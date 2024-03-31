The New HQ 19640 N Maricopa Rd
19640 N Maricopa Rd
Maricopa, AZ 85139
Saturday & Sunday Specials
- Mimosa$3.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Menudo$12.99
Traditional Mexican soup made with tripe, hominy, and a red chili base - served with chopped onions, limes, and corn or flour tortilla
- Pozole$12.99
Traditional Mexican soup made with pork meat, and hominy in a special red sauce - served with chopped onions, limes, and corn or flour tortilla
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Breakfast
Country Classics
- Bacon & Eggs$13.99
5 bacon strips with 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Sausage & Eggs$13.99
2 sausage patties with 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Two Eggs, Any Style$11.99
2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Ham & Eggs$13.99
Slice of ham with 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.49
Breaded beefsteak and with 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Steak & Eggs$16.49
Choice of ground or breakfast steak with 2 eggs served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Biscuits 'N Gravy$8.49
2 buttermilk biscuits served smothered in country sausage gravy
Omelets 'N Such
- Cheese Omelet$12.49
Omelet filled with cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Omelet filled with bacon and cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Omelet filled with ham and cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet$14.49
Omelet filled with sausage and cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Westerner Omelet$15.49
Omelet filled with ham, tomato, onion, green chili, and cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Mexican Carne Omelet$15.99
Omelet filled with choice of machaca or carne asada and topped with cheese, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Meat Lovers Omelet$16.49
Omelet filled with cheese, bacon, sausage, and chorizo, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Veggie Omelet$13.79
Omelet filled with cheese, tomato, onions, green chili, and mushroom, served with hashbrowns and 2 slices of toast
- Eggchilada$13.99
Omelet filled with cheese, smothered in red sauce and served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla. Add bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo for $2.99
- Chorizo & Eggs$13.99
Eggs of your choice with beef chorizo served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla
- Spanish Omelet$15.49
Omelet filled with cheese, tomato, onions, and green chili, smothered in green sauce and cheese, served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla
- Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Cheese enchilada topped with 2 fried eggs smothered in both red and green sauce, served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla
- Machaca & Eggs$15.49
Eggs of your choice with beef machaca, served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla
- Chili Relleno$14.99
Omelet filled with cheese and roasted green chili, served with re-fried beans and corn or flour tortilla
Sweet Stuff
- HQ's Pancake Pizza$7.99
14" pancake topped with syrup, butter, powdered sugar, and whipped cream
- Short Stack$9.99
Stack of 2 fluffy pancakes topped with whipped cream, served with butter and syrup
- Stack of Three$11.49
Stack of 3 fluffy pancakes topped with whipped cream, served with butter and syrup
- French Toast$11.49
3 slices of Texas toast dipped in batter and grilled to perfection and sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream, served with butter and syrup
- Sweet Stuff Combo$15.49
Choice of short stack or french toast, served with 2 eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Breakfast Side Orders
Burros
- Breakfast Burro$13.99
Burrito stuffed with hashbrowns, cheese, bacon, eggs, and refried beans
- Machaca & Eggs Burro$14.49
Burrito stuffed with eggs scrambled with beef machaca
- Chorizo & Egg Burro$13.99
Burrito stuffed with eggs scrambled with beef chorizo
- Mexican Papa Burro$9.99
Burrito stuffed with hashbrowns, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green chili
- Copa Burro$12.49
Burrito stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, eggs, potato and cheese
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Weekday Breakfast Special
Lunch & Dinner
Burgers 'N More
- Hamburger$11.29
Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles - served with french fries
- Cheeseburger$12.29
Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle - served with french fries
- El Juarez$13.79
Patty topped with American and swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles - served with french fries
