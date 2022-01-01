Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hazel Marie's

335 Reviews

$

24030 W. Lockport St.

Plainfield, IL 60544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An old fashioned ice cream parlor in the heart of Downtown Plainfield

Location

24030 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
Hazel Marie's image
Hazel Marie's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Uptown Tap & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
24035 W Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Irish Tyme Pub - 24027 West Lockport Street
orange starNo Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Opera House Steak & Seafood - 24027 West Lockport Street
orange starNo Reviews
24027 West Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
HopScotch & Vine - 24047 West Lockport St
orange starNo Reviews
24047 West Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
NWB Next Whiskey Bar - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
24205 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston