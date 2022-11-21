Restaurant header imageView gallery

HBC - WEHA Center

review star

No reviews yet

965 Farmington Ave

W Hartford, CT 06107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

E-BAT
Latte
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.49

Ripe avocado on our toasted grain bread.

Noshman's Brooklyn Bagels

Noshman's Brooklyn Bagels

$1.89

Enjoy a Noshman's Bagel, choose your flavor

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap

*GF* Breakfast Burrito

*GF* Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

** Gluten Free** Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, and cubanelle salsa on a gluten free wrap

E-BAT

E-BAT

$8.99

Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.

Egg & Cheese Sand

Egg & Cheese Sand

$5.49

Connecticut Eggs with cheddar, served on a roll

Ham Egg & Cheese Sand

Ham Egg & Cheese Sand

$6.49

egg and American cheese on an HBC brioche roll

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sand

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sand

$7.49

Connecticut Eggs with cheddar, served on a roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sand

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sand

$8.49

egg and American cheese on an HBC brioche roll

HBC Eggwich

HBC Eggwich

$8.99

Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a brioche

2 Slices of toast

2 Slices of toast

$2.49

Breakfast Flatbread

$4.99

Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a focaccia flatbread

Prepared Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte NEW!

$4.49+

Caramel apple cider

$3.99+Out of stock

Salem Fog

$4.79+

Spiced Tea latte

Hot Coffee SM 12 oz

$2.99

Hot Coffee MD 16 oz

$3.29

Hot Coffee LG 20 oz

$3.49

Refreshenators

$3.99+Out of stock

Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz

Latte

$4.49+

Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.99

Steamed and foamed milk with espresso. Traditional sizing, 8oz.

Iced Cold Brew

$3.99+

12 hour cold brewed coffee. 12, 16, or 20oz

Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, steamed milk

Macchiato (4 Oz)

$3.29

A 4oz beverage, espresso with a small amount of foamed milk. NOT a Starbucks Macchiato.

Cortado

$3.29
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

Americano

$2.99+

Chai Latte

$4.79+

Our housemade chai, blended with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.79+

A selection of Harney teas. Click for selections.

Matcha Latte

$4.79+

Pour Over to Order (GIV)

$4.79

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Red Eye 20 Oz

$5.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.49+

Cup of Milk

$1.99

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.49+

Steamed Milk

$2.49+

Vanilla Matcha Tea Latte

$4.49+

London Fog

$4.79+

Earl Grey Tea latte

cup of ice water

Bottled Bev

Coca Cola

$2.29

Coconut Water Can

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.29

Hosmer Mountain

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.79

Natalie's lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Natalie's Strawberry lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.29

Pelligrino Sparkling

$2.99

Poland Spring

$2.29

Chocolate milk bottle

$2.50

Strawberry milk bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Apple cider bottles

$3.50Out of stock

Harney and son's bottles

$3.25

Schooners Raspberry

$2.99Out of stock

Diet Coke (Deep Copy)

$2.29

Italian Soda - Crodo Limonato

$3.49

Italian Soda - Crodo Mojito

$3.49

Lunch

Alt-B

Alt-B

$9.49

Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich

Bacon Blue Cheese Flatbread

$4.99

Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a focaccia flatbread

Beet Salad

$9.49

Baby spinach, roasted beets, herb goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.49

California Wrap

$9.49

Avocado, romaine, tomato, herb goat cheese, house-pickled vegetables and buttermilk dressing on grain bread.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Roast chicken breast, romaine, parmesan and herb croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.29

House roasted and pulled chicken, whole wheat wrap, romaine, and parm with scratch Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.29

House roasted and pulled whole chicken, tomato, and romaine on ciabatta

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Roasted and hand-pulled pork shoulder, gruyere, ham, pickles, and mustard on a traditional soft white roll.

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

$9.49

Grilled Cheddar

$7.49

Cabot cheddar on sourdough.

HBC Margherita Flatbread

$4.99

Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a focaccia flatbread

Parm Crusted Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Provolone, gruyere, and tomato jam on country sourdough

Philly-Style Roast Pork

Philly-Style Roast Pork

$10.99

Roast pork shoulder, melted provolone, and garlic broccoli rabe on a toasted grinder roll.

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$9.49

Quinoa, roasted squash, cranberries, toasted almonds and citrus vinaigrette

Roast Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Sliced roast chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese. bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and avocado with house-made green goddess dressing.

Soup and Half Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Soup Bowl - Daily Variety

$7.29

Served with fresh bread. Call 860-724-4169 for today's variety.

Soup Cup - Daily Variety

$5.29

Served with fresh bread. Call 860-724-4169 for today's variety.

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey

$9.49

House-roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, cheddar, and red onion on ciabatta.

Tuna

Tuna

$9.29

Lightly dressed with mayo and horseradish, cucumbers, and romaine on Sourdough bread

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$10.99

With house-made buttermilk ranch on a country sourdough

Pastry

Almond Citrus Financier

Almond Citrus Financier

$4.49Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.49Out of stock

Autumn Spice Financier

$4.49Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.59Out of stock

Blueberry Buckle SLICE

$3.99Out of stock

Blueberry Buckle, WHOLE

$19.99Out of stock

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$4.79Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.29
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.59

Bacon Fat Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.59Out of stock
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.29
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake slice

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake slice

$3.29

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake WHOLE

$17.99Out of stock

Serves 8

Cookie-Choco Chip

$2.49

Cookie-Sprinkle

$2.49

Cupcakes

$3.99

Everything Biscuit

$3.59Out of stock

Junk Bar

$3.99

Coconut, butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, graham cracker, and pretzels, on an oreo crumb crust.

Crostata, Large

$18.99Out of stock

A rustic tart made with flaky pastry crust and a fresh fruit filling. Large serves 8.

Mom's Chocolate cake

$4.79

Muffins-Apple Cinnamon Crumb

$3.59Out of stock

Muffins-Blueberry

$3.59Out of stock

Muffins-Morning Glory

$3.59Out of stock

Muffins-Pear Ginger

$3.59Out of stock

Pecan-Walnut Sticky Buns

$4.79Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.59Out of stock

Raspberry Crumble Bar

$3.79

Bundt cake - Red velvet mini

$4.79Out of stock

Scones - Cherry Chocolate Chunk

$3.59
Scones- pumpkin

Scones- pumpkin

$3.59Out of stock
Scones-CranOrange

Scones-CranOrange

$3.59

Scones-LemonPoppy

$3.59Out of stock

Crostata, Small

$6.99Out of stock

Cookie-Sprinkle (Deep Copy)

$2.49Out of stock

Holiday sugar cookie

$4.99Out of stock
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.99Out of stock

Breads

7-Grain

7-Grain

$6.99Out of stock
Baguette

Baguette

$3.79Out of stock
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.29
Brioche Buns Dozen

Brioche Buns Dozen

$11.99
Ciabatta Roll

Ciabatta Roll

$0.99Out of stock

Brioche Burger 4 Pack

$4.99
Caraway Rye

Caraway Rye

$5.99Out of stock
Challah, Braided - Fridays

Challah, Braided - Fridays

$6.49Out of stock

Cheddar Pullapart Roll/DOZ

$6.99Out of stock
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$6.49Out of stock
Country Sourdough - Boule

Country Sourdough - Boule

$6.99Out of stock
Country White Pan Loaf

Country White Pan Loaf

$5.49Out of stock

Epi-Baguette

$3.99Out of stock
French Country

French Country

$5.99Out of stock

Peasant Sourdough

$6.99Out of stock
Miche (1/2)

Miche (1/2)

$6.99
Miche (WHOLE)

Miche (WHOLE)

$11.99Out of stock
Olive Ciabatta

Olive Ciabatta

$6.49Out of stock
Parker House Rolls/DOZ

Parker House Rolls/DOZ

$4.99Out of stock
Giant Brioche Pretzel

Giant Brioche Pretzel

$7.99Out of stock
Raisin Walnut

Raisin Walnut

$6.99Out of stock
Rustic Italian

Rustic Italian

$6.99Out of stock
Sesame Semolina

Sesame Semolina

$5.99Out of stock

Grinder Roll

$0.99Out of stock

Focaccia

$6.99Out of stock

SIDES

SIDE Avocado

$1.49

SIDE Bacon

$1.49

SIDE Butter

$0.49

SIDE Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Cojita Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Extra Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Goat Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Gruyere Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Provolone Cheese

$0.99

SIDE Chicken Breast

$3.99

SIDE Chicken Salad

$3.49

SIDE Cream Cheese

$1.99

SIDE Cream Cheese on the SIDE

$1.99

SIDE Egg

$1.49

SIDE Extra Dressing

$0.49

SIDE Extra Salsa

$0.49

SIDE Ham

$1.49

SIDE Raspberry Jam

$0.99

SIDE Tomato Jam

$0.99

SIDE Mayo

SIDE Chipotle Mayo

SIDE Yellow Mustard

SIDE Grilled Red Onion

$0.79

SIDE Pickled Red Onion

$0.49

SIDE Raw Red Onion

$0.79

SIDE Peanut Butter

$0.79

SIDE Pickled Vegetables

$0.49

SIDE Pickles

$0.49

SIDE Roast Pork

$3.49

SIDE Smoked Salmon

$5.99Out of stock

SIDE Salsa

$0.49

SIDE Sausage

$2.99

SIDE Spiced Potatoes

$2.49

SIDE Fresh Tomato

$0.79

SIDE Tuna Salad

$2.99

SIDE Roast Turkey

$2.99

SIDE Extra Bacon

$1.00

SIDE Extra Avocado

$1.49

Serve Hot

Serve Cold

Retail

Chips

$2.49

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Enough to make at least 4-5 loaves of bread.

Harney And Sons Tea Tins

$8.00

HBC Diner Mug

$15.00Out of stock

HBC Snapback Hat

$19.00Out of stock

House Granola 12oz

$8.99

House Granola 6oz

$4.99Out of stock

Bagel Chips

$4.99Out of stock

Holiday Tea Tins 30 sachets

$13.00

Holiday Coffe trios

$35.00Out of stock

Gingerbread candle Jar

$35.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Candle Tin

$19.50Out of stock

HBC T-Shirt

$24.00Out of stock

$2 Charity Tumbler

$2.00Out of stock

king tumbler

$2.00Out of stock

Chips- Deep River Rosemary

$2.49Out of stock

Kids

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$3.99

KIDS PBJ

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or choose Online Ordering. Have you tried our new App? **Please note that we may not be able to accommodate CURBSIDE** during busy times, but online option is always available.

Website

Location

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
HBC - WEHA Center image
HBC - WEHA Center image
HBC - WEHA Center image

Similar restaurants in your area

Savoy Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
32 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
El Santo tequila & mezcal
orange starNo Reviews
970 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
orange starNo Reviews
22 raymond rd west hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
968R Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in W Hartford

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 3,904
991 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Bricco
orange star4.6 • 1,771
78 LaSalle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Prai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 497
23 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near W Hartford
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston