Spirit of Life
Saratoga T&H
Crimson Berry
Saratoga T&H
A Quiet Mind
Saratoga T&H
Mint Chocolate Dream
Saratoga T&H
Strawberry Fields
Saratoga T&H
Field of Dreams
Saratoga T&H
Syrups
IC Toppings
Bourbon Pecan Caramel Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Sea Salt Caramel Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Dulce de Leche Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Coffee Caramel Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Chocolate Peanut Butter Sauce
Stonewall Kitchen
Chocolate Sprinkles
Hayner's
All-American Sprinkles
Hayner's
Rainbow Sprinkles
Hayner's
Joy Waffle Bowls
Joy Gluten Free Ice Cream Cones
Peanut/Almond Butter
Pet Supplies
Soaps and Lotions
Asst 1oz. Soaps
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Organic Cotton Wash Cloth
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Sweet Grass 16oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Lavender 16oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Balsam 16oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Sweetgrass 5oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Lavender 5oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Balsam 5oz. Candle
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Fennel Mint Hand Lotion
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Fennel Mint Hand Soap
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Balsam Lavender Hand Lotion
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Balsam Lavender Hand Soap
Adirondack Fragrance Farm
**Soft Ice Cream
Buckaroo Size
A perfect toddler size (1.5 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!
Kids Size
A traditional kids size (3 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!
Regular Size
A traditional medium size (5 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!
Large Size
A traditional large size (7 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!
Doggie Pupparoo Vanilla
Sundaes (Soft)
Buckaroo Size Sundae
A perfect toddler size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Kids Size Sundae
A traditional kid's size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Regular Size Sundae
A traditional medium size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Large Size Sundae
A traditional large sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Brownie Lava Soft Ice Cream Sundae
Our molten lava cake brownie sundae exploding with hot fudge with your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream tooped with whip cream, nuts and a cherry!
Soft Ice Cream Banana Split
Choose up to three different flavors of Hayner's soft ice cream, up to three different toppings plus whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Vinny Boom Bots Sundae
A special sundae created with our endeared friend Vinny LaBarbera, a local volunteer firefighter & actor who grew up in the Bronx and loves Hayner's Ice Cream! Vinny says our soft vanilla ice cream reminds him of the famous Mr. Softee, which he enjoyed with his dad and family as a kid. Hayner's soft vanilla ice cream with strawberry, hot fudge and marshmallow toppings with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Mini Vini Sundae
The mini (kids size) version of the Vinny Boom Bots Sundae.
Apple Cider Donut Sundae (Seasonal)
Hayner's fresh homemade cider donut sundae with your favorite soft ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Apple Pie Ala Mode Sundae
A slice of warmed Hayner's apple pie with your favorite soft ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts & cherry on top!
Shakes (Soft)
Classic Large Shake
Our traditional thick old-fashioned shakes made with Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream! .Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee
Classic X-Large Shake
Our traditional thick old-fashioned shakes made with Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream! .Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee
Ice Cream Floats (Soft)
Hard & Soft Ice Cream Combos (Soft)
Double Play
Get creative! Enjoy your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served on a cone or in a dish!
Triple Play
Get creative! Enjoy two of your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavors and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served on a cone or in a dish!
Double Play Sundae
Get creative! Enjoy your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served with whip cream, nuts and a chery!
Triple Play Sundae
Get creative! Enjoy two of your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavors and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry!
"518" Large Shake
The Hayner's "518" Shake is our classic large thick shake with a scoop of your favorite hard ice cream flavor floated on top with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
"518" X-Large Shake
The Hayner's "518" Shake is our x-large classic thick shake with a scoop of your favorite hard ice cream flavor floated on top with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Razzles (Soft)
Large Razzle
Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with your favorite candy topping folded throughout!
X-Large Razzle
Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with your favorite candy topping folded throughout!
Large "Farmstand" Razzle
Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with fresh fruit throughout!
X-Large "Farmstand" Razzle
Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with fresh fruit throughout!
Pints
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Hayner's Ice Cream & Country Store was established in 1998 and is located on the beautiful Hayner Farm in Halfmoon, New York. Owned and operated by Craig and Carolyn Hayner.
148 New York Highway 236, Halfmoon, NY 12065