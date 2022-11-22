Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Health Nut Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

$

722 N Broadway Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Elvis
Spicy Club
Terlingua

Coffee & Espresso

Espresso

$1.89+

Smooth, nutty, chocolate notes in this Health Nut blend

Latte

$3.49+

The nutty, chocolatey notes of the Health Nut Blend espresso are topped with the velvety texture of perfectly steamed milk.

Americano

$1.99+

A double Bee Healthy blend espresso topped with hot water

Vanilla Latte

$3.99+

A Latte infused with high quality Vanilla syrup from France, Health Nut Blend espresso and steamed milk.

Caramel Latte

$3.99+

HN espresso ,sweetened with caramel sauce, topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Honey Latte

$4.49+

HN espresso ,sweetened with honey, topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Cappuccino

$3.49+

HN Blend espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk .

Mocha

$3.99+

The nutty, chocolatey notes of the Health Nut Blend espresso infused with dark chocolate and a hint of vanilla, topped with the velvety texture of perfectly steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.49+

Perfectly steamed milk infused with vanilla, topped with shots of HN Blend espresso and Caramel sauce drizzled over the top.

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

The beautiful earthy flavor of Matcha, ( a Japanese green tea) plus it's benefits and anti oxidants with a touch of vanilla with steamed milk.

Cortado

$3.29

A delicious 4 oz drink of 2 oz Health Nut Blend espresso and topped with 2 oz of steamed milk. The perfect, quick start to your morning.

Tumeric Honey Latte

$3.99+

The natural benefits of Tumeric are added to Honey that sweetens the HN espresso, topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Chocolate Truffle Latte **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.

Fall Berry Latte **SEASONAL**

$4.49+

This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.

Popcorn Ball Latte **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.

Vanilla Steamer

Velvety milk, steamed with a touch of Vanilla.

Vanilla Steamer

$2.49+

Lavender Vanilla

Lavender Vanilla Steamer

$2.49+

The perfect amount of vanilla and lavender syrup from France , topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam.

Dolce Leche

Dolche Leche

$2.49+

Butterscotch Steamer

The perfect blend of flavors topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam. Reminding you of that butterscotch candy from childhood.

Butterscotch Steamer

$2.49+

SMOOTHIES

Health Nut

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey

Strawberry Peach

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana

$4.99+

Raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise

Savannah Sunrise

$5.99+

Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!

BEVERAGE

Perrier

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99+

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.49

Water Cup

$0.75

Topo Chico

$2.99

Zevia-Grape

$1.99Out of stock

Zevia-Cherry

$1.99

Zevia-Root Beer

$1.99

Zevia-Cola

$1.99

Zevia-Ginge Ale

$1.99

Zevia-Cream Soda

$1.99

TEA

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Iced Tea

$2.49+

STEP 1 - ENTREES

Health Nut

$7.99

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$8.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Mediterranean

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$10.49

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

California

$8.99

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja

$8.99

ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Terlingua

$7.49

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

Greek

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Quesadilla

$8.99

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo

Spicy Club

$8.49

black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut

$7.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

Pecan Chicken

$9.49

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar

$8.49

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Vegan Tofudilla

$8.99

oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions bell peppers tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled whole wheat tortilla

SIDE DISHES

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Hummus & Veggies

$1.99+

our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk

Pasta Salad

$1.99+

whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing

Bee Healthy Trio

$5.39+

Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita

Hummus Feast

$5.99

8oz Hummus served with Pita and Veggies

Coconut Curry Stew

$4.49+Out of stock

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread

Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

KID'S MEALS

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

cheese blend, grilled whole wheat bread

Turkey and Cheese

$4.99

mesquite smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread

PB&B Sandwich

$4.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Hot Ham & Cheese

$4.99

black Forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

cheese blend, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

grilled chicken, cheese blend, grilled whole wheat tortilla

COOKIES

Colossal Chocolate Chip

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Explosion Gluten-Free

$2.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Fudge Indulgense Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Dream Gluten-Free

$2.99Out of stock

Double Chocolate Decadence

$2.99Out of stock

Mugs

Tumbler

$24.99

Retail Coffee

12 oz Whole Bean Coffee. Medium Blend from Central America. Smooth with milk chocolate and almond notes.

Bee Happy Blend Whole Bean Coffee 12oz Bag

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, Fresh, Good!

Website

Location

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Directions

Gallery
Bee Healthy Cafe image
Bee Healthy Cafe image
Bee Healthy Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bee Healthy Cafe - Continental Resources
orange starNo Reviews
20 N. Broadway Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - Research Park
orange starNo Reviews
825 Research Parkway Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Café de L'Asie
orange starNo Reviews
100 W. Main St Suite 105 Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Auto Alley
orange star4.3 • 346
901 N Broadway Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
301 NW 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - University Health Club
orange starNo Reviews
920 N. Lincoln Blvd Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Auto Alley
orange star4.3 • 346
901 N Broadway Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston