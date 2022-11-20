Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store 148 NY-236

No reviews yet

148 New York Highway 236

Halfmoon, NY 12065

Popular Items

Regular Size
Triple Scoop Sundae
Kids Size

10" Fruit Pies (Thanksgiving Orders)

10" Apple Caramel Walnut Pie

$16.95

10" Apple Crisp Pie

$16.95

10" Apple Pie

$15.95

10" Blueberry Crisp Pie

$16.95

10" Blueberry Pie

$17.95

10" Caramel Apple Pie

$16.95

10" Cherry Pie

$16.95

10" Fruits of the Forest Pie

$17.95

10" Peach Pie

$16.95

10" Peach Praline Pie

$17.95

10" Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

10" Raspberry Pie

$17.95

10" Southern Pecan Pie

$19.95Out of stock

10" Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$16.95

9" Ice Cream Pies & Ice Cream Sandwiches (Thanksgiving Orders)

6 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches

$9.50

9" Banana Cookies & Ice Cream Pie

$25.95

9" Caramel Fudge Ice Cream Pie

$16.95Out of stock

9" Chocolate Cherry Chunk Ice Cream Pie

$25.95

9" Choc P. Butter Cup & Snickers Ice Cream Pie

$18.95

9" Cookie Monster Ice Cream Pie

$25.95

9" Death by Chocolate Ice Cream Pie

$17.95

9" Milk & Cookies Ice Cream Pie

$16.95

9" Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream Pie

$16.95

9" Trash Can Ice Cream Pie

$18.95

Apple Dumplings, Doughnuts & Cookies (Thanksgiving Orders)

Apple Dumplings (Half Dozen)

$10.95Out of stock

Apple Dumplings (Dozen)

$19.95Out of stock

Apple Cider Doughnuts (Half Dozen)

$6.50

Apple Cider Doughnuts (Dozen)

$11.75

Apple Cider Donut Each

$1.25

Raspberry Filled Cookies (Half Dozen)

$6.95

Raspberry Filled Cookies (Dozen)

$11.95

Raspberry Filled Cookie Each

$1.25

Fresh Apple Cider (Thanksgiving Orders)

Half Gallon Fresh Apple Cider

$6.50Out of stock

One Gallon Fresh Apple Cider

$9.75Out of stock

Ice Cream Quarts (Thanksgiving Orders)

1 Quart Award Winning Chocolate

$10.99

1 Quart Banana Cookies & Cream

$10.99

1 Quart Cappuccino Crunch

$10.99

1 Quart Chocolate Cherry Chunk

$10.99

1 Quart Cookie Doughlicious

$10.99

1 Quart Cookie Monster

$10.99

1 Quart Dark Raspberry Truffle

$10.99

1 Quart Midnight Caramel River

$10.99

1 Quart Mint Cookie Swirl

$10.99

1 Quart Old Fashioned Vanilla

$10.99

1 Quart Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream

$10.99

1 Quart Trash Can

$10.99

Scoops (Hard)

Buckaroo Scoop

$2.29

A perfect toddler size cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's Hard Ice Cream!

Single Scoop

$4.29

A single scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served in a cone or dish!

Double Scoop

$6.29

A double scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream flavor(s) served in a cone or dish!

Triple Scoop

$7.99

A triple scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream flavor(s) served in a cone or dish!

Vanilla Pupparoo Scoop for Dog

$2.29

Sundaes (Hard)

Buckaroo Size Sundae

$3.59

A perfect toddler size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Single Scoop Sundae

$4.99

Single scoop of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!

Double Scoop Sundae

$7.99

Two scoops of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!

Triple Scoop Sundae

$9.99

Three scoops of Hayner's hard ice cream with your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!

Custom Brownie Lava Sundae

$10.99

Molten lava cake brownie sundae exploding with hot fudge, an extra large scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream with peanut butter topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry!

