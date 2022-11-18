Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hazel

75 Elliot St

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (BYO)
Arugula Salad
10 Piece Wings

Specials

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Gilfeather turnip bisque (nutmeg, scallions, cream and garlic) with Grateful Greens microgreens!

Special Slice

$4.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, pears, caramelized shallots, and gorgonzola cheese!

Special Pizza

$16.00+

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, pears, caramelized shallots, and gorgonzola cheese!

Dutton's Apple Cider

$3.00+

Fresh pressed weekly! Dutton's famous apple cider!

Persian Love Cupcakes

$5.00

From Paradox Pastry, the return of the Persian love cake (almond tea cake with pistachios and rose petals)! GF

Fettuccini Special

$10.00+

Fettuccine With Sausage and Fried Sage served with parmesan!

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, romaine, fresh basil, and red onion served with FF!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin cheesecake with a graham cracker crust served with a dollup of whipped cream!

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried brussels sprouts and bacon served with a truffle oil aioli!

Appetizers

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Gilfeather turnip bisque (nutmeg, scallions, cream and garlic) with Grateful Greens microgreens!

Bruschetta

$9.00

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil, served on crostini with a light balsamic glaze!

Meatballs

$9.00

Meatball appetizer featuring three house-made meatballs with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese!

Eggplant Appetizer

$10.00

Roasted Dutton Farm eggplant, served with house marinara, and parmesan cheese!

Burrata

$14.00

Burrata & figs with honey, balsamic glaze, pistachios, & toasted crostinis!

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried brussels sprouts and bacon served with a truffle oil aioli!

Wings

5 Piece Wings

$10.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

10 Piece Wings

$18.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

20 Piece Wings

$34.00

House-smoked chicken wings, choose your favorite sauce! Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Salads

Arugula Salad

$6.00+

Arugula, crispy onions, Goat cheese, dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette. Featuring Vermont Creamery Goat Cheese!

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, housemade garlic croutons, sun-dried tomatoes, and housemade Caesar dressing (anchovies).

Delicata Squash Salad

$7.00+

Delicata squash rings, feta, pomegranate seeds, and pistachios, served over kale with a maple vinaigrette!

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00+

Fresh spaghetti served with meatballs, marinara, and parmesan!

Ravioli

$8.00+

Wild mushroom porcini ravioli with mozzarella, mascarpone, and fresh thyme served with a butter garlic sauce!

Fettuccini Special

$10.00+

Fettuccine With Sausage and Fried Sage served with parmesan!

Sandwiches

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, romaine, fresh basil, and red onion served with FF!

Hazel Burger

$10.00+

You choose 1 or 2, 4 oz beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion served with fries and ketchup.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles (select Blue Cheese and add Buffalo to make it spicy!)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles (select Blue Cheese and add Buffalo to make it spicy!)

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Vermont Beancrafters VEGAN black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pizza

Special Pizza

$16.00+

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, pears, caramelized shallots, and gorgonzola cheese!

Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$12.00+

Simple cheese pizza on our house-made crust featuring Vermont-made King Arthur Flour.

Margherita

$14.00+

Light tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Eggplant Pizza

$15.00+

Roasted eggplant (currently featuring Dutton's farm eggplant) with house marinara, shredded mozzarella and shaved parmesan.

The Veggie Pie

$15.00+

Roasted red pepper, mushrooms, garlic, kalamata olives, and spinach.

The Pesto Pie

$15.00+

Pesto base, garlic, artichoke hearts, roasted tomato, spinach.

The S&P Pie

$15.00+

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms.

The Meat Pie

$16.00+

Italian sausage, bacon, and pepperoni.

Gluten Free Pizza

$17.00+

Choose your pie style!

Special Slice

$4.00

Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, pears, caramelized shallots, and gorgonzola cheese!

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Simple cheese pizza on our house-made crust.

Meat Pie Slice

$4.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms.

Calzones

Eggplant Parmesan Calzone! House marinara base, ricotta, mozzarella, eggplant, and parmesan on our house-made crust!

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and our house-made dough featuring Vermont-made King Arthur Flour. Served with house marinara.

Margherita Calzone

$15.00

Light tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Pesto Calzone

$16.00

Pesto base, garlic, artichoke hearts, roasted tomato, spinach, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

The S&P Calzone

$16.00

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Eggplant Calzone

$15.00

Roasted eggplant (currently featuring Dutton's farm eggplant) with house marinara, shredded mozzarella and shaved parmesan.

Veggie Calzone

$17.00

Roasted red pepper, mushrooms, garlic, kalamata olives, spinach, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

The Meat Pie Calzone

$17.00

Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and ricotta. Served with house marinara.

Sides

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00Out of stock

Dutton's romanesco roasted n olive oil, salt, and pepper!

French Fries

$4.00+

House cut fries served with ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Served with honey mustard.

Desserts

Persian Love Cupcakes

$5.00

From Paradox Pastry, the return of the Persian love cake (almond tea cake with pistachios and rose petals)! GF

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Root Beer and Gifford's vanilla ice cream!

Gifford Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Three scoops served with a cherry on top!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin cheesecake with a graham cracker crust served with a dollup of whipped cream!

Take Out Add Ons

Utensils (includes a napkin)

Extra Napkins

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Dutton's Apple Cider

$3.00+

Fresh pressed weekly! Dutton's famous apple cider!

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00+

French Press Coffee (12 oz)

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Now serving slices all night, Take Out and Dine In! We are open INSIDE, come on in to pick up your order :)

75 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

