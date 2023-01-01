Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Hot Dog Factory Douglasville

No reviews yet

6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D

Douglasville, GA 30135

HOT DOGS

All American

All American

$5.49

ALL AMERICAN CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, RELISH AND ONIONS

ATL XL Footlong

ATL XL Footlong

$9.49

Augusta Cheese Dog

$7.25
Boston Dog

Boston Dog

$6.99
Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$7.49
Breakfast Dog

Breakfast Dog

$7.49
California Baby Dog

California Baby Dog

$6.75

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW

Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$6.25

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.75

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, PICKLE SPEAR, SPORT PEPPERS, SWEET RELISH, ONIONS, MUSTARD AND CELERY SALT ON A POPPY SEED BUN

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.99

BEEF HOT DOG BATTERED AND FRIED AND TOPPED WITH MUSTARD AND KETCHUP

Detroit Coney

Detroit Coney

$6.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS

Factory Burger

$10.74
Fire Dog

Fire Dog

$6.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH ARIZONA HEAT HOT SAUCE, JALAPENO PEPPERS, AND SPORT PEPPERS

Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$7.49

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED ONIONS, AND GRILLED PINEAPPLE

Italian Dog

Italian Dog

$7.99
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

$8.49

JAMAICAN JERK SEASONED CHICKEN HOT DOG TOPPED WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLES, CHOPPED ONIONS AND SWEET ISLAND SAUCE

LA Dog

LA Dog

$7.75

BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH CHILI CHEESE FRIES AND GRILLED ONIONS

Martha's Vineyard Jumbo Hotdog

Martha's Vineyard Jumbo Hotdog

$7.25

JUMBO BEEF HOTDOG FROM TOPPED ANY WAY YOU LIKE TO ALL AMERICAN STYLE

Memphis Dog

Memphis Dog

$7.49

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOG, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE AND GREEN ONIONS

New Yorker

New Yorker

$5.75

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SPICY BROWN MUSTARD

Philly Dog

Philly Dog

$6.75
San Francisco Veggie Dog

San Francisco Veggie Dog

$10.49

BEYOND MEAT SAUSAGE TOPPED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, LETTUCE AND BROWN MUSTARD

Street Polish Dog

Street Polish Dog

$7.49

POLISH SAUSAGE ON A POPPY SEED BUN, TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS, MUSTARD AND SPORT PEPPERS

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$10.49
Taco Dog

Taco Dog

$7.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, JALAPEÑOS AND TORTILLA CHIPS

The Texas Rodeo

The Texas Rodeo

$7.49

BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH ONION RINGS AND FACTORY CHILI

BLT

$7.25

ASSEMBLY LINE

1/2 Lb Burger

1/2 Lb Burger

$10.74

1/2 POUND OF 100% ANGUS BEEF WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND PICKLES ON REQUEST

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$7.49

12 DEEP FRIED CORN DOG NUGGETS

Factory Loaded Fries

Factory Loaded Fries

$9.49

LARGE CHILI CHEESE FRIES WITH SHREDDED BACON, DICED HOT DOGS, JALAPEÑO, GREEN ONIONS AND TRY ME SAUCE

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.74

SIDES

French Fries Medium

French Fries Medium

$3.49
French Fries Large

French Fries Large

$5.49
Onion Rings Medium

Onion Rings Medium

$3.99
Onion Rings Large

Onion Rings Large

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries Medium

Sweet Potato Fries Medium

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries Large

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$5.49
Factory Slaw

Factory Slaw

$3.49

Factory Chili

$3.49

Chips

$1.50

Pickle spears

$0.50

Pickle slices

$0.25

Baked Beans

$3.49

KID'S MEALS

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.99
Corndog Kids Meal

Corndog Kids Meal

$5.99
Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$6.00
Deep Fried Oreos (12)

Deep Fried Oreos (12)

$8.00
Lg Funnel Cake sticks

Lg Funnel Cake sticks

$7.99
Med Funnel Cake Sticks

Med Funnel Cake Sticks

$5.99
Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.99
Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$2.49

Brownie

$2.29

Pumpkin Cake

$2.29

SAUCES

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.50

Try Me

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Cheese Sauce (2oz)

$1.25

Chili (2oz)

$1.25

Spice Wing Food

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$11.99

15 Wings

$16.99

20 Wings

$21.99

30 Wings

$32.99

50 Wings

$53.99

75 Wings

$75.99

100 Wings

$100.99

6 Wings (Copy)

$7.99

Widgets

Reg Fries

$2.49

Lg Fries

$4.49

Cheese Sticks

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Sides

Carrot

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Big Box (Family Meals)

30 pc Big Box

$37.99

50 pc Big Box

$62.99

75 pc Big Box

$88.99

100 pc Big Box

$117.99

Chicken and Waffles

2 Chicken + 1 Waffle

$7.99

4 Chicken + 2 Waffle

$12.99

6 Chicken + 3 Waffle

$15.99

5 Wings + 1 Waffle

$9.99

Tender Combos

4 Tenders

$12.99

6 Tenders

$14.99

8 Tenders

$17.99

10 Tenders

$21.99

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

SAUCES

Blue Cheese Dip

$0.50

Ranch Dip

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch Dip

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Chezzi

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Red Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Ghost Spice

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Kickin Bourbon

$0.50

Sweet Honey BBQ

$0.50

Siracha Glaze

$0.50

Original BBQ

$0.50

Citrus Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Waffle

1 Waffle

$2.49

2 Waffle

$3.49

4 Waffle

$5.49

6 Waffle

$7.49

Chicken Tender

Single Tender

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Delicious hotdogs and chicken wings with great customer service!

Location

6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D, Douglasville, GA 30135

Directions

Gallery
HDF Douglasville image
HDF Douglasville image
HDF Douglasville image

