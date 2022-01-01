Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hays City Store 8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150

8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150

Driftwood, TX 78619

Ice House Beer

512 IPA DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

512 Pecan Porter DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

ABW Heisenberg DFT (16oz.)

$7.00

Altstadt Kolsch DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Austin Amber DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Beer Flight

$8.00

Blood Orange DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Blue Moon DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Buckethead DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Bud Light DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Budweiser DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Celis White DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Coors Light DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Cosmic Cowboy DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Cosmic Prairie DFT (16oz.)

$6.00Out of stock

Crawford Bock DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Dos XX DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Electric Jellyfish DFT (16oz.)

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco 16

$5.00

Firemans #4 DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Guinness DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Hi Sign Violet DFT (16oz)

$5.00

Honey Ale DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Jester King Kickball 16oz DFT

$14.00Out of stock

Lawnmower DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Love Street Blonde DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Love Street Citrus DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

McConauhaze DFT (16oz.)

$6.00

Michelob Ultra DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Miller Lite DFT (16oz.)

$4.00

Mosaic DFT (16oz.)

$7.00

Pearl Snap DFT (16oz.)

$5.50

Shiner Bock DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Shiner Light Blonde DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Shiner Seasonal DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

Spirit Animal DFT (16oz.)

$7.00Out of stock

Tasty AF DFT (16oz)

$7.00

The one they call Zoey DFT (16oz)

$5.00

Vista Lorenzo Imperial Stout (16oz.)

$4.00

Warsteiner Dunkel DFT 16oz

$6.00

Wasatch Devastator Double Bock DFT (16oz)

$6.00

Yellow Rose DFT (16oz.)

$7.00

Yuengling DFT (16oz.)

$5.00

512 IPA DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

512 Pecan Porter DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

ABW Heisenberg DFT (22oz.)

$9.00

Altstadt Kolsch DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Austin Amber DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Blood Orange DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Blue Moon DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Bud Light DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Budweiser DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Celis White DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Coors Light DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Cosmic Cowboy DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Cosmic Prairie DFT (22oz.)

$8.00Out of stock

Crawford Bock DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Dos XX DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Electric Jellyfish DFT (22oz.)

$9.00

Estrella Jalisco 22

$8.00

Firemans 4 DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Guinness DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Hi Sign Violet DFT (22oz)

$7.00

Honey Ale DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Jester King Kickball 22oz DFT

$19.00Out of stock

Lawnmower DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Love Street Blonde DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Love Street Citrus 22

$7.00

McConauhaze DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Michelob Ultra DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Miller Lite DFT (22oz.)

$6.00

Pearl Snap DFT (22oz.)

$8.00

Shiner Bock DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Shiner Light Blonde DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Shiner Seasonal DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Spirit Animal DFT (22oz.)

$9.00Out of stock

Tasty AF Stout DFT (22oz)

$9.00

The one they call Zoey DFT (22oz)

$7.00

Warsteiner Dunkel DFT 22oz

$8.00

Yellow Rose DFT (22oz.)

$9.00

Yuengling DFT (22oz.)

$7.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.50

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Bud Light TB Longhorn Cans

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$3.50

Canteen Black Cherry

$6.50

Canteen Cucumber Mint

$6.50

Canteen Lime

$6.50

Canteen Watermelon

$6.50

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light BTL

$3.50

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Devils Backbone

$4.50

Dos XX

$5.50

East Cider Dry

$3.50

East Cider Passion Fruit

$3.50

East Cider Pineapple

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$5.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50

Long Drink

$6.50

MGD BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.50

O'Douls NA

$3.50

Omission

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Shiner Bock BTL

$5.00

Shiner Light Blonde BTL

$4.50

Shiner Premium BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$4.50

Twisted Tea Hard Ice Tea TB

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger

$4.50

White Claw TB

$6.50

Ziegenbock TB

$5.50Out of stock

Mixed Bucket

$18.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Craft Bucket

$20.00

Desert Door Bucket

$30.00

Ice House Wine

Josh Merlot

$9.00+

Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.

Callaway, Cabernet

$6.50+

A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.

Josh Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Bordeaux is a classic French blend. This one merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Light drinkable red.

Black Oak, Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Fresh, bright acidity, floral, hibiscus and tangerine. Green apple and lime. Clean and light w/ crisp minerality. Blackened Trout, Artichoke Enchiladas

Dark Horse Chardonnay

$6.25+

Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood

Wycliff, Brut Champagne

$5.00+

Blend of white grapes. Crisp clean and a great value.

Mionetto Brut, Prosecco Split

$11.00

Intense fruity bouquet a/ a hint of golden apples. Very dry, fresh, and light & well balanced.

Mionetto, Sparkling Rose Split

$13.00

Extra dry sparkling rose. Result of soft pressing of red grapes. Peach blossom color w/ shiny reflections

LaMarca Prosecco

$40.00

Gratien & Meyer, Sparkling Rose BTL

$40.00

Delicate aromas of strawberries and black berries. Refreshing and well balanced. 100% Cabernet Franc. Beautiful salmon pink color and string of fine bubbles.

Tattinger Brut

$138.00

Casa Madero, Rose

$10.00+

Mexico Made from Cabernet Sauvignon. Elegant, salmon color, smooth aroma peach, melon and wet gravel. Fresh and crisp peach and apricot. Aftertaste of sweet strawberries.

Champagne Toast

Cline Farmhouse, Blend

$7.00+

Blend. Bright white wine w/ crisp notes of grapefruit, lemon and lime. Cline Farmhouse wines are committed to sustainability, quality and value

Dark Horse Chardonnay

$6.25+

Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood

Fall Creek, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

First Texas Winery and First Texas Wine to be featured in the Wine Spectator. Green apple, lemon and tropical fruit. New location open in Driftwood.

Ferrari Carrano, Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Aromas of white peach, green apple and melon w/ honeyed hints of floral and citrus zest. Silky and round but bright and crisp.

La Crema, Chardonnay

$11.50+

La Crema is likely the most recognized Chardonnay of them all. Known to be buttery and oaky. It’s a go to for aficionados. Meyer Lemon and gilled pineapple on the nose. Flavors of Nectarine, papaya and Crisp lemon-tangerine. Touch of spice and complex minerality of the palate.

W2W Copperhead Chardonnay

$14.50+

Wimberley Valley, Sweet Blush

$6.00+

Our neighbors just down the street. This blush is light bodied, refreshing. Candied raspberry and sweet citrus.

Josh Merlot

$9.00+

Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.

Callaway, Cabernet

$6.50+

A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.

Josh Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Bordeaux is a classic French blend. This one merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Light drinkable red.

Malbec, Anitgual UNO

$10.00+

This super Tuscan style wine is 75% Texas grown Sangiovese. Aromas and flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Silky.

Fantini, Montepulciano

$10.50+Out of stock

Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances; full-bodied, with good balance and firm tannins, flavorful, immediately appealing and versatile

Gauchezco, Malbec

$7.00+Out of stock

This Malbec has an intense and lively deep red purple color. Fruity notes of plum raspberry, dry fig and raisins along with floral notes of violets. Complex and harmonious. Soft and velvety. Lovely and juicy.

Louis Martini, Cabernet

$10.00+

Very balanced, supple tannins. Notes of black currants, cocoa and caramelized onions.

Ramsay, Merlot

$9.00+

Ca North Coast. A rich wine, with lots of nice ripe fruit, but it is not a huge tannic monster. Liking big, juicy, friendly wines and this one is absolutely succulent. Aromas of sage, black olive and ripe mulberry

W2W Pinot Noir

$12.00+

14 Hands, Merlot BTL

$28.00

Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.

Callaway, Cabernet BTL

$25.00

A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.

