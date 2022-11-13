Fishers Test Kitchen Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Queenie’s French Bread Pizza One Trick Pony Dinner Style Burgers
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fishers Test Kitchen is a restaurant accelerator and incubator. We have three food pods including One Trick Pony, Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy, and Gordito's Tacos and Tortas. Our food services the Sun King Brewery dining room.
Location
9713 District North Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
