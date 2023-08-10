Food

Bowls

Jimmy Jam

$13.50

Spring Mix, Rice, Pickled Red Onions,Cherry Tomatoes,Crispy Chickpeas, Feta, Tahini Caesar

GG's OG

$13.50

Spring Mix, Rice, Cabbage Slaw, Carrot Salad, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Veggies, Harissa Vinaigrette

Keystone Come Up Grain Bowl

$13.50

Spring Mix, Rice, Grilled Veggies, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Tzatziki, Zhug

Jack Rabbit

$13.50

Spring Mix, Rice, Pickled Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Crispy Chickpeas, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Sides

Hummus fer yer Tummus

$6.00

Healthy Portion Of our House Made Hummus, served with Cucumber, Carrot,Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, And Pita Bread

Spicy Feta Dip

$6.00

Served with Cucumber, Carrot, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives And Pita Bread

Eggplant Dip

$6.00

When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

$12.00

Portions Of Hummus, Spicy Feta Dip, And Eggplant Dip, Served With Cucumber, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Pita Bread, Cabbage Slaw,Carrot Salad and Kalamata Olives

Pita

$3.00

Extra Pita for Dipping, or Folding

Falafel(4ct)

$4.00

6 Pieces of Crispy Falafel Served With Your Choice of 2 Sauces

Rice

$3.00

Cabbage Slaw

$3.00

Carrot Salad

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Baby Carrots

$2.50

Side Cucumber

$2.50

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Greek Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 oz Portion

Side Harissa Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 oz Portion

Side Tahini Caesar

$1.00

2 oz Portion

Side Tatziki

$1.00

2 oz Portion

Side Zhug

$1.00

2 oz Portion

Kids

Peanut Butter + Banana + Honey

$5.00

Drinks

La Croix Lemon 12oz

$2.50

La Croix Lime 12oz

$2.50

La Croix Grapefruit 12oz

$2.50

Cucumber Mint Infused Water 32oz

$4.00

Watermelon Basil Infused Water 32oz

$4.00

Water 32oz

Stella Blue Smoothie 32oz

$7.00

Scarlet Begonia Smoothie 32oz

$7.00