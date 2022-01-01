Hays City Store 8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150
8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150
Driftwood, TX 78619
Ice House Beer
512 IPA DFT (16oz.)
512 Pecan Porter DFT (16oz.)
ABW Heisenberg DFT (16oz.)
Altstadt Kolsch DFT (16oz.)
Austin Amber DFT (16oz.)
Beer Flight
Blood Orange DFT (16oz.)
Blue Moon DFT (16oz.)
Buckethead DFT (16oz.)
Bud Light DFT (16oz.)
Budweiser DFT (16oz.)
Celis White DFT (16oz.)
Coors Light DFT (16oz.)
Cosmic Cowboy DFT (16oz.)
Cosmic Prairie DFT (16oz.)
Crawford Bock DFT (16oz.)
Dos XX DFT (16oz.)
Electric Jellyfish DFT (16oz.)
Estrella Jalisco 16
Firemans #4 DFT (16oz.)
Guinness DFT (16oz.)
Hi Sign Violet DFT (16oz)
Honey Ale DFT (16oz.)
Jester King Kickball 16oz DFT
Lawnmower DFT (16oz.)
Love Street Blonde DFT (16oz.)
Love Street Citrus DFT (16oz.)
McConauhaze DFT (16oz.)
Michelob Ultra DFT (16oz.)
Miller Lite DFT (16oz.)
Mosaic DFT (16oz.)
Pearl Snap DFT (16oz.)
Shiner Bock DFT (16oz.)
Shiner Light Blonde DFT (16oz.)
Shiner Seasonal DFT (16oz.)
Spirit Animal DFT (16oz.)
Tasty AF DFT (16oz)
The one they call Zoey DFT (16oz)
Vista Lorenzo Imperial Stout (16oz.)
Warsteiner Dunkel DFT 16oz
Wasatch Devastator Double Bock DFT (16oz)
Yellow Rose DFT (16oz.)
Yuengling DFT (16oz.)
512 IPA DFT (22oz.)
512 Pecan Porter DFT (22oz.)
ABW Heisenberg DFT (22oz.)
Altstadt Kolsch DFT (22oz.)
Austin Amber DFT (22oz.)
Blood Orange DFT (22oz.)
Blue Moon DFT (22oz.)
Bud Light DFT (22oz.)
Budweiser DFT (22oz.)
Celis White DFT (22oz.)
Coors Light DFT (22oz.)
Cosmic Cowboy DFT (22oz.)
Cosmic Prairie DFT (22oz.)
Crawford Bock DFT (22oz.)
Dos XX DFT (22oz.)
Electric Jellyfish DFT (22oz.)
Estrella Jalisco 22
Firemans 4 DFT (22oz.)
Guinness DFT (22oz.)
Hi Sign Violet DFT (22oz)
Honey Ale DFT (22oz.)
Jester King Kickball 22oz DFT
Lawnmower DFT (22oz.)
Love Street Blonde DFT (22oz.)
Love Street Citrus 22
McConauhaze DFT (22oz.)
Michelob Ultra DFT (22oz.)
Miller Lite DFT (22oz.)
Pearl Snap DFT (22oz.)
Shiner Bock DFT (22oz.)
Shiner Light Blonde DFT (22oz.)
Shiner Seasonal DFT (22oz.)
Spirit Animal DFT (22oz.)
Tasty AF Stout DFT (22oz)
The one they call Zoey DFT (22oz)
Warsteiner Dunkel DFT 22oz
Yellow Rose DFT (22oz.)
Yuengling DFT (22oz.)
Blue Moon
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Bud Light BTL
Bud Light TB Longhorn Cans
Budweiser BTL
Canteen Black Cherry
Canteen Cucumber Mint
Canteen Lime
Canteen Watermelon
Coors Banquet
Coors Light BTL
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Devils Backbone
Dos XX
East Cider Dry
East Cider Passion Fruit
East Cider Pineapple
Heineken
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Lone Star
Lone Star Light
Long Drink
MGD BTL
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller High Life
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra BTL
O'Douls NA
Omission
Pacifico
Shiner Bock BTL
Shiner Light Blonde BTL
Shiner Premium BTL
Stella Artois
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Twisted Tea Hard Ice Tea TB
Voodoo Ranger
White Claw TB
Ziegenbock TB
Mixed Bucket
Domestic Bucket
Craft Bucket
Desert Door Bucket
Ice House Wine
Josh Merlot
Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.
