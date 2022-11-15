Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haystacks

214 Reviews

$$

206 Main Streeet

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Order Again

Popular Items

Lone Star Latte
Wapo Guapo
The "Como Coma"

Drip Coffee, Tea, & Shakes

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.99+

A cup of Illy® Pour Over Black Coffee, Columbian or Peruvian

Decaf Black Coffee

Decaf Black Coffee

$2.99+

A Decaffeinated Cup of Illy® Pour Over Coffee, Columbian or Peruvian

Regular Tea

Regular Tea

$3.29

12oz Hot Tea, Choice of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Jasmine, Chai or Green Tea

Signature Coffees

Bluebonnet

Bluebonnet

$4.99+

White chocolate and lavender latte with honey drizzle.

Texas Sunrise

Texas Sunrise

$4.99+

Raspberry and white chocolate latte with raspberry and honey drizzle.

Lone Star Latte

Lone Star Latte

$4.99+

Vanilla & white chocolate latte with white chocolate drizzle.

Fireside Latte

Fireside Latte

$4.99+

Toffee crunch with toasted marshmallow & caramel drizzle.

Haystacks Latte

Haystacks Latte

$4.99+

Dark chocolate, salted caramel, chocolate chips, whipped cream & chocolate shavings.

Tried'n True

Tried'n True

$4.99+

Toffee & caramel latte with caramel syrup on top.

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$4.99+

Chocolate chips, cream, marshmallows whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and chocolate drizzle.

Early Bird Latte

Early Bird Latte

$4.99+

English breakfast tea, steamed milk, english toffee, salted caramel, topped with caramel drizzle.

Lavender Lady

Lavender Lady

$4.99+

Lavender and white chocolate latte.

Specialty BYO

Latte

Latte

$4.99+

Shot of espresso with steamed milk and milk foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.99+

Shot of espresso with topped with milk foam and a drop of steamed milk.

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$4.99+

The best hot chocolate you'll ever have made with chocolate chips and topped with roasted marshmallows, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.99+

Shot of espresso topped with milk foam.

Americano

Americano

$4.99+

Espresso topped with hot water.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99+

Chai tea with steamed milk and milk foam.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.99+

Shot of espresso with steamed milk, milk foam, and chocolate.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.99+

Shot of espresso topped with lots of steamed milk.

ColdBrew

ColdBrew

$4.99+

Refreshing iced cold brew coffee.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.99+

Earl grey tea with steamed milk and lavender.

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Doppio

Doppio

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

Latte

Latte

$4.99+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.99+

Espresso and a lot of Steamed Milk.

Americano

Americano

$4.99+

Espresso with Hot Water.

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.99+

Espresso with Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam.

Euro Cappuccino

Euro Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso with a touch of Steamed Milk and Foam - an Italian classic.

Soda

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Half N' Half Tea

Half N' Half Tea

$2.99

Starters

Texas Hold'em Nachos

$12.49+

Oven Baked Nachos with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Onion, covered in Pulled Pork and drizzled with Honey BBQ

Flight of Shrimp

$15.99

Cocktail Shrimp Flight Board with Strawberry Jalapeño, Cocktail, Sweet Chili and Remoulade

Halo Tower

$9.99

Hand Battered Onion Rings in the form of a Tower with Ranch & Spicy Mayo

Texas Lily Pads

$11.99

Fried Green Tomatoes Drizzled in Remoulade & Scallion with Ranch

Zucchini Parmesan Bites

$9.99

Grilled & Zucchini Bites with Parmesan Cheese

Pickton Pickles

$10.35

Fried Dill Pickle Spears with a Cajun Seasoning, Served with Ranch

Divoli

$9.25

Six Curried Deviled Eggs

Steak Bites

$14.99

Diced Sirloin cooked Medium with a Creamy Au Jus

Three Card Monte

$9.79

Fresh Tortilla Chips with White Queso, Chunky Salsa Roja and Guacamole

CowPoke Bruschetta

$9.79

Buttered & Toasted Crostini with Avocado, Pico, Elote & Bacon Bits with sprinkled Mozzarella & Balsamic Reduction

Better Bacon

$13.99

Sous-Vide Pork Belly basted in Stinging Gochujang & BBQ Sauce served with Coleslaw

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$9.79

Large bowl of our soup of the day, this changes frequently so please be sure to ask your server what the selections are, comes with choice of side

Caprese Salad

$12.49

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Twisted Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette and Olive Oil served with Toasted Baguettes

Hail Caesar! Salad

$11.99+

Head of Romaine Lettuce and Croutons dressed with Lemon juice, Olive Oil, sprinkle of Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and Black Pepper. Tossed in Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.49

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Blue Cheese Dressing

Southwest Salad

$14.49

Grilled Chicken with Spring Mix, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Elote and Ranch

Our Specialties

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.69

Hand Battered and Fried 8oz Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and choice of side

Chicken & Waffle Kebobs

$11.99

4 Skewers with our Signature Imperial Waffle and Waffle-Battered Chicken Bites with Sweet Whip

The Hannibal

$16.99

Short Rib Brisket Blend Patty with Provolone, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Peppered Smoked Sausage and Fried Onion Strings with Pickles, Candied Jalapeños & Stinging Honey Garlic Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fries

Chicken, Waffle... Kebobs?

Chicken, Waffle... Kebobs?

$11.99

3 Skewers with our Signature Imperial Waffle and Waffle- Battered Chicken Bites with Maple Butter and a dollop of whipped Italian maple butter

Deli

JoJo BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Mayo and our Baked In-House Toast.

Panini Gobbler

$11.99

Carved Turkey, Swiss with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Pesto on Rye Sourdough

Swiss Hammy

$11.49

Sliced Black Forest Ham with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms, Melted with Honey Mustard.

Wrangler Wrap

$11.79

Tortilla Wrap with Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix Lettuce,Bacon, Tomato and Ranch Dressing.

Belaire Cheese Steak

$12.35

Thinly sliced beefsteak topped sautéed bell pepper & onion, with melted provolone cheese

Chick-Wich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich on a Brioche Bun with Muenster Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with our House Made Honey Mustard.

The "Coleman" Sandwich

$13.49

Toast Bun with Fajita Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions and Swiss

Heck of a Sammich

$14.99

House Made Bread, Ham, Turkey, Bacon , Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise.

Buford Brisket Sandwich

$13.89

Brisket & Purple Onions with Spicy Mayo on a Hoagie Bun

The "Norris Nash"

$13.49

A Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich on a Brioche bun and a Bread & Butter Pickle and Ranch

The "Como Coma"

$12.89

Pulled Pork with Honey BBQ, Bread & Butter Pickles and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun

Southern Gold Baked Potato

$8.79+

Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Scallion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & BBQ Sauce

Range

Ribeye

$34.99

14oz Prime Local Ribeye with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Veggie

Sirloin

$24.99

8oz Sirloin with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Veggie

Pork Chop Ribeye

$25.89

10oz Pork Ribeye with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Honey Glazed Carrots

Manhattan

$39.99

12oz Center Cut New York Steak with Rosemary Mashed Potato and

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$15.35

A Ricotta and Bell Pepper Stuffed, Grilled Portobello Mushroom with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes & Veggie

Braised Short Rib

$21.99

Fin

Lemon Pepper Sea Bass

$24.99

Lemon Pepper Barramundi Sea Bass with Rosemary Mash Potatoes and Veggie

Salmon Mer Blanc

$28.79

8oz Grilled Norwegian Salmon with Sautéed Spinach, and a White Lemon Sauce served with Veggie

Upton Fish & Chips

$14.89

Authentic Beer Battered to Order Cod with Fries and House Tartar Sauce with Malt Vinegar

Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of Cheese Grits with Cracked Black Pepper Sausage, Cheddar, Scallion and Bacon Bits and Toasted Crostini

Blackened Sea Bass

$25.99

Feather

Lemon Herb Chicken

$17.89

8 Oz Chicken Breast Pan Seared in Lemon Herb Butter with Rosemary Mashed Potato & Veggie

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.89

Hand Battered Chicken Breast & Gravy with Rosemary Mashed Potatoes and Veggie

Etc.

Crema Basilica

$14.99+

Penne pasta with Pesto Basil Alfredo, Sun-dried Tomatoes, with your choice of Shrimp or Chicken and toasted Crostini

Rasta Ravioli

$13.99

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Scratch made Ravioli

Burgers

Timeless Buger

$12.99

Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Provolone and Onion with Ranch & Ketchup on a Brioche Bun

Bachelor Burger

$14.99

Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Provolone, Mushroom, Purple Onion, and Au Ju Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Smurf Burger

$14.89

Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Bell Peppers & Onions with Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Not Just a Nutter Burger

$15.39

Chuck & Brisket Blended Patty with Crunchy Peanut Butter and Crispy Bacon, Maple Syrup on a Brioche Bun

The Hannibal

$16.99

Short Rib Brisket Blend Patty with Provolone, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Peppered Smoked Sausage and Fried Onion Strings with Pickles, Candied Jalapeños & Stinging Honey Garlic Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Fries

Tacos

Pachuco

Pachuco

$5.19

Street Corn Tortilla with Pulled Brisket, Onions and Cilantro, Mozzarella Cheese,

El Hombre

El Hombre

$4.79

Street Corn Tortilla with Onions and Cilantro with Carnitas, Mozzarella Cheese, Stinging Honey Garlic

Baja Camaron

Baja Camaron

$5.59

Street Corn Tortilla with Grilled & Seasoned Shrimp, Mango Salsa and Elote.

Wapo Guapo

Wapo Guapo

$5.99

Street Corn Tortilla Battered & Fried Cod with Southern Style Slaw, Elote, Tarter Sauce and Lemon

Loco Coco

Loco Coco

$5.49

Street Corn Tortilla with Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions, Fajita Seasoned Chicken with Sour Cream

Taco Tray

Taco Tray

Add up to 3 Tacos for a discounted price on one tray

Sides

Garlic Creole Fries

Garlic Creole Fries

$3.99
Brit Chips

Brit Chips

$3.99
Southwest Bacon Mac & Cheese

Southwest Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Sicilia Side Salad

Sicilia Side Salad

$3.99
Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms

Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms

$3.99
Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

$3.99
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99
Elote

Elote

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Zucchini Rounds

Zucchini Rounds

$3.99
Honey Glazed Carrots

Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.99
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.99
Queso Cup

Queso Cup

$2.99

Rice

Squash

Desserts

Creme brûlée

$9.00

New York Cheese Cake

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Coffee & Bar - Food Truck & Catering

Website

Location

206 Main Streeet, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Directions

Gallery
Haystacks image
Banner pic
Haystacks image
Main pic

