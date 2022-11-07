Restaurant header imageView gallery

Healthy Boy

935 Reviews

$$

351 old country rd

Carle place, NY 11514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coco Chick
Quesadilla
Keto Bowl

Breakfast

NEW Winter Oatmeal

NEW Winter Oatmeal

$9.50Out of stock

Homemade hot oatmeal with cranberry orange puree topped with apples, bananas, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and drizzled with 100% maple syrup

NEW Autumn Oatmeal

NEW Autumn Oatmeal

$9.50

Homemade oatmeal with pumpkin purée, bananas, dates, apples, pumpkin seeds, topped with honey and pumpkin spice

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.75

Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Everything but the Bagel seasoning, and smashed avocado on sourdough bread

Avocado Toast with Egg

Avocado Toast with Egg

$12.75

feta cheese, cherry tomatoes , dill, everything but the bagel seasoning, smashed avocado and 1 egg on sourdough.

Avocado Toast with Salmon Lox

Avocado Toast with Salmon Lox

$14.75

Salmon lox, feta cheese, red onions, dill, everything but the bagel seasoning, smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread

Lean Muscle

Lean Muscle

$14.00

Egg whites, grilled chicken, sautéed onions, feta cheese, and spinach in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a spicy verde sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Overnight PB oats

Overnight PB oats

$5.75Out of stock

Cold overnight oats mixed with almond milk, bananas, peanut butter and honey

Overnight Cinnamon Chia oats

Overnight Cinnamon Chia oats

$5.75

Cold overnight oats mixed with almond milk, chia seeds, and cinnamon

NEW PUMPKIN SPICE OVERNIGHT OATS

$5.50Out of stock

Healthy Bowls

Chop Chop

Chop Chop

$13.00+

Ground turkey, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice with diced pumpkin and paired with a sour cream sauce

Vegan Chop Chop

Vegan Chop Chop

$14.00+

100% plant based ground meat, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice and paired with Vegan chipotle sauce

Mexicano

Mexicano

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, lettuce , pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice topped with guacamole, cilantro and chipotle sauce

Vegan Mexicano

Vegan Mexicano

$16.50

Chipotle bean patty, roasted corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice guacamole, topped with cilantro. Side of vegan chipotle sauce.

3 Bean Turkey Chili

3 Bean Turkey Chili

$13.00+Out of stock

Ground turkey, mixed with black, red, cannelloni beans, onions and peppers over coconut rice topped jalapeño paired with sour cream sauce.

Tropical Salmon

Tropical Salmon

$16.00+

Grilled salmon served over brown rice and sautéed broccoli topped tropical salsa (mango, pineapple, onions, green peppers, and cilantro) with agave citrus sauce.

Coco Chick

Coco Chick

$14.00+

Grilled lemon garlic chicken, sautéed kale served over coconut rice with agave citrus sauce.

Keto Avocado

Keto Avocado

$16.00+

Grilled flank steak over arugula salad, sautéed broccoli stem, diced bacon, and topped with avocado, paired with creamy horseradish sauce.

Steak Fajita Saltado

Steak Fajita Saltado

$16.00+

Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce

Bison Bowl

Bison Bowl

$16.00

Lean ground bison with sautéed carrots, zucchini, and broccoli served over brown rice. Paired with a creamy cashew sauce.

Muscle Bowl

Muscle Bowl

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, black beans and roasted sweet potatoes, over brown rice paired with a creamy cashew sauce

Zoodle Egg Nest

Zoodle Egg Nest

$14.00+

Zucchini noodles sautéed with garlic and parsley topped with avocado and a fried egg (Chicken is an additional charge)

Paleo Bowl

Paleo Bowl

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potato , and steamed broccoli paired with a lemon olive oil sauce

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$16.00+

Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.

Lean Mean Bowl

Lean Mean Bowl

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, sautéed kale, and spinach served over quinoa paired with agave citrus sauce

Ginger Chic Bowl

Ginger Chic Bowl

$14.00+

Grilled chicken sauteed with ginger, garlic and collard greens served over coconut rice with a side of agave citrus sauce

Veggie Chick Bowl

Veggie Chick Bowl

$14.00+

Diced chicken, broccoli, corn, brussel sprouts and carrots drizzled with an agave citrus sauce

Greek Platter

Greek Platter

$14.00+

Grilled chicken, sautéed collard greens, brown rice, with a cucumber, tomato, avocado salad, topped with feta cheese and paired with a tzatziki sauce

Vegan Keto zoodles

Vegan Keto zoodles

$11.50+

Zucchini noodles sautéed in garlic topped with parsley and cherry tomatoes. (Steak is an additional charge)

Wraps & Pita Pockets

Pow Wow

Pow Wow

$15.25

Grilled chicken, grilled flank steak, sautéed onions, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, and arugula paired with spicy verde sauce

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$14.25

Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Mama's Tuna Melt

Mama's Tuna Melt

$13.75

Tuna sautéed with low fat mayonnaise, and arugula and topped with cheddar cheese in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Veggie Pocket

Veggie Pocket

$13.50

Sautéed Veggies (broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini, spinach, and kale) in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a Creamy balsamic Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Lean Muscle

Lean Muscle

$14.00

Egg whites, grilled chicken, sautéed onions, feta cheese, and spinach in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a spicy verde sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.75

Plain Tortilla With Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers. Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. your choice of protein added.

Vegan Quesadilla

Vegan Quesadilla

$12.50

Plain Tortilla With Vegan mozzarella cheese, (sautéed broccoli, onions, and carrots, zucchini). Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and vegan chipotle on the side.

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$12.00

100% plant based ground meat sautéed in organic barbecue sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan mozzarella cheese, avocado, in a cauliflower tortilla paired with a vegan chipotle sauce. garnished with cilantro and lemon wedge.

Boyritto

Boyritto

$15.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, red & green peppers, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a chipotle sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce

Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap

Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing in your choice of wrap

Healthy Buns Buns

Chipotle Bean Burger

Chipotle Bean Burger

$14.00

Chipotle Bean patty, romaine lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes on a brioche bun with a side of vegan chipotle sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for an additional $3 you can get sweet potato fries paired with chipotle sauce

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Turkey patty, slaw salad, tomato, and lettuce on a brioche bun. served with a agave citrus sauce on the side . along with a complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for $3 add sweet potato fries

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$14.00

Veggie burger, spinach, sauteed onions, avocado, and tomato citrus sauce

Matty Bon Bon Burger

Matty Bon Bon Burger

$15.00

Beef burger, crispy bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese with spicy verde sauce

Bison Boy Burger

Bison Boy Burger

$16.00

Lean bison burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole with a chipotle sauce

Spicy Boy Burger

Spicy Boy Burger

$15.00

Beef burger, low fat mozzarella cheese, guacamole, jalapenos with pico de gallo and chipotle sauce

Keto Burger

Keto Burger

$15.00

Beef burger, bacon, guacamole and goat cheese wrapped in a lettuce wrap with garlic creamy dressing

Chicken Avocado Bacon Burger

Chicken Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.00

Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, low fat American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic creamy aioli sauce

Beyond Bun Burger

Beyond Bun Burger

$15.00

100% plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, guacamole and tomato citrus sauce

Healthy Salads

Caroline's Creation

Caroline's Creation

$14.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, watercress, cilantro with citrus homemade dressing. (Chicken is an additional charge)

Go Goat!

Go Goat!

