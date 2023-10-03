Entree Crepe

Chicken Poblano

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Chicken Fajita

$14.00

Steak Caesar

$16.00

Cypress Special

$14.00

Steak Philly

$16.00

Steak Fajita

$16.00

Wraps

California

$14.00

Healthy Combo

$16.00

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Fresh Veggie wrap

$14.00

Salads

Build your own salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

beakfast

Breakfast Omelette

Steak & Eggs

$8.99

Fresh Veggie

$6.99

Denver

$7.99

Western

$7.99

Egg Florentine

$7.99

Ham Cheese & Egg

$6.99

Bagles

Bagle Steak

$5.99

Bagle Onions

$4.99

Bagle Ham

$4.99

Bagle Classic

$4.25

Breakfast Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Turkey Toast

$6.50

Ham Toast

$6.50

Rice Bowls

Build Your Own Rice Bowl

$11.00

Smoothies

Smoothie

$9.00

Protein Smoothie

$10.75

Drinks

Sodas

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Tea

Gold peak

$3.00

Extras

Protein

$3.99

Steak

$4.99

Shrimp

$5.50

Salmon

$6.99

Tofu

$4.25

Egg

$1.50

Avocado

$2.00

Extra

$1.00

Dressing

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Soup SM

$2.80

Soup LG

$5.00

utensils

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Dessert

Desserts

Oreo Crepe

$10.99

Cookie Monster

$10.99

Sweet Temptation

$9.99

Caramel Delight

$9.99

Strawberry Fields

$8.99

The Cheescake

$11.99

Texas Edition

$11.99

Beer

Bottler Beer

Corona Premier

$6.75

BudLight

$5.75

Modelo Oro

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.75

WC BLK

$5.25

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Love Street

$5.25

Something Light

$4.99

Modelo

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Wine

Wine Glass

Altos Cabernet

$6.00

Skyside Pinot

$6.00

Altos Chardonay

$6.00

Wine bottle

Altos Cabernet

$23.00

Altos Malbec

$23.00

Altos Chardonay

$23.00

Skyside pinot

$23.00

Moet Chandon

$12.00

Chandon Brut

$12.00

Chandon Rose

$14.00

Moet Rose

$14.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino 12 oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 20 oz

$6.50

Cortado

$3.50

Expresso

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$5.50

Latte 12oz

$3.99