Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harold Dean Smoked Goods n/a

review star

No reviews yet

5801 Long Prairie Road

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Sandwiches

JD Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

JD Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

JD Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

JD Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.95

The Andrew

$14.00

A hamburger with Brisket Cheese BBQ Sauce and onion rings

Bulk Meat

Brisket

$12.00+

by the pound

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

by the pound

Sausage

$9.00+

by the pound

Turkey

$12.00+

by the pound

Smoked Chicken

$9.00+

Whole Chicken

Mac Bowl

Brisket Mac Bowl

$15.50

Texas Toast stacked with Mac and Cheese and then your coice of meat

Pulled Pork Mac Bowl

$15.50

Texas Toast stacked with Mac and Cheese and then your coice of meat

Sausage Mac Bowl

$15.50

Texas Toast stacked with Mac and Cheese and then your coice of meat

Turkey Mac Bowl

$15.50

Texas Toast stacked with Mac and Cheese and then your coice of meat

Specialty Items

Ale's BBQ Chips

$12.95

Potato Chips staked with choice of meat, sausage and then covered with sauce

Meat Plate

Choice of Meat and a Side

Grill

8oz Sirloin Steak

$22.00

8oz Ribeye Steak

$25.00

8oz Prime rib

8oz Filet

8oz N.Y. Strip

8oz Tomahawk

A bone in Ribeye

Grilled Chicken

Grilled double lobe chicken breast

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled porterhouse pork chop

Grilled Lamb Chop

Fire grilled Lamb Chop

Roasted Lamb

Lamb Leg that has been fire roasted

10oz Sirloin Steak

$26.00

12oz Ribeye Steak

$36.00

12oz Prime rib

12oz Filet

10oz N.Y. Strip

$29.00

12oz Tomahawk

16oz Sirloin Steak

16oz Ribeye Steak

$48.00

16oz Prime rib

16oz Filet

16oz N.Y. Strip

Tomahawk RibEye

$77.00

Smoker

Smoked Pork Loin

Pork Loin SMoked and sliced

Smoked Beef Loin

Beef Loin steak

Smoked Dino Ribs

Beef Ribs

Smoked Chicken Plate

Smoked Quarter Chicken

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harold Dean is a uniquely Texan cuisine from a collection of our family recipes with a fine dining experience.

Location

5801 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Prime Farm To Table
orange starNo Reviews
5810 Long Prairie Rd #200, Flower Mound,, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Mi Cocina - 218 - Highlands Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
6220 Long Prairie Road Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Rustico Wood Fired Grill and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Justin Road, #150 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
EVA - Flower Mound [Esports Virtual Arena]
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Justin Road, Building C Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Sip & Savor - Highland Village
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Shoal Creek Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flower Mound

Salata - F - 037 - Flower Mound
orange star4.7 • 1,922
5851 Long Prarie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Local Pint - Flower Mound, TX
orange star4.5 • 126
2750 Churchhill Drive Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flower Mound
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston