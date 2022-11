Derogation Sour Grape Ale

$6.25

Derogation Sour Alicante Wine Grape Ale ABV - 6% IBU’s 10 Hops – Centennial A golden ale that is barrel fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus. This beer goes through a second fermentation with the addition of over 50 lbs. of Alicante Wine Grapes per barrel and is then aged in Hungarian Red Wine barrels for 10 – 12 months. This beer has intense color and is effervescent giving it a champagne like character.