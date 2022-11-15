American
Chicken
Fry'D & Chop'D
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fry'D is serving up epic Burgers, Wings, & Fries in a casual setting. Upstairs you'll find Dubois County's only Axe Throwing arena, Chop'D. Food can be ordered upstairs or down!
312 North Main Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542
