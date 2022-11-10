Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Healthy & Fresco

review star

No reviews yet

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE

Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Order Again

Popular Items

COLLEGE BOWL
SLAM DUNK WRAP
ALL-STAR BOWL

PICK YOUR GAME

ALL-STAR BOWL

ALL-STAR BOWL

$12.99

2 bases, 1 protein, 2 veggies, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.

COLLEGE BOWL

COLLEGE BOWL

$11.99

1 base, 1 protein, 2 veggie, 2 toppings and 1 dressing.

GREEN IN REGULATION SALAD

GREEN IN REGULATION SALAD

$11.99

2 green bases, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.

GRAND SLAM PANINI

GRAND SLAM PANINI

$10.99

1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing. Includes a side of pita chips.

SLAM DUNK WRAP

SLAM DUNK WRAP

$10.99

1 tortilla, 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing. Made with your choice of tortilla. Includes a side of pita chips.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.99

1 tortilla, 1 protein, 2 toppings and 1 dressing. Served with cheddar cheese. Made with your choice of tortilla.

SOUP

BEAN VEGETARIAN SOUP

BEAN VEGETARIAN SOUP

$2.99+

Made with chicken and beef meatballs. 8oz and 12oz.

KIDS MENU

EL NINO BOWL

EL NINO BOWL

$7.99

1 base, 1 protein, 1 Veggie, 1 toppings and 1 dressing.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

Made with pita bread and cheddar cheese. Includes a side of pita chips.

MEAL PREPS

#1- GRILLED CHICKEN - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (335 CAL)

#1- GRILLED CHICKEN - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (335 CAL)

$7.99
#2- GRILLED CHICKEN - YELLOW RICE - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (435 CAL)

#2- GRILLED CHICKEN - YELLOW RICE - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (435 CAL)

$7.99
#3- CHICKEN TERIYAKI - QUINOA - MUSHROOMS - BACON (430 CAL)

#3- CHICKEN TERIYAKI - QUINOA - MUSHROOMS - BACON (430 CAL)

$7.99
#4- CHICKEN TERIYAKI - YELLOW RICE - MUSHROOMS - BACON (550 CAL)

#4- CHICKEN TERIYAKI - YELLOW RICE - MUSHROOMS - BACON (550 CAL)

$7.99
#5- CHICKEN BUFFALO - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (336 CAL)

#5- CHICKEN BUFFALO - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (336 CAL)

$7.99
#6- CHICKEN BUFFALO - YELLOW RICE - MUSHROOMS - BROCCOLI (436 CAL)

#6- CHICKEN BUFFALO - YELLOW RICE - MUSHROOMS - BROCCOLI (436 CAL)

$7.99
#7- PULLED PORK - YELLOW RICE - BEANS - BROCCOLI (665 CAL)

#7- PULLED PORK - YELLOW RICE - BEANS - BROCCOLI (665 CAL)

$7.99
#8- STEAK - BROWN RICE - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS (485 CAL)

#8- STEAK - BROWN RICE - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS (485 CAL)

$9.99
#9- SHRIMP - NOODLES - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS (395 CAL)

#9- SHRIMP - NOODLES - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS (395 CAL)

$9.99
#10- MEATLESS MEATBALLS - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - MUSHROOMS (356 CAL)

#10- MEATLESS MEATBALLS - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - MUSHROOMS (356 CAL)

$9.99
#11- GRILLED CHICKEN - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI - BACON (316 CAL)

#11- GRILLED CHICKEN - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI - BACON (316 CAL)

$7.99
#12- STEAK - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS - BACON (365 CAL)

#12- STEAK - BROCCOLI - MUSHROOMS - BACON (365 CAL)

$9.99
#13- SHRIMP - BROCCOLI - ZUCCHINI - MUSHROOMS (176 CAL)

#13- SHRIMP - BROCCOLI - ZUCCHINI - MUSHROOMS (176 CAL)

$9.99

SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.99

Made with fruit base.

BANANA SMOOTHIE

BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

Made with fruit base.

MANGO SMOOTHIE

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.99

Made with fruit base.

BEVERAGES

WATER

WATER

$2.25
UNSWEETENED MANGO TEA

UNSWEETENED MANGO TEA

$2.25
COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
SUPER COFFEE PLANT BASED SWEET CREAM (12 OZ. CAN)

SUPER COFFEE PLANT BASED SWEET CREAM (12 OZ. CAN)

$4.75
HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.75
ICE SPARKLING WATER - FRUIT PUNCH

ICE SPARKLING WATER - FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00
ICE SPARKLING WATER - COCONUT PINEAPPLE

ICE SPARKLING WATER - COCONUT PINEAPPLE

$3.00Out of stock
ICE SPARKLING WATER - CLASSIC LEMONADE

ICE SPARKLING WATER - CLASSIC LEMONADE

$3.00
REDBULL SUGAR FREE

REDBULL SUGAR FREE

$3.99
CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - ORANGE

CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - ORANGE

$3.75Out of stock
CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - TROPICAL VIBE

CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - TROPICAL VIBE

$3.75Out of stock
CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - APPLE PEAR

CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK - APPLE PEAR

$3.75Out of stock
MOTHER KOMBUCHA BLUE ROSE (12 OZ BOTTLE)

MOTHER KOMBUCHA BLUE ROSE (12 OZ BOTTLE)

$4.75Out of stock
MOTHER KOMBUCHA THE TROP (12 OZ BOTTLE)

MOTHER KOMBUCHA THE TROP (12 OZ BOTTLE)

$4.75Out of stock
MOTHER KOMBUCHA GOJI GRAPE (12 OZ BOTTLE)

MOTHER KOMBUCHA GOJI GRAPE (12 OZ BOTTLE)

$4.75
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD

$3.99

Organic Light Lager

FLORIDA AVENUE PASSION OF THE HEIGHTS

FLORIDA AVENUE PASSION OF THE HEIGHTS

$4.99

Tropical Wheat Ale

BREW BUS YOU'RE MY BOY BLUE!

BREW BUS YOU'RE MY BOY BLUE!

$4.99

Blueberry Wheat Ale

SNACKS & DESSERTS

HOMEMADE HUMMUS

HOMEMADE HUMMUS

$4.00
HOMEMADE SPICY HUMMUS

HOMEMADE SPICY HUMMUS

$4.00
PITA CHIPS

PITA CHIPS

$1.50
BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAD

BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAD

$3.75

Ingredients: blueberry, banana, Greek yogurt, flour, veg oil, brown sugar, vanilla, baking soda, and baking powder.

PUMPKIN BREAD

PUMPKIN BREAD

$3.75
PEANUT BUTTER AND OATMEAL PROTEIN BALLS (3)

PEANUT BUTTER AND OATMEAL PROTEIN BALLS (3)

$3.75

Ingredients: peanut butter, maple syrup, rolled oats, vanilla protein powder 100% whey, chia seeds, and salt. Gluten Free.

PEANUT BUTTER OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIPS COOKIES (3)

PEANUT BUTTER OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIPS COOKIES (3)

$3.75

Ingredients: peanut butter, dark brown sugar, vanilla, eggs, baking soda, rolled oats, and chocolate chips. Gluten Free.

ELDERBERRY SYRUP 16 OZ

ELDERBERRY SYRUP 16 OZ

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Healthy & Fresco image
Healthy & Fresco image
Healthy & Fresco image
Healthy & Fresco image

