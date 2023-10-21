Dinner

DINNER APPETIZERS

Seasonal Soup Of The Day
$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad
$13.00

Romain, Bacon, Brioche Croutons, Parmesan Caesar Dressing

Cheese Plate
$20.00

Chef's Choice Of Five Varieties Of Cheese

Beets Salad
$16.00

Seasonal Fruit, Fresh Burrata, Tomato, Honey Mustard Emulsion

Risotto
$18.00

Corn, Sauteed Bay Scallops, Parmesan

Beef Tartare
$16.00

Chayote Squash, Avocado, Lemon Cilantro Dressing

DINNER ENTREES

$16.00
$16.00
$13.00
$20.00
Chicken
$26.00

Roasted Airline Breast, Corn, Caramelized Onion Fricassee, Mushroom Pinot Noir Sauce

Filet
$40.00

Roasted Firgerling Potatoes, Spinach, Tarragon Bearnaise Sauce

Halibut
$34.00Out of stock

Pan Seared, Forbidden Black Rice, Asian Ratatouille, Lemongrass Tomato Sauce

Lobster Pasta
$38.00

Haywood's Linguine, Lobster, Lobster Cognac Sauce

$65.00
$75.00
$65.00
$65.00
Ribeye
$38.00

Rosted Firgerling Potatoes, Spinach, Tarragon Bearnaise Sauce

$18.00
Scallop Special
$32.00
$12.00
Trofie Pasta
$30.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Roasted Tomato Sauce

DINNER DESSERT

Seasonal Dessert
$14.00

Seasonal Dessert

Chocolate Torte | Seasonal Crushed Berries
$14.00

Chocolate Torte

PF - Chocolate Torte +10
$10.00
$10.00
Out of stock

Spirits & Cocktails

Cocktails

Bloody Mary
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Blood Orange Margarita
$6.00
Aperol Spiritz
$12.00
Apple Cider Martini
$11.00
Apple Martini
$11.00
Bellini
$12.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Blood Orange Mojito
$12.00
Cranberry Delight
$12.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Café Brulot
$10.00
Caribbean Breeze
$12.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Chambord Mimosa
$12.00
Cucember Lime Martini
$11.00
Dark & Stormy
$11.00
Egg Nog
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
French 75
$11.00
French Connection
$9.00
Gin Gimlet
$10.00
Gin Martini
$12.00
Gin & Tonic
$10.00
Grapefruit Squeeze
$15.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Kings Cup
$11.00
Kir Royal
$10.00
Last Word
$12.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$15.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$12.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Maple Bourbon Old Fashion
$11.00
Margarita
$10.00
Vodka Martini
$12.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
New York Sour
$10.00
Nutcraker
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Peach Martini
$15.00
Peach Old Fashioned
$11.00
Pimm's Cup
$12.00
Pomegranate Martini
$15.00
Pumpkin White Russian
$12.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$11.00
Rasberry Mule
$11.00
Rasberry Revolution
$13.00
Rob Roy
$9.00
Rum Cider
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$12.00
Smores Martini
$11.00
Sezerac
$16.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Spiked Cider
$9.00
Chocolate Martini
$15.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
The Stonewall
$11.00
Tom Colins
$12.00
Traveller
$11.00
Vesper
$12.00
Vodka Gibson
$10.00
Vodka Gimlet
$15.00
Voluptuous Fizz
$11.00
Whisky Sour
$11.00
White Russian
$14.00
Special Cocktail
$16.00
Kentuky Mule
$12.00
Tableside Martini
$16.00
Special Mexican Dream
$14.00
Special Cucumber Gimlet
$14.00
Special Guava Bellini
$14.00
Special Aviation
$14.00
Special Sezerac
$14.00
Special Vieux Carre
$14.00
Special White Linen
$14.00
Orange Crush
$12.00

Vodka

Tito's
$8.00
Stolichnnya
$9.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Cirrus
$8.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
DBL Tito's
$16.00
DBL Stolichnnya
$18.00
DBL Ketel One
$20.00
DBL Cirrus
$16.00
DBL Grey Goose
$24.00

Gin

Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$9.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Bombay
$8.00
DBL Beefeater
$18.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$18.00
DBL Hendricks
$24.00
DBL Tanqueray
$18.00
DBL Bombay
$16.00

Rum

Bacardi
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Gosling'S
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
Plantation
$10.00
Kraken
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$16.00
DBL Malibu
$16.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$18.00
DBL Gosling's
$16.00
DBL Meyers
$16.00
DBL Plantation
$20.00
DBL Kraken
$16.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Repasado
$16.00
Clase Azul Gold
$80.00
Don Julio
$20.00
Don Julio Anejo
$25.00
Heradura Reposado
$16.00
Lunaazzul
$8.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
DBL Don Julio
$40.00
DBL Lunaazzul
$16.00
DBL Patron Silver
$30.00
DBL Casamigos Repasado
$32.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$50.00
DBL Clase Azul Gold
$160.00
DBL Heradura Reposado
$32.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy
$25.00
Angels Envy Rye
$30.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Blanton's
$42.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$12.00
Bulliet Rye
$14.00
Bushmills
$12.00
Four Roses
$14.00
Heavens Door
$20.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jefforson's Reserve
$16.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Kentucky Owl Takumi
$28.00
Knappogue Castle
$14.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Michter's Sour Mash
$14.00
Old Fitzgerald
$64.00
Whistle Pig
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
DBL Angels Envy
$28.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$26.00
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
$24.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.00
DBL Jameson
$20.00
DBL Jim Beam
$16.00
DBL Makers Mark
$24.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$28.00
DBL Bulliet Rye
$28.00
DBL Whistle Pig
$36.00
DBL Jefforson's Reserve
$32.00
DBL Four Roses
$28.00
DBL Heavens Door
$40.00
DBL Old Fitzgerald
$128.00
DBL Four Roses Limeted Edition
$80.00
DBL Kentucky Owl Takumi
$56.00
DBL Misters Sour Mash
$28.00
DBL Angels Envy Rye
$32.00
DBL Bushmills
$24.00
DBL Knappogue Castle
$28.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal
$12.00
Balvenie
$22.00
Dewars
$8.00
Glenfiddich 18
$26.00
Glenlivet 12
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Laphroaig 10
$18.00
MaCallan 12
$23.00
Glenfiddich 12
$16.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$24.00
DBL Balvenie
$44.00
DBL Dewars
$16.00
DBL Glenfiddich 18
$52.00
DBL Glenlivet 12
$32.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$28.00
DBL Laphroaig 10
$36.00
DBL MaCallan 12
$50.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12
$36.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Averna Amaro
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Benedictine
$10.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$10.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Midori
$8.00
Rumchata
$7.00
DBL Averna Amaro
$18.00
DBL Campari
$24.00
DBL Baileys
$16.00
DBL Benedictine
$20.00
DBL Drambuie
$24.00
DBL Frangelico
$16.00
DBL Cointreau
$22.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$24.00
DBL Disaronno
$20.00
DBL Kahlua
$16.00
DBL Midori
$16.00
DBL Rumchata
$14.00
DBL Chambord
$20.00

Brandy

B&B
$11.00
E&J VSOP
$8.00
Taylor Fladgate
$12.00
Remmy VSOP
$20.00
Remmy 1738
$20.00
DBL B&B
$22.00
DBL E&J VSOP
$16.00
DBL Taylor Fladgate
$24.00
DBL Remmy VSOP
$40.00
DBL Remmy 1738
$40.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

Pilsner Draft
$8.00
Mango Cart
$8.00
ARDENT IPA
$8.00
Vanila Porter
$8.00
Vienna Draft
$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light
$5.00
DB Vienna Lager
$6.00
Full Nelson
$6.00
Michelob Ulta
$5.00
Stella
$6.00
Loose Canon
$6.00
Corona
$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
Chehalem, Pinot Gris
$13.00
Figuiere, Magali Signature
$14.00
Gravel Bar, Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
MacMurray, Pinot Noir
$14.00
Maison Albert, Chardonnay
$14.00
Montielliana, Prosecco
$10.00
O&T S Blanc
$10.00
Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay
$13.00
Veritas, Scintilla, Rose
$15.00
White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Louis M Martini, Cabernet
$14.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Airfield Estate Merlot
$48.00
BTL Bodega Colome Malbec
$81.00
BTL Saldo, Zindanfel
$63.00
BTL MacMurray, Pinot Noir
$57.00
BTL Regis Bouvier, Pinot Noir
$82.00Out of stock
BTL Adelsheim, Pinot Noir
$75.00
BTL El Coto, Tempranillo
$86.00
BTL Gravel Bar, Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00
BTL Beaulieu, Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
BTL Alexander Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
$59.00
BTL Renato Ratti, Nebbiolo
$56.00
BTL Flowers, Pinot Noir
$110.00
BTL Cade, Cabernet Sauvignon
$189.00
BTL Trilogy, Cabernet Sauvignon
$129.00
BTL Sassaia, Barolo
$98.00
BTL Domaine La Roquete, Chateauneuf-du-Pape
$155.00
BTL Barboursville, Octagon
$104.00
BTL Bekaa Valley, Chateau Mussar
$135.00
BTL 5th Growth, Chateau Beau Site
$115.00
BTL Septima, Malbec
$34.00Out of stock
BTL Pierano Estate, Merlot
$38.00
BTL Kings Ridge, Pinot Noir
$48.00
BTL Louis Martini, Cabarnet Sauvignon
$55.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Domaine Savary, Chardonnay
$129.00
BTL Jermann, Pinot Grigio
$54.00
BTL Chehalem, Pinot Gris
$48.00
BTL O&T Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
BTL White Haven, Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
BTL Maison Albert, Chardonnay
$49.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay
$50.00
BTL J Vineyards, Chardonnay
$72.00
BTL Pierre Mayeul, Chardonnay
$82.00
BTL Alheit, Chenin Blanc
$85.00
BTL Unoaked, Chardonnay
$46.00
BTL Chalk Hill, Chardonnay
$55.00
BTL Pierano Estate, Chardonnay
$44.00

Rose/Bubbles Bottle

BTL Figuiere, Magali Signature
$49.00
BTL Chateau De Trinquevedel, Tavel
$66.00
BTL Pol Roger
$85.00
BTL Moet et Chandon
$92.00
BTL Veritas, Scintilla, Rose
$78.00
BTL Montielliana, Prosecco
$36.00
BTL Brut Reserve, Gusbourne
$82.00
BTL Champagne
$60.00

Sommeliers Choice Bottles

Champagne
$60.00
Barboursville Chardonnay
$55.00
Central Valley, Chardonnay
$44.00
Merlot
$38.00
Chianti Classico
$55.00
Pinot Noir
$48.00
Cabernet Sauvignon
$55.00
Marsannay
$60.00

N/A Beverages Food

Coffee & Tea

Arnold Parmer
$3.50
Cappuccino
$6.00
Cappuccino Decaf
$6.00
Regular Coffee
$4.00
Regular Coffee Decaf
$4.00
Espresso
$5.00
Espresso Decaf
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Tea Hot
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Latte
$6.00
Latte Decaf
$6.00
Soda
$3.50
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pellegrino Small
$6.00
Pellegrino Medium
$8.00
Sparkling Water1L
$10.00
Shirley Temple
$6.00
Mocktail
$6.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.50

Milk

Grapefruit Juice
$3.50
Milk
$2.00
Almond Milk
$4.00

Pellegrino

Pellegrino Small
$4.00
Pellegrino Large
$8.00
Pellegrino XLarge
$12.00

Brunch

BRUNCH STARTER

Parfait
$8.00

Yogurt, Local Honey, Crushed Fresh Berries

Bacon
$4.00
French Toast
$16.00
Salmon Ceasar
$22.00

BRUNCH ENTREES

Bourbon French Toast
$16.00

Crushed Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream

Avocado Toast
$18.00

Smashed Avocado, Citrush Poached Eggs, Marinated Cherry Tomatos On SYF Sourdough

Haywood's Eggs Benedict
$22.00

English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Mixed Green Balsamic Emulsion, Classic Bearnaise

Salmon Goujonettes Ceasar Romaine
$22.00

Atlantic Salmon, Parmesan Dressing

Steak & Eggs
$26.00

Seven Hill Steak Tips, Fingerlings, Chives Scrambled Eggs

Wild Mushrooms Omelet
$22.00

Wild Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese, Spinach, Tomato

Bacon
$4.00
Side Eggs
$6.00

BRUNCH DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Bowl Of Berries
$8.00

Bowl Of Seasonal Fresh Berries

NA Beverages Sodas

Sodas

Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Sprite
$3.50
