  Moore
  Health In Hand Tyger River - TYGER RIVER
Health In Hand Tyger River TYGER RIVER

No reviews yet

5854 REIDVILLE ROAD, STE. C

MOORE, SC 29369

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JUICE

THE YOGI

THE YOGI

$9.50

kale, spinach, cucumber, apple

ALMOND MYLK

ALMOND MYLK

$8.95

activated almonds, h2o, agave, cinnamon, sea salt

CAFE MOCHA

CAFE MOCHA

$9.00

activated almonds, h2o, cold brew, agave, cacao

CHARCOAL LEMONADE

CHARCOAL LEMONADE

$7.00Out of stock

activated charcoal, h2o, agave, lemon

COCO LOCO

COCO LOCO

$8.50Out of stock

pineapple, coconut water, ginger, lime

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$10.00

spinach, apple, celery, orange, lemon, ginger

LIQUID GOLD

LIQUID GOLD

$10.00

grapefruit, apple, coconut water, orange, lemon, ginger

MEAN GREEN

MEAN GREEN

$12.00

kale, spinach, parsley, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon

MERMAID LEMONADE

MERMAID LEMONADE

$9.50

blue spirulina, h2o, agave, lemon

FLU SHOT

FLU SHOT

$4.50

coconut water, lemon, turmeric, local honey, ginger, sea salt

SWEET BEET

SWEET BEET

$9.50

apple, cucumber, beet, lemon, ginger

TURMERIC SUNRISE

TURMERIC SUNRISE

$9.50

carrot, celery, apple, pear, lemon, ginger, turmeric

BRAINON SHOT

BRAINON SHOT

$4.50

e3Live + BrainOn

NATURAL GLOW

NATURAL GLOW

$8.50

carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne

DRAGON FRUIT LEMONADE

$8.00

dragon fruit, h2o, agave, lemon

JUICE SPECIAL

JUICE SPECIAL

$10.00

100% organic cold pressed almond mylk, pumpkin, dates, maple syrup, cinnamon

SMOOTHIES

Mocha Maca

Mocha Maca

$9.00+

banana, cold brew coffee, maca, oats, agave, cinnamon, almond butter, cacao, oat milk

Spice of Life

Spice of Life

$10.00+

apple, banana, ginger, turmeric, flax, cinnamon, sea salt, local honey, almond butter, almond milk

Breakfast Smoothie

Breakfast Smoothie

$9.00+

banana, blueberries, oats, almond butter, flax, oat milk

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.00+

organic peanut butter, banana, almond milk

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$10.00+

strawberry, blueberry, dragon fruit, avocado, local honey, ginger, almond milk

Glowing Green

Glowing Green

$8.50+

spinach, lime, banana, pineapple, wheatgrass, coconut water

Dragonberry

Dragonberry

$10.00+

dragon fruit, orange, strawberry, banana, coconut water

PB+J

PB+J

$10.00+

acai, peanut butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk

Black Buddha

Black Buddha

$9.50+

blueberries, banana, kale, almond butter, activated charcoal, vegan vanilla protein, almond milk

Oatmeal Pear

Oatmeal Pear

$9.00+

pear, banana, almond butter, oats, agave, cinnamon, ginger, oat milk

Kale Yeah

Kale Yeah

$9.50+

spinach, kale, banana, apple, flax, almond milk

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.50+

strawberry, banana, local honey, almond milk

CYO Smoothie

CYO Smoothie

$7.00+

Create your own

MAPLE PUMPKIN PIE

MAPLE PUMPKIN PIE

$9.00+

organic pumpkin, banana, pumpkin spice, almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, house made oat milk

BOWLS

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

blended organic acai & banana, topped with fresh fruit, granola, coconut flakes & honey

PB Lover

PB Lover

$12.00

acai bowl base topped with strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes, granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, & PB drizzle

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$12.00

organic dragon fruit blended with banana & blue spirulina, topped with strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes, local honey

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$12.00

acai bowl base topped with banana, cacao nibs, chia seeds, local honey, cinnamon, and almond butter drizzle