Custom 3 Scoop Banana Split

$10.99

Choose any three flavors of our delicious Hayner's hard ice cream with three toppings, whip cream, nuts & a cherry!

Apple Cider Donut Sundae (seasonal)

$6.99

Hayner's fresh homemade cider donut sundae with your favorite hard ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Apple Pie al A Mode Sundae

$10.99

A warmed slice of Hayner's Apple Pie with a scoop of your favorite ice cream, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top.

Shakes (Hard)

Custom Large Shake

$7.49

Our custom thick milk shake made with 2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!

Custom X-Large Shake

$9.49

Our custom thick milk shake made with 3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!

Ice Cream Floats (Hard)

Custom 2 Scoop Large Ice Cream Float

$7.49

Two scoops of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream floated in Mug Rootbeer or Orange Crush soda!

Custom 3 Scoop X-Large Ice Cream Float

$9.49

Three scoops of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream floated in Mug Rootbeer or Orange Crush soda!

Quarts

Hand Packed Quart

$10.99

Pints

Hand Packed Pint

$7.99

Acai Bowls

Power Acai Bowl

$10.99+

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, STRAWBERRIES & BANANA BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH SLICED STRAWBERRIES, CHIA SEEDS, RAW PEANUT BUTTER & LOCAL HONEY.

Haynerietta Acai Bowl

$10.99+

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, BANANA & PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED CHOCOLATE ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH SLICED STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, ALMOND SLIVERS AND LOCAL HONEY.

Tropical Acai Bowl

$10.99+

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, STRAWBERRIES & BANANA BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, BANANAS, CHIA SEEDS & RAW COCONUT.

Very Berry Acai Bowl

$10.99+

RAW ORGANIC BRAZILIAN AÇAÍ BERRY, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES & BANANAS BLENDED WITH UNSWEETENED VANILLA ALMOND MILK & TOPPED WITH GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, FRESH BLUEBERRIES & CHIA SEEDS.  

Real Fruit Smoothies

16oz. Paradise Smoothie

$6.99

Mango, Pineapple, Bananas & Strawberries blended with Dole Flavor Soft Serve flavor of the day and a Mango base.

16 oz. Sunrise Smoothie

$6.99

Peanut Butter, bananas, gluten free granola & honey blended with low fat vanilla frozen yogurt & unsweetened vanilla almond milk base.

16 oz. Harvest Moon Smoothie

$6.99

Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries & blackberries blended with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt and a very berry base.

16 oz. Sunset on the Farm Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberries & Bananas blended with low fat frozen vanilla yogurt and a strawberry banana base.

Pre-packed Quarts Clearance Sale

Pint Maple

$2.99Out of stock

Qt Cup O Joe

$7.99

Qt Birthday Cake

$4.99

Qt Blueberry

$5.99

Qt Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Qt Cotton Candy

$5.99

Qt Dole Pomegranate

$4.99

Qt Dole Watermelon

$4.99

Qt French Toast

$5.99Out of stock

Qt Marble Birthday Cake

$4.99

Qt Orange Pineapple Vanilla

$4.99

Qt Pb Cup And Snickers

$8.99Out of stock

Qt Toasted Marshmallow

$5.99Out of stock

Olive Oils

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$12.99

Hayner's

Pepper Oil *

$18.99

Hongar Farm

Basil & Sun Dried Tomato *

$18.99

Hongar Farm

Mediterranean Garlic

$18.99

Hongar Farm

Italiano

$18.99

Hongar Farm

Garlic Basil Balsamic

$12.99

Lesley Elizabeth

Sundried Tomato & Garlic

$12.99

Lesley Elizabeth

Rosemary Garlic & Herb

$12.99Out of stock

Lesley Elizabeth

Hot Cocoa

Chocolate Java Chip

$7.95Out of stock

Silly Cow

Chocolate Chocolate

$7.95Out of stock

Silly Cow

Chocolate Ginger Snap

$7.95

Silly Cow

Marshmallow Swirl

$7.95Out of stock

Silly Cow

Chocolate Sea Salt & Caramel

$7.95

Silly Cow

Chocolate Peppermint Twist

$7.95

Silly Cow

Chocolate Pumpkin Spice

$7.95

Silly Cow

Nuts & More

Pecan Brittle 3.75oz

$5.95

Dillon's

Peanut Brittle 3.75oz

$4.95

Dillon's

Pecan Brittle 8oz

$7.95

Dillon's

Peanut Brittle 8oz

$6.95

Dillon's

Whit's Party Mix 18oz

$13.95

Whitley's

Whit's Party Mix 10.5oz

$8.95

Whitley's

Whit's Party Mix 4.75oz

$5.50

Whitley's

Whitley's Peanuts Salt & Vinegar

$5.50

Whitley's

Whitley's Salted Peanuts 12oz

$7.95

Whitley's

Whitley's Salted Peanuts 20oz

$11.95

Whitley's

Whitley's Salted Peanuts 5.5oz

$5.50

Whitley's

Whitley's Dark Chocolate Almonds

$10.95

Whitley's

Whitley's Milk Chocolate Peanut Clusters

$9.95

Whitley's

Whitley's Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters

$9.95

Whitley's

Peanut Crunch

$9.75

Red Rocker

Espresso Jolt

$9.75

Red Rocker

Lemon Burst Pretzel Mix

$9.75

Red Rocker

Rocking Chair Mix 9oz

$9.75

Red Rocker

Rocking Chair Mix 24oz

$21.95

Red Rocker

Chips

Route 11 BBQ Chips 6oz.

$4.29

Route 11

Route 11 Dill Pickle Chips 6 oz.

$4.29

Route 11

Route 11 Lightly Salted Chips 6 oz.

$4.29

Route 11

Route 11 Salt N Vinegar 6 oz.

$4.29

Route 11

Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive 6 oz.

$4.29

Route 11

2oz Route 11 Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.89

1.5oz.

2oz Route 11 BBQ Chips

$2.19

1.5oz.

2oz. Route 11 Original Light Sea Salt

$2.19

1.5oz.

2oz. Route 11 Dill Pickle Potato Chips

$2.19

2oz. Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Chips

$2.19

Route 11 Mama Zumas 6 Oz

$4.29

Snacks

Braided Twist Pretzels

$5.95

Terrapin Farm

Everything Crackers

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Chocolate Graham Pretzels

$5.95

Terrapin Farm

Cinnamon Graham Pretzels

$5.95

Terrapin Farm

Sea Salt Crackers

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Sea Salt Pita Chips

$5.95

Terrapin Farm

Chocolate Cherry Almond Biscotti Crisps

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Blueberry Almond Biscotti Crisps

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Tortilla Chips

$5.29

Stonewall Kitchen

R,W,B Tri-Color Popcorn

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Ruby Red Popcorn

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

White Gold Popcorm

$6.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Buttery Caramel Corn Popcorn Seasoning

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Seasoning

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning

$5.95Out of stock

Stonewall Kitchen

Chocolate Whoopie Pie Mix

$10.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Triple Chocolate Cookie Mix

$9.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$9.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Blueberry Honey Waffle Cookies

$14.70

Stonewall Kitchen

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cookies

$14.70

Stonewall Kitchen

Maple Brown Butter Waffle Cookies

$14.70

Stonewall Kitchen

Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel Waffle Cookies

$14.70

Stonewall Kitchen

Rosemary Parmesan Crackers

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Crackers

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Asiago Cheese Crackers

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Castleton Salted Maple

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Castleton Ale House Cheddar

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Castelton Multi-Seed Rye

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Castelton Rosemary

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Castleton Sesame Graham

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Castelton Simply Wheat

$7.95

Vermont Farmstead

Classic Cheddar Cheese Straws

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Toasted Coconut Macaroon

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Meyer Lemon Cookie Thins

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Brownie Crisp Cookie Thins

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Moravian Style Salted Caramel Cookie Thins