- El Diablo$13.79
Angus beef patty topped with American and swiss cheese, roasted green chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles - served with french fries
- Mexico City$14.29
Angus beef patty topped with American and swiss cheese, bacon, roasted green chili, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles - served with french fries
- El Vaquero$14.49
Angus beef patty topped with American and Swiss cheese, bacon, onion ring, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles - served with french fries
- Pineapple Express$14.49
Angus beef patty topped with American and swiss cheese, pineapple slice, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle - served with french fries
- Stagecoach$14.49
Angus beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles - served with french fries
- BBQ Shroom Burger$14.79
Angus beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, grilled mushroom, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles - served with french fries
- Big Cheese Burger$17.99
3 Angus beef patties topped with American, swiss, and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles - served with french fries
- Patty Melt$13.99
Angus beef patty with Swiss cheese and grilled onions served on toasted rye bread
- Country Fried Steak Sandwich$14.49
Battered beef steak served on a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles - served with french fries
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles - served with french fries
Melts, Clubs 'N More
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
Toasted white bread with melted American cheese - served with french fries
- Ham & Cheese Club/Melt$10.99
Toasted white bread with melted American cheese and sliced ham - served with french fries
- Grilled Turkey & Cheese Club/Melt$10.99
Toasted white bread with melted American cheese and sliced turkey - served with french fries
- Hot Roast Beef Club/Melt$13.99
Open-faced sandwiched topped with hot beef and brown gravy - served with a choice of mashed potatoes or french fries
- Chopped Beef Club/Melt$13.99
Chopped beef smothered in BBQ sauce and served on a bun - served with french fries or mashed potatoes
- BLT$11.99
White toast with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, and tomato - served with french fries
- American Club$13.49
White toast topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese, bacon, ham, and turkey - served with french fries -
- Mexican Club$13.49
Flour tortilla filled with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, American and swiss cheese, bacon, ham, and turkey - served with french fries
- Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
4 crispy chicken tenders served with french fries - choice of ranch or BBQ sauce
Soup and Salads
- Dinner Salad$5.99
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, tomato and onions
- Chef Salad$13.99
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with American and swiss cheese, diced ham and turkey, tomatoes, and onions
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes and onions
- Taco Salad with Sour Cream$13.49
Shredded lettuce topped with ground beef, cheese, tomatoes, and onions - served in a crispy tortilla shell with a side of sour cream
- El Sombrero$14.99
Crispy tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese on top
- Albondigas Soup$12.99
Classic Mexican soup with meatballs and a variety of chopped vegetables, rice, and broth - served with chopped onions, limes, and corn or flour tortilla
Country Dinners
- Chicken Breast Dinner$14.79
Grilled chicken breast served with mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit or toast, and a dinner salad
- Country Fried Steak Dinner$14.79
Battered beef steak served with mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit or toast, and a dinner salad
- Chopped Beef Dinner$14.79
Chopped beef smothered in brown gravy or BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit or toast, and a dinner salad
- Ground Sirloin$15.79
Ground beef steak served with mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit or toast, and a dinner salad
Appetizers
- Cheese Crisp$9.99
Crispy flour tortilla topped with melted cheese
- Green Chili Cheese Crisp$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and roasted green chili strips
- Carne Asada Fries$16.99
French fries topped with melted cheese, carne asada, tomato, onion, green chili - served with sour cream and guacamole
- Chips Con Queso$10.99
HQ's special queso served with a side of warm tortilla chips
- HQ's Mexican Pizza$14.49
Crispy flour tortilla topped with melted cheese, shredded beef, tomato, onion, green chili
- Nachos$9.99
- Nacho Supreme$14.99
Chips topped with melted cheese, beans, ground beef, tomato, onion, and green chili - served with sour cream and guacamole
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Battered and fried mushrooms - served with ranch
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Battered and fried zucchini slices - served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Battered and fried pickles - served with ranch
Tacos
- Ground Beef Taco$4.99
Corn or flour tortilla filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Shredded Chicken Taco$5.49
Corn or flour tortilla filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Shredded Beef Taco$5.49
Corn or flour tortilla filled with shredded beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Machaca Taco$5.99
Corn or flour tortilla filled with machaca topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Carne Asada Taco$5.99
Corn or flour tortilla filled with carne asada topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Burritos
- Chimichanga$12.49
Deep fried burrito with shredded beef, tomato, onion, green chili, and cheese - served with sour cream and guacamole
- Beans & Cheese Burrito$9.99
Burrito filled with refried beans and shredded cheese
- Ground Beef Burrito$11.49
Burrito filled with ground beef
- Shredded Beef Burrito$11.99
Burrito filled with either shredded beef
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$11.99
Burrito filled with either shredded chicken
- Green Chili Burrito$12.49
Burrito filled with green chili con carne
- Red Chili Burrito$12.49
Burrito filled with red chili con carne
- Machaca Burrito$13.49
Burrito filled with beef, tomato, onion, jalapeno - served with sour cream and guacamole
- Carne Asada Burrito$13.99
Burrito filled with marinated skirt steak, tomato, onion, green chili – served with sour cream and guacamole
- Wednesday Special Chili Con Carne Burrito
- #20$14.49
Choice of red or green chili con carne burro - enchilada style for $1.49
Lunch/Dinner Side Orders
Mexican Combination Dinners
- #1$12.49
2 soft corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- #2$13.49
2 soft corn tortillas filled with ground beef and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- #3$13.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- #4$13.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- #5$13.49
2 soft corn tortillas filled with cheese and smothered in green enchilada sauce and topped with sour cream
- #6 with Taco$13.99
1 soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce with a ground beef taco
- #6 with Tostada$13.99
1 soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce with a bean tostada
- #7 with Taco$14.50
1 soft corn tortilla filled with ground beef and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce with a ground beef taco
- #7 with Tostada$14.50
1 soft corn tortilla filled with ground beef and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce with a tostada
- #8$13.29
2 corn or flour tortillas filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- #9$13.79
2 corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- #10$13.79
2 corn or flour tortillas filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- #11$14.79
2 corn or flour tortillas filled with machaca, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- #12$14.79
2 corn or flour tortillas filled with carne asada, lettuce, tomato and cheese
- #13$15.49
1 soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and covered in red or green enchilada sauce - 1 corn or flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese - 1 crispy corn tortilla topped with bean, cheese, lettuce, and tomato - sub to any other me
- #14$14.49
Cheese omelet filled with roasted green chili and smothered in green enchilada sauce - served with corn or flour tortilla
- #15$14.49
Plate of red or green chili con carne - served with corn or flour tortilla
- #16 with Beef$14.99
Beef grilled with tomato, onions, and jalapenos - served with corn or flour tortilla
- #16 with Chicken$14.99
Chicken grilled with tomato, onions, and jalapenos - served with corn or flour tortilla
- #17 with Chicken$13.99
2 rolled crispy tacos with shredded chicken
- #17 with Beef$15.49
2 rolled crispy tacos with shredded beef
- #18$15.49
Deep fried burrito with shredded beef or chicken, tomato, onion, green chili, and cheese - served with sour cream and guacamole - upgrade to carne asada or chili con carne for $1.29
- #19 with Chicken$15.99
Chicken breast grilled with tomato, onions, and green chili and served with corn or flour tortilla, sour cream, and guacamole
- #19 with Beef$15.99
Skirt steak grilled with tomato, onions, and green chili and served with corn or flour tortilla, sour cream, and guacamole
