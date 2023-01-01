Restaurant header imageView gallery

Headwaters Restaurant and Tavern

5675 County Road M

Boulder Junction, WI 54512

Order Again

Lunch Starters

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Smoked bruschetta 3pc

$9.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Artichokedip

$10.00

Lunch

Cheeseburger

$9.00

HW Double Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Headwaters Dip

$14.00

Bratwurst

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

8oz Strip

$16.00

Lobster Mac

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Appetizers

Northwoods Bruschetta

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Soup & Salads

Wedge

$8.00

Caesar

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

French Onion Bowl

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Fish

Walleye

$27.00

Perch

$26.00

Haddock

$20.00

Fantail Shrimp

$28.00

Salmon

$28.00

Steak

6 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

8 oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

New York

$38.00

Cowboy

$45.00

Specialties

Tournedos Rossini

$42.00

Beef Bourguignon

$21.00

Pork Cheeks

$21.00Out of stock

Herb Chicken

$22.00

Pasta Primavera

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Dessert

Choc cake

$9.50

Cheese cake

$9.50

Relish tray

Relish 2

Relish 4

Relish 6

Relish 8

Relish 10

Bread service

Bread Service

$4.00Out of stock

Side Soup/Salad

Side Garden

Side Caesar

$2.00

Cup Clam Chowder

Side Spinach

$2.00

Prime Rib Special

Queen Cut

$32.00

King Cut

$38.00

Lighter Fare

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Headwaters Dip

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffal Trace

$8.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Well Bourbon-DBL

$6.00

Basil Hayden-DBL

$12.00

Buffal Trace-DBL

$10.00

Bulliet -DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels-DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam-DBL

$7.00

Knob Creek-DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark-DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey-DBL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve-DBL