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Triple Ginger Cookie Thins

$5.95

Dewey's Bakery

Meyer Lemon & Key Lime Cookie Thins Tin

$12.95

Dewey's Bakery

Original Family

$5.50

Rose Sisters

Mesquite

$5.50

Rose Sisters

Original Family

$9.50

Rose Sisters

Maple Brown Waffle Cookie

$3.29

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Blueberry Honey Waffle Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Cocoa Sea Salt Caramel Waffle Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Grandmas Chocolate Brownie

$1.59

Salsas

Mango Lime Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Black Bean Corn Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Five Amigos Pepper Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Peach Mango Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Apple Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Pineapple Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Mild Summer Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Medium Summer Salsa

$7.95

Hayner's

Mango

$7.95

Dip Mixes

Manana Mexican Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Garden Spinach

$4.29

Hayner's

Baked Enchilada Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Artichoke Parmesan Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Jalapeno Cheddar Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Green Chile & Cilantro Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Jalapeno Ranch Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

BLT Dip Mix

$4.29

Hayner's

Spinach Parmesan Dip Mix

$4.29Out of stock

Hayner's

Peppercorn Parmesan Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Cheddar Bacon Dip Mix

$4.29

Hayner's

Roasted Garlic Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Blue Cheese Bacon & Tomatoa Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Dilliest Dill Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Chocolate Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Lemon Ice Box Pie Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Key Lime Pie Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Classic Cherry Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Cinnamon Apple Swirl Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Strawberries & Cream Cheesecake Dip

$4.29

Hayner's

Basil Pesto Dipping Oil Seasoning

$4.29

Hayner's

Italian Herb Dipping Oil Seasoning

$4.29

Hayner's

Toasted Garlic Dipping Oil

$4.29

Hayner's

Sundried Tomato Basil Dipping Oil

$4.29

Hayner's

Dips

Bacon Jalapeno Cheese

$6.95

Hayner's

Buffalo Blue Cheese

$6.95

Hayner's

Honey Mustard Dip Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Key Lime Honey Mustard

$6.95

Hayner's

Onion Blossom Horseradish 9OZ.

$6.95

Hayner's

Pub Beer Mustard

$6.95

Hayner's

Raspberry Honey Mustard

$6.95

Hayner's

Salsa Con Queso

$6.95

Hayner's

Onion Blossom Horseradish 11OZ.

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Bacon Pepper Dip

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive Temp

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Creamy Bacon Tomato Topper

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Hatch Chili Bacon Ranch

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Hatch Chili Cream Cheese

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Hot Habenero Bacon Jam

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Roasted Garlic Horseradish

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Dip & Hot Sauces

Awesome Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Secret Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Sunburn Hot Sauce

$4.95

Hayner's

Jalapeno Dill Pickle Hot Sauce

$4.95

Hayner's

Horseradish Sauce

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Buffalo Hot Wing Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Horseradish Cream Sauce

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Cranberry Horseradish Sauce

$6.95

Stonewall Kitchen

BBQ Sauce

Apple Cinnamon BBQ Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Old Smokehouse Mopin Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Original BBQ

$6.95

Hayner's

Sweet Bourbon Grilling Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Tangy Honey Mustard Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Hot Pepper Peach Bourbon Sauce

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Apple Butter BBQ Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Peach BBQ Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Steak Sauce

Cabernet Steak Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Merlot Wine Steak Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Savory Sirloin Steak Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Spicy Asian Honey Marinade

$6.95

Hayner's

Sun Dried Tomato Marinade

$6.95

Hayner's

Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce

$6.95

Hayner's

Dressings

Apple Pecan Dressing

$6.95

Hayner's

Creamy Vidalia Onion Dressing

$6.95

Hayner's

Just Peachy Dressing

$6.95

Hayner's

Peach Pecan

$6.95

Hayner's

Vidalia Onion Honey Mustard

$6.95

Hayner's

Hatch Chile Ranch Dressing

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Apple Cider Maple Balsamic Vin

