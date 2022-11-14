Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Chicken
Sandwiches

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken 735 E. 48th Street

172 Reviews

$$

735 E. 48th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shake (16oz)
Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)
Small Chicken Strip Basket

Herbivorous Acres

Herbivorous Acres

Herbivorous Acres

$2.00

Herbivorous Acres is a 501c3 nonprofit farm sanctuary that prevents cruelty, abuse, and neglect to farmed animals. We provide a safe place, complete with veterinary care for animals to live out their lives with well-deserved peace and dignity.

Breakfast Wrap

Cheesy Egg Chicken Wrap

Cheesy Egg Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Bacon Bits Dilly mayo , & tots , all snuggled in warm a Tortilla.

Country Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Fried Chicken, covered in Country Sausage Gravy , scrambled Egg, Kales' Dusted Tots, HB's Bacon Bits, wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Conatains: Soy, Gluten.

Breakfast Sandwich

Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

Cheesy Egg Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

$10.99

Crispy chicken , Scrambled egg , MAC cheese sauce , Dilly mayo on a sesame seed bun.

Baskets

Small Chicken Strip Basket

Small Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

6 Fried Chicken Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Small Steak Strip Basket

Small Steak Strip Basket

$13.99

6 Chicken Fried Steak Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Small Combo Strip Basket

$13.99

3 Fried Chicken Strips & 3 Steak strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Large Chicken Strip Basket

$17.99

13 Fried Chicken Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Large Steak Strip Basket

$18.99

13 Chicken Fried Steak Strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Large Combo Strip Basket

$18.99

7 Fried Chicken Strips & 6 Steak strips , side of Kales' Dusted tots , piece of Buttery Texas toast, and a 4oz sauce of choice all in a "Basket".

Buckets

2-piece chicken, 1 small side of choice, 1 biscuit with butter, tater tot bottom, sauce of choice
Large Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)

Large Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)

$30.99

6-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, a base of tater tots, 2 additional large sides, 2 sauces. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

Large Bucket ( 2 Sauces)

Large Bucket ( 2 Sauces)

$21.99

6-piece chicken without tots or sides or biscuits. Includes 2 sauce choices. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)

Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)

$22.99

4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, a base of tater tots, 2 additional sides & sauces. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

Small Bucket (1 Sauce, 1 Side)

Small Bucket (1 Sauce, 1 Side)

$15.99

2-piece chicken, biscuit with maple butter, a base of tater tots, 1 additional side & sauce. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

XL Bucket (4 Sauces)

XL Bucket (4 Sauces)

$34.99

13-piece chicken without tots, sides or biscuits. Includes 4 sauce choices. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

XL Bucket (4 Sauces, 4 Sides)

XL Bucket (4 Sauces, 4 Sides)

$56.99

13-piece chicken, 4 biscuits with maple butter, a base of tater tots, 4 large sides, and 4 sauces. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up! Contains wheat, soy

Bol's

Golden Smash'd Bol

Golden Smash'd Bol

$10.99

Bol filled with creamy garlic Mashed potatoes, Sliced Fried Chicken, covered with Country Sausage Gravy, Gold Medal HotDish, &Topped w/ Onion Crisp & Parsley. Contain: Soy , Gluten.

Pre-Orders

Wings Platter w/ 3 sauces

Wings Platter w/ 3 sauces

$34.99Out of stock

1 Hour Notice Please. :-) 24 Wings on a Platter with 3 - 4 oz sauces, one of each BBQ / Ranch / Butcher sauce.

Large Wings Platter w/ 5 sauces

$64.99

1 Hour Notice Please. :-) 50 Wings on a Platter with 5 - 4 oz sauces, one of each BBQ /Buffalo/ Sweet & Sour/ Ranch / Butcher sauce.

Sandwiches

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich w/ Tots

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich w/ Tots

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Scrambled egg, Country Sausage Gravy, stacked between a Big Biscuit. Contains: Soy, Gluten

SteakHouse Sandwich w/Tots

SteakHouse Sandwich w/Tots

$12.99

Chicken fried Ribeye Steak Strips, pickles , Horseradish mayo, BBQ sauce, Fried Onions, between 2 Buttery pieces of Texas thick Toast & comes with Kales Dusted Tots. Contains Soy, Gluten.

Bleu Fire Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

Bleu Fire Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

$10.99

Dragon dusted Crispy chicken, Crunchy ridged pickles and sauced w/ Bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

$10.99

Crispy Fried Chicken dipped in Smooth Spicy Buffalo sauce placed on a Sesame seed bun with Crinkle Cut pickles & Dilly Ranch , comes with a side of Kales' dusted Tots. Contains gluten, soy

Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots

$9.99

The Original Fried chicken sandwich, 4oz tasty fried chicken placed on a bun with 4 pickles & Butcher Sauce on top and bottom, comes with tater tots. Contains gluten, soy

House Made Sides

An extra serving of your favorite side!
"NEW" Dilly Mozz Sticks w/ BBQ

"NEW" Dilly Mozz Sticks w/ BBQ

$12.99

6 Dilly Mozzarella sticks batter fried, with a 4oz side of our delicious BBQ Sauce. Contains: soy, gluten, coconut.

Tater Tots (10oz)

Tater Tots (10oz)

$3.99

Fried in soybean oil Please note: tater tots occasionally but rarely share fryers with chicken. If you have allergen concerns, please let us know!

Gold Medal HotDish

Gold Medal HotDish

$4.99+

HotDish Season> Coin cut Carrots , sweet peas , Cheese sauce, ground Beef, Covered in a seasoned casserole sauce, topped with Bread crumbs and onion crisps, & baked to perfection. Contains Soy , Gluten, coconut.

