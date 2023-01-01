- Home
Headwaters Restaurant and Tavern
No reviews yet
5675 County Road M
Boulder Junction, WI 54512
Lunch Starters
Lunch
Appetizers
Soup & Salads
Specialties
Bread service
Side Soup/Salad
Prime Rib Special
Bourbon
Well Bourbon
$4.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Buffal Trace
$8.00
Bulliet
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Knob Creek
$7.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Well Bourbon-DBL
$6.00
Basil Hayden-DBL
$12.00
Buffal Trace-DBL
$10.00
Bulliet -DBL
$9.00
Jack Daniels-DBL
$7.00
Jim Beam-DBL
$7.00
Knob Creek-DBL
$9.00
Makers Mark-DBL
$10.00
Wild Turkey-DBL
$7.00
Woodford Reserve-DBL
$12.00
Brandy
Can /bottle beer
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$6.50
Bloody Maria
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Long Island
$10.00
Margarita
$7.00
Margarita Smokey NW
$10.00
Martini Gin
$10.00
Martini Vodka
$10.00
Martini Espresso
$10.00
Martini Jalapeno
$12.00
Martini Salted Caramel
$12.00
Negroni
$8.50
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Old F Smokey NW
$10.00
Old Fash Cranberry
$9.00
Grasshopper
$10.50
Brandy Alexander
$10.50
Golden Caddy
$10.50
Seafood bloody
$10.00
Meat cheese bloody
$10.00
Martini chocalate
$12.00
Apple pie
$10.00
Irish coffee
$12.00
Draft Beer
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$5.00
Aperol
$7.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$7.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Campari
$7.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Creme de cassis
$5.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Amaretto Di Saronno-DBL
$6.50
Aperol-DBL
$9.00
Baileys Irish Cream-DBL
$7.00
Blue Curacao-DBL
$7.00
Campari-DBL
$11.00
Cointreau-DBL
$11.00
Creme de cassis-DBL
$6.50
Drambuie-DBL
$9.00
Frangelico-DBL
$11.00
Godiva Chocolate-DBL
$11.00
Grand Marnier-DBL
$11.00
Jagermeister-DBL
$8.00
Kahlua-DBL
$9.00
Sambuca-DBL
$9.00
Galianno
$9.00
Galliano dbl
$11.00
Southern comfort
$7.00
Southern comfort-dbl
$9.00
N/A Beverages
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Coffee
$2.50
Coke
$3.00
Decafe
$2.50
Diet 7up
Diet Coke
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Kiddy Cocktail
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Refill Coke
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Diet Sprite
Refill Lemonade
Refill Seltzer
Refill Sprite
Refill Tea
Root Beer
$4.00
Seltzer
Sprite
$3.00
Mellow Yellow
Refill Mellow
Gingerale
$3.00
Refill gingerale
Rum
Well Rum
$4.00
Appletons
$6.00
Barbancourt
$10.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi Limon
$5.00
Captain Morgans
$5.00
Chairman's Reserve
$8.00
Flor de Cana
$9.00
Well Rum-DBL
$6.00
Appletons-DBL
$8.00
Barbancourt-DBL
$11.00
Bacardi-DBL
$7.00
Bacardi Limon-DBL
$7.00
Captain Morgans-DBL
$7.00
Chairman's Reserve-DBL
$9.00
Flor de Cana-DBL
$11.00
Captain Morgan black
$9.00
Captain Morgan black-dbl
$11.00
Mount gay
$5.00
Mount gay-dbl
$7.00
Scotch
Tequila
Well Tequila
$4.00
Casa Azul
$9.00
Casamigos Reposado
$8.00
Casamigos Anejo
$8.00
Herradura Anejo
$9.00
Herradura Silver
$9.00
Herradura Ultra
$11.00
Well Tequila-DBL
$6.00
Casa Azul-DBL
$11.00
Casamigos Reposado-DBL
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo-DBL
$10.00
Herradura Anejo-DBL
$11.00
Herradura Silver-DBL
$11.00
Herradura Ultra-DBL
$11.00
Jose gold
$5.00
Jose silver
$5.00
Jose gold-dbl
$7.00
Jose silver-dbl
$7.00
Vodka
Well Vodka
$4.00
Absolut
$5.00
Belvedere
$8.00
Chase Smoked
$7.00
Deep Eddy
$5.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Stolichnaya
$5.00
Titos
$5.00
Well Vodka-DBL
$6.00
Absolut-DBL
$7.00
Belvedere-DBL
$10.00
Chase Smoked-DBL
$9.00
Deep Eddy-DBL
$7.00
Grey Goose-DBL
$9.00
Ketel One-DBL
$9.00
Stolichnaya-DBL
$7.00
Titos-DBL
$7.00
Absolute citron
$5.00
Absolute mandarin
$5.00
Absolute citron-dbl
$7.00
Absolute mandarin-dbl
$7.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Jameson
$5.00
Far North Rye
$7.00
Well Whiskey-DBL
$6.00
Canadian Club-DBL
$6.00
Crown Royal-DBL
$8.00
Jameson-DBL
$7.00
Far North Rye-DBL
$9.00
Jack apple
$4.00
Jack fire
$4.00
Jack apple-DBL
$6.00
Jack fire-dbl
$6.00
Seagram's vo
$4.00
Seagram's vo-Dbl
$6.00
Bullit rye
$10.00
Bullit rye-Dbl
$10.00
Seagram's 7
$4.00
Seagram's 7-dbl
$6.00
Crown apple
$5.00
Crown apple-dbl
$7.00
Bushmills
$4.00
Bushmills-dbl
$6.00
Wine by Bottle
RBTL-Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon
$38.00
RBTL-Prendo Pinot Noir
$38.00
RBTL-Fantini Montepulcian d'Abruzzo
$42.00
RBTL-Merlot
RBTL-Capezzana Super Tuscan
RBTL-Syrah
WBTL-Colli Eugani Pinot Grigio
$34.00
WBTL-L agnostique Chardonnay
$38.00
WBTL-Arsonist Chardonnay
$54.00
WBTL-Innocent Bystander Sauv. Blanc
$47.00
WBTL-Schneider Riesling
$43.00
WBTL-Vajra Moscato d'Asti
$49.00
RSBTL-Valentina Cerasuolo
$38.00
RSBTL-Space Age Rose
$43.00
SWBTL-Colli Eugani Prosecco
$38.00
Wine by Glass
Corkage Fee
$10.00
R-Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
R-Prendo Pinot Noir
$11.00
R-Fantini Montepulcian d'Abruzzo
$11.00
R-Merlot
$10.00
R-Capezzana Super Tuscan
$13.00
R-Syrah
$10.00
W-Colli Eugani Pinot Grigio
$9.00
W-L'agnostique Chardonnay
$10.00
W-Arsonist Chardonnay
$14.00
W-Innocent Bystander Sauv. Blanc
$13.00
W-Schneider Riesling
$12.00
W-Vajra Moscato d'Asti
$13.00
RS-Valentina Cerasuolo
$10.00
RS-Space Age Rose
$12.00
SW-Colli Eugani Prosecco
$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Classic Wisconsin Supper Club
Location
5675 County Road M, Boulder Junction, WI 54512
Gallery
