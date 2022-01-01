Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen

12 Reviews

$$

964 S Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Popular Items

Bobo's Jewish Penicillin
Reuben
Hazel's Mazel

Noshes

Bobo's Jewish Penicillin

Bobo's Jewish Penicillin

$10.00

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup - Parsnips, Carrots, Celery, and Leeks

Oy Vey Fries

Oy Vey Fries

$8.00

Fat Fries with Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Jalapeno, Cheese, and Scallions

Corn Fritters

$7.00

Served with Blueberry Jalapeño Mint Chutney

Grilled Fruit

$8.00

Seasonal Grilled Fruit, Balsamic Glaze, Basil, Point Reyes Blue Cheese

Farmers Market Warm Salad

$10.00

Butternut Squash, Asparagus, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Corn, Toasted Sesame, French Feta, Sambal Ginger Oil *this salad can be easily made vegan*

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions, Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Rosemary Spiced Pecans, Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing *this salad can be easily made vegetarian*

Thai Cobb Salad

$13.00

Sweet Spiced Crispy Duck, Romaine Ribbons, Tomato, Green Beans, Mango, Hard Boiled Egg, Jerky, Avocado, Gouda, Green Goddess Dressing *this salad can be easily made vegetarian*

Specialty Sandwiches

Hazel's Mazel

Hazel's Mazel

$14.00

NYC Style Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Jewish Rye

Stanley's New York City

Stanley's New York City

$14.00

Corned Beef, Deli Mustard, Jewish Rye

Reuben

Reuben

$14.50

Pastrami OR Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Gruyere, Sauerkraut, Toasted Rye

Ronzo

Ronzo

$14.00

Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye

PLTA

PLTA

$12.00

Crispy Pastrami Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Mayo, Jewish Rye

Roast Beef on Weck

Roast Beef on Weck

$12.00

Horseradish Sauce, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Greens, Sea Salt and Caraway Bun

LES (Lower East Side)

LES (Lower East Side)

$13.00

House cured Gravlax, Tomato, Onion, Capers, Lemon, Bialy and a Schmear

Bisel Dizerts- "a little dessert" in Yiddish

Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Twisted Chocolate Brioche

Rugelach

Rugelach

$5.50Out of stock

Twisted Crescent Sweet Pastry filled with Apricot Jam, Nuts, and Raisins

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper

Website

Location

964 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

