Haystacks
214 Reviews
$$
206 Main Streeet
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Popular Items
Drip Coffee, Tea, & Shakes
Signature Coffees
Bluebonnet
White chocolate and lavender latte with honey drizzle.
Texas Sunrise
Raspberry and white chocolate latte with raspberry and honey drizzle.
Lone Star Latte
Vanilla & white chocolate latte with white chocolate drizzle.
Fireside Latte
Toffee crunch with toasted marshmallow & caramel drizzle.
Haystacks Latte
Dark chocolate, salted caramel, chocolate chips, whipped cream & chocolate shavings.
Tried'n True
Toffee & caramel latte with caramel syrup on top.
Ultimate Hot Chocolate
Chocolate chips, cream, marshmallows whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and chocolate drizzle.
Early Bird Latte
English breakfast tea, steamed milk, english toffee, salted caramel, topped with caramel drizzle.
Lavender Lady
Lavender and white chocolate latte.
Specialty BYO
Latte
Shot of espresso with steamed milk and milk foam.
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with topped with milk foam and a drop of steamed milk.
Ultimate Hot Chocolate
The best hot chocolate you'll ever have made with chocolate chips and topped with roasted marshmallows, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.
Macchiato
Shot of espresso topped with milk foam.
Americano
Espresso topped with hot water.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea with steamed milk and milk foam.
Cafe Mocha
Shot of espresso with steamed milk, milk foam, and chocolate.
Flat White
Shot of espresso topped with lots of steamed milk.
ColdBrew
Refreshing iced cold brew coffee.
London Fog
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and lavender.
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
Latte
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam.
Flat White
Espresso and a lot of Steamed Milk.
Americano
Espresso with Hot Water.
Cafe Mocha
Espresso with Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam.
Euro Cappuccino
Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk and Foam - an Italian classic.
Soda
Starters
Texas Hold'em Nachos
Oven Baked Nachos with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Onion, covered in Pulled Pork and drizzled with Honey BBQ
Flight of Shrimp
Cocktail Shrimp Flight Board with Strawberry Jalapeño, Cocktail, Sweet Chili and Remoulade
Halo Tower
Hand Battered Onion Rings in the form of a Tower with Ranch & Spicy Mayo
Texas Lily Pads
Fried Green Tomatoes Drizzled in Remoulade & Scallion with Ranch
Zucchini Parmesan Bites
Grilled & Zucchini Bites with Parmesan Cheese
Pickton Pickles
Fried Dill Pickle Spears with a Cajun Seasoning, Served with Ranch
Divoli
Six Curried Deviled Eggs
Steak Bites
Diced Sirloin cooked Medium with a Creamy Au Jus
Three Card Monte
Fresh Tortilla Chips with White Queso, Chunky Salsa Roja and Guacamole
CowPoke Bruschetta
Buttered & Toasted Crostini with Avocado, Pico, Elote & Bacon Bits with sprinkled Mozzarella & Balsamic Reduction
Better Bacon
Sous-Vide Pork Belly basted in Stinging Gochujang & BBQ Sauce served with Coleslaw
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Large bowl of our soup of the day, this changes frequently so please be sure to ask your server what the selections are, comes with choice of side
Caprese Salad
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Twisted Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette and Olive Oil served with Toasted Baguettes
Hail Caesar! Salad
Head of Romaine Lettuce and Croutons dressed with Lemon juice, Olive Oil, sprinkle of Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and Black Pepper. Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing
Southwest Salad
Grilled Chicken with Spring Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Elote and Ranch
Our Specialties
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered and Fried 8oz Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and choice of side
Chicken & Waffle Kebobs
4 Skewers with our Signature Imperial Waffle and Waffle-Battered Chicken Bites with Sweet Whip
The Hannibal
Short Rib Brisket Blend Patty with Provolone, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Peppered Smoked Sausage and Fried Onion Strings with Pickles, Candied Jalapeños & Stinging Honey Garlic Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fries
Chicken, Waffle... Kebobs?
