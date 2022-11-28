Beach Mountain Diner 429 Hazelwood Ave.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beach Mountain Diner

No reviews yet

429 Hazelwood Ave.

Waynesville, NC 28786

Popular Items

Two Eggs with Bacon
Traditional Egg Benedict
Mama Helen’s Fried Chicken and Waffles

Thirst Quenchers

Fresh Ground Lavazza Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Fresh Squeezed Florida OJ

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

V8

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Beach Diner Purified Bottled Water

$2.99

Kid’s Soft Drink

$1.49

Kid’s Iced Tea

$1.49

Kid’s Orange Juice

$2.29

Kid’s Apple Juice

$2.29

Kid’s Milk

$2.29

Kid’s Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Special Hot Tea

$2.99

Our Breakfast Specials

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.99

Two Eggs with Bacon

$10.99

Two Eggs with Sausage Links

$10.99

Two Eggs with Sausage Patties

$10.99

Two Eggs with ¼ lb Mild Sausage

$11.99

Two Eggs with ¼ lb Spicy Sausage

$11.99

Two Eggs with Bone In City Ham Steak

$12.99

Two Eggs with (1) Center Cut Pork Chop

$10.99

Two Eggs with (2) Center Cut Pork Chops

$13.99

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash and Onions

$12.99

Two eggs with/ Canadian Bacon

$10.99

Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Pancakes - French Toast - Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Buttermilk Pancakes with Meat

$11.29

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Blueberry Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Pecan Pancakes

$10.99

Pecan Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Meat

$11.89

Short Stack Pancakes

$11.29

Short Stack Pancakes with Meat

$11.29

French Toast with Raisins and Powdered Sugar

$10.79

French Toast with Strawberries or Blueberries

$11.59

French Toast with Meat

$12.29

Short Stack French Toast

$11.29

Short Stack French Toast with Meat

$11.29

Belgian Waffle

$10.79

Belgian Waffle with Strawberries, Blueberries or Pecans

$11.59

Belgian Waffle with Meat

$12.29

1 Pancake

$6.00

Belgian Waffle Short Stack

$11.29

Belgian Waffle Short Stack with Meat

$11.29

Ultimate Pancake

$6.00

Ultimate Waffle

$6.00

Belgian Pecan Cinnamon Waffles

$6.49

Red Velvet Wafles

$6.49

Omelettes

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Cheese & Ham Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.

Mexican Omelette

$12.99

Marinated, chicken chunks with cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with fresh salsa.

Garden Omelette

$12.99

A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$13.99

Shrimp and Crab meat topped with a creamy Hollandaise sauce and diced tomatoes and green onions.

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomato, onions and feta cheese.

Left Coast Omelette

$13.99

Bacon, Swiss, diced tomato and onions topped with fresh avocado and Hollandaise sauce.

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.79

Ham & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.99

Western Omelette Ala Carte

$9.99

Mexican Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Garden Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Shrimp & Crab Omelette Ala Carte

$10.99

Greek Omelette Ala Carte

$10.49

Left Coast Omelette Ala Carte

$10.99

Spinach & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte

$9.99

Bubba Specials

Mama Helen’s Fried Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloins over Four Mini Round Waffles lightly dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Homemade Blueberry Butter and Syrup

The Ultimate

$13.99

Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).

Fish-N-Grits Breakfast

$13.99

Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.

Classic Steak & Eggs 10oz Ribeye

$16.99

Two eggs, choice of home fries, grits or fresh fruit with buttermilk pancakes.

Our House Favorites

Traditional Egg Benedict

$12.99

Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Eggs on the Bayou

$13.99

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast

$15.99

2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.

Blackened Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast

$15.99

2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy and 2 Eggs

$10.99

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Side

$10.99

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Meat

$10.99

Triple Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Triple Eggs on the Bayou

$17.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

The A.M. Rider

$11.99

Two eggs, scrambled, with melted cheese, ham, peppers, onions and mushrooms in Pita Bread.

Toasted Bagel Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced country ham, over hard eggs and Swiss cheese.

“An Old Favorite”

$9.99

Fried egg sandwich on whole wheat toast with lettuce & tomato.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with fresh salsa.

The Healthy Morning

$11.99

Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin.

Bagel and Lox

$14.99

Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, sliced tomato and cream cheese on a toasted plain bagel.

The Pharmacy

$11.99

Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Ala Carte

$8.99

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Our Sensational Salads

Tossed Shrimp & Crabmeat Salad

$15.99

Tossed green salad with jumbo shrimp, crab meat, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our house dressing.

Chef's Salad

$13.99

A traditional mix of turkey breast, smoked ham, boiled egg, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.99

Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed lightly in our Caesar Dressing with Parmesan cheese & seasoned croutons.

Caesar Salad with Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips

$14.99

Caesar Salad with Salmon

$15.99

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Fresh Spinach tossed in a house-made fat and sugar free vinaigrette with shaved egg, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and crisp bacon.

Spinach Salad with Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

Spinach Salad with Chicken Strips

$14.99

Spinach Salad with Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.

Tossed Greek Salad

$12.99

Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, diced tomato, cucmber and red onion, served with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Ripe Hass avocado split in half and stuffed with your choice of chicken, tuna or tabouli salad served with fresh fruit.

Large Garden Salad

$11.99

Soups & Sides

Bowl of Soup & Salad

$10.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$6.49

Side Spinach Salad

$6.49

Side Greek Salad

$6.49

Side Caesar Salad

$6.49

Side Avocado

$3.79

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.50

Scoop Hummus

$5.00

Scoop Tabouli

$5.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$5.00

Hot Off The Grill

Classic Beach Burger

$12.99

7oz. Hamburger cooked to order with cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

6oz. Boneless chicken breast and cheese served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Open Face Chicken Finger Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard sauce.

Traditional Reuben

$12.99

Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.

Deep-Fried Catfish Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion on a bun.

Grilled Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Tomato

$11.99

On whole wheat bread.

Patty Melt

$12.99

7oz. Hamburger cooked to order on grilled marble rye with grilled onions & Swiss cheese.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Fresh tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

French Dip

$12.99

Roast beef and melted Swiss on a grilled baguette, Au jus.

Grilled Triple Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Cheddar, provolone & Swiss on grilled wheat bread.

Chicken Finger Plate

$13.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.49

Our Delicious Sandwiches

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Black Angus Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.

BLT

$12.99

Our Sandwich Favorites

The Garden Pita Sandwich

$12.99

A fresh veggie & cheese creation with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, sprouts, sunflower seeds, green peppers with Parmesan dressing a pita pocket...Delicious!

Veggie Wrap Sandwich

$12.99

Ripe Hass avocado, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomato, green leaf lettuce and house-made hummus.

The B.E.T. Rider

$12.99

Crisp bacon, fresh egg salad, juicy tomatoes & fresh lettuce in a pita pocket.

The Godfather (A Sandwich You Can’t Refuse)

$12.99

Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a grilled baguette served warm with Italian Vinaigrette.

Tuna & Tabouli Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna & Tabouli salad in a fresh pita pocket with lettuce & onion.

Chunky Chicken Melt

$12.99

Our delicious chicken salad with mushrooms, tomato, onion & Parmesan dressing with melted provolone cheese served hot in a fresh pita pocket.

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey breast, smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.

Smothered Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Roast beef served hot on a bun with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Ultimate Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on marble rye bread.

The Club Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Garlic Shrimp Rider

$13.99

Fresh boiled jumbo shrimp with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo in a pita pocket.

Salmon Special Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked salmon, wasabi cream cheese and avocado on toasted marble rye.

Kid's & Senior Menu

Kid's Egg Breakfast

$6.49

Kid's Pancakes 'N Syrup

$6.49

Kid's French Toast 'N Syrup

$6.49

Kid's Mini Belgian Waffle

$6.49

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.49

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Senior Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Senior Pancakes N' Syrup

$7.49

Senior French Toast N' Syrup

$7.49

Senior Mini Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Senior Pancakes No Meat

$6.99

Etcetera

Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal with Berries

$8.99

Patriotic Parfait

$6.99

(1) Egg

$2.50

(2) Eggs

$4.50

(2) Side Bacon

$2.99

(4) Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Sausage Links

$4.49

Side Sausage Patties

$4.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Side Mild Country Sausage

$5.99

Side Hot Country Sausage

$5.99

Side Sugar Cured Country Ham

$6.99

Side Grits

$2.99

Side of Cheese Grits

$3.49

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$5.99

Side Home Fries

$2.99

Small Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$5.79

Side Toast

$2.99

Side English Muffin

$2.99

Bagel

$3.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.69

Gluten Free Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Biscuit

$2.99

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.99

Casserole

$10.99

Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal Plain

$6.99

Miscellaneous Food

Loaf Wheat Bread

$10.00

(1) Pork Chop

$7.00

(2) Pork Chops

$11.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side of Steak

$14.00

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Catfish Filet

$9.00

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$7.00

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$7.00

1/2 lb Tabouli Salad

$7.00

1 lb Chicken Salad

$13.00

1 lb Tuna Salad

$13.00

1 lb Tabouli Salad

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

429 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville, NC 28786

Directions

Gallery
Beach Mountain Diner image
Beach Mountain Diner image
Beach Mountain Diner image

