Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal Front Royal

174 Reviews

$

18 High St

Front Royal, VA 22630

Popular Items

LATTE
POUR OVER
HOT TEA

ESPRESSO BASED

LATTE

$4.25+

LATTE MACCHIATO

$4.25+

VALENCIAN

$5.00+

Mocha Latté with Orange Zest

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

AMERICANO

$3.25+

PEPPERMINT MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

LAVENDER LATTE

$5.00+Out of stock

REGULAR COFFEE

POUR OVER

$3.50+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50+

COLD BREW

12 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$3.50

16 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.50

12 oz DIALED IN

$4.50

16 OZ DIALED IN

$5.25

APPLE CIDER

12 oz - HOT CIDER

$3.50Out of stock

16 oz - HOT CIDER

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz - ICED CIDER

$3.50Out of stock

16 oz - ICED CIDER

$4.00Out of stock

BOTTLED KOMBUCHA

Bottled Cherry Vanilla Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Cucumber Lime Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Grape Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Lemon Blueberry Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled OMG Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Rev Up Kombucha- Blue Hawaii

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Summer Solstice

$5.00Out of stock

HONEY MATCHA TEA LATTE

Honey MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

8 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

12 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

16 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

HOT/ICED TEA

HOT TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA

12 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$3.50

16 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

JUICE

APPLE CRISP

$6.00+

Apple, Orange, Celery

CITRUS BLAST

$6.00+

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

GINGER ZINGER

$6.00+

Carrot, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger

HEART BEET

$6.00+

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon

ORANGE CRUSH

$6.00+

Apple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger

CHOOSE YOUR OWN

$6.00+

MILK

8 oz - MILK

$1.50

12 oz - MILK

$2.25

16 oz - MILK

$3.00

NITROLADE

12 oz - NITROLADE

$3.50

16 oz - NITROLADE

$4.50

ROYAL FOG TEA LATTE

Royal Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

12 oz - SMOOTHIES

$5.50

16 oz - SMOOTHIES

$7.00

STEAMERS

8 oz - STEAMER

$3.50

12 oz - STEAMER

$4.00

TEA LATTE

HOT TEA LATTE

$4.50+

ICED TEA LATTE

$4.50+

VANILLA CHAI TEA LATTE

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

BAKED GOODS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MINT COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

MOLASSES COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

OAT BRAN RAISIN COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

NO BAKE COOKIE

$2.50

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

BANANA PECAN MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

BLUEBERRY CRUMB MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

HIKER BLEND (VEGAN)

$3.75Out of stock

LEMON POPPYSEED MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

MOCHA CAPPUCCINO MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

ORANGE CRANBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

VEGAN BANANA MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

Side Salad

Side Salad

$1.75

12 oz RETAIL COFFEE BAGS

ETHIOPIA- 12 oz bag

$15.95

HC BLACK - 12 oz bag

$15.95

HC DECAF - 12 oz bag

$15.95

HC ESPRESSO - 12 oz bag

$15.95

KENYA- 12 oz bag

$15.95Out of stock

MEXICO - 12 oz bag

$15.95

NICARAGUA- 12 oz bag

$15.95

BULK TEA

CARAMEL CREME BRULEE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CEYLON STAR - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CREME DE LA EARL GREY - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GINGER PEACH - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GUNPOWDER GREEN - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

HIBISCUS - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MASALA CHAI - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MOROCCAN MINT - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

ORANGE BLOSSOM - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

SWEET POMEGRANATE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

OTHER - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CHIPS

BBQ [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

DILL PICKLE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

LIGHTLY SALTED [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

MAMA ZUMA [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SALT & PEPPER [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50Out of stock

SALT & VINEGAR [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SWEET POTATO [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

CHOCOLATE

BLACK FLOWER

$5.00

FIRST FROST

$5.00

FOREST COVE

$5.00

HEART CHAKRA

$5.00

PAINTED DESERT

$5.00

WANDERING STAR

$5.00

DARK WOODS

$6.00

NEW MOON

$6.00

SPIRIT BEAN

$6.00

WITCHING HOUR

$6.00

CBD TEA

CBD TEA- HIBISCUS

$20.00

CBD TEA- MINT

$20.00

CBD TEA- LAVENDER LEMONGRASS

$20.00

CBD TINCTURES

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 250

$29.99Out of stock

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 500

$49.99

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 1000

$79.99

IN STORE CUSTOMER BOARD

IN Store

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!

Website

Location

18 High St, Front Royal, VA 22630

Directions