$12.00

Brandy

Benedictine

$9.00

Benedictine-dbl

$11.00

Corvoisser-dbl

$11.00

Courvoisser

$9.00

Hennesey

$7.00

Hennesey-dbl

$9.00

Korbel

$5.00

Korbel-dbl

$7.00

Well brandy

$4.00

Well brandy dbl

$6.00

Can /bottle beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Old style

$4.00

Michilob

$4.00

Fat tire

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Redd's apple

$4.00

Open beer premium

$5.00

Open beer well

$3.50

Odouls

$3.00

Pbr

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Margarita Smokey NW

$10.00

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Martini Espresso

$10.00

Martini Jalapeno

$12.00

Martini Salted Caramel

$12.00

Negroni

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Old F Smokey NW

$10.00

Old Fash Cranberry

$9.00

Grasshopper

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$10.50

Golden Caddy

$10.50

Seafood bloody

$10.00

Meat cheese bloody

$10.00

Martini chocalate

$12.00

Apple pie

$10.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Draft Beer

Nice Day IPA

$6.00

Spotted cow

$6.00

Widowmaker

$6.00

Shiner bock

$6.00

High life

$4.50

Leinenkugels peach

$6.00

Dirty Bastard

$6.00

Lenny's dark

$6.00

Mountain Ipa

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Gin-DBL

$6.00

Aviation-DBL

$12.00

Beefeater-DBL

$7.00

Bombay Saphire-DBL

$9.00

Hendricks-DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray-DBL

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de cassis

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno-DBL

$6.50

Aperol-DBL

$9.00

Baileys Irish Cream-DBL

$7.00

Blue Curacao-DBL

$7.00

Campari-DBL

$11.00

Cointreau-DBL

$11.00

Creme de cassis-DBL

$6.50

Drambuie-DBL

$9.00

Frangelico-DBL

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate-DBL

$11.00

Grand Marnier-DBL

$11.00

Jagermeister-DBL

$8.00

Kahlua-DBL

$9.00

Sambuca-DBL

$9.00

Galianno

$9.00

Galliano dbl

$11.00

Southern comfort

$7.00

Southern comfort-dbl

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Decafe

$2.50

Diet 7up

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Diet Sprite

Refill Lemonade

Refill Seltzer

Refill Sprite

Refill Tea

Root Beer

$4.00

Seltzer

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

Refill Mellow

Gingerale

$3.00

Refill gingerale

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Appletons

$6.00

Barbancourt

$10.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgans

$5.00

Chairman's Reserve

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Well Rum-DBL

$6.00

Appletons-DBL

$8.00

Barbancourt-DBL

$11.00

Bacardi-DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Limon-DBL

$7.00

Captain Morgans-DBL

$7.00

Chairman's Reserve-DBL

$9.00

Flor de Cana-DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan black

$9.00

Captain Morgan black-dbl

$11.00

Mount gay

$5.00

Mount gay-dbl

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

MacCallan 12yr

$12.00

Oban

$10.00

Well Scotch-DBL

$6.00

Dewars-DBL

$8.00

Glenlivet-DBL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black-DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red-DBL

$9.00

MacCallan 18 yr-DBL

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Casa Azul

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$11.00

Well Tequila-DBL

$6.00

Casa Azul-DBL

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado-DBL

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo-DBL

$10.00

Herradura Anejo-DBL

$11.00

Herradura Silver-DBL

$11.00

Herradura Ultra-DBL

$11.00

Jose gold

$5.00

Jose silver

$5.00

Jose gold-dbl

$7.00

Jose silver-dbl

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Chase Smoked

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Well Vodka-DBL

$6.00

Absolut-DBL

$7.00

Belvedere-DBL

$10.00

Chase Smoked-DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy-DBL

$7.00

Grey Goose-DBL

$9.00

Ketel One-DBL

$9.00

Stolichnaya-DBL

$7.00

Titos-DBL

$7.00

Absolute citron

$5.00

Absolute mandarin

$5.00

Absolute citron-dbl

$7.00

Absolute mandarin-dbl

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Far North Rye

$7.00

Well Whiskey-DBL

$6.00

Canadian Club-DBL

$6.00

Crown Royal-DBL

$8.00

Jameson-DBL

$7.00

Far North Rye-DBL

$9.00

Jack apple

$4.00

Jack fire

$4.00

Jack apple-DBL

$6.00

Jack fire-dbl

$6.00

Seagram's vo

$4.00

Seagram's vo-Dbl

$6.00

Bullit rye

$10.00

Bullit rye-Dbl

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$4.00

Seagram's 7-dbl

$6.00

Crown apple

$5.00

Crown apple-dbl

$7.00

Bushmills

$4.00

Bushmills-dbl

$6.00

Wine by Bottle

RBTL-Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

RBTL-Prendo Pinot Noir

$38.00

RBTL-Fantini Montepulcian d'Abruzzo

$42.00

RBTL-Merlot

RBTL-Capezzana Super Tuscan

RBTL-Syrah

WBTL-Colli Eugani Pinot Grigio

$34.00

WBTL-L agnostique Chardonnay

$38.00

WBTL-Arsonist Chardonnay

$54.00

WBTL-Innocent Bystander Sauv. Blanc

$47.00

WBTL-Schneider Riesling

$43.00

WBTL-Vajra Moscato d'Asti

$49.00

RSBTL-Valentina Cerasuolo

$38.00

RSBTL-Space Age Rose

$43.00

SWBTL-Colli Eugani Prosecco

$38.00

Wine by Glass

Corkage Fee

$10.00

R-Broadside Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

R-Prendo Pinot Noir

$11.00

R-Fantini Montepulcian d'Abruzzo

$11.00

R-Merlot

$10.00

R-Capezzana Super Tuscan

$13.00

R-Syrah

$10.00

W-Colli Eugani Pinot Grigio

$9.00

W-L'agnostique Chardonnay

$10.00

W-Arsonist Chardonnay

$14.00

W-Innocent Bystander Sauv. Blanc

$13.00

W-Schneider Riesling

$12.00

W-Vajra Moscato d'Asti

$13.00

RS-Valentina Cerasuolo

$10.00

RS-Space Age Rose

$12.00

SW-Colli Eugani Prosecco

$10.00

Fish fry

Friday Haddock

$17.00

Friday Perch

$24.00

Friday Baked cod

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Classic Wisconsin Supper Club

5675 County Road M, Boulder Junction, WI 54512

