American
Chicken

Fry'D & Chop'D

No reviews yet

312 North Main Street

Huntingburg, IN 47542

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
The Classic
Tenderloin Sand.

Shareables

**Special** Stadium Fries
$5.99

**Special** Stadium Fries

$5.99
Bacon Cheesy Fries

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$7.49

Fresh-cut french fries smothered in cheese sauce and topped with crumbled bacon

Pickle Fries w/Ranch

Pickle Fries w/Ranch

$8.99

breaded pickle fries with ranch

Pretzel Bites w/ Queso

Pretzel Bites w/ Queso

$7.99

tasty soft pretzel bites with queso cheese

Fried Mozzarella w/Marinara

Fried Mozzarella w/Marinara

$6.99

Italian breaded mozzarella with marinara dip

Pepperjack Cheese Cubes w/Ranch
$7.99

Pepperjack Cheese Cubes w/Ranch

$7.99
Chips & Queso
$4.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99
Southwest Egg Rolls
$8.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$8.99

Bone - In Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

Juicy bone-in fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce. 25% off on Wednesday. Use code WEDNESDAY

Boneless Wings

Hand-breaded boneless wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. 25% off on Wednesday. Use code WEDNESDAY
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Hand-breaded boneless wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. 25% off on Wednesday. Use code WEDNESDAY

Tenders

Chicken Tenders Basket
$10.99+

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99+

Burgers

*Special* Black & Bleu
$10.99

*Special* Black & Bleu

$10.99
*Special* Bomber Burger
$11.99

*Special* Bomber Burger

$11.99
The Classic

The Classic

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

The Baconzilla

The Baconzilla

$11.99

American cheese and crumbled bacon

A1 Tangler

A1 Tangler

$11.99

White cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, and crispy homemade onion tanglers.

The Spicy

The Spicy

$10.99

Pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and Texas Pete hot sauce

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$11.99

American cheese smokehouse maple seasoning, bbq sauce, and Texas toothpicks

The Avocado Burger

The Avocado Burger

$12.99

white cheddar cheese, bacon, and guacamole

The Veggie

$11.99

the "Impossible" burger made from plant-based ingredients with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion

The Quesadilla Burger
$11.99

The Quesadilla Burger

$11.99

Entrees

Tenderloin Sand.

Tenderloin Sand.

$10.99

grilled or hand-breaded and fried and served with pickles $$2 off Tenderloins on Thursday. Use code THURSDAY

Classic Chicken Sand.

Classic Chicken Sand.

$10.99

hand-breaded chicken with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (Try it tossed in a wing sauce!)

California Chicken Sandwich
$11.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99
B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$8.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

battered cod planks served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tartar sauce (on the side)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99
Fried Shrimp Basket
$13.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$10.99
Cheeseburger Nachos
$10.99

Cheeseburger Nachos

$10.99

Half Order Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$5.99

$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Half Order Cheeseburger Nachos
$5.99

$5.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

chopped romaine with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Sides

Seasoned Fries
$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.50
Onion Tanglers
$3.50

Onion Tanglers

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Mac N Cheese
$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

served with powdered sugar and whipped cream + your choice of dip (chocolate, strawberry, caramel, or vanilla)

Sweetie Pie Pretzels
$7.00

$7.00

Collosal Cheesecake
$7.00

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fry'D is serving up epic Burgers, Wings, & Fries in a casual setting. Upstairs you'll find Dubois County's only Axe Throwing arena, Chop'D. Food can be ordered upstairs or down!

312 North Main Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542

