Healthy Boy Grill - HBG
No reviews yet
351 Old Country Road
Carle Place, NY 11514
FOOD
Healthy Bowls
- Coco Chick$17.00
Grilled lemon garlic chicken, sautéed kale served over coconut rice with agave citrus sauce.
- Tropical Salmon$18.00
Grilled salmon served over brown rice and sautéed broccoli topped tropical salsa (mango, pineapple, onions, green peppers, and cilantro) with agave citrus sauce.
- Steak Fajita Saltado$18.00
Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce
- Mexicano$17.00
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, lettuce , pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice topped with guacamole, cilantro and chipotle sauce
- Vegan Mexicano$17.50
Chipotle bean patty, roasted corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice guacamole, topped with cilantro. Side of vegan chipotle sauce.
- Chop Chop$16.00
Ground turkey, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice with diced pumpkin and paired with a sour cream sauce
- Vegan Chop Chop$17.00
100% plant based ground meat, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice and paired with Vegan chipotle sauce
- Turkey Burger bowl$16.00
turkey burger with carrots, zucchini and sautéed onions and broccoli served over brown rice with cashew sauce
- Keto steak Bowl$18.00
Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.
- Keto chicken bowl$18.00
Grilled chicken over arugula salad, sautéed broccoli stem, diced bacon, and topped with avocado, paired with creamy horseradish sauce.
- Muscle Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken, black beans and roasted sweet potatoes, over brown rice paired with a creamy cashew sauce
- Paleo Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potato , and steamed broccoli paired with a lemon olive oil sauce
- Lean Mean Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed kale, and spinach served over quinoa paired with agave citrus sauce
- Ginger Chic Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken sauteed with ginger, garlic and collard greens served over coconut rice with a side of agave citrus sauce
- Veggie Chick Bowl$17.00
Diced chicken, broccoli, corn, brussel sprouts and carrots drizzled with an agave citrus sauce
- Greek Platter$17.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed collard greens, brown rice, with a cucumber, tomato, avocado salad, topped with feta cheese and paired with a tzatziki sauce
Wraps & Pita Pockets
- Pow Wow$16.00
Grilled chicken, grilled flank steak, sautéed onions, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, and arugula paired with spicy verde sauce
- Thai Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
- Asian salmon wrap$16.00
grilled salmon ,sautéed carrots, sautéed broccoli, quinoa and gluten free agave soy sauce
- Veggie Pocket$14.00
Sautéed Veggies (broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini, spinach, and kale) in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a Creamy balsamic Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
- Lean Muscle$14.00
Egg whites, grilled chicken, sautéed onions, feta cheese, and spinach in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a spicy verde sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
- Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing in your choice of wrap
- Boyritto$15.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, red & green peppers, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a chipotle sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
- Vegan Tacos$14.00
100% plant based ground meat sautéed in organic barbecue sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan mozzarella cheese, avocado, in a cauliflower tortilla paired with a vegan chipotle sauce. garnished with cilantro and lemon wedge.
- Quesadilla$14.00
Plain Tortilla With Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers. Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. your choice of protein added.
- Vegan Quesadilla$12.50
Plain Tortilla With Vegan mozzarella cheese, (sautéed broccoli, onions, and carrots, zucchini). Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and vegan chipotle on the side.
Healthy Buns Buns
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Burger$15.00
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, low fat American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic creamy aioli sauce
- Chipotle Bean Burger$14.00
Chipotle Bean patty, romaine lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes on a brioche bun with a side of vegan chipotle sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for an additional $3 you can get sweet potato fries paired with chipotle sauce
- Turkey Burger$14.00
Turkey patty, slaw salad, tomato, and lettuce on a brioche bun. served with a agave citrus sauce on the side . along with a complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for $3 add sweet potato fries
- Beyond Bun Burger$15.00
100% plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, guacamole and tomato citrus sauce
Healthy Salads
- Caroline's Creation$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, watercress, cilantro with citrus homemade dressing. (Chicken is an additional charge)
- Go Goat!$14.00
Arugula, beets, goat cheese, red onions, dried cranberries and walnuts with creamy balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar$14.00
Kale with caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese and parmesan crisps. (Chicken is an additional charge)
Acai Bowls
- PB & J$12.00Out of stock
Acai blended with strawberries, banana and almond milk topped with granola, blueberry and peanut butter
- The OG$12.00
Acai blended with strawberries, bananas, and almond milk topped with granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries and honey
- Ban Tella$13.50Out of stock
Acai blended with strawberries, banana, protein and almond milk topped with granola, banana and peanut butter
Sides
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy brussel sprouts drizzled with agave
- Coconut Rice$7.00
- Quinoa$7.00
- Brown Rice$7.00
- Steam Veggie$7.00
- Sautee Veggie$7.00
- Side of chicken$7.00
- Side of steak$9.00
- Side of salmon$9.00
- Side of ground turkey$7.00
- Side of beyond patty$8.00
- Side of chipotle bean patty$7.00
Soup
Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
