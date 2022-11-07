- Home
- /
- Carle Place
- /
- Healthy Boy
Healthy Boy
935 Reviews
$$
351 old country rd
Carle place, NY 11514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
NEW Winter Oatmeal
Homemade hot oatmeal with cranberry orange puree topped with apples, bananas, dried cranberries, sliced almonds and drizzled with 100% maple syrup
NEW Autumn Oatmeal
Homemade oatmeal with pumpkin purée, bananas, dates, apples, pumpkin seeds, topped with honey and pumpkin spice
Avocado Toast
Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Everything but the Bagel seasoning, and smashed avocado on sourdough bread
Avocado Toast with Egg
feta cheese, cherry tomatoes , dill, everything but the bagel seasoning, smashed avocado and 1 egg on sourdough.
Avocado Toast with Salmon Lox
Salmon lox, feta cheese, red onions, dill, everything but the bagel seasoning, smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread
Lean Muscle
Egg whites, grilled chicken, sautéed onions, feta cheese, and spinach in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a spicy verde sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Overnight PB oats
Cold overnight oats mixed with almond milk, bananas, peanut butter and honey
Overnight Cinnamon Chia oats
Cold overnight oats mixed with almond milk, chia seeds, and cinnamon
NEW PUMPKIN SPICE OVERNIGHT OATS
Healthy Bowls
Chop Chop
Ground turkey, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice with diced pumpkin and paired with a sour cream sauce
Vegan Chop Chop
100% plant based ground meat, sautéed onions, sweet peas, green & red peppers, over coconut rice and paired with Vegan chipotle sauce
Mexicano
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, lettuce , pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice topped with guacamole, cilantro and chipotle sauce
Vegan Mexicano
Chipotle bean patty, roasted corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice guacamole, topped with cilantro. Side of vegan chipotle sauce.
3 Bean Turkey Chili
Ground turkey, mixed with black, red, cannelloni beans, onions and peppers over coconut rice topped jalapeño paired with sour cream sauce.
Tropical Salmon
Grilled salmon served over brown rice and sautéed broccoli topped tropical salsa (mango, pineapple, onions, green peppers, and cilantro) with agave citrus sauce.
Coco Chick
Grilled lemon garlic chicken, sautéed kale served over coconut rice with agave citrus sauce.
Keto Avocado
Grilled flank steak over arugula salad, sautéed broccoli stem, diced bacon, and topped with avocado, paired with creamy horseradish sauce.
Steak Fajita Saltado
Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce
Bison Bowl
Lean ground bison with sautéed carrots, zucchini, and broccoli served over brown rice. Paired with a creamy cashew sauce.
Muscle Bowl
Grilled chicken, black beans and roasted sweet potatoes, over brown rice paired with a creamy cashew sauce
Zoodle Egg Nest
Zucchini noodles sautéed with garlic and parsley topped with avocado and a fried egg (Chicken is an additional charge)
Paleo Bowl
Grilled chicken, roasted sweet potato , and steamed broccoli paired with a lemon olive oil sauce
Keto Bowl
Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.
Lean Mean Bowl
Grilled chicken, sautéed kale, and spinach served over quinoa paired with agave citrus sauce
Ginger Chic Bowl
Grilled chicken sauteed with ginger, garlic and collard greens served over coconut rice with a side of agave citrus sauce
Veggie Chick Bowl
Diced chicken, broccoli, corn, brussel sprouts and carrots drizzled with an agave citrus sauce
Greek Platter
Grilled chicken, sautéed collard greens, brown rice, with a cucumber, tomato, avocado salad, topped with feta cheese and paired with a tzatziki sauce
Vegan Keto zoodles
Zucchini noodles sautéed in garlic topped with parsley and cherry tomatoes. (Steak is an additional charge)
Wraps & Pita Pockets
Pow Wow
Grilled chicken, grilled flank steak, sautéed onions, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, and arugula paired with spicy verde sauce
Thai Chicken
Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Mama's Tuna Melt
Tuna sautéed with low fat mayonnaise, and arugula and topped with cheddar cheese in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Veggie Pocket
Sautéed Veggies (broccoli, carrots, onions, zucchini, spinach, and kale) in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a Creamy balsamic Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Lean Muscle
Egg whites, grilled chicken, sautéed onions, feta cheese, and spinach in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a spicy verde sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Quesadilla
Plain Tortilla With Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers. Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side. your choice of protein added.
Vegan Quesadilla
Plain Tortilla With Vegan mozzarella cheese, (sautéed broccoli, onions, and carrots, zucchini). Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and vegan chipotle on the side.
Vegan Tacos
100% plant based ground meat sautéed in organic barbecue sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, vegan mozzarella cheese, avocado, in a cauliflower tortilla paired with a vegan chipotle sauce. garnished with cilantro and lemon wedge.
Boyritto
Grilled chicken, black beans, brown rice, red & green peppers, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a chipotle sauce Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing in your choice of wrap
Healthy Buns Buns
Chipotle Bean Burger
Chipotle Bean patty, romaine lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes on a brioche bun with a side of vegan chipotle sauce. Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for an additional $3 you can get sweet potato fries paired with chipotle sauce
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty, slaw salad, tomato, and lettuce on a brioche bun. served with a agave citrus sauce on the side . along with a complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce or for $3 add sweet potato fries
Garden Burger
Veggie burger, spinach, sauteed onions, avocado, and tomato citrus sauce
Matty Bon Bon Burger
Beef burger, crispy bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese with spicy verde sauce
Bison Boy Burger
Lean bison burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole with a chipotle sauce
Spicy Boy Burger
Beef burger, low fat mozzarella cheese, guacamole, jalapenos with pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
Keto Burger
Beef burger, bacon, guacamole and goat cheese wrapped in a lettuce wrap with garlic creamy dressing
Chicken Avocado Bacon Burger
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, low fat American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic creamy aioli sauce
Beyond Bun Burger
100% plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, guacamole and tomato citrus sauce
Healthy Salads
Caroline's Creation
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, watercress, cilantro with citrus homemade dressing. (Chicken is an additional charge)
Go Goat!
Arugula, beets, goat cheese, red onions, dried cranberries and walnuts with creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Iron Man
Romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, kidney beans, tomatoes, apple, celery, avocado and parsley with a lemon honey dressing. (Chicken is an additional charge)
Kale Caesar
Kale with caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese and parmesan crisps. (Chicken is an additional charge)
Vegan Cobb
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, avocado, corn and onions with an agave citrus sauce
Kids menu
Acai Bowls
PB & J
Acai blended with strawberries, banana and almond milk topped with granola, blueberry and peanut butter
The OG
Acai blended with strawberries, bananas, and almond milk topped with granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries and honey
Pina Loca
Acai blended strawberries, banana and almond milk topped with granola, diced pineapple, coconut flakes and drizzled with honey
Berry Bon-Bon
Acai blended strawberries, banana and almond milk topped strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and drizzled with honey
Ban Tella
Acai blended with strawberries, banana, protein and almond milk topped with granola, banana and peanut butter
Power Protein
Cauliflower Pizza
Sides
Sweet Potato Fries
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussel sprouts drizzled with agave
Coconut Rice
Quinoa
Brown Rice
Steam Veggie
Sautee Veggie
Side of chicken
Side of steak
Side of salmon
Side of ground turkey
Side of bison patty
Side of beyond patty
Side of garden patty
Side of chipotle bean patty
Side of beef patty
Side of tuna
Soup
Sauces
Seasonal Drinks
Fridge Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
351 old country rd, Carle place, NY 11514