Chateau Charron, Bordeaux BTL

$26.00

The color of this wine is a beautiful red vermeil. The nose expresses very fruity aromas of blackberry and plum with vanilla touches. In the mouth it is smooth, fruity wine with soft tannins.

Duchman, Sangiovese BTL

$42.00Out of stock

This super Tuscan style wine is 75% Texas grown Sangiovese. Aromas and flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Driftwood, Sangiovese BTL

$65.00

This famous Tuscan varietal displays a bright fresh red in the glass and fills the palate with ripe cherries and raspberries.

Earthquake, Cabernet BTL

$54.00

Michael David Winery (Freakshow) Deep red in color, opens with ripe black fruit and cinnamon on the nose. Full bodied in texture with supple tannins, this wine is bursting with flavors of juicy blackberries, toasted marshmallow and chocolate mocha.

Fantini, Montepulciano BTL

$41.00Out of stock

Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances; full-bodied, with good balance and firm tannins, flavorful, immediately appealing and versatile.

Gauchezco, Malbec BTL

$26.00Out of stock

This Malbec has an intense and lively deep red purple color. Fruity notes of plum raspberry, dry fig and raisins along with floral notes of violets. Complex and harmonious. Soft and velvety. Lovely and juicy.

Knotty Vines, Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00Out of stock

A darker, more sumptuous take on Pinot Noir, this wine retains its careful complexity while dripping with richness and flavors of black cherry, vanilla and oak and culminating in a smooth and lingering berry-laden finish.

Louis Martini, Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Very balanced, supple tannins. Notes of black currants, cocoa and caramelized onions.

Monsanto, Chianti BTL

$65.00

90% Sangiovese. Rich, intense and complex w distinct notes of spice and red berry.

Ramsay, Merlot BTL

$34.00

A rich wine, with lots of nice ripe fruit, but it is not a huge tannic monster. Liking big, juicy, friendly wines and this one is absolutely succulent. Aromas of sage, black olive and ripe mulberry

W2W Pinot Noir, BTL

$48.00

Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness.

Nebbiolo, Damilano Langhe

$50.00

Josh Merlot BTL

$35.00

Josh Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Black Oak, Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Italy. Fresh, bright acidity, floral, hibiscus and tangerine. Green apple and lime. Clean and light w/ crisp minerality.

Casa Madero, Rose BTL

$38.00

Elegant, salmon color, smooth aroma peach, melon and wet gravel. Fresh and crisp peach and apricot. Aftertaste of sweet strawberries.

Dark Horse Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood

Fall Creek, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$38.00

First Texas Winery and First Texas Wine to be featured in the Wine Spectator. Green apple, lemon and tropical fruit. New location open in Driftwood.

Ferrari Carrano, Pinot Grigio BTL

$37.00

Aromas of white peach, green apple and melon w/ honeyed hints of floral and citrus zest. Silky and round but bright and crisp.

Kim Crawford, Chardonnay, BTL

$42.00

La Crema, Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

La Crema is likely the most recognized Chardonnay of them all. Known to be buttery and oaky. It’s a go to for aficionados. Meyer Lemon and gilled pineapple on the nose. Flavors of Nectarine, papaya and Crisp lemon-tangerine. Touch of spice and complex minerality of the palate.

W2W Copperhead Chardonnay, BTL

$58.00

A traditional Chardonnay with a buttery taste. Our famous Diamondback Chardonnay with a Water 2 Wine twist.

Wimberley Valley, Sweet Blush BTL

$22.00

Our neighbors just down the street. This blush is light bodied, refreshing. Candied raspberry and sweet citrus.

Wycliff, Brut Champagne BTL

$19.00

Wycliff, Brut Rose BTL

$19.00

Ice House Bar

Paid Cash (Copy)

Frozen Marg 12oz.

$8.00

El Jimador Silver, El Jimador Gold, triple sec, oj, lime juice, house sweet and sour

Rocks Marg HCS

$9.00+

El Afan Silver, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice & house sweet and sour

T's Mexican Martini

$13.00

Dulce Vida Reposado, Cointreau, olive juice, splash orange juice, house sweet and sour, served in a shaker tin

Driftwood Top Shelf Marg

$10.00

Herradura Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice

Herradura Haze

$13.00

XL top shelf with Herradura Silver, Paula’s Texas Orange

Double Barrel Mexican Martini

$17.00

Double Barrel Margarita

$13.00

Over the Top Marg

$11.00

HCS frozen with a Grand Marnier floater

Monthly Margarita

$11.00+

HCS Mangonada Margarita Mango Puree Swirled in Our House Margarita Mix, Rimmed with Chamoy & Halo Del Santo

Ranch Water

$10.00

Dulce Vida Silver, fresh lime juice, Topo Chico

Margarita Flight

$16.00

contains a strawberry, watermelon, jalapeno cucumber, and our monthly featured flavor all served frozen

DB Ranch Water

$13.00

DB Herradura Haze

$15.00

DB Old Fashioned

$15.00

Herradura Double Barrel, agave, Angostura Bitters

Double Barrel Paloma

$12.00

Another Day in Paradise

$10.00

Patron Silver, Citronge, agave, fresh lime juice

Ancho Rita

$10.00

Herradura Silver, Ancho Chili Liqueur, fresh lime juice

Skinny Lemon Rita

$10.00

El Afan Silver, Cointreau, agave, fresh lemon juice

Frozen Marg 16oz.

$10.00

TNT Margarita

$13.00

Mandy Margarita

$14.00

Wicked Felina

$11.00

HCS frozen margarita, hibiscus and basil syrup

Large OTT Margarita

$13.00

DB Horseshoe

$13.00

Double Barrel TNT Margarita

$15.00

Bourbon Shake

$9.00

Frozen Four

$16.00

• Bourbon Shake • Frozen Hurricane • Frozen Moscow Mule • Jack Frost

Frozen Honey Lemonade 12oz

$10.00

Frozen Honey Lemonade 16oz

$13.00

Frozen Hurricane 12oz.

$9.00

Frozen Hurricane 16oz

$12.00

Frozen Mule 12oz.

$10.00

1876 Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer served frozen

Frozen Mule 16oz

$13.00

Jack Frost 12oz

$9.00

Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola served frozen

Jack Frost 16oz

$12.00

Basil Paloma HCS

$9.00

El Afan Reposado, fresh lime juice, basil, Fresca

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Dripping Springs Vodka, Fat E’s Mater mix, Halo Del Santo

Bloody Mary Double Tall

$11.00

Tall Bloody Mary HCS

$9.00

Hayhound HCS

$8.00

Cinco Vodka, elderflower, grapefruit, rosemary

Hillside Moscow Mule HCS

$9.00

Dripping Springs Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

Lemon Berry Tini HCS

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh blackberries, soda

Manhattan HCS

$10.00

Makers Mark, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

Mojito HCS

$8.00

Malibu Lime, fresh mint, agave, soda, fresh lime juice

Pineapple Martini HCS

$9.00

Titos Vodka, fresh pineapple juice, agave, fresh lime juice

Old Fashioned HCS

$10.00

Bulliet Rye, simple, Angostura Bitters, Amarena Cherry

Old Fashioned Hacienda HCS

$14.00

Double Barrel with Mole Bitters over large rock garnished with a orange peel.

Rum Runner HCS

$10.00

Captain Morgan, Malibu, orange juice, pineapple juice, Grenadine

Skinny Wolf HCS

$9.00

Noble Wolf Vodka, fresh lime juice, orange juice, Fresca

Texas 75 HCS

$8.00

Dripping Springs Gin, fresh lemon juice, Champagne

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Maria Double Tall

$11.00

Chilton

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mimosa

$3.00

House Party

$15.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Moscow Mule Rocks

$9.00

Paloma

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$6.00

Still Austin Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Djinn

$6.00Out of stock

Dripping Springs Gin

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Waterloo

$6.00

Yaupon

$7.00Out of stock

Amaretto Disaronno

$5.00

Ancho Reyes

$5.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Citronge

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Courvosier

$8.50

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Presidente

$4.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Myers Rum

$7.00

Malibu Lime

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Chivas 12 Year

$6.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Yo?

$10.00

Godfather no 7

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Macallan 12 Year

$17.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Desert Door

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$11.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$7.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$9.00

Dulce Vida Silver

$7.00

El Afan Blanco

$6.50

El Afan Reposado

$8.00

Espolon

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.50

Herradura Double Barrel

$11.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Suprema

$45.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Lalo Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

1876 Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.00

Cinco

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy GF

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$8.00

Dripping Springs Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Noble Wolf

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Live Oak Vodka

$6.00

1876 Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$11.00Out of stock

Angels Envy Rye

$25.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Canadian Club Reserve

$6.00

Caskmates

$7.50

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig SB

$16.00

Elijah Craig TB

$20.00

G.T. Stagg Jr.BP

$15.00

Garrison Balmorhea

$40.00

Garrison Brothers SB

$25.00

Garrison Cowboy

$55.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Single Barrel

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Real Ale

$8.00

Rebecca Creek

$9.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey

$6.00

Slow River Bend Whiskey

$6.50

Smoke Wagon SB

$15.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut

$20.00

Still Austin Cask Bourbon

$10.00

Still Austin Straight Bourbon

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

TX Blended Whisky

$8.00

TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Weller 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$17.00

Wild Turkey

$5.50Out of stock

Willet Pot Still

$11.00

Willett Family Estate

$17.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Blow Job

$4.50

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kami-kazi

$4.50

Lemondrop Shot

$4.50

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Red Snapper

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Sangrita

$5.00

Star Fucker

$6.00

Toast Crunch

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

Blackberry Smash

$9.00

1876 Bourbon, Paula's Texas Orange, Lemon, Shaken Blackberries & Mint

Bourbon Peach Tea

$9.00

1876 Bourbon, Sweet Tea, and PEach Schnapps

Caralina

$9.00

Dripping Springs Vodka, Paula's Texas Orange & Grapefruit Juice

Dripping Negroni

$15.00

Dripping Springs Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Formula

Limeade

$8.00

Dripping Springs Vodka, Lime, Simple Syrup & Grenadine

Rowdy Mule

$9.00

Dripping Springs Vodka, Jalapeno, Lime & Ginger Beer

Skinny Orange Crush

$9.00

Dripping Springs Orange, Orange Juice, Lemon, and Stevia

Southside

$9.00

Dripping Springs Gin, Lime, Cucumber, Mint & Black Pepper

Mama Mia Hot Toddy

$10.00

TOGO Frozen Mule

$15.00+

1876 Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer served frozen

TOGO Haze 32oz

$38.00

XL top shelf with Herradura Silver, Paula’s Texas Orange

TOGO HCS Frozen

$12.00+

El Jimador Silver, El Jimador Gold, triple sec, oj, lime juice, house sweet and sour

TOGO Jack Frost

$13.00+

Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola served frozen

TOGO Rocks 32oz

$36.00

El Afan Silver, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice & house sweet and sour

TOGO Frozen Hurricane

$13.00+

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Fresca

$1.29

Ginger Ale

$1.79

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$4.00
Sunday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hays City Store first opened in the early ’80’s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was at one time the town of Hays City (1908). A café was added in the 90’s and folks loved their breakfast and lunch counter! Fast forward to March 2015 – a propitious chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food, hand crafted cocktails, and local – beers, spirits and wine. Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name DID change a little – now to Hays City Store & Ice House. Owners Tamra & Travis Tindol had a good problem on their hands. The Ice House was added to the property and with it more bar and cocktail seating, a draft beer system with 40 taps, 5 TVs for sports enthusiasts and a wood fire pizza oven. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week.

8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX 78619

