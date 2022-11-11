Restaurant header imageView gallery

Healthy Hearty Heavenly

705 Reviews

$$

4150 Regents Park Row #170

La Jolla, CA 92037

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Cobb
Design Your Salad
Green Goddess

Chopped Salads

Crispy Chicken Cobb

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$14.95

crunch lettuce blend, spiced buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing

Italian Chop Chop

Italian Chop Chop

$13.45

crunch lettuce blend, salami, mozzarella, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomato, red onions, crispy turmeric chickpeas, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar

Tijuana Caesar

$10.95

crunch lettuce blend, cotija, spiced pepitas, corn tortilla chips, zesty caesar dressing

Mex-Tex

Mex-Tex

$10.95

crunch lettuce blend, shredded kale, cotija, black beans, roasted corn, fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, charred jalapeño, ranch dressing

Greek Triton Salad

Greek Triton Salad

$10.95

power greens blend, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, crispy turmeric chickpeas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Miso Ginger Ramen Crunch

Miso Ginger Ramen Crunch

$10.95

crunch lettuce blend, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, green onions, cilantro, crunchy ramen noodles, miso ginger sesame dressing

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$11.45

power greens blend, avocado, edamame, quinoa, cucumber, beets, red onion, spiced pepitas, vegan green goddess dressing

Harvest

Harvest

$10.95

power greens blend, crumbled blue cheese, crisp granny smith apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette

Vegan Power Chop

Vegan Power Chop

$11.45

power greens blend, purple cabbage, avocado, red onions, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, dried cranberries, almond granola crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Grain Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$14.95

red quinoa, ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, power greens, carrots, cucumber, edamame, green onions, bean sprouts, wasabi peas, miso ginger sesame dressing

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.45

turmeric brown rice, cotija, avocado, black beans, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, cilantro, pickled fresno chiles, charred jalapeño ranch dressing

Carne Truffle Asada Bowl

Carne Truffle Asada Bowl

$15.95

carne asada marinated steak, farro, power greens blend, roasted corn, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, cilantro, corn tortilla crisps, truffled hot sauce, green goddess dressing

Country Bowl

Country Bowl

$10.95

farro and red quinoa, power greens, goat cheese, roasted sweet potato, crisp granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, white balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Triton Bowl

Greek Triton Bowl

$10.95

turmeric brown rice and red quinoa, power greens, herbed feta, kalamata olives, fire roasted tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy turmeric chickpeas, lemon juice, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$14.95

turmeric brown rice, jamaican jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple salsa, avocado, pickled fresno chilis, green onions, pickapeppa jerk sauce, ranch dressing

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

$14.95

turmeric brown rice, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, cilantro, pickled red onions, ranch dressing

Vitality Bowl

Vitality Bowl

$11.45

farro and red quinoa, power greens blend, avocado, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, beets, cucumbers, green goddess dressing

The Porto-Bellisimo Bowl

The Porto-Bellisimo Bowl

$15.95

farro, power greens blend, portobello mushroom cap, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, purple cabbage, cilantro, truffled hot sauce, green goddess dressing

Design Your Own

Design Your Salad

Design Your Salad

$10.95
Design Your Bowl

Design Your Bowl

$10.95

Soups

Tomato Basil

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Bubly Cherry Mineral Water

Bubly Cherry Mineral Water

$3.50
Bubly Lime Mineral Water

Bubly Lime Mineral Water

$3.50
Bubly Strawberry Mineral Water

Bubly Strawberry Mineral Water

$3.50
Bang Blue Razz Energy

Bang Blue Razz Energy

$4.50
Bang Peach Mango Energy

Bang Peach Mango Energy

$4.50
Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water

Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water

$3.50

Red Raspberry Kombucha

$4.00

Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$4.00

Stubborn Soda

Draft Cola

$3.95

Draft Cola Zero Sugar

$3.95

Classic Root Beer

$3.95

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.95

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.95

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$3.95

Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.95

Iced Teas/Lemonades

Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.95
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95
Mandarine Cardamom

Mandarine Cardamom

$3.95
Berry Patch

Berry Patch

$3.95
Peach

Peach

$3.95

Catering Salads

Crispy Chicken Cobb Catering Salad

Crispy Chicken Cobb Catering Salad

$65.00

crunch lettuce blend, buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing

Italian Chop Chop Catering Salad

Italian Chop Chop Catering Salad

$60.00

crunch lettuce blend, salami, mozzarella, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomato, red onions, crispy turmeric chickpeas, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar Catering Salad

Tijuana Caesar Catering Salad

$50.00

crunch lettuce blend, cotija, spiced pepitas, corn tortilla chips, zesty caesar dressing

Mex Tex Catering Salad

Mex Tex Catering Salad

$50.00

crunch lettuce blend, shredded kale, cotija, black beans, roasted corn, fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, charred jalapeño, ranch dressing

Greek Triton Catering Salad

Greek Triton Catering Salad

$50.00

power greens blend, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, crispy turmeric chickpeas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Miso Ginger Ramen Crunch Catering Salad

Miso Ginger Ramen Crunch Catering Salad

$50.00

crunch lettuce blend, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, scallions, cilantro, crunchy ramen noodles, miso ginger sesame dressing

Harvest Catering Salad

Harvest Catering Salad

$50.00

power greens blend, crumbled blue cheese, crisp granny smith apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, almond granola crunch, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette

Green Goddess Catering Salad

Green Goddess Catering Salad

$50.00

power greens blend, avocado, edamame, quinoa, cucumber, beets, red onion, spiced pepitas, vegan green goddess dressing

Vegan Power Chop Catering Salad

Vegan Power Chop Catering Salad

$50.00

power greens blend, purple cabbage, avocado, red onions, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, dried cranberries, almond granola crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Catering Bowls

Ahi Poke Catering Bowl

Ahi Poke Catering Bowl

$75.00

red quinoa, ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, power greens, carrots, cucumber, edamame, green onions, bean sprouts, wasabi peas, miso ginger sesame dressing

Burrito Catering Bowl

Burrito Catering Bowl

$50.00

turmeric brown rice, cotija, avocado, black beans, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, cilantro, pickled fresno chiles, charred jalapeño ranch dressing

Country Catering Bowl

Country Catering Bowl

$50.00

farro and red quinoa, power greens, goat cheese, roasted sweet potato, crisp granny smith apples, dried cranberries, almond granola crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette

Vitality Catering Bowl

Vitality Catering Bowl

$50.00

farro and red quinoa, power greens blend, avocado, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, beets, cucumbers, green goddess dressing

Greek Triton Catering Bowl

Greek Triton Catering Bowl

$50.00

turmeric brown rice and red quinoa, power greens, herbed feta, kalamata olives, fire roasted tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy turmeric chickpeas, lemon juice, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Peri Peri Chicken Catering Bowl

Peri Peri Chicken Catering Bowl

$70.00

turmeric brown rice, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, cilantro, pickled red onions, ranch dressing

Porto-Bellissimo Catering Bowl

Porto-Bellissimo Catering Bowl

$75.00

farro, power greens blend, portobello mushroom cap, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, purple cabbage, cilantro, truffled hot sauce, green goddess dressing

Jerk Chicken Catering Bowl

Jerk Chicken Catering Bowl

$70.00

turmeric brown rice, jamaican jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple salsa, avocado, pickled red peppers, green onions, pickapeppa jerk sauce, ranch dressing

Catering Extras

Tomato Basil Soup

$20.00

Catering Salad Bar

Custom Salad Bar

$42.00

OLO Open Items

Note

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Head Lettuce image
Head Lettuce image
Head Lettuce image