3 Skewers with our Signature Imperial Waffle and Waffle- Battered Chicken Bites with Maple Butter and a dollop of whipped Italian maple butter
Deli
JoJo BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Mayo and our Baked In-House Toast.
Panini Gobbler
Carved Turkey, Swiss with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Pesto on Rye Sourdough
Swiss Hammy
Sliced Black Forest Ham with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms, Melted with Honey Mustard.
Wrangler Wrap
Tortilla Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix Lettuce,Bacon, Tomato and Ranch Dressing.
Belaire Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced beefsteak topped sautéed bell pepper & onion, with melted provolone cheese
Chick-Wich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on a Brioche Bun with Muenster Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with our House Made Honey Mustard.
The "Coleman" Sandwich
Toast Bun with Fajita Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions and Swiss
Heck of a Sammich
House Made Bread, Ham, Turkey, Bacon , Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise.
Buford Brisket Sandwich
Brisket & Purple Onions with Spicy Mayo on a Hoagie Bun
The "Norris Nash"
A Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich on a Brioche bun and a Bread & Butter Pickle and Ranch
The "Como Coma"
Pulled Pork with Honey BBQ, Bread & Butter Pickles and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun
Southern Gold Baked Potato
Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Scallion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & BBQ Sauce
Range
Ribeye
14oz Prime Local Ribeye with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Veggie
Sirloin
8oz Sirloin with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Veggie
Pork Chop Ribeye
10oz Pork Ribeye with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Honey Glazed Carrots
Manhattan
12oz Center Cut New York Steak with Rosemary Mashed Potato and
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
A Ricotta and Bell Pepper Stuffed, Grilled Portobello Mushroom with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes & Veggie
Braised Short Rib
Fin
Lemon Pepper Sea Bass
Lemon Pepper Barramundi Sea Bass with Rosemary Mash Potatoes and Veggie
Salmon Mer Blanc
8oz Grilled Norwegian Salmon with Sautéed Spinach, and a White Lemon Sauce served with Veggie
Upton Fish & Chips
Authentic Beer Battered to Order Cod with Fries and House Tartar Sauce with Malt Vinegar
Shrimp & Grits
Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of Cheese Grits with Cracked Black Pepper Sausage, Cheddar, Scallion and Bacon Bits and Toasted Crostini
Blackened Sea Bass
Feather
Etc.
Burgers
Timeless Buger
Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Provolone and Onion with Ranch & Ketchup on a Brioche Bun
Bachelor Burger
Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Provolone, Mushroom, Purple Onion, and Au Ju Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Smurf Burger
Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Bell Peppers & Onions with Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Not Just a Nutter Burger
Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Crunchy Peanut Butter and Crispy Bacon, Maple Syrup on a Brioche Bun
The Hannibal
Short Rib Brisket Blend Patty with Provolone, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Peppered Smoked Sausage and Fried Onion Strings with Pickles, Candied Jalapeños & Stinging Honey Garlic Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fries
Tacos
Pachuco
Street Corn Tortilla with Pulled Brisket, Onions and Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese,
El Hombre
Street Corn Tortilla with Onions and Cilantro with Carnitas, Mozzarella Cheese, Stinging Honey Garlic
Baja Camaron
Street Corn Tortilla with Grilled & Seasoned Shrimp, Mango Salsa and Elote.
Wapo Guapo
Street Corn Tortilla Battered & Fried Cod with Southern Style Slaw, Elote, Tarter Sauce and Lemon
Loco Coco
Street Corn Tortilla with Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions, Fajita Seasoned Chicken with Sour Cream
Taco Tray
Add up to 3 Tacos for a discounted price on one tray
Sides
Garlic Creole Fries
Brit Chips
Southwest Bacon Mac & Cheese
Sicilia Side Salad
Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms
Rosemary Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Cup of Soup
Elote
Onion Rings
Zucchini Rounds
Honey Glazed Carrots
Tortilla Chips
Queso Cup
Rice
Squash
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Coffee & Bar - Food Truck & Catering
206 Main Streeet, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482