$14.00

Arugula, beets, goat cheese, red onions, dried cranberries and walnuts with creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Iron Man

Iron Man

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, kidney beans, tomatoes, apple, celery, avocado and parsley with a lemon honey dressing. (Chicken is an additional charge)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Kale with caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese and parmesan crisps. (Chicken is an additional charge)

Vegan Cobb

Vegan Cobb

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, avocado, corn and onions with an agave citrus sauce

Kids menu

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.95

Acai Bowls

PB & J

PB & J

$12.00

Acai blended with strawberries, banana and almond milk topped with granola, blueberry and peanut butter

The OG

The OG

$12.00

Acai blended with strawberries, bananas, and almond milk topped with granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries and honey

Pina Loca

Pina Loca

$12.00

Acai blended strawberries, banana and almond milk topped with granola, diced pineapple, coconut flakes and drizzled with honey

Berry Bon-Bon

$12.00

Acai blended strawberries, banana and almond milk topped strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and drizzled with honey

Ban Tella

Ban Tella

$13.50

Acai blended with strawberries, banana, protein and almond milk topped with granola, banana and peanut butter

Power Protein

$13.50

Cauliflower Pizza

Thai Chicken Pizza

Thai Chicken Pizza

$15.75

Cauliflower crust, grilled chicken, arugula, slaw salad with cashew sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower crust, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Cauliflower crust, tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.75

Crispy brussel sprouts drizzled with agave

Coconut Rice

$6.75

Quinoa

$6.75

Brown Rice

$6.75

Steam Veggie

$7.00

Sautee Veggie

$7.00

Side of chicken

$7.00

Side of steak

$9.00

Side of salmon

$9.00

Side of ground turkey

$7.00

Side of bison patty

$9.00

Side of beyond patty

$8.00

Side of garden patty

$7.00

Side of chipotle bean patty

$7.00

Side of beef patty

$8.00

Side of tuna

$8.00

Soup

Turkey chili, tomato, red white and black beans, onions , red and green peppers, jalepenos topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.50+
Chicken Vegetable

Chicken Vegetable

$4.50+
NEW SEASONAL TURKEY CHILI

NEW SEASONAL TURKEY CHILI

$4.50+Out of stock

Turkey chili tomatoes , black, red and white beans, garlic , red and green peppers , onions, jalepenos topped with Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese

Sauces

Cashew sauce

Creamy horseradish

Paleo oil lemon

Agave citrus

Chipotle

Garlic sauce

Spicy verde

Tomato citrus

Creamy balsamic

Sour cream

Ketchup

Hot sauce

Vegan Chipotle

Tzatziki sauce

Seasonal Drinks

GREEN TEA

$4.50

NEW PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$4.50Out of stock

NEW GREEN TEA LEMONADE

$4.50Out of stock

PASSION FRUIT

$4.50

Fridge Drinks

Hal's Sparkling Water

$2.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50
Lemon Perfect

Lemon Perfect

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00
Poppi Prebiotic Can

Poppi Prebiotic Can

$4.00
Recess Sparkling Water

Recess Sparkling Water

$5.50
Essentia Water

Essentia Water

$3.25

CELSIUS

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Overnight oats

Peanut Butter Banana Over Night Oats

Peanut Butter Banana Over Night Oats

$5.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Chia Overnight Oats

Cinnamon Chia Overnight Oats

$5.50

NEW PUMPKIN SPICE OVERNIGHT OATS

$5.50Out of stock

Cookie Lotto

Lotto Cookies

Lotto Cookies

$6.00
Apple Pie Cup

Apple Pie Cup

$7.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

351 old country rd, Carle place, NY 11514

Directions

Gallery
Healthy Boy image
Healthy Boy image
Healthy Boy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW
orange starNo Reviews
588 Westbury Ave Carle Place, NY 11514
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field
orange starNo Reviews
630 Old Country Road #1039G Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Tocolo Cantina
orange star4.2 • 1,565
920 Old Country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Fandoq - 1610 old country road
orange starNo Reviews
1610 old country road Westbury, NY 11590
View restaurantnext
Varli Indian Street Kitchen - 78 Hillside Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
78 Hillside Avenue Williston Park, NY 11596
View restaurantnext
Sangria 71
orange starNo Reviews
71 Hillside Avenue Williston Park, NY 11596
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Carle place
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston