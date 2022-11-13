Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd Hillcrest Village

review star

No reviews yet

6859 Arapaho #604

Dallas, TX 75248

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries
Kid Burger *MEAT&CHEESE*
Farm Burger

Starters & Sides

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries

Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries

$4.25

A shareable portion of hand cut french fries, lightly seasoned.

Haystack Onions

Haystack Onions

$4.49

Served with Our Spicy Ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.89

Served with Our Spicy Ranch

Half/Half

Half/Half

$4.59

Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions. Served with Our Spicy Ranch

Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.59

Lightly salted hand cut sweet potato chips.

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$8.25

Five of our homemade mozzarella sticks. Served with a Side of Ranch and a Side of Marinara.

Three Jalapenos

Three Jalapenos

$6.45

Three Jalapenos, Stuffed with Ranchero Chicken, Breaded and Fried. Served with a Side of Ranch and a Side of Queso.

Five Jalapenos

Five Jalapenos

$8.45

Five Jalapenos, Stuffed with Ranchero Chicken, Breaded and Fried. Served with a Side of Ranch and a Side of Queso.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.25

House Made, All Beef, No Bean Chili. Served with Tortilla Chips and Topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$7.89

Frito's Corn Chips Topped with House Made Chili and Melted Cheddar Cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.59

Mixed Greens Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Tomato. Served with a side of Ranch.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.50

House Made Salsa and Tortilla Chips

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$6.48

House Made Queso and Tortilla Chips. Served with a Side of Salsa.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.29

House Made Guacamole and Tortilla Chips. Served with a Side of Salsa.

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$8.69

Queso, Guacamole, Salsa and Tortilla Chips, All Made in House.

Burgers

Haystack Burger

Haystack Burger

$11.87

Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. **BBQ Contains Bacon***

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$9.85

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Mustard

Fried Burger

Fried Burger

$11.68

Beef Patty Breaded and Fried, Topped with Jalapeno-Bacon Gravy, and Bacon Bits.

The Barn Burner

The Barn Burner

$11.89

Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Poblano Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, and Lettuce. Served with a side of Queso

The Vanderslice

The Vanderslice

$10.98

Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions

El Tres

El Tres

$11.89

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with a Side of Three Pepper Ranch.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.89

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Chipotle Mayo. Served on Wheat Toast.

Escabeche Burger

Escabeche Burger

$11.98

Beef Patty, Jalapeno Escabeche, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Haystack Onions, and Chipotle Mayo.

Avocado Ranch Burger

Avocado Ranch Burger

$11.98

Beef Patty, Homemade Avocado Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Avocado and Lettuce.

Pitch Fork Chili Burger

Pitch Fork Chili Burger

$11.69

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.

Build Your Own Burger *Patty & Bun*

Build Your Own Burger *Patty & Bun*

$8.89

Have it exactly how you want it. Just a beef patty and bun, add on whatever you like!

Sandwiches

Is A Bella Mushroom Sandwich

Is A Bella Mushroom Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Onions.

Cubby's Chicken Sandwich

Cubby's Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and Mayo.

Taos Chicken Sandwich

Taos Chicken Sandwich

$11.89

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo.

Lindsey's Hay Club

Lindsey's Hay Club

$9.77

Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Wheat Toast with a side of Honey Mustard.

Pastrami Rueben

Pastrami Rueben

$10.38

Thinly Stacked Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, House Made 1000 Island, and Sauerkraut. Served on Wheat Toast.

Dandy's Grilled Cheese

Dandy's Grilled Cheese

$9.29

Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, and Tomato. Served on Wheat Toast with a side of Tomato Marmalade.

Hay Dawg

Hay Dawg

$9.29

All Beef Hot Dog Topped with House Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Relish, and Haystack Onions.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.79

Crispy hand breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce, topped with chipotle aioli, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onion. Served on a brioche bun.

Salads

Haystack Salad Grilled

Haystack Salad Grilled

$12.79

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Haystack Onions, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Tomato. Served with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Haystack Salad Fried

Haystack Salad Fried

$12.79

Mixed Greens, Fried Chicken, Haystack Onions, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Tomato. Served with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Haystack Salad Patty

Haystack Salad Patty

$12.79

Mixed Greens, Beef Patty, Haystack Onions, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Tomato. Served with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$10.79

Mixed Greens, Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Onion, and Tomato. Served with a side of Balsamic Dressing.

Picnic Salad

Picnic Salad

$10.64

Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Spiced Pecans, Swiss Cheese, and Bacon. Served with a side of Balsamic Dressing.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$12.98

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Marinated Tomato, Cucumber and Basil. Served with a side of Balsamic Greek Dressing and Habanero Slaw.

Kids Menu

Kid Burger *MEAT&CHEESE*

Kid Burger *MEAT&CHEESE*

$8.98

Quarter pound patty topped with cheddar cheese. Served with a generous portion of fries.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.98

Three chicken tenders served with a generous portion of fries.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.98

Cheddar cheese served on our brioche bun, served with a generous portion of fries.

Kid Dawg

Kid Dawg

$8.98

All beef hot dog served with a generous portion of fries.

NA Beverage

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.29Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.29
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.29
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.29Out of stock

Dessert

Nana Pudding

Nana Pudding

$5.95

Lightly whipped Nana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Vanilla Pudding Mix

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix

Nutella Milkshake

Nutella Milkshake

$6.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Nutella and Crushed Chocolate Fudge Cookie

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$6.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Crushed Oreo Cookies and Chocolate Cake Batter Mix

Banana Pudding Milkshake

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$6.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers

Cocktails

Big Haymaker

Big Haymaker

$9.25

Our signature frozen drink with Makers Mark , lemon aid, and Haystack ice tea

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