Callaway, Cabernet
A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.
Josh Pinot Noir
Bordeaux is a classic French blend. This one merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Light drinkable red.
Black Oak, Pinot Grigio
Fresh, bright acidity, floral, hibiscus and tangerine. Green apple and lime. Clean and light w/ crisp minerality. Blackened Trout, Artichoke Enchiladas
Dark Horse Chardonnay
Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood
Wycliff, Brut Champagne
Blend of white grapes. Crisp clean and a great value.
Wycliff, Brut Champagne
Blend of white grapes. Crisp clean and a great value.
Mionetto Brut, Prosecco Split
Intense fruity bouquet a/ a hint of golden apples. Very dry, fresh, and light & well balanced.
Mionetto, Sparkling Rose Split
Extra dry sparkling rose. Result of soft pressing of red grapes. Peach blossom color w/ shiny reflections
LaMarca Prosecco
Gratien & Meyer, Sparkling Rose BTL
Delicate aromas of strawberries and black berries. Refreshing and well balanced. 100% Cabernet Franc. Beautiful salmon pink color and string of fine bubbles.
Tattinger Brut
Wycliff, Brut Rose
Black Oak, Pinot Grigio
Fresh, bright acidity, floral, hibiscus and tangerine. Green apple and lime. Clean and light w/ crisp minerality. Blackened Trout, Artichoke Enchiladas
Casa Madero, Rose
Mexico Made from Cabernet Sauvignon. Elegant, salmon color, smooth aroma peach, melon and wet gravel. Fresh and crisp peach and apricot. Aftertaste of sweet strawberries.
Champagne Toast
Cline Farmhouse, Blend
Blend. Bright white wine w/ crisp notes of grapefruit, lemon and lime. Cline Farmhouse wines are committed to sustainability, quality and value
Dark Horse Chardonnay
Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood
Fall Creek, Sauvignon Blanc
First Texas Winery and First Texas Wine to be featured in the Wine Spectator. Green apple, lemon and tropical fruit. New location open in Driftwood.
Ferrari Carrano, Pinot Grigio
Aromas of white peach, green apple and melon w/ honeyed hints of floral and citrus zest. Silky and round but bright and crisp.
La Crema, Chardonnay
La Crema is likely the most recognized Chardonnay of them all. Known to be buttery and oaky. It’s a go to for aficionados. Meyer Lemon and gilled pineapple on the nose. Flavors of Nectarine, papaya and Crisp lemon-tangerine. Touch of spice and complex minerality of the palate.
W2W Copperhead Chardonnay
Wimberley Valley, Sweet Blush
Our neighbors just down the street. This blush is light bodied, refreshing. Candied raspberry and sweet citrus.
Wycliff, Brut Champagne
Blend of white grapes. Crisp clean and a great value.
Josh Merlot
Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.
Callaway, Cabernet
A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.
Josh Pinot Noir
Bordeaux is a classic French blend. This one merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Light drinkable red.
Malbec, Anitgual UNO
This super Tuscan style wine is 75% Texas grown Sangiovese. Aromas and flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Silky.
Fantini, Montepulciano
Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances; full-bodied, with good balance and firm tannins, flavorful, immediately appealing and versatile
Gauchezco, Malbec
This Malbec has an intense and lively deep red purple color. Fruity notes of plum raspberry, dry fig and raisins along with floral notes of violets. Complex and harmonious. Soft and velvety. Lovely and juicy.
Louis Martini, Cabernet
Very balanced, supple tannins. Notes of black currants, cocoa and caramelized onions.
Ramsay, Merlot
Ca North Coast. A rich wine, with lots of nice ripe fruit, but it is not a huge tannic monster. Liking big, juicy, friendly wines and this one is absolutely succulent. Aromas of sage, black olive and ripe mulberry
W2W Pinot Noir
14 Hands, Merlot BTL
Columbia Valley WA. 85% merlot w/ syrah & cabernet sauvignon. Round w/ rich flavors of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha. Balanced and soft.
Callaway, Cabernet BTL
A hint of licorice compliments the rich aromas of blackberry and boysenberry. The jammy fruit forward flavors are also apparent on the palate and are balanced nicely with spice, a silky mouth feel and smooth tannin structure.
Chateau Charron, Bordeaux BTL
The color of this wine is a beautiful red vermeil. The nose expresses very fruity aromas of blackberry and plum with vanilla touches. In the mouth it is smooth, fruity wine with soft tannins.
Duchman, Sangiovese BTL
This super Tuscan style wine is 75% Texas grown Sangiovese. Aromas and flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Driftwood, Sangiovese BTL
This famous Tuscan varietal displays a bright fresh red in the glass and fills the palate with ripe cherries and raspberries.
Earthquake, Cabernet BTL
Michael David Winery (Freakshow) Deep red in color, opens with ripe black fruit and cinnamon on the nose. Full bodied in texture with supple tannins, this wine is bursting with flavors of juicy blackberries, toasted marshmallow and chocolate mocha.
Fantini, Montepulciano BTL
Ruby red with garnet reflections, the bouquet is fruity and quite persistent, reminiscent of red fruits, cherries, and plums with vanilla nuances; full-bodied, with good balance and firm tannins, flavorful, immediately appealing and versatile.
Gauchezco, Malbec BTL
This Malbec has an intense and lively deep red purple color. Fruity notes of plum raspberry, dry fig and raisins along with floral notes of violets. Complex and harmonious. Soft and velvety. Lovely and juicy.
Knotty Vines, Pinot Noir BTL
A darker, more sumptuous take on Pinot Noir, this wine retains its careful complexity while dripping with richness and flavors of black cherry, vanilla and oak and culminating in a smooth and lingering berry-laden finish.
Louis Martini, Cabernet BTL
Very balanced, supple tannins. Notes of black currants, cocoa and caramelized onions.
Monsanto, Chianti BTL
90% Sangiovese. Rich, intense and complex w distinct notes of spice and red berry.
Ramsay, Merlot BTL
A rich wine, with lots of nice ripe fruit, but it is not a huge tannic monster. Liking big, juicy, friendly wines and this one is absolutely succulent. Aromas of sage, black olive and ripe mulberry
W2W Pinot Noir, BTL
Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness.
Nebbiolo, Damilano Langhe
Josh Merlot BTL
Josh Pinot Noir BTL
Black Oak, Pinot Grigio BTL
Italy. Fresh, bright acidity, floral, hibiscus and tangerine. Green apple and lime. Clean and light w/ crisp minerality.
Casa Madero, Rose BTL
Elegant, salmon color, smooth aroma peach, melon and wet gravel. Fresh and crisp peach and apricot. Aftertaste of sweet strawberries.
Dark Horse Chardonnay BTL
Chardonnay blend w/ viognier and gewürztraminer. Lightly sweet. Stone Fruit. Buttery and smooth. Malolactic fermentation adds soft creaminess. Lighter dishes, chicken & Seafood
Fall Creek, Sauvignon Blanc BTL
First Texas Winery and First Texas Wine to be featured in the Wine Spectator. Green apple, lemon and tropical fruit. New location open in Driftwood.
Ferrari Carrano, Pinot Grigio BTL
Aromas of white peach, green apple and melon w/ honeyed hints of floral and citrus zest. Silky and round but bright and crisp.
Kim Crawford, Chardonnay, BTL
La Crema, Chardonnay BTL
La Crema is likely the most recognized Chardonnay of them all. Known to be buttery and oaky. It’s a go to for aficionados. Meyer Lemon and gilled pineapple on the nose. Flavors of Nectarine, papaya and Crisp lemon-tangerine. Touch of spice and complex minerality of the palate.
