Seafood
Soul Food
Sandwiches

Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway

Glenarden, MD 20706

#1 Whiting Platter
Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich
#3 Catfish Platter

Platters

All platters served with 2 sides of your choice: Mac & Cheese, Joan's Sweet Potato Souffle, Collard Greens, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, String Beans, French Fries, Hush Puppies, Seafood Salad ($2 extra). Add 4 pcs shrimp +$4.99 | 4 pcs scallops +$5.49 | add 1 piece of cornbread +$1.00
#1 Whiting Platter

#1 Whiting Platter

$17.05

4 pieces of fried whiting with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#2 Tilapia Platter

#2 Tilapia Platter

$15.49

2 pieces of fried Tilapia with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#3 Catfish Platter

#3 Catfish Platter

$18.89

2 pieces of fried Catfish with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#4 Trout Platter

#4 Trout Platter

$16.99

2 pieces fried Trout Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#5 Croaker Platter

#5 Croaker Platter

$16.85

1 whole bone-in fish fried Croaker with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#6 Crab Cake Platter

#6 Crab Cake Platter

$22.55

1 Crab cake with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#7 Shrimp Platter

#7 Shrimp Platter

$17.55

8 pieces fried Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge. *Bread NOT INCLUDED.*

#8 Scallop Platter

#8 Scallop Platter

$18.95

6 pieces fried Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge. *Bread NOT INCLUDED.*

#9 H&D Seafood Platter

#9 H&D Seafood Platter

$37.25

2 pieces of fried whiting, 1 jumbo lump 5oz. crab cake, 4 pieces of shrimp, 4 scallops Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

#10 Wing Platter

#10 Wing Platter

$16.75

4 fried wings Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge. *Bread NOT INCLUDED.*

#11 Combo Fish & Wing Platter

#11 Combo Fish & Wing Platter

$17.45

2 pieces of fried whiting and 2 fried wings Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

Sandwiches

Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich

Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich

$10.99

4pcs Fried Whiting and your choice of two pieces of white or wheat Bread.

Bone Fish Sandwich

Bone Fish Sandwich

$10.99

1 whole croaker fried and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

Trout Fish Sandwich

Trout Fish Sandwich

$11.49

2 pieces of fried trout and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.45

1 crab cake with choice of white or wheat bread.

Big Smitty Catfish Sandwich

Big Smitty Catfish Sandwich

$14.99

2 pieces of fried catfish and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

Big Smitty Tilapia Sandwich

Big Smitty Tilapia Sandwich

$12.59

2 pieces of fried tilapia and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

Lil Smitty Catfish Sandwich

Lil Smitty Catfish Sandwich

$7.99

1 piece of fried catfish and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

Lil Smitty Tilapia Sandwich

Lil Smitty Tilapia Sandwich

$6.29

1 piece of fried tilapia and your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat bread.

A la carte

3 pc. Wings

3 pc. Wings

$7.69
5 pc. Wings

5 pc. Wings

$10.99
Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$15.75

French fries with lump crab meat and our signature crabby fry sauce.

Crabby Fries + shrimp

Crabby Fries + shrimp

$17.85

French Fries with crab, shrimp and our signature crabby fry sauce

8 Shrimp

8 Shrimp

$10.55

Fried Shrimp Basket - 8pcs

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$1.10

Slice of delicious, decadent corn bread.

Extra White Bread

$0.22

Extra Wheat Bread

$0.22

Kid's Menu

Whiting Fillet - Kid's

Whiting Fillet - Kid's

$6.59

1 pc. fried whiting Comes with your choice of one side. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

Shrimp Basket - Kid's

Shrimp Basket - Kid's

$11.55

5 pc. fried Comes with your choice of one side. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

Chicken Wings - Kid's

Chicken Wings - Kid's

$8.25

2 fried chicken wings Comes with your choice of one side. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.29+
Yams

Yams

$3.29+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.29+
String Beans

String Beans

$3.29+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.29+
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.29+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.29+
Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$5.29+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.29+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.29+Out of stock
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$3.29Out of stock

House Specials / Combos

Joi Family Special

Joi Family Special

$24.15

2 pieces of fried catfish with crab meat and our signature cajun cream sauce.

Cream Of Crab Soup Special

Cream Of Crab Soup Special

$10.55

Our seasonal, signature soup is a must have to keep you warm while venturing out in the cold! Try it now!

Combo #1: 2pc Whiting + 1 side

Combo #1: 2pc Whiting + 1 side

$10.19
Combo #2: 2pc Whiting & Shrimp

Combo #2: 2pc Whiting & Shrimp

$14.59
Combo #3: 8pc Shrimp & Fries

Combo #3: 8pc Shrimp & Fries

$13.39
Prime Combo: 2pc Whiting + 2 sides & Shrimp, Hush Pups

Prime Combo: 2pc Whiting + 2 sides & Shrimp, Hush Pups

$18.99
OG's Jambalaya

OG's Jambalaya

$5.79

A twist on our rice pilaf! Served as a regular side & prepared with diced pork sausage, vegetables, spices and shrimp. Ask for our option with diced turkey sausage for our non-pork eaters. Try it now!

Catering

15 pcs. whiting

15 pcs. whiting

$37.49
20 pcs. whiting

20 pcs. whiting

$47.99

Drink Options

Bottled Water

$1.65

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Lemonade

$1.75+

Ice Tea

$1.75+

Half & Half

$1.75+

Cakes & Treats

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$5.79
Choc-choc Cake

Choc-choc Cake

$5.79Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$5.79
Choc-vanilla Cake

Choc-vanilla Cake

$5.79
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.35
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.35
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$3.15
Stawberry Crunch Cake

Stawberry Crunch Cake

$6.29

Lemon Crunch

$6.29
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$6.29

Lemon Bundt Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Frozen Specials

H&D Splash

H&D Splash

$3.09+

Frozen Lemonade with your choice of up to 2 additional Mystery flavors. *Keep an eye out for our Special flavors as available only while supplies last.*

Tropical Lemonade Refreshers

Tropical Lemonade Refreshers

$2.45+

Refreshing Lemonade with additional Mystery flavors. *Keep an eye out for our Special flavors as available only while supplies last.*

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.25+Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Seafood & Soul, with our unique spin! Bringing flavor to the Community through Food, Family & Fellowship.

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden, MD 20706

