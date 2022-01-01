Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - The Plains The Plains

256 Reviews

$

6485 Main St

The Plains, VA 20198

Popular Items

LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
VALENCIAN

ESPRESSO BASED

LATTE

$4.25+

LATTE MACCHIATO

$4.25+

VALENCIAN

$5.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

AMERICANO

$3.25+

ESPRESSO

$2.50

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25

AFFOGATO

$4.50

PEPPERMINT MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

LAVENDER LATTE

$5.00+

REGULAR COFFEE

POUR OVER

$3.50+

EXPRESS COFFEE

$2.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50+

EXPRESS COFFEE CARD

$25.00+

COLD BREW

12 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$3.50

16 oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.50

12 oz DIALED IN

$4.50

16 oz DIALED IN

$5.25

40 oz BAGGED COLD BREW

$11.95Out of stock

APPLE CIDER

12 oz - HOT CIDER

$3.50

16 oz - HOT CIDER

$4.00

12 oz - ICED CIDER

$3.50

16 oz - ICED CIDER

$4.00

BOTTLED KOMBUCHA

Bottled Cherry Vanilla Kombucha

$5.00

Bottled Cucumber Lime Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Grape Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Lemon Blueberry Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled OMG Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Rev Up Kombucha- Blue Hawaii

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Summer Solstice

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Kombucha- rev up Purple Crush

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Citrus Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

HONEY MATCHA LATTE

HONEY MATCHA TEA LATTE

$5.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

8 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

12 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

16 oz - HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

HOT/ICED TEA

16 oz - HOT TEA

$3.50

16 oz - ICED TEA

$3.50

ITALIAN SODA

12 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$3.50

16 oz - ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

JUICE

APPLE CRISP

$6.00+

CITRUS BLAST

$6.00+

GINGER ZINGER

$6.00+

HEART BEET

$6.00+

ORANGE CRUSH

$6.00+

CHOOSE YOUR OWN

$6.00+

NITRO KOMBUCHA- Citrus Ginger

Citrus Ginger Kombucha

$4.50+

ROYAL FOG TEA LATTE

Royal Fog Tea Latte

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

12 oz - SMOOTHIES

$5.50

16 oz - SMOOTHIES

$7.00

STEAMERS

8 oz - STEAMER

$3.50

12 oz - STEAMER

$4.00

TEA LATTE

HOT TEA LATTE

$4.50+

ICED TEA LATTE

$4.50+

VANILLA CHAI TEA LATTE

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

BAKED GOODS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MINT COOKIE

$2.50

MOLASSES COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

NO BAKE COOKIE

$2.50Out of stock

Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

APPLE CINNAMON MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

BANANA PECAN MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

BLUEBERRY CRUMB MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

HIKER BLEND (VEGAN) MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

LEMON POPPYSEED MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

MOCHA CAPPUCCINO MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

ORANGE CRANBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

VEGAN BANANA MUFFIN

$3.75Out of stock

SOUPS

Vegan Soup (Online)

$3.95+

Vegan Soup options rotate between: Vegan Chili, Quinoa Minestrone, Creamy Cashew Potato, and Butternut Squash Lentil Curry.

Meat Soup (Online)

$3.95+Out of stock

Meat Soups Rotate between: Beef Chili, Beef Stew, Chicken Wild Rice, and Chicken Tortilla.

SALADS

Side Salad

$1.75

Salad Bar

$6.99

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.50

RETAIL COFFEE

ETHIOPIA-12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

HC BLACK - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

HC DECAF- 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

HC ESPRESSO - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

MEXICO - 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95

NICARAGUA- 12 oz Retail Bag

$15.95Out of stock

CHIPS

BBQ [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

DILL PICKLE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

LIGHTLY SALTED [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SALT & PEPPER [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SALT & VINEGAR [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SOUR CREAM & CHIVE [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

SWEET POTATO [RT 11 Chips]

$1.50

MAMA ZUMA

$1.50

BULK TEA

CARAMEL CREME BRULEE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CEYLON STAR - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

CREME DE LA EARL GREY - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GINGER PEACH - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

GUNPOWDER GREEN - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

HIBISCUS - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MASALA CHAI - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

MOROCCAN MINT - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

ORANGE BLOSSOM - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

SWEET POMEGRANATE - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

OTHER - 2 oz BULK TEA

$9.95

BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$2.50

CHOCOLATE

IM CHOCOLATE BAR

$5.00

IM CHOCOLATE BOX TRUFFLE

$6.00

HONEY

HONEY

$14.99

Bonnie Crochet Items

Mug Rugs

$20.00

Headbands (small)

$12.00

Granny Square Headband

$20.00

Macrame Plant Hanger

$35.00

BUY PAY IT FORWARD

PAY IT FOWARD

$5.00

CD-JACOB DAUM

CD-Jacob Daum

$6.00

Created by Cici

Necklace with Charm

$25.00

Necklace without Charm

$20.00

Earrings with Charm

$13.00

Earrings without Charm

$10.00

Ring

$10.00

JOY PLANT

Plant

$16.00

PLANT SEEDS

Basil

$5.00

Wildflowers

$5.00

SOAP BY AMANDA

COFFEE SOAP

$4.95Out of stock

CHAI SOAP

$4.95Out of stock

ICE CREAM CUP

SINGLE SCOOP

$2.95

DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.50

TRIPLE SCOOP

$5.25

ICE CREAM CONE

SINGLE SCOOP

$2.95

DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.50

TRIPLE SCOOP

$5.25

IN STORE CUSTOMER BOARD

PAY IT FORWARD

$5.00

CBD SINGLE SHOT

CBD SINGLE SHOT

$5.00Out of stock

CBD TEA

CBD TEA- MINT

$20.00Out of stock

CBD TINCTURES

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 250

$29.99

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 500

$49.99

CBD TINCTURES- NATURAL 1000

$79.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!

Website

Location

6485 Main St, The Plains, VA 20198

Directions