Mashed Potatoes & Country Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Country Gravy

$3.99+

Creamy garlic Mashed Potatoes topped with Country sausage gravy. Contains: Soy, Gluten.

1 Biscuit with Maple Butter

1 Biscuit with Maple Butter

$2.99

Crisp unbelievable outside, flaky fluffy tender inside. Maple mmm hmmm Butter. Contains gluten, soy

Take & Bake Mac and Cheese

Take & Bake Mac and Cheese

$14.99

We have a select amount of our outstanding mac and cheese, which you will need to bake at home for 25 to 35 mins at 350 degrees :-). Contains: Soy, wheat, and Coconut

Take & Bake 6 Biscuits / 4oz Maple Butter

Take & Bake 6 Biscuits / 4oz Maple Butter

$15.99

Six pack of take and bake biscuits complete with 4 oz of maple butter.

2 Slices Texas Toast

$2.99

2 Slices Buttery Texas Toast !

House Made Sauce

8oz of your favorite sauces!
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.99+

Sweet, smokey, zesty, Everything you could want in a BBQ sauce with a kick!

Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$1.99+

Crumbles of Bleu cheese made with special care , oh the most secret of ingredients, carries a perfect distinct taste of Bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99+

Heat provided by our favorite Frank's Red Hot Sauce!

Butcher Sauce

Butcher Sauce

$0.99+

Tangy and creamy, once you try this sauce, you'll want to put it on everything

Honee Mustard

Honee Mustard

$0.99+

Sweetened with organic brown sugar. No bees were harmed in the making of this sauce.

MAC Cheese Sauce (3oz)

MAC Cheese Sauce (3oz)

$2.99

3oz of our Creamy, cheesy and delicious MAC cheese sauce for your dipping needs. Contains soy.

Modern Times Nashville Hot Sauce (2oz)

Modern Times Nashville Hot Sauce (2oz)

$1.99

Made by Modern Times Cafe! A sweet and spicy mix of cayenne, Fresno chili, and maple syrup.

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99+

It's dill-icious! Contains soy

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.99+

A classic sauce thats sweet and tangy touch of saltiness , blended with an apricot preserve.

Country Gravy

Country Gravy

$2.99

4oz Country Sausage Gravy

Dessert

Contains oat
Malt (16oz)

Malt (16oz)

$8.49

Made with a oat milk based ice cream Contains gluten. Cross contamination with peanuts. * Please pick up on time as we will not remake

Shake (16oz)

Shake (16oz)

$7.99

Made with a oat based milk Cross contamination with peanuts * Please pick up on time , as we will not remake

Drinks (pick up only)

"New" Parch

"New" Parch

$4.99

2 Flavors to choose from

Liquid Death Mountain Water Can (16.9oz)

Liquid Death Mountain Water Can (16.9oz)

$2.99
Barq's Root Beer (22oz)

Barq's Root Beer (22oz)

$2.49
Bottled Coke (20oz)

Bottled Coke (20oz)

$2.99
Bottled Diet Coke (20oz)

Bottled Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.99
Bottled Sprite (20oz)

Bottled Sprite (20oz)

$2.99
Coke (22oz)

Coke (22oz)

$2.49
Diet Coke (22oz)

Diet Coke (22oz)

$2.49
Fanta (22oz)

Fanta (22oz)

$2.49

Caffeine-free

HI Ball

HI Ball

$3.99
Jinx Tea (24.5)

Jinx Tea (24.5)

$7.99
Minute Maid Lemonade (22oz)

Minute Maid Lemonade (22oz)

$2.49

Caffeine-free

Sprite (22oz)

Sprite (22oz)

$2.49

Ketchup packets

Ketchup Packet

These are individual packets, so adjust the quantity to how many packets you would like.

Lucky Chicken Sauce

Lucky chicken bottle

Lucky chicken bottle

$7.99

Made by Modern Times Cafe! A sweet and spicy mix of cayenne, Fresno chili, and maple syrup.

Napkins & Utensils

Napkins & Utensils

If you'd like us to include napkins and utensils, add this item to your order.

Napkins Only

If you'd like us to include napkins, add this item to your order.

Pup Cup

A special non-dairy treat for your furry friend!
Mmm Whip!

Mmm Whip!

$1.00

A whole bunch of whipped cream in an 8oz cup for the pup! A special non-dairy treat for your furry friend!

Mmm Soft serve!

$2.00

4oz of Oat Soft Serve in a cup for the pup! A special non-dairy treat for your furry friend!

BAGGU Bag Reusable

BAGGU Reusable Bag

BAGGU Reusable Bag

$10.50

HBFC-branded, made from recycled nylon material

Herbies Tee Shirt

Gold T-Shirt

$24.99Out of stock

Meat Free Sweatshirt

Mustard Yellow

Mustard Yellow

$45.00

Pick up during regular business hours.

Navy Blue

Navy Blue

$45.00

Pick up during regular business hours.

Autumn Orange

Autumn Orange

$45.00

Pick up during regular business hours.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the creators of The Herbivorous Butcher!

Website

Location

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Directions

Gallery
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reverie Cafe + Bar
orange star4.8 • 601
1517 East 35th Street Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
orange star5.0 • 3
920 E Lake St. Suite 145 Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Lu's Sandwiches - Nicollet
orange star4.6 • 829
2624 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Trio Plant-Based - 610 W Lake St
orange starNo Reviews
610 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
80 South 9th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Mr. Paul's Supper Club - 3917 B Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
3917 B Market Street Edina, MN 55424
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Sassy Spoon
orange star4.5 • 135
5011 34th Ave South Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurantnext
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
orange star4.5 • 73
5201 Chicago Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55417
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston