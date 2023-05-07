Restaurant header imageView gallery

HK LeHavre

review star

No reviews yet

168-68 9th Avenue 1/FL

Queens, NY 11357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

OATMEALS & PUDDING

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Pudding

$5.00

Acai Bowls & Bev's

Fit Bowls

HK Bowl

$11.00

Granola, banana, peanut butter, chia seed

Berry Bowl

$11.00

Granola, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, shaved almonds

Fit Bowl

$12.00

Vanilla protein 20g, granola, banana, goji berries, peanut butter, hemp hearts, chia seed

Gimme S'more

$11.00

Graham cracker crumble, banana, cookie butter, nutella, marshmallow

It's Not Butter

$11.50

Granola, banana, blueberry, blueberry, cookie butter, shredded coconut

The Classic

$11.00

Granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, honey

The OG

$11.00

A lot of Granola, strawberry, chocolate chips

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, honey

Pineapple Mint Detox

$9.00

Filtered water, pineapple, fresh mint, apple, banana, spinach, ginger

Tropical Green

$9.00

Filtered water, pineapple, mango, banana, spinach

Berry Good

$9.00

Almond milk, strawberry, mixed berries, greek yogurt, honey

Acaista

$9.00

Acai, almond milk, mixed berries, banana

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Almond milk, banana, cinnamon toast crunch, honey

Dolce & Banana

$9.00

Almond milk almond butter, banana, yogurt, dates, caramel

Protein Shakes

Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$10.00

Almond milk, vanilla protein, oats, banana, peanut butter, cinnamon, honey

Jacked Up Oreo

$10.00

Almond milk, cookies & cream protein, honey, oreo cookie, banana

S'Mores

$10.00

Almond milk, chocolate protein, graham crackers, peanut butter, banana

Green Monster

$10.00

Almond milk, vanilla protein, banana, honey, spinach

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Almond milk, chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana

Strawberry Oat

$10.00

Almond milk, strawberry protein, honey, strawberry, oats, banana, cinnamon

Extra Chocolate Protein

$9.00

Extra Vanilla Protrein

$9.00

Extra Vanilla Vegan

$9.00

Extra Chocolate Vegan

$9.00

Booster Shots

$9.00

Juicin'

Pink Lemonaid

$9.50

Lemon, ginger, red apple

Kaleicious

$9.50

Kale, ginger, red apple, lemon, orange

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$5.00

Vanilla Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Retail

Cereal

Corn Pops

$2.00

Froot Loop

$2.00

Frost Flakes

$2.00

Raisin Bran

$2.00

Lucky Charms

$2.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.50

Chocolate

Kinder

$2.00

Snickers

$3.00

M&M

Twix

$1.50

Hersheys Bar

$2.00

Reese's P.B Cup

$2.00

Kit Kat

$1.50

Zagnut

Candy

Altoid Peppermint

$2.50

Altoid Strawberry Mint

$2.50

Altoid Wintergreen

$2.50

Charms Blow Pop

$0.50

Ice Breakers Mint Grape

$3.00

Ice Breakers Strawberry Mint

$3.00

Ice Breakers Watermelon

$3.00

Life Savers

$1.50

Mentos Cinnamon

$1.50

Mentos Fruit

$1.50

Mentos Green Apple

$1.50

Mentos Mint

$1.50

Mentos Spearmint

$1.50

Nerds Rope

$1.50

Skittles King Size

$2.50

Skittles Sour

$1.50

Starburst Orig.

$1.50

Tic Tac Berry

$1.50

Tic Tac Fruit

$1.50

Tic Tac Mint

$1.50

Tic Tac Tropical

$1.50

Tic Tic Orange

$1.50

Twizzler

$2.25

Sour Power Strawz

$2.00

Ring Pop

$1.00

Jolly Rancher Chewy

$2.00

Gum

Big Red

$1.50

Juicy Fruit Original

$1.50

Juicy Fruit Starburst

$1.50

Orbit Bubblemint

$2.00

Orbit Peppermint

$2.00

Orbit Remix Strawberry

$2.00

Orbit Sweetmint

$2.00

Starburst Gum

$2.00

Trident Bubble Gum

$2.00

Trident Spearmint

$2.00

Trident Tropical Twist

$2.00

Trident Watermelon Twist

$2.00

Trident Watermelon Layer

$2.00

Snacks

Nutella Breadstick Cup

$2.00

Oreo Cup

$2.00

Cheez-It Cup

$2.00

Chips Ahoy Cup

$2.00

Cup Noodle

$1.50

Rice Krispies Treat

$1.50

Pringles Orig.

$1.50

Cosmic Brownies

$1.00

Pringles Cheddar

$1.50

Pringles Sour Cream

$1.50

Planters Smoked Almonds

$2.50

Planters Peanuts

$2.50

Slim Jim 2 for .89

$0.89

Bars

Quest P.B Cup

$3.00

Quest Bars

$3.00

One Bar

$3.00

Quest Cookie

$3.00

Beverages

Alani

$3.00

Boylan

$2.50

Celsius

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Essentia 1lt.

$4.00

Essentia 20oz.

$3.00

Hal's Seltzer

$2.00

KOR Shots

$3.00

Lumen Shots

$3.00

Mash

$3.25

Monfefo Shot

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$3.00

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.00

Snapple Lemon

$2.00

Snapple Peach

$2.00

Snapple Raspberry

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$1.50

Tropicana O.J

$1.50

Chips

Hal's Chips

$1.50

Quest Chips

$2.50

Protein Muffins & Bites

Protein Muffins

$5.00

Bites

$4.00

Pastry Case

Pastry

Apple Turnover

$2.00

Cheese Danish

$2.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.00

Muffins

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$2.00

Chocolate Pound Cake

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

168-68 9th Avenue 1/FL, Queens, NY 11357

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
orange star4.0 • 21
12-44 Clintonville Street Whitestone, NY 11357
View restaurantnext
Gino's of Whitestone
orange starNo Reviews
25-23 Parsons Boulevard Queens, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Mario's Pizza & Cucina - 163-01 29th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
163-01 29th Avenue Queens, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Coffee Story- Queens
orange starNo Reviews
152-22 Northern Blvd. Ste 2 Queens, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
When in Bangkok
orange starNo Reviews
161-16 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Juice For Life - Bayside
orange starNo Reviews
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd Bayside, NY 11358
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Health Kitchen - Whitestone
orange star4.7 • 880
10-17A 154th St Whitestone, NY 11357
View restaurantnext
Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
orange star4.0 • 21
12-44 Clintonville Street Whitestone, NY 11357
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Little Neck
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Great Neck
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Bronx
review star
Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston