Harold Dean Smoked Goods n/a
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Harold Dean is a uniquely Texan cuisine from a collection of our family recipes with a fine dining experience.
Location
5801 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028
