Healthy Eats Nutrition Parklane Towers

review star

No reviews yet

1 Park Lane Boulevard

Dearborn, MI 48126

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Mango Bowl
French Fries
Chicken Quesadilla

Salads/Soup

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$9.99

Quinoa, avocado, beet, red onion, walnut, housemate vinegar dressing

Fattoush

Fattoush

$7.99

Radish, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, housemade mediterranean dressing

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Tabouleh

$9.99

Parsley, tomato, mint, green onion, bulgur

Spring Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, pecans, feta cheese, strawberries, avocado, housemade dressing

Halloumi Salad

$13.99

Halloumi cheese, kale, arugula, pomegranate, pecan, mint, avocado, Lemon vinaigrette

Power Bowls

Taco Bowl

$14.50

Lettuce, Ground Beef, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Greek Yogurt, Cheese, Cilantro

Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Chickpea, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cilantro, Lettuce

Salmon Mango Bowl

$15.99

Salmon, Mango, Red Pepper, Red onion, Cilantro, jalapeño, rice

Wraps/Subs

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

lettuce, pickles, garlic sauce

Halloumi Avocado Toast

$13.99

Avocado, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Halloumi, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Basil

Meat Shawarma

$11.99

Lettuce, Parsley, Onion, Tomato, Tahini Dressing

Chicken Sub

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Cheese, Herb Sauce

Steak Sub

$11.99

Pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce

Turkey Sub

$9.50

Cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion, tomato, mayo

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Cabbage, lettuce, housemade cilantro dressing

Appetizers

Hummus

$5.99

Tahini Cauliflower

$7.99

Roasted Cauliflower, Pine nuts, parsley, caramelized onions, tahini dressing

Quesadillas/Burgers/Pizza

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Onion, mushroom, pepper, cheese, chipotle sauce

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Classic Hamburger

$10.99

Ground beef, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our special sauce

Black Olives Pizza

$1.99

Veg Pizza

$2.50

Shrimp Ques

$12.99

Fried Food

French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders 3pc

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Cheese sticks

$7.99

Protein

Chicken

$5.99

shrimp

$7.99

salmon

$10.99

rice

rice

$1.00

Juices

Tropical Blend

$9.99

Shots

Anti-Inflammtory

$4.99

Acai Bowls

Berry Blast

$9.99

Wild Blueberries, Strawberries , Oatmilk, Chia Seed, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Granola

Exotic Bowl

$12.99

Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Oatmilk, Kiwi, Coconut, Granola, Chocolate Chips

Sunrise Bowl

$13.99

Base- pineapple, banana, mango, coconut yogurt toppings- granola, coconut, chocolate chips, strawberries

Pumpkin bowl

$10.99

Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$7.99

pineapple, banana, spinach, ginger, coconut milk, lemon juice

PB Shake

$6.25

Peanut butter, almond milk, banana, flaxseed

Pina Colada Smoothie

$11.99

pineapple, banana, coconut cream, oat milk

Pumpkin smoothie

$9.99

merch

Hoodies

$30.00

Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Park Lane Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

