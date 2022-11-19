Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Head West Sub Stop Kingsmill

review star

No reviews yet

7032 Kingsmill Court

Springfield, IL 62711

SPECIALS

FOUR BROWNIES SPECIAL

FOUR BROWNIES SPECIAL

$5.00

Four HeadWest Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Delivery Special

$19.75

Pick Any Two HeadWest Subs, Any Two bags Of Kettle Brand Chips and A 2 Liter Of A Coca Cola Product

ADD 2 Chips & 2 Liter

ADD 2 Chips & 2 Liter

$4.20

Grab Some Boulder Canyon Chips And One 2 Liter Of a Coca Cola Product

Four Pack Of Jones Soda

Four Pack Of Jones Soda

$5.00

Select Any Four Bottles Of Jones Soda. Mix It Up or Pick Four Of The Same

1/2 Dozen ChocChip Cookies

$7.50

Six Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Dozen ChocChip Cookies

$12.50

Twelve Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Numbers Are Served With The Basics Unless Otherwise Specified Hellmann's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Italian Dressing
#1 Turkey Sub

#1 Turkey Sub

$7.99
#2 Roast Beef Sub

#2 Roast Beef Sub

$8.99
#3 Ham Sub

#3 Ham Sub

$7.99
#4 Pastrami Sub

#4 Pastrami Sub

$8.99
#5 Tuna Salad Sub

#5 Tuna Salad Sub

$7.99
#6 Chicken Salad Sub

#6 Chicken Salad Sub

$7.99
#7 Griller Sub

#7 Griller Sub

$7.99
#8 Turkey & Ham Sub

#8 Turkey & Ham Sub

$7.99
#9 Turkey, Ham, & Roast Beef Sub

#9 Turkey, Ham, & Roast Beef Sub

$9.24

Specialty Sandwiches

All HeadWest Subs With Letters Are Served With Their Very Own Special Toppings Unless Otherwise Specified
A. Reuben

A. Reuben

$8.99

pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island

B. Meatball

B. Meatball

$7.99

meatballs, provolone, onions

BB.Vegetarian Meatball

BB.Vegetarian Meatball

$8.79

Vegetarian Meatballs with marinara, onions and a lightly smoked provolone cheese

C. Pizza

C. Pizza

$7.99

pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers

CC. Vegetarian Pizza Sub

$7.99
D. Hummus

D. Hummus

$7.99

Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

E. Veggie

E. Veggie

$7.00

provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper

F. Turkey Bacon Ranch

F. Turkey Bacon Ranch

$8.99

turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

G. Italian

G. Italian

$8.99

pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing

GG. Vegetarian Italian

$8.99
H. Vegetarian Turkey

H. Vegetarian Turkey

$8.79

vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

I. Vegetarian Ham

I. Vegetarian Ham

$8.79

vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar

J. BBQ Chicken

J. BBQ Chicken

$8.79

grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone

JJ. Vegetarian BBQ Chicken

JJ. Vegetarian BBQ Chicken

$8.79
K. Chicken Marinara

K. Chicken Marinara

$8.79

Grilled chicken strips, marinara, provolone

KK. Vegetarian Chicken Marinara

KK. Vegetarian Chicken Marinara

$8.79
L. BLT

L. BLT

$7.99

Hellmann's mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

M. PB & J

M. PB & J

$6.75

Skippy brand creamy peanut butter paired with Welch's grape jelly

N. Grilled Cheese

N. Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Four Slices of provolone with Four Slices of cheddar

O. Chicken Pesto

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese

OO. Vegetarian Chicken Pesto

$8.79

Half Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Numbers Are Served With The Basics Unless Otherwise Specified Hellmann's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Italian Dressing
Half #1 Turkey

Half #1 Turkey

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #2 Roast Beef

Half #2 Roast Beef

$5.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #3 Ham

Half #3 Ham

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #4 Pastrami

Half #4 Pastrami

$5.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #5 Tuna Salad

Half #5 Tuna Salad

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #6 Chicken Salad

Half #6 Chicken Salad

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #7 Griller

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #8 Turkey & Ham

Half #8 Turkey & Ham

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #9 Turkey, Ham, Beef

Half #9 Turkey, Ham, Beef

$5.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Specialty Half Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Letters Are Served With Their Very Own Special Toppings Unless Otherwise Specified
Half A. Reuben

Half A. Reuben

$5.49

pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island

Half B. Meatball

Half B. Meatball

$4.74

meatballs, provolone, onions

Half BB Vegetarian Meatball

$4.99
Half C. Pizza

Half C. Pizza

$4.74

pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers

Half CC. Vegetarian Pizza

$4.74
Half D. Hummus

Half D. Hummus

$4.74

Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

Half E. Veggie

Half E. Veggie

$4.74

provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper

Half F. Turkey Bacon Ranch

Half F. Turkey Bacon Ranch

$5.49

turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

Half G. Italian

Half G. Italian

$5.49

pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing

Half GG. Vegetarian Italian

$5.49
Half H. Vegetarian Turkey

Half H. Vegetarian Turkey

$4.99

vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

Half I. Vegetarian Ham

Half I. Vegetarian Ham

$4.99

vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar

Half J. BBQ Chicken

Half J. BBQ Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone

Half JJ. Veggie BBQ Chicken

Half JJ. Veggie BBQ Chicken

$4.99
Half K. Chicken Marinara

Half K. Chicken Marinara

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, marinara, provolone

Half KK. Veggie Chicken Marinara

Half KK. Veggie Chicken Marinara

$4.99
Half L. BLT

Half L. BLT

$4.74

Hellmann's, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Half M. PB&J

Half M. PB&J

$4.20

Skippy Brand creamy peanut butter and Welches grape jelly

Half N. Grilled Cheese

Half N. Grilled Cheese

$4.20

Provolone cheese and Cheddar cheese

Half O. Chicken Pesto

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Half OO. Vegetarian Chicken Pesto

$4.99

Pick 2

You Get Two Choices. Pick Either A 1/2 Sub, Small Salad or Soup.

You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Salad

$8.99

You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup

$8.99

You Pick 2! - Salad & Soup

$8.99

Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Soup

Try Some Of Our Fantastic Soup. You Won't Be Disappointed With Any Of Our Selection. Our Soup Menu Changes Occasionally To Try And Make everyone Happy.

Baked Potato w/ Bacon

$4.50+

Tomato Ravioli (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Broccoli Cheese (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Smokey Poblano & Cheese (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Salad

Our Salads Are Some Of The Freshest Salads Around. We Hand Cut Our Lettuce Daily.
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.25+
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$5.50+
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.50+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.75+
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$5.50+

Potato Chips

Zapps VooDoo

Zapps VooDoo

$1.50
Zapps Sweet Creole Onion

Zapps Sweet Creole Onion

$1.50
Boulder Canyon BBQ

Boulder Canyon BBQ

$1.50
Boulder Canyon Jalapeno Cheddar

Boulder Canyon Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.50
Boulder Canyon Salt & Vinegar

Boulder Canyon Salt & Vinegar

$1.50
Boulder Canyon Salt

Boulder Canyon Salt

$1.50

Bakery

HeadWest Baked Goods. Nothing But The Finest Products Available.
Brownie

Brownie

$1.99

Carmel Apple Cookie

$1.99
Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.99

PeanutButter Cookie

$1.99
M & M Cookie

M & M Cookie

$1.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.99
Full Loaf Sweet

Full Loaf Sweet

$1.75
Full Loaf Wheat

Full Loaf Wheat

$1.75
Full Loaf Rye

Full Loaf Rye

$1.75
1/2 Loaf Sweet

1/2 Loaf Sweet

$1.00
1/2 Loaf Wheat

1/2 Loaf Wheat

$1.00
1/2 Loaf Rye

1/2 Loaf Rye

$1.00

Kids Combo

A Special HeadWest Pack For The Kids. Any Half Sub, A Bag Of Kettle Brand Chips And A Jones Soda
Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$6.75

Jones Soda

Jones Cherry ICEE

Jones Cherry ICEE

$1.70
Jones BlueRaspberry ICEE

Jones BlueRaspberry ICEE

$1.70

Turkey and Gravy

$1.70
Jones Berry Lemonade

Jones Berry Lemonade

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Blue Bubblegum

Jones Blue Bubblegum

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Cream Soda

Jones Cream Soda

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Fu Fu Berry

Jones Fu Fu Berry

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Green Apple

Jones Green Apple

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Orange and Cream

Jones Orange and Cream

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Root Beer

Jones Root Beer

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Strawberry Lime

Jones Strawberry Lime

$1.70Out of stock
Jones Watermelon

Jones Watermelon

$1.70
Jones Zilch Black Cherry

Jones Zilch Black Cherry

$1.70Out of stock

20oz Soda

20oz DreamWorld

20oz DreamWorld

$2.00
20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.00
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.00
20oz Cherry Coke

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.00
20oz Dasani Water

20oz Dasani Water

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.15
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.15

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50Out of stock

Vitamin Water Ice

$2.50

Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Soda

2Liter Coke

2Liter Coke

$3.00
2Liter Diet Coke

2Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2Liter Cherry Coke

$3.00
2Liter Sprite

2Liter Sprite

$3.00

MEAT

Meatballs 1/4 Pound

$4.00

Meatballs 1/2 Pound

$7.00

Chicken Salad Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Tuna Salad Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Ham Per 1/2 Pound

$7.00

RoastBeef Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Pastrami Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Veggie Turkey Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Veggie Ham Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Hummus Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

CHEESE

Provolone 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Cheddar 1/2 Pound

$6.50

Pepperjack 1/2 Pound

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

Location

7032 Kingsmill Court, Springfield, IL 62711

Head West Sub Stop image
Head West Sub Stop image

