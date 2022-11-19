Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Haywood Common 507 Haywood Road

567 Reviews

$$

507 haywood rd

Asheville, NC 28806

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger

Side

Side Hand Cut Fries (v/gf)

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries (v/gf)

$4.00

Side Tater Tots (v/gf)

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Bacon Collards

$3.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Side Cornbread + Sumac Butter

$5.00

Share

Boiled Peanuts

$4.00

Seasoned in Old Bay. Topped with sumac.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

12 Joyce Farms hormone-free wings + legs, house furikake, slaw, side avocado ranch. Thai buffalo sauce or naked.

Feta Fries

$12.00

Sweet potato waffle fries, chili olives, sriracha lime, feta garlic tzatziki.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Arugula, shaved radish, lemon vin, toasted sourdough.

Salads

Lentils, roasted delicata squash, turnips, sweet potato, capers, sprouts, pickled onion, chili oil, tarragon sherry vinaigrette.

House Salad

$9.00

Local bib lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion, radish, side avocado ranch or preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Thai Salad

$11.00

Chopped kale, cabbage, carrot, + onion slaw, herbs, almonds, pepperoncini, nuoc cham or vegan ponzu.

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, curried walnuts, arugula, frisee, pickled onion, goat cheese, ginger maple vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Chopped kale, parmesan, pepperoncini, caper anchovy tapenade, cornbread croutons, fish sauce Caesar.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Local lettuce, bacon, goat cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, hard boiled egg, side nutritional yeast vinaigrette.

Lentil Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

Joyce Farms fried chicken, Thai buffalo, slaw, nuoc cham, herbs, ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.

House Burger

$14.00

HNG gras-fed beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, pickles, smoked garlic mayo, Hawaiian roll.

Portobello Burger

$13.00

Marinated + grilled portobello, Dare vegan garlic brie, caramelized onion, arugula, turmeric pickles, vegan avocado mayo, Eat More Bakery vegan/gluten-free bun.

Pork Belly

$14.00

Roasted NC pork belly, sunny egg, herbs, kimchi, sorghum peanut sauce, arugula, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian bun.

Thai Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Fried Joyce Farms chicken, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, fish sauce ponzu, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.

Thai Buffalo Tofu

$13.00

Fried tofu, Thai buffalo sauce, cabbage, carrot + onion slaw, ginger maple vinaigrette, herbs, charred ginger mayo, Hawaiian roll.

Trout Banh Mi

$15.00

Seared NC trout, charred ginger mayo, arugula, carrot, cabbage, nuoc cham, cucumber, pepperoncini, baguette.

Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00

Marinated + fried tofu, charred ginger mayo, arugula, carrot, cabbage, nuoc cham, cucumber, pepperoncini, baguette.

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Braised NC beef cheeks, melted swiss, roasted peppers, sweet onion, pepperoncini, smoked garlic mayo, toasted baguette.

Large

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Raw yellowfin tuna, coconut lime rice, fish sauce ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, sriracha lime mayo.

Tofu Poke

$15.00

Fried marinated tofu, coconut lime rice, vegan ponzu, avocado, radish, carrot, seaweed salad, herbs, vegan avocado mayo.

Chicken + Waffles

$16.00

Fried chicken, pickled slaw, Thai buffalo sauce, house ranch, garam masala waffles, side salad.

Fried Trout Plate

$18.00

Fried NC trout, bacon collard greens, honey jalapeno cornbread, sumac butter, slaw, charred ginger mayo.

Pumpkin Curry

$13.00

Red curry, coconut lime rice, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, portobello, sweet potato, bamboo shoots, herbs.

Kids Meals

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Cucumber Slices

$3.00

House Cakes

PB Chocolate Cake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Vegan Pumpkin Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

West Asheville Restaurant, Bar + Market.

Website

Location

507 haywood rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

Gallery
Haywood Common image
Haywood Common image

Map