W2W Copperhead Chardonnay, BTL
A traditional Chardonnay with a buttery taste. Our famous Diamondback Chardonnay with a Water 2 Wine twist.
Wimberley Valley, Sweet Blush BTL
Our neighbors just down the street. This blush is light bodied, refreshing. Candied raspberry and sweet citrus.
Wycliff, Brut Champagne BTL
Wycliff, Brut Rose BTL
Ice House Bar
Frozen Marg 12oz.
El Jimador Silver, El Jimador Gold, triple sec, oj, lime juice, house sweet and sour
Rocks Marg HCS
El Afan Silver, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice & house sweet and sour
T's Mexican Martini
Dulce Vida Reposado, Cointreau, olive juice, splash orange juice, house sweet and sour, served in a shaker tin
Driftwood Top Shelf Marg
Herradura Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice
Herradura Haze
XL top shelf with Herradura Silver, Paula’s Texas Orange
Double Barrel Mexican Martini
Double Barrel Margarita
Over the Top Marg
HCS frozen with a Grand Marnier floater
Monthly Margarita
HCS Mangonada Margarita Mango Puree Swirled in Our House Margarita Mix, Rimmed with Chamoy & Halo Del Santo
Ranch Water
Dulce Vida Silver, fresh lime juice, Topo Chico
Margarita Flight
contains a strawberry, watermelon, jalapeno cucumber, and our monthly featured flavor all served frozen
DB Ranch Water
DB Herradura Haze
DB Old Fashioned
Herradura Double Barrel, agave, Angostura Bitters
Double Barrel Paloma
Another Day in Paradise
Patron Silver, Citronge, agave, fresh lime juice
Ancho Rita
Herradura Silver, Ancho Chili Liqueur, fresh lime juice
Skinny Lemon Rita
El Afan Silver, Cointreau, agave, fresh lemon juice
Frozen Marg 16oz.
TNT Margarita
Mandy Margarita
Wicked Felina
HCS frozen margarita, hibiscus and basil syrup
Large OTT Margarita
DB Horseshoe
Double Barrel TNT Margarita
Bourbon Shake
Frozen Four
• Bourbon Shake • Frozen Hurricane • Frozen Moscow Mule • Jack Frost
Frozen Honey Lemonade 12oz
Frozen Honey Lemonade 16oz
Frozen Hurricane 12oz.
Frozen Hurricane 16oz
Frozen Mule 12oz.
1876 Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer served frozen
Frozen Mule 16oz
Jack Frost 12oz
Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola served frozen
Jack Frost 16oz
Basil Paloma HCS
El Afan Reposado, fresh lime juice, basil, Fresca
Bloody Mary
Dripping Springs Vodka, Fat E’s Mater mix, Halo Del Santo
Bloody Mary Double Tall
Tall Bloody Mary HCS
Hayhound HCS
Cinco Vodka, elderflower, grapefruit, rosemary
Hillside Moscow Mule HCS
Dripping Springs Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
Lemon Berry Tini HCS
Deep Eddy Lemon, fresh blackberries, soda
Manhattan HCS
Makers Mark, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
Mojito HCS
Malibu Lime, fresh mint, agave, soda, fresh lime juice
Pineapple Martini HCS
Titos Vodka, fresh pineapple juice, agave, fresh lime juice
Old Fashioned HCS
Bulliet Rye, simple, Angostura Bitters, Amarena Cherry
Old Fashioned Hacienda HCS
Double Barrel with Mole Bitters over large rock garnished with a orange peel.
