Seafood
Soul Food
Sandwiches
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Seafood & Soul, with our unique spin! Bringing flavor to the Community through Food, Family & Fellowship.
Location
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden, MD 20706
Gallery