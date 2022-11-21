Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. 2070 Silverside Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

2070 Silverside Dr.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Turkey

12-14lb. Pre Cooked Turkeys Fried To Perfection
Whole Turkey Hot

Whole Turkey Hot

$58.99
Whole Turkey Cold

Whole Turkey Cold

$58.99
Carved Turkey Hot

Carved Turkey Hot

$70.00
Carved Turkey Cold

Carved Turkey Cold

$70.00

Pecan Glazed Hams

Whole Pecan Glazed Ham (per lb.)

$9.99

Sold by the pound

Carved Pecan Glazed Ham (per lb.)

$11.99

Gumbo/Soups/Etouffee

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

Etouffee

Chicken & Andouille

Chicken & Andouille

Shrimp & Corn

Crab & Corn

Tomato Basil

Out of stock

Potato Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Quart Potato Salad

$7.99

Pint Rice

$4.00

Quart Rice

$8.00

Gallon Rice

$12.00

Giblet Gravy

Quart Gravy

$12.99

Gallon Gravy

$45.00

Rice Dressing

Quart Rice Dressing

$18.99

Half Pan Rice Dressing

$55.00

Full Pan Rice Dressing

$100.00

Cornbread Dressing

Quart Cornbread Dressing

Quart Cornbread Dressing

$18.99
Half Pan Cornbread Dressing

Half Pan Cornbread Dressing

$55.00
Full Pan Cornbread Dressing

Full Pan Cornbread Dressing

$100.00

Italian Green Beans

Quart Italian Green Beans

Quart Italian Green Beans

$13.99
Half Pan Italian Green Beans

Half Pan Italian Green Beans

$45.00

Full Pan Italian Green Beans

$85.00

Mac & Cheese

Quart Mac & Cheese

Quart Mac & Cheese

$14.99
Half Pan Mac & Cheese

Half Pan Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Potato Salad

Quart Potato Salad

Quart Potato Salad

$15.00Out of stock
Half Pan Potato Salad

Half Pan Potato Salad

$40.00

Candid Yams

Quart Candid Yams

Quart Candid Yams

$14.99
Half Pan Candid Yams

Half Pan Candid Yams

$35.00

Mashed Potatoes

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$15.00Out of stock

Half Pan Mashed Potatoes

$45.00Out of stock

Mini Pies

Mini Crawfish Pies (Cooked)

Mini Crawfish Pies (Cooked)

$29.99
Mini Meat Pies

Mini Meat Pies

$26.99

Shrimp Mold

Shrimp Mold Tray

Shrimp Mold Tray

$60.00

Crabmeat Mornay

Quart HOT

Quart HOT

$75.00
Quart COLD

Quart COLD

$75.00
Gallon HOT

Gallon HOT

$140.00
Gallon COLD

Gallon COLD

$140.00

Crawfish Dip

Crawfish Dip Quart Hot

Crawfish Dip Quart Hot

$75.00
Quart Crawfish Dip COLD

Quart Crawfish Dip COLD

$75.00
Gallon Crawfish Dip HOT

Gallon Crawfish Dip HOT

$140.00
Gallon Crawfish Dip COLD

Gallon Crawfish Dip COLD

$140.00

Marinated Crabfinger Tray

Crabfinger Tray (3lb.)

Crabfinger Tray (3lb.)

$85.00

Garlic Bread Loaf

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$12.00

Brownie Tray

Medium Brownie Tray (12)

$25.00

Large Brownie Tray (24)

$45.00

Muffuletta

Whole Muffuletta

$18.99

Half Muffuletta

$10.99

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Crabmeat

Jumbo Lump

Jumbo Lump

$42.99

Per Pound

Backfin

$34.99

Per Pound

Claw

Claw

$32.99

Per Pound

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$34.99Out of stock

Per Pound

Shrimp

Medium - 36/40

Medium - 36/40

$9.99

Per Pound

Large - 21/25

$12.99

Per Pound

Jumbo - 10/15

Jumbo - 10/15

$14.99

Per Pound

Peeled Medium - 70/90

$11.99

Per Pound

Peeled Large - 36/40

$14.99

Per Pound

Large Shrimp P&D - Tail On- 21/25

$15.99

Per Pound

Large Boiled Tail On P&D - 21/25 Pre Cooked Weight

$21.99

Per Pound

Boiled Shrimp Large Head ON

Boiled Shrimp Large Head ON

$13.99

(1 lb.) Fresh Gulf Head-On Boiled Shrimp

Peeled Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

Crawfish

Boiled Crawfish

Boiled Crawfish

$4.29Out of stock

Per Pound

Cold Boiled Crawfish

$4.49Out of stock

Per Pound

Crawfish Tails

Crawfish Tails

$18.99

Per Pound

3 Corn

3 Corn

$2.25

3 Pieces Corn

5 Potatoes

5 Potatoes

$2.25

1 lb Potatoes (About 5)

Live Crawfish (Straight Run)

$3.19Out of stock
1 Corn & 2 Potatoes

1 Corn & 2 Potatoes

$2.25

1 Corn & 2 Potatoes

Mushrooms

$12.50Out of stock

Seafood Sauce 2 Oz.

$0.50Out of stock

Seafood Sauce Quart

$9.99Out of stock
Graded Live Crawfish (1-2 Mix)

Graded Live Crawfish (1-2 Mix)

$4.09Out of stock

Pint Cocktail

$5.99

Sausage/Single Order

$5.99

Cocktail Sauce 2 oz.

Oysters

Pint Oysters

Pint Oysters

$25.99
Quart Oysters

Quart Oysters

$41.99

Half Gallon Oyster

$62.99
Gallon Oysters

Gallon Oysters

$110.99

Sack Oysters

$68.99Out of stock

Fish

Catfish

$9.99

Per Pound

Salmon

Salmon

$15.99

Per Pound

Tilapia

$9.99

Per Pound

Speckled Trout

Speckled Trout

$16.99

Per Pound

Redfish

Redfish

$16.99

Per Pound

Tuna

$19.99

Per Pound

Flounder

$16.99

Per Pound

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$19.99

Per Pound

Black Drum

$16.99

Per Pound

Lemon Fish

$17.99

Per Pound

Mahi Mahi

$16.99

Grocery Items

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$16.99

LA Fish Fry Products

Zatarain's Products

Cajun Chef Hot Sauce

Cajun Chef Hot Sauce

$1.49

6 oz.

Tony Chachere's

$1.89

8 oz.

Old Bay Seasoning

$5.99

Tabasco

$1.35

2 oz.

Mam Papaul's Products

MiMi's Pralines

$1.99

Lysander's Rubs

$2.99

MiMi's Cinnamon Glazed Pecans

$1.99

Sairacha

$4.19Out of stock

Cranberry Sauce

$2.99

Freezer Items

1 lb. Crawfish Tails

1 lb. Crawfish Tails

$18.99

Per Pound

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$15.99+
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$14.99+

Corn & Crab Soup

$15.99

Corn & Shrimp Soup

$15.99

Etouffee

$15.99+
Crawfish Heads

Crawfish Heads

$19.99

100 Count

Stuffed Crabs

$4.99

Each

Gumbo Crabs

$9.99

Per Pound

Hushpuppies

$8.99

Bag

Taso

$10.99

Per Pound

Andouille

$10.99

Per Pound

Poches Boudin Links

$49.99

5 lb. Bag

Small Peeled Shrimp

$6.99

Per Pound

Soft Shell Crabs

$7.99

Each

Scallops

$12.99Out of stock

Bag

Seafood Stuffed Potato

$10.99Out of stock

Poches Boudin (9ct) Bags

$10.99Out of stock

Stuffed Artichoke

$8.99Out of stock

Alligator Meat

$14.99Out of stock

Per Pound

Frozen Mini Meat Pies

$19.99

Frog Legs

$8.99Out of stock

Per Pound

Frozen Crawfish Mini Pies

$19.99

15 Count

Gator Ribs

$9.99Out of stock

Per Pound

Turtle Meat (Boneless)

$36.99Out of stock

2 Pounds

Frozen Mini Meat Pies

$19.99
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Fresh Louisiana Seafood Daily Serving the Baton Rouge and Surounding Areas for over 40 Years!