Rum Runner HCS
Captain Morgan, Malibu, orange juice, pineapple juice, Grenadine
Skinny Wolf HCS
Noble Wolf Vodka, fresh lime juice, orange juice, Fresca
Texas 75 HCS
Dripping Springs Gin, fresh lemon juice, Champagne
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Maria
Bloody Maria Double Tall
Chilton
Cosmopolitan
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
House Party
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule Rocks
Paloma
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Still Austin Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Djinn
Dripping Springs Gin
Empress
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Waterloo
Yaupon
Amaretto Disaronno
Ancho Reyes
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Chambord
Citronge
Cointreau
Courvosier
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Presidente
Rum Chata
Rumple Minze
Skrewball
St. Germain
Drambuie
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu Coconut
Myers Rum
Malibu Lime
Malibu Coconut
Chivas 12 Year
Dewars White
Glenfiddich 15 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
Glenlivet 12 Yo?
Godfather no 7
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12 Year
1800 Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Desert Door
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Dulce Vida Anejo
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Lime
Dulce Vida Reposado
Dulce Vida Silver
El Afan Blanco
El Afan Reposado
Espolon
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Double Barrel
Herradura Legend
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Suprema
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Hornitos Reposado
Lalo Blanco
Patron Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
1876 Vodka
Absolut
Cinco
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy GF
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs Vodka
Dripping Springs Orange
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Noble Wolf
Tito's
Live Oak Vodka
1876 Whiskey
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Canadian Club Reserve
Caskmates
Crown
Crown Apple
Eagle Rare 10 Year
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig SB
Elijah Craig TB
G.T. Stagg Jr.BP
Garrison Balmorhea
Garrison Brothers SB
Garrison Cowboy
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Single Barrel
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Real Ale
Rebecca Creek
Seagram 7
Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey
Slow River Bend Whiskey
Smoke Wagon SB
Smoke Wagon Uncut
Still Austin Cask Bourbon
Still Austin Straight Bourbon
Tullamore Dew
TX Blended Whisky
TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Weller 12 Year
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey
Willet Pot Still
Willett Family Estate
Woodford Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve
Blow Job
Buttery Nipple
Fireball
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jagermeister
Kami-kazi
Lemondrop Shot
Mexican Candy
Red Snapper
Rumple Minze
Sangrita
Star Fucker
Toast Crunch
Vegas Bomb
Water Moccasin
Pineapple Upside Down
Blackberry Smash
1876 Bourbon, Paula's Texas Orange, Lemon, Shaken Blackberries & Mint
Bourbon Peach Tea
1876 Bourbon, Sweet Tea, and PEach Schnapps
Caralina
Dripping Springs Vodka, Paula's Texas Orange & Grapefruit Juice
Dripping Negroni
Dripping Springs Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica Formula
Limeade
Dripping Springs Vodka, Lime, Simple Syrup & Grenadine
Rowdy Mule
Dripping Springs Vodka, Jalapeno, Lime & Ginger Beer
Skinny Orange Crush
Dripping Springs Orange, Orange Juice, Lemon, and Stevia
Southside
Dripping Springs Gin, Lime, Cucumber, Mint & Black Pepper
Mama Mia Hot Toddy
TOGO Frozen Mule
1876 Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer served frozen
TOGO Haze 32oz
XL top shelf with Herradura Silver, Paula’s Texas Orange
TOGO HCS Frozen
El Jimador Silver, El Jimador Gold, triple sec, oj, lime juice, house sweet and sour
TOGO Jack Frost
Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola served frozen
TOGO Rocks 32oz
El Afan Silver, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice & house sweet and sour
TOGO Frozen Hurricane
Virgin Bloody Mary
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Virgin Margarita
Sunday
10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday
11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hays City Store first opened in the early ’80’s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was at one time the town of Hays City (1908). A café was added in the 90’s and folks loved their breakfast and lunch counter! Fast forward to March 2015 – a propitious chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food, hand crafted cocktails, and local – beers, spirits and wine. Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name DID change a little – now to Hays City Store & Ice House. Owners Tamra & Travis Tindol had a good problem on their hands. The Ice House was added to the property and with it more bar and cocktail seating, a draft beer system with 40 taps, 5 TVs for sports enthusiasts and a wood fire pizza oven. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week.
8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX 78619