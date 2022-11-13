Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Santa Fe

1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156

Edmond, OK 73003

Coffee & Espresso

ESPRESSO

$1.89+

LATTE

$3.49+

AMERICANO

$2.99+

VANILLA LATTE

$3.99+

CARAMEL LATTE

$3.99+

HONEY LATTE

$4.49+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.49+

CAFE' MOCHA

$3.99+

CORTADO

$3.29

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.49+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.99+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.49+

COLD BREW

$3.99+Out of stock

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE LATTE **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.

FALL BERRY LATTE **SEASONAL**

$4.49+

This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.

POPCORN BALL LATTE **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.

Steamers

Lavender Vanilla

$2.49+

Dulce De Leche

$2.49+

Butterscotch

$2.49+

SMOOTHIES

Health Nut

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey

Strawberry Peach

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana

$4.99+

Raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise

Savannah Sunrise

$5.99+

Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!

STEP 1 - SELECT ANY RECIPE

Health Nut

$9.29

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Mediterranean

$10.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$12.99

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

California

$10.49

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja

$10.49

ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Terlingua

$9.29

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

Greek

$10.49

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Quesadilla

$10.49

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo

Spicy Club

$10.49

black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut

$8.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

Pecan Chicken

$10.99

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.99

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Turkey Ranch

$9.99

SIDE DISHES

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Hemp Heart Queso

$2.99+

A plant based hemp heart and cashew queso served with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Quinoa Tabuli

$1.99+

Tricolor quinoa tossed with lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a pinch of salt

Fresh Cut Fruit

$1.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Pita

$0.79

a freshly grilled pita bread to add to your salad, quinoa bowl, or hummus

Coconut Curry Stew

$2.49+

our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk

Pasta Salad

$1.99+

whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread

Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

PB&B Sandwich

$4.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Hummus Feast

$5.99

Hummus & Pita bread, fresh fruit, and a side of veggies

Kid's Wrap

$5.99

a wheat tortilla, choice of turkey, ham, or chicken, provolone, served with a side of fresh fruit and veggies

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Wheat tortilla with melty provolone, served with a side of fruit and veggies

Kid's Sandwich

$5.99

half sandwich with a choice of turkey, ham, or cheese on honey whole wheat bread, served with a side of fruit and veggies

PB&B Sandwich

$5.99

PLANT BASED

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Quinoa Tabuli

$1.99+

Tricolor quinoa tossed with lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a pinch of salt

Hemp Heart Queso

$2.99+

A plant based hemp heart and cashew queso served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Spicy Black Bean Burger - No Cheese/Vegan Mayo

$8.99

black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, tomatoes, onions, chipotle mayo

Health Nut

$9.29

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Vegan Quesadilla

$8.99

COOKIES

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.99Out of stock

Double Chocolate

$2.99

Colossal Chocolate Chip

$2.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate

$2.99

Gluten Free Lemon

$2.99

Pumpkin Spice

$2.99

Clothing

Beanie

$19.99

Mugs

Tumbler

$24.99

Mason Jar

$4.99Out of stock

Retail Coffee

Medium Blend from Central America: Smooth with milk chocolate and almond notes.

Bee Happy Blend Whole Bean Coffee 12oz Bag

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh, Fast, Good!

1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond, OK 73003

