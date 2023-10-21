Haywood's 11 North Main Street
2 North Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450
Dinner
DINNER APPETIZERS
Seasonal Soup Of The Day
Romain, Bacon, Brioche Croutons, Parmesan Caesar Dressing
Chef's Choice Of Five Varieties Of Cheese
Seasonal Fruit, Fresh Burrata, Tomato, Honey Mustard Emulsion
Corn, Sauteed Bay Scallops, Parmesan
Chayote Squash, Avocado, Lemon Cilantro Dressing
SECOND COURSE
DINNER ENTREES
Roasted Airline Breast, Corn, Caramelized Onion Fricassee, Mushroom Pinot Noir Sauce
Roasted Firgerling Potatoes, Spinach, Tarragon Bearnaise Sauce
Pan Seared, Forbidden Black Rice, Asian Ratatouille, Lemongrass Tomato Sauce
Haywood's Linguine, Lobster, Lobster Cognac Sauce
Rosted Firgerling Potatoes, Spinach, Tarragon Bearnaise Sauce
Seasonal Vegetables, Roasted Tomato Sauce
DINNER DESSERT
Spirits & Cocktails
Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Brandy
Beer & Wine
Bottled Beer
Wine by the Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Rose/Bubbles Bottle
Sommeliers Choice Bottles
N/A Beverages Food
Coffee & Tea
Brunch
BRUNCH STARTER
BRUNCH ENTREES
Crushed Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream
Smashed Avocado, Citrush Poached Eggs, Marinated Cherry Tomatos On SYF Sourdough
English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Mixed Green Balsamic Emulsion, Classic Bearnaise
Atlantic Salmon, Parmesan Dressing
Seven Hill Steak Tips, Fingerlings, Chives Scrambled Eggs
Wild Mushrooms, Gruyere Cheese, Spinach, Tomato
NA Beverages Sodas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Casual local sourced and regional dining