- #20$14.49
Choice of red or green chili con carne burro - enchilada style for $1.49
- #21$14.29
Friday and Saturday only - while supplies last. 2 corn or flour tortillas filled with crispy fried tilapia topped with cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro lime dressing
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- Ground Beef Enchilada$4.99
Soft corn tortilla filled with ground beef, smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- Shredded Beef Enchilada$5.49
Soft corn tortilla filled with shredded beef, smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- Shredded Chicken Enchilada$5.49
Soft corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- Sour Cream Enchilada$4.99
Soft corn tortilla filled with cheese and smothered in green enchilada sauce then topped with sour scream
- Carne Asada Enchilada$6.49
Soft corn tortilla filled with carne asada and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
- Machaca Enchilada$6.49
Soft corn tortilla filled with machaca and smothered in red or green enchilada sauce
Tostadas
- Bean Tostada$5.49
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Ground Beef Tostada$6.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Shredded Beef Tostada$7.49
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Guacamole Tostada$7.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Carne Asada Tostada$7.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, carne asada, cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Machaca Tostada$7.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, machaca, cheese, lettuce and tomato
Kids
Kids Meals
- Ground Beef Taco$7.29
1 ground beef taco topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese - with rice and beans
- Bean Tostada$7.29
1 bean tostada topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese - with rice and beans
- Chicken Strip$7.00
2 crispy chicken tenders served with french fries - ranch or BBQ dipping sauce
- Corn Dog$7.00
1 corn dog served with french fries
- Grilled Cheese*$7.00
Toasted white bread with melted American cheese served with french fries
- Kids Breakfast Special$7.49
1 egg, bacon/sausage/ham, hashbrown, and toast - sub pancake for $.49
Beer & Wine
Imports
Domestic Beer
Liquor & Specialty Shots
Specialty Drinks/Shots
- 4 Horsemen$10.00
Per shot
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- AMF$9.50
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Blue Hawaiian$9.50
- Cinnamon Toast$8.00
Per shot
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
- Coconut Kamikaze$8.50
- Shot Green Tea$9.00
- Drink Green Tea$10.50
- Gummy Bear$7.00
Per shot
- Kamikaze$7.00
Per shot
- Kenny Cooler$9.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana$9.00
- Long Island$9.50
- Margarita$7.50
- Mexican Candy$7.00
- Michelada Domestic$7.00
- Michelada Import$9.00
- Mule Well$10.50
- Mule Top$12.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$8.00
Per shot
- Orange Dream Sickle$7.00
Per shot
- Paloma$9.50
- Shot Pink Pussy$7.00
- Drink Pink Pussy$9.00
- Planter's Punch$9.50
- Shot Red Headed Slut$9.00
- Drink Red Headed Slut$10.50
- Root Beer Float$7.00
Per shot
- Rum Punch$9.50
- Rum Runner$10.50
- Screw Driver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Slippery Nipple$7.00
Per shot
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tokyo Tea$9.00
- Trash Can$9.00
- Shot Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Drink Vegas Bomb$10.50
- Vodka Bomber$7.00
- Shot Washington Apple$9.00
- Drink Washington Apple$10.50
- Watermelon Margarita$9.50
- Whiskey Sour$7.50
- White Russian$7.50
- Shot White Tea$9.00
- Drink White Tea$10.50
- $8 Mix$8.00
- $9 Mix$9.00
- $10 Mix$10.00
- $11 Mix$11.00
- $12 Mix$12.00
- $13 Mix$13.00
- $14 Mix$14.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka$5.75
- Western Son$6.75
- WS Raspberry$6.75
- WS Grapefruit$6.75
- WS Peach$6.75
- WS Blueberry$6.75
- WS Watermelon$6.75
- WS Lime$6.75
- WS Cucumber$6.75
- WS Cherry$6.75
- Tito's$7.00
- Deep Edy's$7.50
- DE Grapefruit$7.50
- DE Lemon$7.50
- DE Peach$7.50
- DE Orange$7.50
- DE Sweet Tea$7.50
- DBL Well Vodka$8.75
- DBL Western Son$9.75
- DBL WS Raspberry$9.75
- DBL WS Grapefruit$9.75
- DBL WS Peach$9.75
- DBL WS Blueberry$9.75
- DBL WS Watermelon$9.75
- DBL WS Lime$9.75
- DBL WS Cucumber$9.75
- DBL WS Cherry$9.75
- DBL Tito's$10.00
- DBL Deep Edy's$10.50
- DBL DE Grapefruit$10.50
- DBL DE Lemon$10.50
- DBL DE Peach$10.50
- DBL DE Orange$10.50
- DBL DE Sweet Tea$10.50
- Well Vodka Mixed$9.75
- Western Son Mixed$10.75
- WS Raspberry Mixed$10.75
- WS Grapefruit Mixed$10.75
- WS Peach Mixed$10.75
- WS Blueberry Mixed$10.75
- WS Watermelon Mixed