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Ginger Miso & Honey

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Cucumber Dill

$6.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Roasted Garlic Parmesan

$6.95

Hayner's

Summer Tomato Dressing

$6.95

Hayner's

Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing

$6.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce

$6.95

Pickles and More

Farmhouse Pickles

$10.50

Hayner's

Habanero Pickle Chunks

$10.50

Hayner's

Bread & Butter Pickles

$7.95

Hayner's

Pickle Puss Kickles

$7.95

Hayner's

Bread & Butter Squash

$7.95

Hayner's

Sweet Garlic Dill Pickles

$7.95

Hayner's

Pickled Asparagus

$8.95

Hayner's

Pickled Beets

$7.95

Hayner's

Spiced Pickled Garlic

$9.95

Hayner's

Pickled Jalapenos

$7.95

Hayner's

Peachy Peach Halves 32oz.

$11.95

Hayner's

Dilly Beans

$8.95

Old Fashioned Peach Halves

$7.95

Pickled Garlic

$9.95

Fresh Dill Pickle

Fresh Whole Dill Pickle

$1.59

Patriot Pickle

Fresh Whole Dill Pickle 2 for $3.00

$3.00

Relish

Halfmoon Relish

$7.95

Hayner's

Sweet Pepper Relish

$7.95

Hayner's

Farmhouse Red Relish

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Farmhouse Green Relish

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

New England Cranberry Relish

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Jams & More

Apple Pie Preserves

$7.95

Hayner's

Bada Bing Cherry Jam

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Blood Orange Marmalade

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Five Generations Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Grandpappy's FROG Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Honey Apple Crisp Butter 16oz.

$5.95

Honey Crisp Apple Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Honeycrisp Apple Butter 19oz.

$7.95

Hayner's

Lemon Blood Orange Pepper Jelly

$5.95

Hayner's

Mango Peach Jam

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Maple Apple Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Orange Cranberry Marmalade Jam

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

PAPA BEAR Jam

$7.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Peach Preserves

$7.95

Hayner's

Pumpkin Patch Butter

$7.95

Hayner's

Red Pepper Jelly

$4.95

Hayner's

Red Raspberry Preserves

$7.95

Hayner's

Route 236 Traffic Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Strawberry Apple Rhubarb Jam

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Strawberry Preserves

$7.95

Hayner's

Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

$7.95

Hayner's

Sunrise Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Sweet Potato Pecan Butter

$8.95

Hayner's

Triple Play Jam

$7.95

Hayner's

Wild Maine Blueberry Jam

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

16oz. Apple Butter

$5.95

Chutney

Apple Cranberry Chutney

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Old Farmhouse Chutney

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Pasta Sauce

Farmstyle Pasta Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Tomato & Basil Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Marinara Pasta Sauce

$7.95

Hayner's

Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce

$8.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Mama Hayner Tomato & Basil Suace

$7.95

Pasta

Tortellini

$4.95

Hayner's

Mini Ravioli

$4.95

Hayner's

Burger Starters

Smoke & Fire Burger Starter

$7.95

Hayner's

Veggie Burger Starter

$7.95

Hayner's

Seasonings/Rubs

Savory Salmon Seasoning

$7.95

Hayner's

Cinnamon Chipolte Rub

$7.95

Hayner's

Feather & Fowl Pultry Seasoning

$7.95

Hayner's

Jamaican Island Jerk Seasoning

$7.95

Hayner's

Robust Ribeye Steak Seasoning

$7.95

Hayner's

Seasoning Salt

$7.95

Hayner's

Chipolte Parmesan Corn on Cob Seasoning

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Spicy Chili Lime

$5.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Spices

Mediterranean Spice Blend

$7.95

Alchemy

Baking & Breakfast Spice Blend

$7.95

Alchemy

Italian Cooking & Dipping Oil Spice Blend

$13.95

Alchemy

Mediterranean Cooking & Dipping Oil Spice Blend

$13.95

Alchemy

Sriracha Salt

$8.95

Alchemy

Himalayan Pink Salt

$8.95

Alchemy

Italian Blend Spice

$7.95

Alchemy

Scenic City Grilling Pepper

$7.95

Alchemy

Tai Ginger Salt

$8.95

Alchemy

Smoky Mesquite Salt

$8.95

Alchemy

American Spice Blend

$7.95

Alchemy

Garnish Squeeze

Bacon Aioli

$6.95Out of stock

Terrapin Farm

Buffalo Ranch Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Everything Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Pesto Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Spicy Chipolte Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Siracha Horseradish Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Coconut Curry Aioli