CRAN-APPLE ACAI

CRAN-APPLE ACAI

$12.00

organic acai/banana base, topped with green apple, granola, dried cranberry, walnuts, almond butter drizzle, local honey & cinnamon sprinkle

FOOD

Veggie Lover's Salad

Veggie Lover's Salad

$9.50

heritage spring mix, carrot, tomato, cucumber, avocado, chickpeas, plant-based feta, & house maple Dijon dressing

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.50

spinach, avocado, cucumber, olives, red pepper, red onion, hummus, on a garden spinach wrap

Kale + Hummus Wrap

Kale + Hummus Wrap

$9.50

kale, cucumber, avocado, sunflower seeds, homemade maple dijon vinaigrette, hummus, on a garden spinach wrap

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00

oats soaked in almond milk overnight, topped with chia seeds, agave, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, & walnuts

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$1.25

peanut butter, oats, flax, chia, agave, sea salt, cinnamon

Five Protein Balls

Five Protein Balls

$5.00

peanut butter, agave, oats, cinnamon, sea salt, flax, chia

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

almond butter, cinnamon, local honey, granola, strawberry & banana on a wheat wrap

Harvest Garden Salad

Harvest Garden Salad

$9.50

heritage spring mix, avocado, sliced apple, dried cranberry, walnuts, plant-based feta, & our homemade honey poppy seed dressing

DRINKS

Cold brew

$4.50

cold brew coffee from Little River Roasting

Oat Milk Latte

$5.50

Cold brew coffee from Little River Roasting with maple syrup & oat milk

Water Cup

$0.25

Bulk Juices

Almond Mylk

$65.00+

soaked almonds, h2o, agave, cinnamon, sea salt. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice orders.

Caffe Mocha

$65.00+

soaked almonds, h2o, cold brew coffee, cacao, agave. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Coco Loco

$65.00+

pineapple, lime, ginger, coconut water. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Green Goddess

$65.00+

spinach, celery, apple, orange, lemon, ginger. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Liquid Gold

$65.00+

grapefruit, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, coconut water. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Mean Green

$65.00+

kale, spinach, parsley, romaine, cucumber, apple, lemon. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Mermaid Lemonade

$65.00+

blue majik, h2o, agave, lemon. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Natural Glow

$65.00+

carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

The Yogi

$65.00+

kale, spinach, cucumber, apple. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Turmeric Sunrise

$65.00+

carrot, apple, pear, celery, lemon, turmeric, ginger. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Charcoal Lemonade

$50.00+

activated charcoal, h2o, lemon, agave. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Sweet Beet

$65.00+

apple, beet, cucumber, lemon, ginger. Please allow 24-48hrs for bulk juice preparation.

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$65.00+

organic dragon fruit powder, h2o, lemon, agave.

Juice Cleanses

Mini Cleanse

Mini Cleanse

$41.00

Four juices per day. Please select the number of days you'd like to do as the quantity (ex: 3 days = 3 mini cleanse). Please allow 24hrs for juice cleanse preparation.

Level One

Level One

$58.95

Six juices per day. Please select the number of days you'd like to do as the quantity (ex: 3 days = 3 level one cleanse). Please allow 24hrs for juice cleanse preparation.

Level Two

Level Two

$62.50

Six green & beet juices per day. Very vegetable heavy. Please select the number of days you'd like to do as the quantity (ex: 3 days = 3 mlevel two cleanse). Please allow 24hrs for juice cleanse preparation.

RETAIL

16oz TUMBLER

$15.95

20oz GLASS BOTTLE

$24.95

VANILLA BIRCH CANDLE

$32.95

ROOM SPRAY

$14.95

ROSE CHAI BREW

$9.95

PROBIOTIC SHOT

$4.95

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.95

BOTTLE WATER

$2.95

UNITED SODA

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Moore's go-to wellness eatery

Location

5854 REIDVILLE ROAD, STE. C, MOORE, SC 29369

Directions

