Seafood
Burgers
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. 2070 Silverside Dr.
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Fresh Louisiana Seafood Daily Serving the Baton Rouge and Surounding Areas for over 40 Years!
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808
