- Beach Mountain Diner - 429 Hazelwood Ave.
Beach Mountain Diner 429 Hazelwood Ave.
429 Hazelwood Ave.
Waynesville, NC 28786
Thirst Quenchers
Fresh Ground Lavazza Coffee
Hot Tea
Soft Drink
1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Sweet Iced Tea
Fresh Squeezed Florida OJ
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
V8
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Beach Diner Purified Bottled Water
Kid’s Soft Drink
Kid’s Iced Tea
Kid’s Orange Juice
Kid’s Apple Juice
Kid’s Milk
Kid’s Chocolate Milk
Special Hot Tea
Our Breakfast Specials
Two Egg Breakfast
Two Eggs with Bacon
Two Eggs with Sausage Links
Two Eggs with Sausage Patties
Two Eggs with ¼ lb Mild Sausage
Two Eggs with ¼ lb Spicy Sausage
Two Eggs with Bone In City Ham Steak
Two Eggs with (1) Center Cut Pork Chop
Two Eggs with (2) Center Cut Pork Chops
Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash and Onions
Two eggs with/ Canadian Bacon
Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Chicken
Pancakes - French Toast - Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes with Meat
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes with Meat
Pecan Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes with Meat
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Meat
Short Stack Pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes with Meat
French Toast with Raisins and Powdered Sugar
French Toast with Strawberries or Blueberries
French Toast with Meat
Short Stack French Toast
Short Stack French Toast with Meat
Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle with Strawberries, Blueberries or Pecans
Belgian Waffle with Meat
1 Pancake
Belgian Waffle Short Stack
Belgian Waffle Short Stack with Meat
Ultimate Pancake
Ultimate Waffle
Belgian Pecan Cinnamon Waffles
Red Velvet Wafles
Omelettes
Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Cheese & Ham Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.
Mexican Omelette
Marinated, chicken chunks with cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with fresh salsa.
Garden Omelette
A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.
Shrimp & Crab Omelette
Shrimp and Crab meat topped with a creamy Hollandaise sauce and diced tomatoes and green onions.
Greek Omelette
Fresh spinach, diced tomato, onions and feta cheese.
Left Coast Omelette
Bacon, Swiss, diced tomato and onions topped with fresh avocado and Hollandaise sauce.
Spinach & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Cheese Omelette Ala Carte
Ham & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte
Western Omelette Ala Carte
Mexican Omelette Ala Carte
Garden Omelette Ala Carte
Shrimp & Crab Omelette Ala Carte
Greek Omelette Ala Carte
Left Coast Omelette Ala Carte
Spinach & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte
Bacon & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte
Sausage & Cheese Omelette Ala Carte
Bubba Specials
Mama Helen’s Fried Chicken and Waffles
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloins over Four Mini Round Waffles lightly dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Homemade Blueberry Butter and Syrup
The Ultimate
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
Classic Steak & Eggs 10oz Ribeye
Two eggs, choice of home fries, grits or fresh fruit with buttermilk pancakes.
Our House Favorites
Traditional Egg Benedict
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
Eggs on the Bayou
Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast
2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.
Blackened Fresh Atlantic Salmon Breakfast
2 eggs any style, served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit, and toast or English muffin.
2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy and 2 Eggs
2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Side
2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy with Meat
Triple Eggs Benedict
Triple Eggs on the Bayou
Breakfast Sandwiches
The A.M. Rider
Two eggs, scrambled, with melted cheese, ham, peppers, onions and mushrooms in Pita Bread.
Toasted Bagel Sandwich
Sliced country ham, over hard eggs and Swiss cheese.
“An Old Favorite”
Fried egg sandwich on whole wheat toast with lettuce & tomato.
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with fresh salsa.
The Healthy Morning
Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin.
Bagel and Lox
Smoked salmon, capers, red onion, sliced tomato and cream cheese on a toasted plain bagel.
The Pharmacy
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Ala Carte
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Our Sensational Salads
Tossed Shrimp & Crabmeat Salad
Tossed green salad with jumbo shrimp, crab meat, diced tomato, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our house dressing.
