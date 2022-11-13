- Home
Bee Healthy Cafe Edmond Santa Fe
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156
Edmond, OK 73003
Popular Items
Coffee & Espresso
ESPRESSO
LATTE
AMERICANO
VANILLA LATTE
CARAMEL LATTE
HONEY LATTE
CAPPUCCINO
CAFE' MOCHA
CORTADO
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
MATCHA LATTE
HOT CHOCOLATE
COLD BREW
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE LATTE **SEASONAL**
This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.
FALL BERRY LATTE **SEASONAL**
This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.
POPCORN BALL LATTE **SEASONAL**
Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.
SMOOTHIES
Health Nut
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
Matcha Peachy
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
Elvis
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
The Tommy
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
Strawberry Banana
strawberries, banana, honey
Orange Strawberry
strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey
Strawberry Peach
strawberries, peaches, honey
Mixed Berry
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
Mango Peach
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
Strawberry Blueberry
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
Raspberry Banana
Raspberries, banana, honey
Savannah Sunrise
Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!
STEP 1 - SELECT ANY RECIPE
Health Nut
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
Spicy Black Bean Burger
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
Mediterranean
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
Wild Alaskan Salmon
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
California
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Baja
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
Terlingua
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
Greek
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo
Spicy Club
black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
Tuna Nut
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
Pecan Chicken
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
Turkey Ranch
SIDE DISHES
Chips & Salsa
Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips
Hemp Heart Queso
A plant based hemp heart and cashew queso served with tortilla chips
Hummus & Pita
A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
Quinoa Tabuli
Tricolor quinoa tossed with lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a pinch of salt
Fresh Cut Fruit
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
Veggies & Ranch
select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
Pita
a freshly grilled pita bread to add to your salad, quinoa bowl, or hummus
Coconut Curry Stew
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk
Pasta Salad
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
BREAKFAST MENU
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread
Breakfast Wrap
eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal
KID'S MEALS
Kid's Hummus Feast
Hummus & Pita bread, fresh fruit, and a side of veggies
Kid's Wrap
a wheat tortilla, choice of turkey, ham, or chicken, provolone, served with a side of fresh fruit and veggies
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla with melty provolone, served with a side of fruit and veggies
Kid's Sandwich
half sandwich with a choice of turkey, ham, or cheese on honey whole wheat bread, served with a side of fruit and veggies
PB&B Sandwich
PLANT BASED
Hummus & Pita
A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
Quinoa Tabuli
Tricolor quinoa tossed with lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a pinch of salt
Hemp Heart Queso
A plant based hemp heart and cashew queso served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips
Spicy Black Bean Burger - No Cheese/Vegan Mayo
black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, tomatoes, onions, chipotle mayo
Health Nut
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
Vegan Quesadilla
Clothing
Retail Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fresh, Fast, Good!
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156, Edmond, OK 73003