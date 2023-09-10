MENU

A Smoothies

A1- Mega Mix

$6.49+

Strawberry, Pineapple & Papaya with Evaporated Milk, Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla

A2- Berry Happy

$6.49+

Strawberry, Blueberry & Blackberry with Evaporated Milk, Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla

A3- Tropical Mix

$6.49+

Mango, Banana & Pineapple with Evaporated Milk, Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla

A4- Mango Tropical

$6.49+

Mango, Peach, Pineapple & Orange Juice

A5- The Secret

$6.49+

Strawberry, Blueberry & Mango with Evaporated Milk, Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla

A6- Baby Bottle

$6.49+

Strawberry, Banana & Blueberry with Evaporated Milk, Sugar Cinnamon & Vanilla

A7- Mango Tango

$6.49+

Mango & Orange Juice

A8- Piña colada

$6.49+

Pineapple & Coco Lopez

B Smoothies

B1- Incredible- Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Apple & Cucumber

$6.49+

B2- Mango, Strawberry, Raisins, Oatmeal, Agave & Almond Milk

$6.49+

B3- Banana, Mango, Agave & Almond Milk

$6.49+

B4- Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Agave & Almond Milk

$6.49+

B5- Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Almond Milk

$6.49+

B6- Papaya, Apple, Spinach, Agve & Orange Juice

$6.49+

Morning Blast- Plum, Mango, Banana, Spinach, Ginger & Orange Juice

$6.49+

C Juices

C1- Beet, Carrot & Orange

$6.49+

C2- Pineapple, Apple & Ginger

$6.49+

C3- Grapefruit, Orange, Pineapple & Ginger

$6.49+

C4- Beet, Carrot, Apple, Celery & Ginger

$6.49+

C5- Spinach, Beet, Carrot & Apple

$6.49+

Energizer- C6. Apple, Grapes, Cantaloupe, Watermelon, Ginger & Lemon

$6.49+

D Juices

D1- Aloe Vera, Pineapple, Apple & Cucumber

$6.49+

D2- Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery & Pineapple

$6.49+

D3- Green Apple, Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber & Lemon

$6.49+

D4- Aloe Vera, Pineapple, Apple, Cucumber, Orange & Lime

$6.49+

D5- Cucumber, Celery, Apple & Lime

$6.49+

D6- Cucumber, Apple, Pineapple & Lime

$6.49+

Orange Juice🍊

$6.49+

Lemonade🍋

$5.00+

E Protein

E1- Banana, Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E2- Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Oatmeal & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E3- Strawberry, Blueberry, Almonds, Oatmeal & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E4- Banana, Blueberry, Peanut Butter & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E5- Papaya, Banana, Pecans, Almonds & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E6- Banana, Cantaloupe, Pecans, Walnuts & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E7- Blueberry, Banana, Oatmeal, Pecans & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E8- Mango, Banana, Peach, Peanut Butter & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E9- Mango, Apples, Kale, Peanut Butter & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

E10- Beets, Blueberry, Kale, Peanut Butter & Protein

$7.49+

Made with Almond Milk (No sugar Added)

Create Smoothie/ Juice🍋🍓

🍌Create Smoothie 🍓

$6.49+

Create Juice 🍏

$6.49+

Breakfast

Coffee

$1.50+

BREAKFAST COMBO

$5.00

Yogurt Muffins

$2.75

Crossaint

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Tea

$1.50+

Create Sandwich

$4.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Bread

$1.00

BLT

$5.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

English Muffin Sandwich

$4.00

Con Ed Special

$11.00

Breakfast Wraps

#1 Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage & Avocado

$6.95

#2 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon & Avocado

$6.95

#3 Egg Whites, Bacon, Swiis & Avocado

$6.95

#4 Egg Whites, Spinach, Broccoli & Avocado

$6.95

#5 Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Salsa

$6.95

#6 Egg Whites, Grilled Chicken, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Chipotle Mayo

$6.95

Hot Oatmeals

#1 Strawberry, Banana, Granola & Cinnamon

$4.95

#2 Walnuts, Pecans, Almonds & Agave

$4.95

#3 Peanut Butter, Apples & Agave

$4.95

#4 Dried Cranberries, Raisins, Apples & Agave

$4.95

#5 Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry & Cinnamon

$4.95

#6 Banana, Chia Seeds & Agave

$4.95

Oatmeal

$4.00

Salads

Chicken Greek Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta & Olive Oil

Create Salad

$3.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Ceasar Dressing

Fruit Salad

$4.00+

Wraps

California Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Arizona Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Monterrey Cheese, Jalapeños Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Monterrey Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Monterrey Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce & Chipotle Sauce

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Cruotons & Caesar Dressing

Italian Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Crispy Lettuce & Italian Dressing

Roma Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach & Pesto Sauce

Tuscan Wrap

$9.00

Custom Wrap

Paninis

Pesto Panni

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Pesto Sauce

Parmesan Panini

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Club Panini

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Fajita Panini

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Tuna Melt Panini

$9.00

Tuna Salad, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Tuscan Panini

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach & Pesto Sauce

Teriyaki Panini

$9.00

Custom Panini

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella

Fajita Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro & Salsa

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Zucchini, Squash & Carrots

Vegan Wraps

Kaiser Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Squash, Broccoli, Kale, Spinach, Avocado & Chipotle Sauce

Summer Time Wrap

$9.95

Veggie Patty, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Peppers & Hummus

April Wrap

$9.95

Chickpeas, Celery, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Vegan Mayo, Iceberg Lettuce

Burgers/ Heroes

Grilled Chicken Hero

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Ranch Dressing

Cajun Chicken Hero

$9.00

Cajun Chicken Hero, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Sauce

Big Hero

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Sauce

Awesome Burger

$11.50

Pepper Jack Cheese , Turkey Bacon, Lettuce & Chipotle Sauce with Sweet Potato Fries

Amazing Burger

$11.50

Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushroom & BBQ Sauce with Sweet Potato Fries

#1 Cheese Burger Deluxe

$9.95

American cheese with Lettuce, tomato & French Fries

#2 Bacon Cheese Burger Deluxe

$11.95

#3 Burger with Swiss, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushroom & BBQ Sauce

$11.95

Burger with Swiss, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce

#4 Burger with Muenster Cheese & Avocado

$11.95

Burger with Muenster Cheese & Avocado

Energy Shots

Ginger Lemon Shot

$3.00+

Ginger & Lemon

Power Shot

$3.00+

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper & Turmeric

Booster Shot

$3.00+

Beets, Garlic, Turmeric, Ginger & Lemon

Vitamin C Shot

$3.00+

Grapefruit, Apple, Pineapple, Orange, Turmeric, Ginger & Lemon

Sides/ Soups

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Poato Fries

$5.00

Chicken Empanada

$3.00

Cheese Empanada

$3.00

Sauce

Chicken & Vegetables Soup

$5.00+

Lentil Soup

$5.00+

Drinks

Can Soda\ Water

$1.50

Water**

Ice Cup

$1.00+

Open Food & Drink

Banana

$0.75

Employee Menu

Smoothies/Juices

Smoothies/ Juices

$3.00+

Wraps

California Wrap (e)

$1.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

Arizona Wrap (e)

Chicken Cutlet, Monterrey Cheese, Jalapeños Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Monterrey Wrap (e)

Chicken Cutlet, Monterrey Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce & Chipotle Sauce

Paninis

Chicken Club Panini*

Fajita Panini*

Parmesan Panini*

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla*

Fajita Quesadilla*

Veggie Quesadilla*

Sides

Chicken Soup

Lentil Soup

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Empanada

Cheese Empanada

Muffins

Muffins

$1.50

Crossaint

$1.00

Extras

Avocado

$1.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00