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Hot Wasabi Garnishing Squeeze

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Roasted Garlic Avo Aioli Squeeze

$6.95

Terrapin Farm

Ketchup

Bacon Ketchup

$7.95

Hayner's

Jalapeno Ketchup

$7.95

Hayner's

Mustards

Dijon Honey Mustard

$6.95

Hayner's

Smoky Maple Bacon

$7.95

Terrapin Farm

Horseradish Mustard

$8.95

Hayner's

Honey

Wild Berry Honey

$8.95

Hayner's

Orange Blossom Honey

$11.95

Saratoga T&H

Ghost Pepper Honey

$16.95

Saratoga T&H

Wild Flower Honey

$11.95

Saratoga T&H

Peach Honey

$19.49

Saratoga T&H

Cinnamon Honey

$19.49

Saratoga T&H

Mango Honey

$19.49

Saratoga T&H

Ginger Honey

$8.95

Cinnamon Honey

$8.95

Orange Blossom Honey

$8.95

Wildflower Honey

$8.95

Tea Time Honey

$8.95

Tea

Spa City Earl

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Masala Chai

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Saratoga Sunrise

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

English Breakfast

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Sweet White Peach

$13.49

Saratoga T&H

China Green Jade

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Fountain of Youth

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Spirit of Life

$13.49

Saratoga T&H

Crimson Berry

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

A Quiet Mind

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Mint Chocolate Dream

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Strawberry Fields

$13.49

Saratoga T&H

Field of Dreams

$11.49

Saratoga T&H

Syrups

Blueberry Syrup

$6.95

Hayner's

Maple Syrup

$6.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Cinnamon Apple Syrup

$6.95

Hayner's

Roasted Pecan Syrup

$6.95Out of stock

Hayner's

Peach Syrup

$6.95

Hayner's

IC Toppings

Bourbon Pecan Caramel Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Dulce de Leche Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Coffee Caramel Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Chocolate Peanut Butter Sauce

$7.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Chocolate Sprinkles

$3.99

Hayner's

All-American Sprinkles

$3.99

Hayner's

Rainbow Sprinkles

$3.99Out of stock

Hayner's

Joy Waffle Bowls

$3.99

Joy Gluten Free Ice Cream Cones

$3.50

Peanut/Almond Butter

Maple Vanilla Almond Butter

$11.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Creamy Almond Butter

$11.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Creamy Peanut Butter

$8.95

Stonewall Kitchen

Apple Butter 19oz.

$7.95

Pet Supplies

All Natural Peanut Butter & Cheddar Nibbles

$4.95

Northwoods

The Extra Leash - No collar needed

$20.95

Northwoods

Peanut Butter Bear

$2.75

Northwoods

Bacon Egg Bone

$2.75

Northwoods

Parmesan Moose

$2.75

Northwoods

Pumkin Squash Squirrel

$2.75

Soaps and Lotions

Asst 1oz. Soaps

$3.00

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Organic Cotton Wash Cloth

$11.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Sweet Grass 16oz. Candle

$29.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Lavender 16oz. Candle

$29.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Balsam 16oz. Candle

$29.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Sweetgrass 5oz. Candle

$16.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Lavender 5oz. Candle

$16.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Balsam 5oz. Candle

$16.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Fennel Mint Hand Lotion

$23.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Fennel Mint Hand Soap

$23.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Balsam Lavender Hand Lotion

$23.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

Balsam Lavender Hand Soap

$23.95

Adirondack Fragrance Farm

**Soft Ice Cream

Buckaroo Size

$1.99

A perfect toddler size (1.5 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!

Kids Size

$3.29

A traditional kids size (3 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!

Regular Size

$4.29

A traditional medium size (5 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!

Large Size

$5.25

A traditional large size (7 turns) cone or dish with your favorite flavor of Hayner's premium soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!

Doggie Pupparoo Vanilla

$1.99

Sundaes (Soft)

Buckaroo Size Sundae

$3.59

A perfect toddler size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Kids Size Sundae

$4.29

A traditional kid's size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Regular Size Sundae

$5.49

A traditional medium size sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Large Size Sundae

$6.49

A traditional large sundae with Hayner's soft ice cream and your favorite topping, whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Brownie Lava Soft Ice Cream Sundae

$8.99

Our molten lava cake brownie sundae exploding with hot fudge with your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream tooped with whip cream, nuts and a cherry!

Soft Ice Cream Banana Split

$8.99

Choose up to three different flavors of Hayner's soft ice cream, up to three different toppings plus whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Vinny Boom Bots Sundae

$6.99

A special sundae created with our endeared friend Vinny LaBarbera, a local volunteer firefighter & actor who grew up in the Bronx and loves Hayner's Ice Cream! Vinny says our soft vanilla ice cream reminds him of the famous Mr. Softee, which he enjoyed with his dad and family as a kid. Hayner's soft vanilla ice cream with strawberry, hot fudge and marshmallow toppings with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Mini Vini Sundae

$4.59

The mini (kids size) version of the Vinny Boom Bots Sundae.

Apple Cider Donut Sundae (Seasonal)

$4.99

Hayner's fresh homemade cider donut sundae with your favorite soft ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Apple Pie Ala Mode Sundae

$7.99

A slice of warmed Hayner's apple pie with your favorite soft ice cream flavor, favorite topping with whip cream, nuts & cherry on top!

Shakes (Soft)

Classic Large Shake

$5.99+

Our traditional thick old-fashioned shakes made with Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream! .Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee

Classic X-Large Shake

$7.99+

Our traditional thick old-fashioned shakes made with Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream! .Choose Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee

Ice Cream Floats (Soft)

Classic Ice Cream Float - Large

$5.99

Your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor floated in Mug Rootbeer or Orange Crush soda!

Classic Ice Cream Float - X-Large

$7.99

Your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor floated in Mug Rootbeer or Orange Crush soda!

Hard & Soft Ice Cream Combos (Soft)

Double Play

$5.49

Get creative! Enjoy your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served on a cone or in a dish!

Triple Play

$7.99

Get creative! Enjoy two of your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavors and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served on a cone or in a dish!

Double Play Sundae

$6.99

Get creative! Enjoy your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served with whip cream, nuts and a chery!

Triple Play Sundae

$8.99

Get creative! Enjoy two of your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavors and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry!

"518" Large Shake

$6.49+

The Hayner's "518" Shake is our classic large thick shake with a scoop of your favorite hard ice cream flavor floated on top with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

"518" X-Large Shake

$7.49+

The Hayner's "518" Shake is our x-large classic thick shake with a scoop of your favorite hard ice cream flavor floated on top with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!

Razzles (Soft)

Large Razzle

$6.99

Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with your favorite candy topping folded throughout!

X-Large Razzle

$8.99

Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with your favorite candy topping folded throughout!

Large "Farmstand" Razzle

$6.99

Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with fresh fruit throughout!

X-Large "Farmstand" Razzle

$8.99

Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with fresh fruit throughout!

Quarts

Soft Quarts

$7.99

Soft Pints

$5.99

Pints

Soft Pints

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hayner's Ice Cream & Country Store was established in 1998 and is located on the beautiful Hayner Farm in Halfmoon, New York. Owned and operated by Craig and Carolyn Hayner.

Location

148 New York Highway 236, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Directions

