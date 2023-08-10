Groovy Grover's 426 West Walnut Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mediterranean influenced Grain Bowls for a tasty and healthy lifestyle!
Location
426 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
JOHNSON CITY Mid City Grill - 106 s commerce st
No Reviews
106 s commerce st Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street
No Reviews
202 E Main Street Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
The Main Street Pizza Company - Johnson City
No Reviews
300 East Main Street Johnson City, TN 37601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Johnson City
Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
4.4 • 764
2913 Boones Creek Road Johnson City, TN 37615
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City, TN
4.8 • 211
3135 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
More near Johnson City