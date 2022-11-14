Vegan
Chicken
Sandwiches
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken 735 E. 48th Street
172 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
From the creators of The Herbivorous Butcher!
Location
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
5.0 • 3
920 E Lake St. Suite 145 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurant