Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville Purcellville

review star

No reviews yet

550 E. Main St

Purcellville, VA 20132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
CAPPUCCINO

ESPRESSO BASED

AMERICANO

$3.25+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25

LATTE

$4.25+

LATTE MACCHIATO

$4.25+

PEPPERMINT MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

VALENCIAN

$5.00+

LAVENDER LATTE

$5.00+

REGULAR COFFEE

POUR OVER

$3.50+

EXPRESS COFFEE

$2.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50+

PRESS POT

$15.00

EXPRESS COFFEE CARD

$25.00+

COLD BREW

12 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$3.50

16 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.50

12 oz DIALED IN

$4.50

16 oz DIALED IN

$5.25

40 oz BAGGED COLD BREW

$11.95Out of stock

72 oz BAGGED COLD BREW

$19.95Out of stock

PITCHER PACKS

$12.95

AHA

Apple Ginger AHA

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pomegranate AHA

$2.00

Mango Black Tea AHA

$2.00

Orange Grapefruit AHA

$2.00

Peach Honey AHA

$2.00

Raspberry Acai AHA

$2.00

Strawberry Cucumber AHA

$2.00

APPLE CIDER

12 oz - HOT CIDER

$3.50

16 oz - HOT CIDER

$4.00

12 oz - ICED CIDER

$3.50

16 oz - ICED CIDER

$4.00

BOTTLED KOMBUCHA

Bottled Kombucha Cherry Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Kombucha Citrus Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Kombucha Grape

$5.00

Bottled Kombucha Lemon Blueberry

$5.00

Bottled Kombucha OMG

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Kombucha Rev Up Purple Crush

$6.00

Bottled Kombucha Rev Up Redline

$6.00

Bottled Rev Up Kombucha- Blue Hawaii

$6.00

Bottled Spring Shady Kombucha

$5.00

HONEY MATCHA TEA LATTE

Honey Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

8 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

12 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

16 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

HOT/ICED TEA

HOT TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA

12 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$3.50

16 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

JUICE

APPLE CRISP

$6.00+

Apple, Orange, Celery

CITRUS BLAST

$6.00+

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

GINGER ZINGER

$6.00+

Carrot, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger

HEART BEET

$6.00+

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon

ORANGE CRUSH

$6.00+

Apple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger

CHOOSE YOUR OWN

$6.00+

NITRO KOMBUCHA

a flavorful apple cranberry kombucha

Nitro Kombucha

$4.50+Out of stock

Dragonfruit, Acai, Coconut Water, and Banana

ROYAL FOG TEA LATTE

Royal Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

12 oz - SMOOTHIES

$5.50

16 oz - SMOOTHIES

$7.00

STEAMERS

8 oz - STEAMER

$3.50

12 oz - STEAMER

$4.00

TEA LATTE

HOT TEA LATTE

$4.50+

ICED TEA LATTE

$4.50+

VANILLA CHAI TEA LATTE

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

BAKED GOODS

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Pecan Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Hikers Blend (VEGAN) Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Mocha Cappuccino Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.75

VEGAN Banana Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mint Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Molasses Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

PB/Choc No Bake Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

SALADS

Side Salad

$1.75Out of stock

Salad Bar

$6.99

SOUPS

Vegan Soup (Online)

$3.95+

Vegan soups rotate between the following options: Butternut Squash Lentil Curry, Chili, Creamy Cashew Potato, and Quinoa Minestrone.

Meat Soup (Online)

$3.95+

Meat Soups vary per day and rotate between: Beef Chili, Beef Stew, Chicken Tortilla, Chicken Wild Rice.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.50

RETAIL COFFEE

HC BLACK - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

HC DECAF- 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

HC ESPRESSO - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

MEXICO - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

NICARAGUA- 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

ETHIOPIA- 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

CHIPS

BBQ [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

CHESAPEAKE BAY [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

DILL PICKLE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

LIGHTLY SALTED [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SALT & PEPPER [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50Out of stock

SALT & VINEGAR [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SWEET POTATO [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50Out of stock

MAMA ZUMA [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

BULK TEA

CARAMEL CREME BRULEE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CEYLON STAR - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CREME DE LA EARL GREY - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GINGER PEACH - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GUNPOWDER GREEN - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

HIBISCUS - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MASALA CHAI - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MOROCCAN MINT - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

ORANGE BLOSSOM - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

SWEET POMEGRANATE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

OTHER - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$2.50

CHOCOLATE

IM CHOCOLATE BAR

$5.00

IM CHOCOLATE BOX TRUFFLE

$6.00

HONEY

Honey

$14.99

Oat Milk BOX

Oat Milk BOX

$5.99

JOY Plant

Plant

$16.00

Marion- Coffee Bookmark and Keychains

COFFEE BOOKMARK

$4.95

COFFEE KEYCHAIN

$4.95

Rachel's Resin

Resin Bookmark

$16.00

Resin Floral Coaster Set

$45.00

Resin Large Circle

$22.00

Resin Small Heart

$16.00

Resin Small Square

$16.00

Resin Teacup

$22.00

SKY (jewelry and stickers)

Earrings

$22.00

Ring

$11.00

Crystal

$34.00

Sticker

$3.00

SOAP BY AMANDA

Chai Espresso SOAP

$4.95

CBD TEA

CBD TEA- HIBISCUS

$20.00

CBD TEA- MINT

$20.00

CBD TEA- LAVENDER LEMONGRASS

$20.00

CBD TINCTURES

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 250

$29.99Out of stock

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 500

$49.99Out of stock

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 1000

$79.99Out of stock

IN STORE CUSTOMER BOARD

PAY IT FORWARD

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!

Location

550 E. Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132

Directions

Gallery
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville image
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville image
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville image