Chef's Salad
A traditional mix of turkey breast, smoked ham, boiled egg, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Salad Plate
Fresh made served on a bed of lettuce with sprouts, fresh fruit garnish & tomato wedge.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed lightly in our Caesar Dressing with Parmesan cheese & seasoned croutons.
Caesar Salad with Jumbo Shrimp
Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips
Caesar Salad with Salmon
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach tossed in a house-made fat and sugar free vinaigrette with shaved egg, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and crisp bacon.
Spinach Salad with Jumbo Shrimp
Spinach Salad with Chicken Strips
Spinach Salad with Salmon
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh greens, grilled or Blackened chicken strips, bacon, avocado, hard boiled eggs, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.
Tossed Greek Salad
Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, diced tomato, cucmber and red onion, served with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.
Stuffed Avocado
Ripe Hass avocado split in half and stuffed with your choice of chicken, tuna or tabouli salad served with fresh fruit.
Large Garden Salad
Soups & Sides
Bowl of Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day
Side Garden Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Avocado
Red Bliss Potato Salad
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Scoop Hummus
Scoop Tabouli
Scoop Egg Salad
Hot Off The Grill
Classic Beach Burger
7oz. Hamburger cooked to order with cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6oz. Boneless chicken breast and cheese served with lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Open Face Chicken Finger Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato & honey mustard sauce.
Traditional Reuben
Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing served on grilled marble rye bread.
Deep-Fried Catfish Sandwich
Topped with cheddar cheese, served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion on a bun.
Grilled Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Tomato
On whole wheat bread.
Patty Melt
7oz. Hamburger cooked to order on grilled marble rye with grilled onions & Swiss cheese.
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
French Dip
Roast beef and melted Swiss on a grilled baguette, Au jus.
Grilled Triple Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar, provolone & Swiss on grilled wheat bread.
Chicken Finger Plate
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our Delicious Sandwiches
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Black Angus Roast Beef Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Smoked Ham Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Pastrami Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
BLT
Our Sandwich Favorites
The Garden Pita Sandwich
A fresh veggie & cheese creation with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, sprouts, sunflower seeds, green peppers with Parmesan dressing a pita pocket...Delicious!
Veggie Wrap Sandwich
Ripe Hass avocado, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomato, green leaf lettuce and house-made hummus.
The B.E.T. Rider
Crisp bacon, fresh egg salad, juicy tomatoes & fresh lettuce in a pita pocket.
The Godfather (A Sandwich You Can’t Refuse)
Sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a grilled baguette served warm with Italian Vinaigrette.
Tuna & Tabouli Sandwich
Tuna & Tabouli salad in a fresh pita pocket with lettuce & onion.
Chunky Chicken Melt
Our delicious chicken salad with mushrooms, tomato, onion & Parmesan dressing with melted provolone cheese served hot in a fresh pita pocket.
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Turkey breast, smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, onions, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.
Smothered Beef Sandwich
Roast beef served hot on a bun with peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Ultimate Turkey Sandwich
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo served hot on marble rye bread.
The Club Sandwich
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Garlic Shrimp Rider
Fresh boiled jumbo shrimp with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo in a pita pocket.
Salmon Special Sandwich
Smoked salmon, wasabi cream cheese and avocado on toasted marble rye.
Kid's & Senior Menu
Kid's Egg Breakfast
Kid's Pancakes 'N Syrup
Kid's French Toast 'N Syrup
Kid's Mini Belgian Waffle
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Turkey Sandwich
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Senior Egg Breakfast
Senior Pancakes N' Syrup
Senior French Toast N' Syrup
Senior Mini Belgian Waffle
Senior Pancakes No Meat
Etcetera
Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal with Berries
Patriotic Parfait
(1) Egg
(2) Eggs
(2) Side Bacon
(4) Side Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Mild Country Sausage
Side Hot Country Sausage
Side Sugar Cured Country Ham
Side Grits
Side of Cheese Grits
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Side Home Fries
Small Fresh Fruit
Large Fresh Fruit
Side Toast
Side English Muffin
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Gluten Free Bagel
Gluten Free Bagel with Cream Cheese
Side Biscuit
Side Biscuits and Gravy
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Casserole
Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal Plain
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
429 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville, NC 28786