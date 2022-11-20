Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store 148 NY-236

Vinny Boom Bots Sundae

$6.99

A special sundae created with our endeared friend Vinny LaBarbera, a local volunteer firefighter & actor who grew up in the Bronx and loves Hayner's Ice Cream! Vinny says our soft vanilla ice cream reminds him of the famous Mr. Softee, which he enjoyed with his dad and family as a kid. Hayner's soft vanilla ice cream with strawberry, hot fudge and marshmallow toppings with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!